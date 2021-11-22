Log in
E-mail
Password
Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. United States
  4. Nasdaq
  5. Biocept, Inc.
  6. News
  7. Summary
    BIOC   US09072V5012

BIOCEPT, INC.

(BIOC)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Biocept Launches Combined COVID-19 and Influenza Test to Provide Answers During Peak Flu Season

11/22/2021 | 08:18am EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

Biocept continues to expand and perform COVID-19 testing services using Thermo Fisher Scientific platform

Biocept, Inc. (Nasdaq: BIOC), a leading provider of molecular diagnostic assays, products, and services, now offers a single test that can detect and distinguish between SARS-CoV-2 and influenza, helping patients and caregivers determine appropriate treatment decisions. This new assay expands the company’s COVID-19 testing program, which began in June 2020 and has now received more than 670,000 samples for processing.

“As we navigate through a complicated flu season, expanding our COVID-19 testing services to include influenza testing allows us to better meet the needs of our customers and our communities,” said Michael Nall, President and CEO of Biocept. “Because of the similarities in symptoms, determining whether a patient has COVID-19 or the seasonal flu can help patients and physicians make decisions about care that may lead to reduced viral spread and more efficient utilization of healthcare resources. This new offering demonstrates our continued effort to support public health initiatives and provide customers with the answers they need.”

Biocept’s combined COVID-19 and influenza testing uses a sensitive and specific RT-PCR platform to detect and distinguish between SARS-CoV-2 and influenza. Samples are collected through nasal swab and processed through Biocept’s CLIA-certified, CAP-accredited laboratory with results typically within approximately 48 hours from receipt of sample, providing timely and accurate results.

While Biocept continues to expand and perform COVID-19 testing services with Thermo Fisher Scientific’s diagnostic platform and kits, which are FDA approved, commercialization of the co-developed AEGEA Biotechnologies COVID-19 assay will be delayed, as a result of newly announced changes to FDA requirements for laboratory-developed COVID-19 tests.

About Biocept

Biocept, Inc. develops and commercializes molecular diagnostic assays that provide physicians with clinically actionable information to aid in the diagnosis, treatment and monitoring of patients with cancer. In addition to its broad portfolio of blood-based liquid biopsy tests, the company has developed the CNSide™ cerebrospinal fluid assay, designed to diagnose cancer that has metastasized to the central nervous system. Biocept also is leveraging its molecular diagnostic capabilities to offer nationwide RT-PCR-based COVID-19 testing and services to support public health efforts during this unprecedented pandemic. For more information, visit www.biocept.com. Follow Biocept on Facebook, LinkedIn and Twitter.

Forward-Looking Statements Disclaimer Statement

This release contains forward-looking statements that are based upon current expectations or beliefs, as well as a number of assumptions about future events. Although we believe that the expectations reflected in the forward-looking statements and the assumptions upon which they are based are reasonable, we can give no assurance that such expectations and assumptions will prove to have been correct. Forward-looking statements are generally identifiable by the use of words like “plan,” "may," "will," "anticipate," "believe," “long-term” or "project" or the negative of these words or other variations on these words or comparable terminology. To the extent that statements in this release are not strictly historical, including without limitation statements regarding anticipated demand for our combination COVID-19 and seasonal influenza test and the capabilities and potential benefits of such test, and our ability to provide physicians with clinically actionable information, such statements are forward-looking, and are made pursuant to the safe harbor provisions of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. The reader is cautioned not to put undue reliance on these forward-looking statements, as these statements are subject to numerous risks and uncertainties, including: demand for our testing services may be lower than we anticipate; we currently rely on third-party suppliers for blood collection tubes, shipping kits, and critical materials needed to perform our current assays, as well as our planned future products, assays and services, and any problems experienced by them could result in a delay or interruption of their supply to us; our commercial success could be compromised if hospitals or other clients do not pay our invoices or if third-party payers, including managed care organizations and Medicare, do not provide coverage and reimbursement, breach, rescind or modify their contracts or reimbursement policies or delay payments for our current assays and our planned future assays; and our products and services may not perform as expected. These and other risks are described in greater detail under the "Risk Factors" heading of our Quarterly Report on Form 10-Q for the quarter ended September 30, 2021, as filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) on November 15, 2021. The effects of such risks and uncertainties could cause actual results to differ materially from the forward-looking statements contained in this release. We do not plan to update any such forward-looking statements and expressly disclaim any duty to update the information contained in this press release except as required by law. Readers are advised to review our filings with the SEC, which can be accessed over the Internet at the SEC's website located at www.sec.gov.


© Business Wire 2021
All news about BIOCEPT, INC.
08:18aBiocept Launches Combined COVID-19 and Influenza Test to Provide Answers During Peak Fl..
BU
11/18CORRECTING and REPLACING Biocept's CNSide Cerebrospinal Fluid Assay Aids in Monitoring ..
BU
11/15BIOCEPT : Reports Third Quarter 2021 Financial Results - Form 8-K
PU
11/15BIOCEPT INC Management's Discussion and Analysis of Financial Condition and Results of..
AQ
11/15Biocept Swings to Q3 Net Income, Revenue Rises -- Shares Gain After-Hours
MT
11/15Earnings Flash (BIOC) BIOCEPT Posts Q3 Revenue $17.5M, vs. Street Est of $16.1M
MT
11/15Biocept Reports Third Quarter 2021 Financial Results
BU
11/15Biocept, Inc. Reports Earnings Results for the Third Quarter and Nine Months Ended Sept..
CI
11/09Study Shows Biocept's Switch-Blocker Technology Enhances Performance of Conventional PC..
BU
11/08Biocept to Report Third Quarter 2021 Financial Results and Host Investor Conference Cal..
BU
More news
Analyst Recommendations on BIOCEPT, INC.
More recommendations
Financials (USD)
Sales 2021 59,0 M - -
Net income 2021 -2,12 M - -
Net Debt 2021 - - -
P/E ratio 2021 -23,7x
Yield 2021 -
Capitalization 60,0 M 60,0 M -
Capi. / Sales 2021 1,02x
Capi. / Sales 2022 1,81x
Nbr of Employees 107
Free-Float 100,0%
Chart BIOCEPT, INC.
Duration : Period :
Biocept, Inc. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends BIOCEPT, INC.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishNeutralBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 2
Last Close Price 3,56 $
Average target price 13,00 $
Spread / Average Target 265%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Michael W. Nall President, Chief Executive Officer & Director
Timothy C. Kennedy CFO, Senior VP-Operations & Secretary
Samuel D. Riccitelli Chairman
Lyle J. Arnold Chief Scientific Officer & Senior Vice President
Michael C. Dugan Chief Medical Officer & Medical Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
BIOCEPT, INC.-19.82%60
BEIJING WANTAI BIOLOGICAL PHARMACY ENTERPRISE CO., LTD.75.94%24 069
10X GENOMICS, INC.5.90%16 752
BIOMÉRIEUX5.76%16 351
DIASORIN S.P.A.11.05%11 702
NATERA, INC.3.68%9 760