Biocartis : Webcast presentatie 2022 Resultaten

This presentation has been prepared by the management of Biocartis Group NV (the "Company"). It does not constitute or form part of, and should not be construed as, an offer, solicitation or invitation to subscribe for, underwrite or otherwise acquire, any securities of the Company or any member of its group in any jurisdiction to any person to whom it is unlawful to make such an offer or solicitation in such jurisdiction or in any jurisdiction in which such offer, solicitation or invitation would be unlawful prior to registration, exemption from registration or qualification under the securities laws of such jurisdiction, nor should it or any part of it form the basis of, or be relied on in connection with, any contract to purchase or subscribe for any securities of the Company or any member of its group, nor shall it or any part of it form the basis of or be relied on in connection with any contract or commitment whatsoever. This presentation is not a prospectus or offering memorandum. Neither the US Securities and Exchange Commission, the Belgian Financial Services and Markets Authority, nor any state securities commission has approved or disapproved this presentation or the securities or determined if this presentation is truthful or complete.

In relation to each Member State of the European Economic Area (each a "Relevant Member State"), this presentation is only addressed to qualified investors in that Relevant Member State within the meaning of Regulation ((EU) 2017/1129 of the European Parliament and of the Council of 14 June 2017 on the prospectus to be published when securities are offered to the public or admitted to trading on a regulated market, and repealing Directive 2003/71/EC, and any implementing measure in each Relevant Member State of the EEA.

The information included in this presentation has been provided to you solely for your information and background, speaks only as of today, and is subject to updating, completion, revision and amendment and such information may change materially from time to time. No person is under any obligation to update or keep current the information contained in this presentation and any opinions expressed in relation thereto are subject to change without notice. No representation or warranty, express or implied, is made as to the fairness, accuracy, reasonableness or completeness of the information contained herein. Neither the Company nor any other person accepts any liability for any loss howsoever arising, directly or indirectly, from this presentation or its contents.

This presentation includes forward-looking statements that reflect the Company's intentions, beliefs or current expectations concerning, among other things, the Company's results, condition, performance, prospects, growth, strategies and the industry in which the Company operates. These forward-looking statements are subject to risks, uncertainties and assumptions and other factors that could cause the Company's actual results, condition, performance, prospects, growth or opportunities, as well as those of the markets it serves or intends to serve, to differ materially from those expressed in, or suggested by, these forward-looking statements. These statements are based upon information available to us and, while we believe such information forms a reasonable basis for such statements, such information may be limited or incomplete, and our statements should not be read to indicate that we have conducted an exhaustive inquiry into, or review of, all potentially available relevant information. These statements are inherently uncertain, and the Company cautions you that forward-looking statements are not guarantees of future performance and that its actual results and condition and the development of the industry in which the Company operates may differ materially from those made in or suggested by the forward-looking statements contained in this presentation. In addition, even if the Company's results, condition, and growth and the development of the industry in which the Company operates are consistent with the forward-looking statements contained in this presentation, those results or developments may not be indicative of results or developments in future periods. The Company, each of its directors, officers and employees expressly disclaim any obligation or undertaking to review, update or release any update of or revisions to any forward-looking statements in this presentation or any change in the Company's expectations or any change in events, conditions or circumstances on which these forward-looking statements are based, except as required by applicable law or regulation.

This document and any materials distributed in connection with this document are not directed to, or intended for distribution to or use by, any person or entity that is a citizen or resident or located in any locality, state, country or other jurisdiction where such distribution, publication, availability or use would be contrary to law or regulation or which would require any registration or licensing within such jurisdiction. The distribution of this document in certain jurisdictions may be restricted by law and persons into whose possession this document comes should inform themselves about and observe any such restrictions.

The Company's securities have not been and will not be registered under the U.S. Securities Act of 1933, as amended (the "Securities Act") and may not be offered or sold in the United States absent registration under the Securities Act or exemption from the registration requirement thereof.

The COVID-19 pandemic impacted Biocartis' business in various respects. Initially, the pandemic deprioritized and disrupted cancer care globally, with patient access to hospitals significantly restricted throughout much of H1 2020, as well as resulting in a severe hampering of seeking new customers. Testing volumes started to recover and gradually normalized to pre-pandemic levels in the second half of 2020. In 2021, patient access to hospitals was more sporadically restricted in specific regions with a high surge of COVID-19 cases, which resulted in overburdened healthcare systems and resulted in delays to cancer diagnosis and treatment. In 2021, Biocartis was also affected by the worldwide reagent supply shortages caused by the growing and worldwide need for COVID-19 PCR testing, one of the most effective components in the fight against the pandemic. The shortfall in critical reagents constrained Biocartis' production capacity during H1 2021. As of today, Biocartis is no longer materially impacted by the aforementioned supply constraints. Biocartis may not be able to run its operations without future disruptions from a potential resurgence of COVID-19, as new variants of the virus may result in increased absence of employees in manufacturing, development and other key positions. Biocartis' suppliers and partners may be exposed to similar risks, which could lead to a disruption in the supply of components in sufficient quantity and quality required to manufacture the Idylla™ platform and Idylla™ tests, result in disruptions in ongoing development and partner activities, or adversely affect Biocartis' ability to manufacture its products and deliver them to its customers. Conversely, with the progression of the response to the pandemic COVID-19 testing using the Idylla™ SARS-COV-2 assay have declined.

2