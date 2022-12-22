Advanced search
Log in
Log in
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
Sign up
Email Registration
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. United States
  4. Nasdaq
  5. BioAtla, Inc.
  6. News
  7. Summary
    BCAB   US09077B1044

BIOATLA, INC.

(BCAB)
  Report
Delayed Nasdaq  -  04:00 2022-12-21 pm EST
8.260 USD   -0.96%
08:01aBioAtla to Participate in the 41st Annual J.P. Morgan Healthcare Conference
GL
11/09BioAtla to Participate in the 2022 Jefferies London Healthcare Conference
AQ
11/08BioAtla to Participate in the Jefferies London Healthcare Conference
GL
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisionsFunds 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

BioAtla to Participate in the 41st Annual J.P. Morgan Healthcare Conference

12/22/2022 | 08:01am EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

SAN DIEGO, Dec. 22, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- BioAtla, Inc. (Nasdaq: BCAB), a global clinical-stage biotechnology company focused on the development of Conditionally Active Biologic (CAB) antibody therapeutics for the treatment of solid tumors, today announced that the Company’s management will participate in a fireside chat and one-on-one investor meetings at the 41st Annual J.P. Morgan Healthcare Conference, to be held in San Francisco, CA January 9-12, 2023.

Format: Fireside chat and scheduled one-on-one investor meetings
Date: Tuesday, January 10, 2023
Time: 3:00 p.m. PST
Location: San Francisco, CA
Webcast Link: Click Here

About BioAtla, Inc.
BioAtla is a global clinical-stage biotechnology company with operations in San Diego, California, and in Beijing, China through our contractual relationship with BioDuro-Sundia, a provider of preclinical development services. Utilizing its proprietary Conditionally Active Biologics (CAB) technology, BioAtla develops novel, reversibly active monoclonal antibody and other protein therapeutic product candidates. CAB product candidates are designed to have more selective targeting, greater efficacy with lower toxicity, and more cost-efficient and predictable manufacturing than traditional antibodies. BioAtla has extensive and worldwide patent coverage for its CAB technology and products with more than 600 patents, more than 350 of which are issued. Broad patent coverage in all major markets include methods of making, screening and manufacturing CAB product candidates in a wide range of formats and composition of matter coverage for specific products. BioAtla has two first-in-class CAB programs currently in Phase 2 clinical testing in the United States, mecbotamab vedotin, BA3011, a novel conditionally active AXL-targeted antibody-drug conjugate (CAB-AXL-ADC), and ozuriftamab vedotin, BA3021, a novel conditionally active ROR2-targeted antibody-drug conjugate (CAB-ROR2-ADC). The Phase 1 stage CAB-CTLA-4 antibody, BA3071, is a novel CTLA-4 inhibitor designed to reduce systemic toxicity and potentially enable safer combination therapies with checkpoint inhibitors such as anti-PD-1 antibody. To learn more about BioAtla, Inc. visit www.bioatla.com.

Internal Contact:
Richard Waldron
Chief Financial Officer
BioAtla, Inc.
rwaldron@bioatla.com
858.356.8945

External Contact:
Bruce Mackle
LifeSci Advisors, LLC
bmackle@lifesciadvisors.com


All news about BIOATLA, INC.
08:01aBioAtla to Participate in the 41st Annual J.P. Morgan Healthcare Conference
GL
11/09BioAtla to Participate in the 2022 Jefferies London Healthcare Conference
AQ
11/08BioAtla to Participate in the Jefferies London Healthcare Conference
GL
11/07Bioatla, Inc. : Entry into a Material Definitive Agreement, Financial Statements and Exhib..
AQ
11/04Credit Suisse Raises BioAtla's Price Target to $8 From $4, Keeps Neutral Rating
MT
11/04BioAtla Launches $65 Million Common Stock Offering; Shares Rise
MT
11/04BioAtla Announces $65 Million Underwritten Offering of its Common Stock
GL
11/04BioAtla Announces $65 Million Underwritten Offering of its Common Stock
GL
11/04US Futures Move Higher in Friday's Premarket Ahead of October Jobs Report
MT
11/04Top Premarket Gainers
MT
More news
Analyst Recommendations on BIOATLA, INC.
More recommendations
Financials (USD)
Sales 2022 1,50 M - -
Net income 2022 -107 M - -
Net cash 2022 158 M - -
P/E ratio 2022 -2,91x
Yield 2022 -
Capitalization 391 M 391 M -
EV / Sales 2022 155x
EV / Sales 2023 42,0x
Nbr of Employees 56
Free-Float 81,0%
Chart BIOATLA, INC.
Duration : Period :
BioAtla, Inc. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends BIOATLA, INC.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 6
Last Close Price 8,26 $
Average target price 26,33 $
Spread / Average Target 219%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Jay M. Short Chairman & Chief Executive Officer
Scott Andrew Smith President & Director
Richard A. Waldron Chief Financial Officer
Cathy Chang Vice President-Research & Development
Eric Sievers Chief Medical Officer
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
BIOATLA, INC.-57.92%391
MODERNA, INC.-17.30%80 693
IQVIA HOLDINGS INC.-27.50%37 993
LONZA GROUP AG-40.86%36 067
ALNYLAM PHARMACEUTICALS, INC.40.08%29 688
SEAGEN INC.-14.41%24 567