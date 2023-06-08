Advanced search
    BCART   BE0974281132

BIOCARTIS GROUP NV

(BCART)
2023-06-07
0.5540 EUR   +0.36%
Press release Biocartis Group NV: Disclosure of transparency notification

06/08/2023 | 01:01am EDT
PRESS RELEASE

REGULATED INFORMATION
8 June 2023, 7:00 CEST

Disclosure of transparency notification

Mechelen, Belgium, 8 June 2023 – Biocartis Group NV (the ‘Company’ or ‘Biocartis’), an innovative molecular diagnostics company (Euronext Brussels: BCART), announces today, in accordance with Article 14, paragraph 1 of the Belgian Act of 2 May 2007 on the disclosure of major shareholdings in issuers of which shares are admitted to trading on a regulated market and laying down miscellaneous provisions (the "Belgian Transparency Act"), that on 6 June 2023 it received a transparency notification dated 1 June 2023 indicating that on 25 May 2023 the aggregate number of voting rights and equivalent financial instruments held by Heights Capital Management, Inc. (through CVI Investments, Inc.) decreased below the 3% notification threshold.

The notification contains the following information:

  • Reason for the notification: Acquisition or disposal of voting securities or voting rights. Downward crossing of the lowest threshold.
  • Notification by: A parent undertaking or a controlling person.
  • Persons subject to the notification requirement: Heights Capital Management, Inc, 401 E City Ave, Bala Cynwyd, PA 19004 USA; CVI Investments, Inc, THE R&H TRUST CO. LTD, P.O. Box 897, Windward 1, Regatta Office Park, West Bay Road, Grand Cayman, KY1 - 1103, Cayman Islands.
  • Transaction date: 25 May 2023.
  • Threshold that is crossed: 3%.
  • Denominator: 93,469,933.
  • Full chain of controlled undertakings through which the holding is effectively being held: The notification sets out that Heights Capital Management, Inc. controls CVI Investments, Inc. Heights Capital Management Inc. is not controlled.
  • Additional information: CVI Investments, Inc. is the investment management company that exercises the voting rights at its discretion in the absence of specific instructions.

For further information, reference is made to the notification which are available here on the Biocartis website.

Pursuant to the Belgian Transparency Act and the articles of association of the Company, a notification to the Company and the Belgian Financial Services and Markets Authority (‘FSMA’) is required by all natural and legal persons in each case where the percentage of voting rights in the Company held by such persons reaches, exceeds or falls below the threshold of 3%, 5%, 10%, and every subsequent multiple of 5%, of the total number of voting rights in the Company.

--- END ---

More information:
Investor Relations Biocartis
e-mail        ir@biocartis.com
tel             +32 15 632 600

@Biocartis_   www.linkedin.com/Biocartis


About Biocartis

With its revolutionary and proprietary Idylla™ platform, Biocartis (Euronext Brussels: BCART) aspires to enable personalized medicine for patients around the world through universal access to molecular testing, by making molecular testing actionable, convenient, fast and suitable for any lab. The Idylla™ platform is a fully automated sample-to-result, real-time PCR (Polymerase Chain Reaction) based system designed to offer in-house access to accurate molecular information in a minimum amount of time for faster, informed treatment decisions. Idylla™'s continuously expanding menu of molecular diagnostic tests address key unmet clinical needs, with a focus in oncology. This is the fastest growing segment of the molecular diagnostics market worldwide. Today, Biocartis offers tests supporting melanoma, colorectal, lung and liver cancer, as well as for COVID-19, Flu, RSV and sepsis. For more information, visit www.biocartis.com or follow Biocartis on Twitter @Biocartis_ , Facebook or LinkedIn. 

Biocartis and Idylla™ are registered trademarks in Europe, the United States and other countries. The Biocartis and Idylla™ trademark and logo are used trademarks owned by Biocartis. Please refer to the product labeling for applicable intended uses for each individual Biocartis product.
This press release is not for distribution, directly or indirectly, in any jurisdiction where to do so would be unlawful. Any persons reading this press release should inform themselves of and observe any such restrictions. Biocartis takes no responsibility for any violation of any such restrictions by any person. This press release does not constitute an offer or invitation for the sale or purchase of securities in any jurisdiction. No securities of Biocartis may be offered or sold in the United States of America absent registration with the United States Securities and Exchange Commission or an exemption from registration under the U.S. Securities Act of 1933, as amended.

Forward-looking statements

Certain statements, beliefs and opinions in this press release are forward-looking, which reflect the Company's or, as appropriate, the Company directors' or managements' current expectations and projections concerning future events such as the Company's results of operations, financial condition, liquidity, performance, prospects, growth, strategies and the industry in which the Company operates. By their nature, forward-looking statements involve a number of risks, uncertainties, assumptions and other factors that could cause actual results or events to differ materially from those expressed or implied by the forward-looking statements. These risks, uncertainties, assumptions and factors could adversely affect the outcome and financial effects of the plans and events described herein. A multitude of factors including, but not limited to, changes in demand, competition and technology, can cause actual events, performance or results to differ significantly from any anticipated development. Forward-looking statements contained in this press release regarding past trends or activities are not guarantees of future performance and should not be taken as a representation that such trends or activities will continue in the future. In addition, even if actual results or developments are consistent with the forward-looking statements contained in this press release, those results or developments may not be indicative of results or developments in future periods. No representations and warranties are made as to the accuracy or fairness of such forward-looking statements. As a result, the Company expressly disclaims any obligation or undertaking to release any updates or revisions to any forward-looking statements in this press release as a result of any change in expectations or any change in events, conditions, assumptions or circumstances on which these forward-looking statements are based, except if specifically required to do so by law or regulation. Neither the Company nor its advisers or representatives nor any of its subsidiary undertakings or any such person's officers or employees guarantees that the assumptions underlying such forward-looking statements are free from errors nor does either accept any responsibility for the future accuracy of the forward-looking statements contained in this press release or the actual occurrence of the forecasted developments. You should not place undue reliance on forward-looking statements, which speak only as of the date of this press release.


