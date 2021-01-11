PRESS RELEASE REGULATED INFORMATION 11 January 2021, 07:00 CET BIOCARTIS MEETS 2020 KEY OBJECTIVES Mechelen, Belgium, 11 January 2021 - Biocartis Group NV (the 'Company' or 'Biocartis'), an innovative molecular diagnostics company (Euronext Brussels: BCART), today announces to have met its 2020 key business objectives which were focused on three performance indicators: the installed base expansion of its rapid and easy- to-use Idylla™ molecular diagnostics platform, the growth of its Idylla™ cartridge volume and its year-end cash position. Based on non-audited numbers, Biocartis today reports: Installed base - Biocartis placed 335 new Idylla™ instruments in 2020, exceeding the latest guidance of 300 new instrument placements. Biocartis' installed base as per 31 December 2020 increased to 1,581 Idylla™ instruments 1 .

Installed base - Biocartis placed 335 new Idylla™ instruments in 2020, exceeding the latest guidance of 300 new instrument placements. Biocartis' installed base as per 31 December 2020 increased to 1,581 Idylla™ instruments 1 .

Cartridge volume - In 2020, Biocartis grew its commercial cartridge volume by 31%, slightly ahead of the latest guidance of 30%. In oncology, year-on-year growth both in Europe and in the US was largely offset by the distributor 2 markets, but strong demand for the Idylla™ SARS-CoV-2 Test 3 complemented overall volumes totaling 230k cartridges.

Cash position - As per 31 December 2020, Biocartis' cash 4 position amounted to EUR 124m (non-audited number) versus the latest guidance of EUR 120m. Herman Verrelst, Chief Executive Officer of Biocartis, commented: "I am very pleased to announce that we achieved our initial 2020 outlook, despite the pandemic that severely disrupted and deprioritized cancer care globally. Patient access to hospitals was again significantly restricted in Q4 2020, causing test volumes to decrease across all regions. Nevertheless, we stayed on track and delivered on our pre-pandemicexpectations thanks to the versatility of Idylla™ and its new pandemic test menu. The past year has clearly demonstrated the need for rapid response testing in an overburdened healthcare system, and we saw that we are very well equipped to deliver on our customers' needs in oncology as well as in infectious diseases. We made significant operational progress throughout 2020 on our path towards profitable growth. Therefore, we look ahead with confidence and start 2021 with a better than expected cash position that we plan to put at work to accelerate test menu expansion and diversification in a year that will again be marked by continued impact of the pandemic." In 2020, Biocartis made significant progress in laying the foundation for future profitable growth, with amongst others following achievements: Expansion oncology partnerships - In 2020, Biocartis launched several new partnerships to strengthen its oncology business:

o In January 2020, Biocartis signed a master collaboration agreement with lung cancer targeted therapy leader AstraZeneca Idylla™ ctEGFR Mutation Assay ;

o In March 2020, Biocartis expanded its partnership with Bristol-Myers Squibb 5 in mCRC 6 in China;

o In November 2020, Biocartis announced its entry in the thyroid cancer domain with the signing of a license, development and commercialization agreement with GeneproDx 7

GeneproDx' novel genomic test ThyroidPrint ®

In January 2020, Biocartis signed a master collaboration agreement with lung cancer targeted therapy leader AstraZeneca for the Idylla™ ctEGFR Mutation Assay; In March 2020, Biocartis expanded its partnership with Bristol-Myers Squibb 5 in mCRC 6 in China; In November 2020, Biocartis announced its entry in the thyroid cancer domain with the signing of a license, development and commercialization agreement with GeneproDx 7 for GeneproDx' novel genomic test ThyroidPrint ® Expansion infectious disease partnerships - Following amongst others the market shift due to the pandemic, in 2020, Biocartis launched several new partnerships to gradually expand its infectious disease test menu: In March 2020, the agreement with Immunexpress 8 for SeptiCyte ® RAPID In September 2020, the agreement with LifeArc 9

o In March 2020, the agreement with Immunexpress 8 SeptiCyte ® RAPID

1 Excluding instruments returned by Exact Sciences in accordance with the termination agreement announced on 29 October 2020 2 Defined as the world excluding European direct markets, US, China and Japan 3 In the US, distribution of the Idylla™ SARS-CoV-2 Test was initiated in Q3 2020 per US FDA Policy for Coronavirus Disease-2019 Tests During the Public Health Emergency (Revised), May 2020, Section IV.C. Commercial Manufacturer Development and Distribution of Diagnostic Tests Prior to EUA Submission 4 Consisting of cash and cash equivalents 5 A companion diagnostic (CDx) test is a test used as a companion to a therapeutic drug, that helps predict if a patient is likely to respond to a treatment or not 6 Metastatic colorectal cancer 7 A molecular diagnostics company based in Santiago, Chile 8 A Seattle-based (WA, US) molecular diagnostic company 9 LifeArc, formerly known as the Medical Research Council Technology (MRC Technology, MRCT) is a London (UK) based life science medical research charity

Forward-looking statements Certain statements, beliefs and opinions in this press release are forward-looking, which reflect the Company's or, as appropriate, the Company directors' or managements' current expectations and projections concerning future events such as the Company's results of operations, financial condition, liquidity, performance, prospects, growth, strategies and the industry in which the Company operates. By their nature, forward-looking statements involve a number of risks, uncertainties, assumptions and other factors that could cause actual results or events to differ materially from those expressed or implied by the forward-looking statements. These risks, uncertainties, assumptions and factors could adversely affect the outcome and financial effects of the plans and events described herein. A multitude of factors including, but not limited to, changes in demand, competition and technology, can cause actual events, performance or results to differ significantly from any anticipated development. Forward- looking statements contained in this press release regarding past trends or activities are not guarantees of future performance and should not be taken as a representation that such trends or activities will continue in the future. In addition, even if actual results or developments are consistent with the forward-looking statements contained in this press release, those results or developments may not be indicative of results or developments in future periods. No representations and warranties are made as to the accuracy or fairness of such forward-looking statements. As a result, the Company expressly disclaims any obligation or undertaking to release any updates or revisions to any forward-looking statements in this press release as a result of any change in expectations or any change in events, conditions, assumptions or circumstances on which these forward- looking statements are based, except if specifically required to do so by law or regulation. Neither the Company nor its advisers or representatives nor any of its subsidiary undertakings or any such person's officers or employees guarantees that the assumptions underlying such forward-looking statements are free from errors nor does either accept any responsibility for the future accuracy of the forward-looking statements contained in this press release or the actual occurrence of the forecasted developments. You should not place undue reliance on forward -looking statements, which speak only as of the date of this press release.

