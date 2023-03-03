Press release Biocartis Group NV: Disclosure of transparency notification

PRESS RELEASE - REGULATED INFORMATION

3 March 2023, 17:40 CET

Disclosure of transparency notification

Mechelen, Belgium, 3 March 2023 – Biocartis Group NV (the ‘Company’ or ‘Biocartis’), an innovative molecular diagnostics company (Euronext Brussels: BCART), announces today, in accordance with Article 14, paragraph 1 of the Belgian Act of 2 May 2007 on the disclosure of major shareholdings in issuers of which shares are admitted to trading on a regulated market and laying down miscellaneous provisions (the ‘Belgian Transparency Act’), that it received a transparency notification dated 2 March 2023 indicating that on 24 February 2023 the aggregate number of voting rights held by Credit Suisse Fund Management S.A., a subsidiary of Credit Suisse Group AG, increased to 3.18%, as further explained below. Credit Suisse Group AG, the parent company, held an aggregate position of 4.30% (as compared to 3.61% notified to Biocartis in the previous transparency notification).

The notification contains the following information:

Reason for the notification : Acquisition or disposal of voting securities or voting rights.

: Acquisition or disposal of voting securities or voting rights. Notification by : A parent undertaking or a controlling person.

: A parent undertaking or a controlling person. Person subject to the notification requirement : Credit Suisse Group AG, Paradeplatz 8, CH-8001 Zürich, Switzerland.

: Credit Suisse Group AG, Paradeplatz 8, CH-8001 Zürich, Switzerland. Transaction date : 24 February 2023.

: 24 February 2023. Threshold that is crossed : 3%.

: 3%. Denominator : 93,102,037. It is to be noted that the denominator has in the meantime increased.

: 93,102,037. It is to be noted that the denominator has in the meantime increased. Details of the notification : The notification sets out that it concerns a group notification with an upward crossing of the 3% threshold at the level of the subsidiary Credit Suisse Fund Management S.A.. On the date of the notification, this entity held an aggregate position of 3.18% of the voting rights. Together with the voting rights and equivalent financial instruments held by other subsidiaries of Credit Suisse Group AG, the latter held an aggregate position of 4.30% (as compared to 3.61% notified to Biocartis previously).

: The notification sets out that it concerns a group notification with an upward crossing of the 3% threshold at the level of the subsidiary Credit Suisse Fund Management S.A.. On the date of the notification, this entity held an aggregate position of 3.18% of the voting rights. Together with the voting rights and equivalent financial instruments held by other subsidiaries of Credit Suisse Group AG, the latter held an aggregate position of 4.30% (as compared to 3.61% notified to Biocartis previously). Full chain of controlled undertakings through which the holding is effectively being held : Credit Suisse Group AG (not a controlled entity), Credit Suisse AG, Credit Suisse Asset Management International Holding Ltd., Credit Suisse Asset Management & Investor Service (Schweiz) Holding AG, Credit Suisse Fund Management S.A./ Credit Suisse Group AG, Credit Suisse AG, Credit Suisse (Schweiz) AG.

: Credit Suisse Group AG (not a controlled entity), Credit Suisse AG, Credit Suisse Asset Management International Holding Ltd., Credit Suisse Asset Management & Investor Service (Schweiz) Holding AG, Credit Suisse Fund Management S.A./ Credit Suisse Group AG, Credit Suisse AG, Credit Suisse (Schweiz) AG. Additional information: Group notification with threshold crossing (above 3%) at subsidiary level – Credit Suisse Fund Management S.A. (3.18%).





For further information, reference is made to the notifications which are available here on the Biocartis website.

Pursuant to the Belgian Act and the articles of association of the Company, a notification to the Company and the Belgian Financial Services and Markets Authority (FSMA) is required by all natural and legal persons in each case where the percentage of voting rights attached to the securities held by such persons in the Company reaches, exceeds or falls below the threshold of 3%, 5%, 10%, and every subsequent multiple of 5%, of the total number of voting rights in the Company.

--- END ---



About Biocartis

With its revolutionary and proprietary Idylla™ platform, Biocartis (Euronext Brussels: BCART) aspires to enable personalized medicine for patients around the world through universal access to molecular testing, by making molecular testing actionable, convenient, fast and suitable for any lab. The Idylla™ platform is a fully automated sample-to-result, real-time PCR (Polymerase Chain Reaction) based system designed to offer in-house access to accurate molecular information in a minimum amount of time for faster, informed treatment decisions. Idylla™'s continuously expanding menu of molecular diagnostic tests address key unmet clinical needs, with a focus in oncology. This is the fastest growing segment of the molecular diagnostics market worldwide. Today, Biocartis offers tests supporting melanoma, colorectal, lung and liver cancer, as well as for COVID-19, Flu, RSV and sepsis. For more information, visit www.biocartis.com or follow Biocartis on Twitter @Biocartis_ , Facebook or LinkedIn.

Biocartis and Idylla™ are registered trademarks in Europe, the United States and other countries. The Biocartis and Idylla™ trademark and logo are used trademarks owned by Biocartis. Please refer to the product labeling for applicable intended uses for each individual Biocartis product.

