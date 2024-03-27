BioCardia Reports Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2023 Business Highlights and Financial Results

March 27, 2024

BioCardia®, Inc. [Nasdaq: BCDA], a developer of cellular and cell-derived therapeutics for the treatment of cardiovascular and pulmonary diseases, today reported financial results for the year ended December 31, 2023 and filed its annual report on Form 10-K with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The Company will also hold a conference call at 4:30 PM ET today in which it will discuss business highlights with call details below.

"Heart failure of reduced ejection fraction or HFrEF remains an unmet clinical need with none of the recently approved therapies reducing mortality." said BioCardia CEO Peter Altman, Ph.D. "The interim data from our CardiAMP Heart Failure trial, where we missed the primary endpoint, shows reduced heart death equivalents, reduced major adverse cardiac events, reduced cardiac arrhythmias, and enhanced heart function in treated patients relative to the control patients. These results and their remarkable subgroup outcomes in patients with active heart failure underlie the potential to help millions of patients should they be confirmed." Dr. Altman continued, "In 2024, we aim to complete the study follow-up, seek approval in Japan, and advance the confirmatory CardiAMP Heart Failure II Trial. We also intend to advance our earlier biotherapeutic product candidates, while securing meaningful value from our supportive Helix™ Biotherapeutic Delivery and Morph Access Innovations businesses."

RECENT BUSINESS HIGHLIGHTS:

CardiAMP® Autologous Cell Therapy for Ischemic HFrEF (BCDA-01)

The CardiAMP Cell Therapy Heart Failure Trial

Study enrollment in the randomized double-blind controlled trial, which has both FDA breakthrough designation and Medicare coverage, was completed during the fourth quarter of 2023 as the study was unlikely to be able to meet the primary endpoint as designed.

The interim results on 110 randomized patients were presented at the Technology and Heart Failure Therapy meeting in March 2024 and showed treated patients appeared to benefit in the two most important tiers of the primary composite endpoint. Treated patients had a 37% relative risk reduction in heart death equivalent (all cause death, heart transplantation, and left ventricular assist device implantation) and a 9% reduction in non-fatal major adverse cardiac and cerebrovascular events, but that both treated and control patients improved in the third component of the primary endpoint, of the six-minute walk distance.

In a subgroup analysis of patients with elevated NTproBNP at baseline - encompassing 59% of total enrolled randomized patients - patients treated with CardiAMP cell therapy experienced an 86.2% relative risk reduction in heart death equivalents and a 23.9% relative risk reduction in MACCE. These patients saw more than a 17% lower rate of heart death equivalents at up to two years compared to control patients treated with heart failure medication alone (2.9% vs. 21.1%, respectively).

The Company anticipates completing follow-up in the trial and preparing this dataset on 115 randomized patients enrolled with a minimum of one-year follow-up for final lock in the fourth quarter of 2024. This data may be sufficient to support product approval in Japan.

The CardiAMP Cell Therapy Heart Failure II Trial

The study, approved by FDA in the fourth quarter of 2023, is a confirmatory Phase III, multi-center, randomized, double-blinded, sham-controlled study of up to 250 patients with NTproBNP levels >500 pg/ml at up to 40 centers in the United States. The primary endpoint is an outcomes composite score based on a three-tiered Finkelstein-Schoenfeld hierarchical analysis. The tiers, starting with the most serious events, would be (1) all-cause death, including cardiac death equivalents such as heart transplant or left ventricular assist device placement, ordered by time to event; (2) non-fatal Major Adverse Coronary and Cerebrovascular Events (MACCE), excluding those deemed procedure-related occurring within the first seven days post-procedure (heart failure hospitalization, stroke or myocardial infarction), ordered by time to event, and (3) change from baseline in quality of life at a minimum of 12 months and a maximum of 24 months.

The trial has greater than 90 percent power (statistical probability of success) to meet the primary endpoint based on the CardiAMP Heart Failure Trial interim results.

The Study was activated in the first quarter of 2024 and subsequently received certification of Medicare reimbursement to substantially offset the clinical costs of performing the study.

CardiAMP Autologous Cell Therapy for Chronic Myocardial Ischemia (BCDA-02)

The CardiAMP Cell Therapy Chronic Myocardial Ischemia Trial is a Medicare reimbursed Phase III, multi-center, randomized, double-blinded, controlled study of up to 343 patients at up to 40 clinical sites, designed to provide the primary support for the safety and efficacy in pursuit of market clearance. The Company intends to introduce an adaptive statistical analysis plan with an initial assessment for efficacy when 100 patients reach their primary endpoint, although aspects of this statistical analysis plan remain the subject of study considerations with the FDA. Data from the roll in cohort is expected in 2024.

CardiAMP Platform Opportunities

BioCardia has had discussions on partnering its CardiAMP therapy for other clinical indications and continues to explore partnerships worldwide.

CardiALLO Allogeneic Mesenchymal Stem Cells for Ischemic HFrEF (BCDA-03)

The CardiALLO Phase I/II trial for the treatment of HFrEF includes a 3+3 roll-in dose escalation cohort followed by a 60-patient randomized double-blind controlled study and utilizes the Finkelstein Schoenfeld three tier primary composite endpoint of mortality, MACCE, and functional capacity as measured by six-minute walk distance. The cohort receiving the lowest dose of 20 million cells was initiated in December 2023. There have been no treatment-emergent adverse events, arrhythmias, rejection, or allergic response, consistent with our presentation at the Technology and Heart Failure Therapeutics meeting on March 4, 2024.

The Company intends to fund later development through nondilutive grant applications and partnering. With such funding, it is possible to complete enrollment in Phase I as early as the end of 2024. Phase II development is anticipated to be advanced in both the United States and Japan and would also enroll in approximately one year.

Helix Biotherapeutic Delivery Partnering Business

The Helix transendocardial biotherapeutic delivery system is a therapeutic-enabling platform for minimally invasive targeted delivery of biologic agents to the heart. Helix empowers a seamless transition from bench to commercialization for partners. Our biotherapeutic delivery partnerships are expected to enhance future treatment options for millions of people suffering from heart disease, offset the costs of biotherapeutic delivery for our own programs, and provide our investors with meaningful revenue sharing should our partnering efforts contribute successful therapeutic development.

In September 2023, our biotherapeutic delivery partner CellProthera announced completion of enrollment in their Phase I/II cell therapy study in post-myocardial infarction and that results are expected soon.

In March 2024, we announced a biotherapeutic delivery partnership with StemCardia for a long-term partnership to advance StemCardia's investigational pluripotent stem cell product candidate for the treatment of heart failure, initially through a Phase I/II Clinical Study.

Two additional premier biotherapeutic delivery partnerships are expected in 2024.

Morph Access Innovations Business

BioCardia expects to obtain FDA approval for a product family of Morph DNA steerable sheath introducers in a variety of sizes and lengths with clinical indications for use in the heart and peripheral vasculature during the third quarter of 2024. These Morph DNA products are derived from our FDA approved steerable introducer platform utilized for navigating Helix within the heart for biotherapeutic intervention. BioCardia is actively exploring pathways for commercializing these products in the second half of the year.

2023 FINANCIAL RESULTS:

Revenues were $0.5 million in 2023, compared to $1.4 million in 2022, due primarily to the timing of revenue from new and existing collaborative partners coupled with the fulfillment of performance obligations for several partners in 2022.

Research and development decreased to $7.7 million in 2023, compared to $8.8 million in 2022, primarily due to the recent pause of the CardiAMP Cell Therapy Heart Failure Trial and its subsequent completion of enrollment coupled with reduced expenses in clinical and related supporting functions.

Selling, general and administrative expenses were $4.4 million for the years ended 2023 and 2022.

Our net loss was $11.6 million in 2023, compared to $11.9 million in 2022.

Net cash used in operations was $10.0 million in 2023, compared to $10.6 million in 2022. The Company ended the year with cash and cash equivalents totaling $1.1 million, which together with financing proceeds in the first quarter of 2024 provide runway into the third quarter of 2024.

The Company intends to remain listed on Nasdaq.

ANTICIPATED 2024 MILESTONES AND EVENTS:

CardiAMP Cells Therapy for ischemic Heart Failure of Reduced Ejection Fraction (BCDA-01) o Q2: Enrollment in the CardiAMP Cell Therapy Heart Failure II Pivotal Trial o Q3: Japan's Pharmaceutical and Medical Device Agency (PMDA) consultation o Q4: Final data from the CardiAMP Cell Therapy Heart Failure Trial o Q4: Submission of clinical data to Japan's Pharmaceutical and Medical Device Agency

CardiAMP Cell Therapy for Chronic Myocardial Ischemia (BCDA-02) o Q2: CardiAMP Chronic Myocardial Ischemia (CMI) Trial roll-in cohort data o Q3: Initiation of randomized cohort in pivotal CardiAMP CMI Trial

CardiALLO Allogeneic Mesenchymal Stem Cell Therapy for ischemic HFrEF (BCDA-03) o Q2: Completion of low-dose cohort. o Q4: Completion of medium-dose cohort

Helix Biotherapeutic Delivery Business o Q2: Third revenue sharing partnership agreement

Morph Access Innovations Business o Q3: FDA approval of Morph DNA steerable introducer sheath product family



ABOUT BIOCARDIA®

BioCardia, Inc., headquartered in Sunnyvale, California, is developing cellular and cell-derived therapeutics for the treatment cardiovascular and pulmonary disease. CardiAMP autologous and CardiALLO allogeneic cell therapies are the Company's biotherapeutic platforms for the treatment of heart disease. BioCardia also works with partners to provide its proprietary Helix transendocardial biotherapeutic delivery system, as well as technology and services for the development and commercialization of partners' therapeutic agents. The CardiAMP Cell Therapy Heart Failure Trial has been supported financially by the Maryland Stem Cell Research Fund and the Center for Medicare and Medicaid Services. For more information visit: www.BioCardia.com.

This press release contains forward-looking statements that are subject to many risks and uncertainties. Forward-looking statements include, among other things, references to the enrollment of our clinical trials, the availability of data from our clinical trials, filings with the FDA and Japan's Pharmaceutical and Medical Device Agency, FDA and Japanese product clearances, the efficacy and safety of our products and therapies, preliminary conclusions about new data, the achievement of any of the anticipated upcoming milestones, our positioning for growth or the market for our products and therapies, statements regarding our intentions, beliefs, projections, outlook, analyses or current expectations. Such risks and uncertainties include, among others, the inherent uncertainties associated with developing new products or technologies, regulatory approvals, unexpected expenditures, the ability to raise the additional funding needed to continue to pursue BioCardia's business and product development plans, the ability to enter into licensing and partnering arrangements and overall market conditions. We may find it difficult to enroll patients in our clinical trials due to many factors, some of which are outside of our control. Slower than targeted enrollment could delay completion of our clinical trials and delay or prevent development of our therapeutic candidates.

