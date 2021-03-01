Biocept : Corporate Presentation

Corporate Overview

March 2021

Corporate Profile

Providing actionable information to help physicians make treatment decisionsUnique benefit in neuro-oncology

Patented technology used for liquid biopsy in cancer

COVID Strategy to assist in pandemic

CLIA - CAP-accredited laboratory located in San DiegoTarget SelectorTM products (kits and tubes) sold to labs worldwide

Collaborations and partnerships with renowned institutions

Corporate Highlights

Biocept is focused on high unmet clinical needs

▪ Patients with metastatic cancer involving the central nervous system (CNS)

▪ High volume, high service COVID-19 testing for skilled care facilities and institutions

▪ Distributed kits and products to serve other client laboratories and collaborators

Biocept is positioned in a $17 billion dollar market1

▪ Liquid biopsy for diagnosis, therapy selection and monitoring in cancer

▪ Focus on neuro-oncology and related areas estimated to be a $1B market

▪ Collaborations in place with leading academic institutions

▪ Strong balance sheet and growing revenue

Biocept has unique technology to inform clinical decisions

▪ Patented dual tumor cell and cell-free DNA testing platforms

▪ Validated tests for both cerebrospinal fluid (CSF) and blood

▪ FDA Breakthrough Device Designation expected to be filed in Q3 2021 ▪ Coverage begins immediately under Medicare Coverage of Innovative Technology (MCIT) pathway

▪ Biomarkers performed are listed in NCCN guidelines

▪ Performed in San Diego based CLIA and CAP laboratory

