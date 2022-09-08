Log in
    BIOX   KYG1117K1141

BIOCERES CROP SOLUTIONS CORP.

(BIOX)
  Report
Delayed Nasdaq  -  04:00 2022-09-07 pm EDT
14.62 USD   +3.03%
06:10aBIOCERES CROP : 4Q22 Earnings Presentation
PU
06:10aEarnings Flash (BIOX) BIOCERES CROP SOLUTIONS Reports Q4 Revenue $104.1M, vs. Street Est of $94.9M
MT
06:02aBioceres Crop Solutions Reports Fiscal Fourth Quarter and Full-Year 2022 Financial and Operational Results
BU
Bioceres Crop : 4Q22 Earnings Presentation

09/08/2022 | 06:10am EDT
BIOCERES CROP SOLUTIONS

F I S C A L

Fourth Quarter & Full-Year

02

03

2 0 2 2

04

FOURTH QUARTER 2022

BIOCERES CROP SOLUTIONS

Disclaimer

This Presentation is for informational purposes only and does not constitute an offer or invitation to sell, a solicitation of an offer to buy, or a recommendation to purchase any equity, assets, business, debt or other financial instruments of the Company or any of its affiliates, and shall not form the basis of any contract, nor shall it be construed in any manner as a commitment on the part of any person to proceed with any transaction. Any reproduction of this Presentation, in whole or in part, or the disclosure of its contents, without the prior consent of the Company is prohibited. By accepting this Presentation, each recipient agrees to use this Presentation for the sole purpose of evaluating.

Forward-Looking Statements

This communication includes "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of the "safe harbor" provisions of the United States Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Forward-looking statements may be identified by the use of words such as "forecast," "intend," "seek," "target," "anticipate," "believe," "expect," "estimate," "plan," "outlook," and "project" and other similar expressions that predict or indicate future events or trends or that are not statements of historical matters. Such forward-looking statements include estimated financial information and , among others, statements related to the expected or potential impact of the novel coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic, and the related responses of the government, clients and the Company, on our business, financial condition, liquidity position and results of operations, and any such forward-looking statements, whether concerning the COVID-19 pandemic or otherwise, involve risks, assumptions and uncertainties. Such forward-looking statements are based on management's reasonable current assumptions, expectations, plans and forecasts regarding the Company's current or future results and future business and economic conditions more generally. Such forward-looking statements involve risks, uncertainties and other factors, which may cause the actual results, levels of activity, performance or achievement of the Company to be materially different from any future results expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements, and there can be no assurance that actual results will not differ materially from management's expectations or could affect the Company's ability to achieve its strategic goals, include the uncertainties relating to the impact of COVID-19 on the Company's business, operations and financial results and the other factors that are described in the sections entitled "Risk Factors" in the Company's Securities and Exchange Commission filings updated from time to time. Therefore, you should not rely on any of these forward-looking statements. All forward-looking statements contained in this release are qualified in their entirety by this cautionary statement. Forward- looking statements speak only as of the date they are or were made, and the Company does not intend to update or otherwise revise the forward-looking statements to reflect events or circumstances after the date of this release or to reflect the occurrence of unanticipated events, except as required by law.

2022

Industry and Market Data

QUARTER

Unless otherwise noted, the forecasted industry and market data contained in the assumptions for the projections are

based upon the Company's management estimates and industry and market publications and surveys. The information

from industry and market publications has been obtained from sources believed to be reliable, but there can be no

assurance as to the accuracy or completeness of the included information. The Company has not independently verified

any of the data from third-party sources, nor has the Company ascertained the underlying economic assumptions relied

FOURTH

upon therein. While such information is believed to be reliable for the purposes used herein, none of the Company, its

affiliates, their respective directors, officers, employees, members, partners, shareholders or agents makes any

representation or warranty with respect to the accuracy of such information. These materials are highly sensitive and

confidential and being supplied to you solely for your information and for use in this Presentation.

Financial Information Presentation

Historical financial information of Bioceres has been prepared in accordance with International Financial Reporting Standards as issued by the International Accounting Standards Board ("IFRS"). Investors should note that IFRS differs from generally accepted accounting principles in the United States ("US GAAP"), and investors should consult their own professional advisors for an understanding of the difference between IFRS and US GAAP and how those differences might affect such financial statements.

Use of Non-IFRS Financial Measures

This Presentation includes certain non-IFRS financial measures. These non-IFRS measures are an addition, and not a substitute for or superior to measures of financial performance prepared in accordance with IFRS and neither should be considered as an alternative to net income, operating income or any other performance measures derived in accordance with IFRS or as an alternative to cash flows from operating activities as a measure of our liquidity.

The Company believes that these non-IFRS measures of financial results provide useful supplemental information to investors about the Company and its results. The Company's management uses these non-IFRS measures to evaluate the Company's financial and operating performance and make day-to-day financial and operating decisions. The Company also believes that these non-IFRS measures are helpful to investors because they provide additional information about trends in the Company's core operating performance prior to considering the impact of capital structure, depreciation, amortization and taxation on its results. However, there are a number of limitations related to the use of these non-IFRS measures and their nearest IFRS equivalents. For example, other companies may calculate non-IFRS measures differently, or may use other measures to calculate their financial performance, and therefore the Company's non-IFRS measures may not be directly comparable to similarly titled measures of other companies.

In this presentation, we discuss non-IFRS measures as forward-lookingnon-IFRS measures.

Copyrights and Trademarks

All materials contained in this Presentation are protected by copyright laws and may not be reproduced, republished, distributed, transmitted, displayed, broadcast or otherwise exploited in any manner. This Presentation contains trademarks, service marks, and trade names belonging to the Company, its affiliates and other entities and cannot be used without express written consent. Trademarks, service marks, copyrights and trade names referred to in this Presentation, including logos, may appear without the ®, © or TM symbols, but the lack of such symbols is not intended to indicate, in any way, that their respective owners will not assert, to the fullest extent under applicable law, their rights thereto. We do not intend the use or display of other entities' trademarks, service marks, copyrighted material or trade names to imply a relationship or affiliation with, or endorsement or sponsorship of, the Company by any other entities or persons.

01

02

03

04

BIOCERES CROP SOLUTIONS

Key Business

&

Financial Highlights

FOURTH QUARTER 2022

Record comparable revenues for 4Q22 and FY22, increasing by 44% and 62% YoY, respectively. Baseline Adjusted EBITDA1 at $17.7 million for 4Q22 and $61.9 million for the year.

$12.4 million in HB4 Wheat revenues, a 94% increase compared to the year-ago contributed goods number.

02

03

04

Key regulatory clearances obtained for food and feed for HB4 Wheat from

05

the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA), Australia, New Zealand and

Nigeria; and for HB4 Soy from China´s Ministry of Agriculture.

Successful completion of merger with Marrone Bio Innovations, Inc., now ProFarm Group, a global leader in biological agricultural solutions.

¹ Excluding HB4 pre-launch costs. Does not include ProFarm numbers, which will be consolidated as of 1Q23.

BIOCERES CROP SOLUTIONS

FOURTH QUARTER 2022

Record Performance in FY22

Comparable Revenues

Baseline Adj. EBITDA1

$ million

$ million

319.3

61.9

24%

62%

49.9

46.5

197.4

41.3

174.2

148.7

FY19

FY20

FY21

FY22

FY19

FY20

FY21

FY22

¹ Excluding HB4 pre-launch costs.

03

04

05

06

BIOCERES CROP SOLUTIONS

FOURTH QUARTER 2022

HB4 Revenue and Gross Profit Evolution

Total

$2.1M

$8.3M

$14.4M

Gross Margin

45%

42%

51%

$12.4M

$6.4M

$1.4M

$1.9M$2.0M

$0.7M

Comparable Revenues

Contributed Goods

FY20

FY21

FY22

04

05

06

07

This is an excerpt of the original content. To continue reading it, access the original document here.

Disclaimer

Bioceres Crop Solutions Corp. published this content on 08 September 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 08 September 2022 10:09:14 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
