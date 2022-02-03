Log in
  Homepage
  Equities
  United States
  Nasdaq
  BioCardia, Inc.
  News
  Summary
    BCDA   US09060U5074

BIOCARDIA, INC.

(BCDA)
  Report
Real-time Estimate Quote. Real-time Estimate Cboe BZX - 02/03 02:06:38 pm
2.03 USD   +29.30%
01:31pTop Midday Gainers
MT
10:19aBioCardia Secures FDA Breakthrough Designation for Heart Failure Device
MT
08:49aBioCardia Up 38% After FDA Breakthrough Device Designation
DJ
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

BioCardia Up 29% After FDA Breakthrough Device Designation

02/03/2022 | 01:45pm EST
By Michael Dabaie

BioCardia Inc. shares rose 29% to $2.02 Thursday afternoon after the U.S. Food and Drug Administration granted breakthrough device designation for the CardiAMP Cell Therapy System for the treatment of heart failure.

The developer of therapeutics for cardiovascular and pulmonary diseases said CardiAMP Cell Therapy uses a patient's own bone marrow cells delivered to the heart in a minimally invasive, catheter-based procedure. The therapy is designed to potentially stimulate the body's natural healing response, the company said.

The CardiAMP Cell Therapy Heart Failure Trial is enrolling patients to evaluate the effectiveness of the system in improving survival, reducing major adverse cardiac events, enhancing functional capacity and improving quality of life for patients.

"We anticipate complete enrollment later this year with the top-line data next year. Good data is transformative for the company and the heart failure space," Dawson James said in an analyst note.

The breakthrough devices program is designed to expedite FDA approval of novel devices that provide for more effective treatment or diagnosis of life-threatening or irreversibly debilitating diseases or conditions.

"BioCardia has an innovative catheter. We are hopeful to see active business development deals that could bring in non-dilutive capital as the company's clinical data matures," Dawson James said.


Write to Michael Dabaie at michael.dabaie@wsj.com


(END) Dow Jones Newswires

02-03-22 1345ET

Financials (USD)
Sales 2021 0,69 M - -
Net income 2021 -12,0 M - -
Net Debt 2021 - - -
P/E ratio 2021 -2,23x
Yield 2021 -
Capitalization 26,5 M 26,5 M -
Capi. / Sales 2021 38,2x
Capi. / Sales 2022 128x
Nbr of Employees 27
Free-Float -
Chart BIOCARDIA, INC.
Duration : Period :
BioCardia, Inc. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends BIOCARDIA, INC.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 3
Last Close Price 1,57 $
Average target price 9,17 $
Spread / Average Target 484%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Peter Alan Altman President, Chief Executive Officer & Director
David McClung Senior Director-Finance & Controller
Andrew Scott Blank Chairman
Ian McNiece Chief Scientific Officer
Sujith Shetty Chief Medical Officer
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
BIOCARDIA, INC.-19.07%26
GILEAD SCIENCES, INC.-9.35%82 564
REGENERON PHARMACEUTICALS-1.37%65 122
VERTEX PHARMACEUTICALS15.47%64 534
WUXI APPTEC CO., LTD.-11.62%47 836
BIONTECH SE-30.12%43 510