Biocept : to Host Key Opinion Leader Webinar to Discuss Its CSF Assay for the Diagnosis of Cancer Involving the Central Nervous System

04/07/2021 | 04:06pm EDT
Presenters include Dr. Amir Azadi of Barrow Neurological Institute, Dr. Nicholas Blondin of Yale University and Dr. Priya U. Kumthekar of Northwestern University

Webinar begins tomorrow, April 8, at 12:00 p.m. Eastern Time

Biocept, Inc. (Nasdaq: BIOC) will host a webinar featuring leading neuro-oncologists to discuss the use of the Company’s proprietary cerebrospinal fluid (CSF) assay for diagnosing and managing tumors that have metastasized to the central nervous system (CNS), including the brain or spinal column. Biocept’s CSF assay provides enhanced sensitivity compared with CSF cytology, the current standard of care, and has the added advantage of identifying actionable molecular targets for use in treatment decisions while providing quantitative information needed for assessing treatment response and monitoring disease progression.

Webinar Details

Date: Thursday, April 8, 2021
Time: 12:00 p.m. Eastern time (9:00 a.m. Pacific time)
Registration: Participants can pre-register or register at webinar start time here.

The webinar also will be available live and archived at www.biocept.com.

Amir Azadi, MD is a medical oncologist specializing in neuro-oncology and an Assistant Professor in the Department of Neurology at Barrow Neurological Institute. His expertise includes the diagnosis and treatment of brain tumors. He is board certified in internal medicine and medical oncology by the American Board of Internal Medicine, and is a member of the American College of Physicians, the American Society of Clinical Oncology, the Society for Immunotherapy of Cancer and the Society of Neuro-Oncology. Dr. Azadi received his medical degree from Shahid Beheshti University of Medical Sciences in Tehran, Iran. He completed his residency in internal medicine at Banner – University Medical Center in Phoenix, and fellowships in hematology and oncology at the University of Louisville James Graham Brown Cancer Center and in neuro-oncology at Barrow Neurological Institute.

Nicholas Blondin, MD is Assistant Professor of Clinical Neurology at Yale School of Medicine. His clinical expertise is in treating benign and malignant brain tumors, brain and spine metastasis, and neurological symptoms of cancer such as seizures, cognitive impairment, headaches, gait disturbance and weakness. Dr. Blondin is an active investigator for clinical trials for brain tumor patients through Yale Cancer Center. He received his Medical Degree from the University of Connecticut School of Medicine and completed his neurology residency at Yale New Haven Hospital, where he was Chief Resident in Neurology, followed by a fellowship in neuro-oncology at Yale New Haven Hospital.

Priya U. Kumthekar, MD is a United Counsel for Neurologic Subspecialties (UCNS)-certified neuro-oncologist from Northwestern University and is serving as the principal investigator for Biocept’s Four C clinical study. She is dedicated to patient care and moving the study of brain tumors forward primarily through her leadership on clinical trials. Dr. Kumthekar serves in leadership roles with the National Clinical Trials Network, particularly with the Alliance for Clinical Trials, and was named as the Alliance’s national Executive Officer of Neuro-Oncology in 2016. In this role, she oversees the conception and development of clinical trials from early phase through registration studies. Dr. Kumthekar is board certified in neurology and is a member of the American Board of Psychiatry and Neurology. She received her medical degree from Northeastern Ohio University. She previously was Chief Resident at Northwestern University, McGaw Medical Center.

About Biocept

Biocept, Inc. develops and commercializes molecular diagnostic assays that provide physicians with clinically actionable information for treating and monitoring patients diagnosed with a variety of cancers. In addition to its broad portfolio of blood-based liquid biopsy assays, Biocept is developing and commercializing its cerebrospinal fluid (CSF) assay that detects cancer that has metastasized to the central nervous system. The Company’s CSF assay identifies molecular targets for clinical decision making and provides quantitative information for monitoring treatment response. Biocept’s patented Target Selector™ technology platform captures and analyzes tumor-associated molecular markers in both circulating tumor cells (CTCs) and circulating tumor DNA (ctDNA) with higher sensitivity and specificity than most commercial assays. Additionally, Biocept is leveraging its molecular diagnostic capabilities to offer nationwide COVID-19 RT-PCR testing to support public health efforts during this unprecedented pandemic. For additional information, visit www.biocept.com. Follow Biocept on Facebook, LinkedIn and Twitter.


© Business Wire 2021
