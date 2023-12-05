Item 5.08 Shareholder Director Nominations.

BioCardia, Inc. (the "Company") previously disclosed in its proxy statement for the 2023 annual meeting of stockholders filed on September 1, 2023 (such proxy statement, the "2023 Proxy Statement" and, such annual meeting, the "2023 Annual Meeting") with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (the "SEC") that stockholders of the Company who intend to have a proposal considered for inclusion in the Company's proxy statement for its 2024 annual meeting of stockholders (such proxy statement, the "2024 Proxy Statement" and, such annual meeting, the "2024 Annual Meeting") pursuant to Rule 14a-8 under the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended (the "Exchange Act"), must submit the proposal in writing to the Company's Secretary no later than December 30, 2023 (the "Rule 14a-8 Proposal Deadline") and the proposal must otherwise comply with the requirements of Rule 14a-8 regarding the inclusion of stockholder proposals in company-sponsored proxy materials.

The Company has determined to extend the Rule 14a-8 Proposal Deadline for the 2024 Annual Meeting to February 4, 2024 (the "Extended Rule 14a-8 Proposal Deadline"). Other than the Extended Rule 14a-8 Proposal Deadline described on this Current Report on Form 8-K, the deadlines and conditions disclosed in the 2023 Proxy Statement, including, without limitation, those regarding the 2024 Annual Meeting, remain unchanged.