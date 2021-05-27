BioCardia : Science and Technology Charter

Log in
BIOCARDIA, INC.

SCIENCE AND TECHNOLOGY COMMITTEE CHARTER

Adopted January 13, 2021

Purpose

The purpose of the Science and Technology Committee (the "Committee") of the Board of Directors (the "Board") of BioCardia, Inc. (the "Company") shall be to assist the Board in its oversight of the Company's strategies to make use of its science and technology.

Committee Membership

Members of the Committee shall be appointed by, and shall serve at the discretion of, the Board. The Board may designate one member of the Committee as its chair. Members of the Committee shall serve until their successors are duly elected and qualified or their earlier resignation. The Committee may form and delegate authority to subcommittees when appropriate.

Responsibilities and Duties

The responsibilities and duties of the Committee shall include:

  • Serving in an advisory role to assist the Company with the use of its science and technology.
  • Overseeing the innovation strategy of the Company, including periodic reviews of the Company's technology and potential applications, the science and technology underlying major research & development initiatives, the competitive environment, and disruptive technology impacts.
  • Conducting targeted reviews of the Company's patent portfolio and strategy relevant to technology applications.
  • Advising the Board on the scientific and research & development aspects of any major technology- based transactions and any licensing agreements that require Board approval.

Meetings

The Committee shall meet as often as may be deemed necessary or appropriate, in its judgment, in order to fulfill its responsibilities. The Committee may meet either in person or telephonically, and at such times and places as the Committee determines. The Committee may act by unanimous written consent (which may include electronic consent) in lieu of a meeting in accordance with the Company's bylaws. The Committee may establish its own meeting schedule. The Committee may invite to its meetings other Board members, Company management and such other persons as the Committee deems appropriate in order to carry out its responsibilities.

Minutes

The Committee shall maintain written minutes of its meetings and actions by unanimous written consent, which will be filed with the minutes of the meetings of the Board.

1

Committee Reports

The Committee shall make regular reports to the full Board on the actions and recommendations of the Committee.

Charter Review

The Committee may periodically review and reassess the adequacy of this Charter and recommend to the Board any changes the Committee determines are appropriate.

Compensation

Members of the Committee shall receive such compensation, if any, for their service as Committee members as may be determined by the Board in its sole discretion.

2

Disclaimer

BioCardia Inc. published this content on 27 May 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 27 May 2021 21:44:13 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
