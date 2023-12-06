Item 8.01 Other Events.

On December 6, 2023, BioCardia, Inc. (the "Company") entered into an At The Market Offering Agreement (the "Sales Agreement") with H.C. Wainwright & Co., LLC ("HCW"). Under the Sales Agreement, the Company may offer and sell its common stock, par value $0.001 per share ("Common Stock"), from time to time having an aggregate offering price of up to $2.75 million (the "Shares") during the term of the Sales Agreement through or to HCW as sales agent or principal. The Company has filed a prospectus supplement relating to the offer and sale of the Shares pursuant to the Sales Agreement. The offering and sale of the Shares will be made pursuant to the Company's previously filed and effective Registration Statement on Form S-3 (File No. 333-275099), which was initially filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission (the "SEC") on October 19, 2023 and declared effective on December 5, 2023. The Company intends to use the net proceeds from the offering, if any, for working capital and general corporate purposes, which include, but are not limited to, advancing its investigational biotherapeutic candidates and its biotherapeutic delivery partnering business.

The Company is not obligated to sell any Shares pursuant to the Sales Agreement. Subject to the terms and conditions of the Sales Agreement, HCW will use commercially reasonable efforts, consistent with its normal trading and sales practices and applicable state and federal law, rules and regulations and the rules of The Nasdaq Capital Market ("Nasdaq"), to sell Shares from time to time based upon the Company's instructions, including any price, time or size limits or other customary parameters or conditions the Company may impose.

Under the Sales Agreement, HCW may sell Shares by any method permitted by law deemed to be an "at the market offering" as defined in Rule 415 of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and the rules and regulations thereunder.

The Sales Agreement may be terminated by either party providing notice, subject to the limitations set forth in the Sales Agreement.

The Company has agreed to pay HCW a commission equal to 3.0% of the gross proceeds from the sales of Shares pursuant to the Sales Agreement and has agreed to provide HCW with customary indemnification and contribution rights.

The foregoing summary of the Sales Agreement does not purport to be complete and is qualified in its entirety by reference to the full text of the Sales Agreement, a copy of which is filed as Exhibit 1.1 hereto and incorporated herein by reference. The Sales Agreement contains representations and warranties that the parties made to, and solely for the benefit of, the other in the context of all of the terms and conditions of the Sales Agreement and in the context of the specific relationship between the parties. The provisions of the Sales Agreement, including the representations and warranties contained therein, are not for the benefit of any party other than the parties to the Sales Agreement and are not intended as a document for investors and the public to obtain factual information about the Company's current state of affairs. Rather, investors and the public should look to other disclosures contained in the Company's filings with the SEC.

This Current Report on Form 8-K shall not constitute an offer to sell or the solicitation of an offer to buy any Shares under the Sale Agreement, nor shall there be any sale of such Shares in any jurisdiction in which such offer, solicitation or sale would be unlawful prior to registration or qualification under the securities laws of any such jurisdiction.

Forward-Looking Statements

Certain information in this Current Report on Form 8-K may be considered "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended, including, without limitation, statements regarding the Company's sale of Shares under the Sales Agreement. These forward-looking statements are based on management's current expectations, assumptions, hopes, beliefs, intentions and strategies regarding future events and are based on currently available information as to the outcome and timing of future events. Because forward-looking statements are inherently subject to risks and uncertainties, some of which cannot be predicted or quantified, you should not rely upon forward-looking statements as predictions of future events. The events and circumstances reflected in the forward-looking statements may not be achieved or occur and actual results could differ materially from those projected in the forward-looking statements, including due to changes in economic and financial conditions, such as volatility in interest and exchange rates and in the capital or credit markets, and due to other factors discussed in the section titled "Risk Factors" in our Annual Report and Quarterly Reports and other documents filed with the SEC from time to time. Except as otherwise required by applicable law, the Company disclaims any duty to update any forward-looking statements.