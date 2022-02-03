BioCardia Up 29% After FDA Breakthrough Device Designation

By Michael Dabaie



BioCardia Inc. shares rose 29% to $2.02 Thursday afternoon after the U.S. Food and Drug Administration granted breakthrough device designation for the CardiAMP Cell Therapy System for the treatment of heart failure.

The developer of therapeutics for cardiovascular and pulmonary diseases said CardiAMP Cell Therapy uses a patient's own bone marrow cells delivered to the heart in a minimally invasive, catheter-based procedure. The therapy is designed to potentially stimulate the body's natural healing response, the company said.

The CardiAMP Cell Therapy Heart Failure Trial is enrolling patients to evaluate the effectiveness of the system in improving survival, reducing major adverse cardiac events, enhancing functional capacity and improving quality of life for patients.

"We anticipate complete enrollment later this year with the top-line data next year. Good data is transformative for the company and the heart failure space," Dawson James said in an analyst note.

The breakthrough devices program is designed to expedite FDA approval of novel devices that provide for more effective treatment or diagnosis of life-threatening or irreversibly debilitating diseases or conditions.

"BioCardia has an innovative catheter. We are hopeful to see active business development deals that could bring in non-dilutive capital as the company's clinical data matures," Dawson James said.

