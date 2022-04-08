Biocept Reports Inducement Grants Under Nasdaq Listing Rule 5635(c)(4)

Biocept, Inc. (Nasdaq: BIOC), a leading provider of molecular diagnostic assays, products and services, today announced that it has granted inducement stock options to purchase an aggregate of 519,140 shares of its common stock to 44 new employees, including an inducement stock option to purchase 150,000 shares of its common stock to Philippe Marchand, Ph.D., its new Chief Operations Officer. The inducement stock options have a grant date of March 31, 2022, and were granted as inducements material to the new employees entering into employment with Biocept in accordance with Nasdaq Listing Rule 5635(c)(4).

The inducement stock options have an exercise price of $2.32 per share, the closing price of Biocept’s common stock on March 31, 2022, are non-qualified stock options, have a ten-year term and vest over four years, with 25% of the shares vesting on the one-year anniversary of the vesting commencement date and the remaining 75% of the shares vesting in equal monthly installments over the following 36 months, subject to the new employees’ continued service with Biocept through the applicable vesting dates. The inducement stock options are subject to the terms and conditions of Biocept’s Amended and Restated 2013 Equity Incentive Plan, as amended.

About Biocept

Biocept, Inc. develops and commercializes molecular diagnostic assays that provide physicians with clinically actionable information for treating and monitoring patients diagnosed with a variety of cancers. In addition to its broad portfolio of blood-based liquid biopsy assays, Biocept has developed the CNSide™ cerebrospinal fluid assay that detects cancer that has metastasized to the central nervous system. Biocept’s patented Target Selector™ technology captures and quantitatively analyzes cerebrospinal fluid tumor cells for tumor-associated molecular markers, using technology first developed for use in blood. Biocept also is leveraging its molecular diagnostic capabilities to offer nationwide COVID-19 RT-PCR testing to support public health efforts during this unprecedented pandemic. For more information, visit www.biocept.com. Follow Biocept on Facebook, LinkedIn and Twitter.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20220408005449/en/