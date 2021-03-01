Log in
Biocept : Corporate Presentation

03/01/2021
Corporate Overview

March 2021

NASDAQ: BIOCwww.biocept.com

Forward-Looking Statements

This presentation contains, and any accompanying oral presentation would no doubt contain, forward-looking statements, within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995, regarding Biocept, Inc. and our business. Forward-looking statements include all statements that are not historical facts and generally can be identified by terms such as anticipates, believes, could, estimates, expects, intends, may, plans, potential, predicts, projects, should, will, would, or the negative of those terms and similar expressions.

Forward-looking statements involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors that may cause our actual results, performance or achievements to be materially different from any future results, performance or achievements expressed or implied by the forward-looking statements. For details about these risks, please see our SEC filings.

All forward-looking statements contained in this presentation speak only as of the date hereof, and except as required by law, we assume no obligation to update these forward-looking statements whether as a result of any new information, future events, changed circumstances or otherwise.

Corporate Profile

Providing actionable information to help physicians make treatment decisionsUnique benefit in neuro-oncology

Patented technology used for liquid biopsy in cancer

COVID Strategy to assist in pandemic

CLIA - CAP-accredited laboratory located in San DiegoTarget SelectorTM products (kits and tubes) sold to labs worldwide

Collaborations and partnerships with renowned institutions

Corporate Highlights

Biocept is focused on high unmet clinical needs

  • Patients with metastatic cancer involving the central nervous system (CNS)

  • High volume, high service COVID-19 testing for skilled care facilities and institutions

  • Distributed kits and products to serve other client laboratories and collaborators

Biocept is positioned in a $17 billion dollar market1

  • Liquid biopsy for diagnosis, therapy selection and monitoring in cancer

  • Focus on neuro-oncology and related areas estimated to be a $1B market

  • Collaborations in place with leading academic institutions

  • Strong balance sheet and growing revenue

Biocept has unique technology to inform clinical decisions

  • Patented dual tumor cell and cell-free DNA testing platforms

  • Validated tests for both cerebrospinal fluid (CSF) and blood

  • FDA Breakthrough Device Designation expected to be filed in Q3 2021

    • Coverage begins immediately under Medicare Coverage of Innovative Technology (MCIT) pathway

  • Biomarkers performed are listed in NCCN guidelines

  • Performed in San Diego based CLIA and CAP laboratory

1Liquid Biopsy Market Research Report Global Forecast to 2022,

Market Research Future



Disclaimer

Biocept Inc. published this content on 01 March 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 01 March 2021 16:35:03 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
