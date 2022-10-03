Homepage Equities United States Nasdaq Bioceres Crop Solutions Corp. News Summary BIOX KYG1117K1141 BIOCERES CROP SOLUTIONS CORP. (BIOX) Add to my list Report Report Delayed Nasdaq - 04:00 2022-10-03 pm EDT 13.22 USD +1.54% 05:21p Bioceres Crop : Consolidated financial statements as of and for the years ended June 30, 2022, 2021 and 2020 - Form 6-K PU 09/20 As war, drought hit global crops, Argentina gambles on GM wheat RE 09/19 Syngenta Seedcare and Bioceres Crop Solutions collaborate to bring innovative biological seed treatments to market AQ Summary Quotes Charts News Ratings Calendar Company Financials Consensus Revisions Funds Summary Most relevant All News Other languages Press Releases Official Publications Sector news MarketScreener Strategies Bioceres Crop : Consolidated financial statements as of and for the years ended June 30, 2022, 2021 and 2020 - Form 6-K 10/03/2022 | 05:21pm EDT Send by mail :

Consolidated financial statements as of and for the years ended June 30, 2022, 2021 and 2020. INDEX Consolidated financial statements as of and for the years ended June 30, 2022, 2021 and 2020. Report of independent registered public accounting firm F-3 Consolidated statements of financial position F-4 Consolidated statements of comprehensive income F-6 Consolidated statements of changes in equity F-8 Consolidated statements of cash flows F-9 Notes to the consolidated financial statements F-11 F-2 Report of Independent Registered Public Accounting Firm To the board of directors and shareholders of Bioceres Crop Solutions Corp. Opinion on the Financial Statements We have audited the accompanying consolidated statements of financial position of Bioceres Crop Solutions Corp. and its subsidiaries (the "Company") as of June 30, 2022, 2021 and 2020, and the related consolidated statements of comprehensive income, of changes in equity and of cash flows for each of the three years in the period ended June 30, 2022, including the related notes (collectively referred to as the "consolidated financial statements"). In our opinion, the consolidated financial statements present fairly, in all material respects, the financial position of the Company as of June 30, 2022, 2021 and 2020, and the results of its operations and its cash flows for each of the three years in the period ended June 30, 2022 in conformity with International Financial Reporting Standards as issued by the International Accounting Standards Board. Basis for Opinion These consolidated financial statements are the responsibility of the Company's management. Our responsibility is to express an opinion on the Company's consolidated financial statements based on our audits. We are a public accounting firm registered with the Public Company Accounting Oversight Board (United States) (PCAOB) and are required to be independent with respect to the Company in accordance with the U.S. federal securities laws and the applicable rules and regulations of the Securities and Exchange Commission and the PCAOB. We conducted our audits of these consolidated financial statements in accordance with the standards of the PCAOB. Those standards require that we plan and perform the audit to obtain reasonable assurance about whether the consolidated financial statements are free of material misstatement, whether due to error or fraud. The Company is not required to have, nor were we engaged to perform, an audit of its internal control over financial reporting. As part of our audits we are required to obtain an understanding of internal control over financial reporting but not for the purpose of expressing an opinion on the effectiveness of the Company's internal control over financial reporting. Accordingly, we express no such opinion. Our audits included performing procedures to assess the risks of material misstatement of the consolidated financial statements, whether due to error or fraud, and performing procedures that respond to those risks. Such procedures included examining, on a test basis, evidence regarding the amounts and disclosures in the consolidated financial statements. Our audits also included evaluating the accounting principles used and significant estimates made by management, as well as evaluating the overall presentation of the consolidated financial statements. We believe that our audits provide a reasonable basis for our opinion. /s/Price Waterhouse & Co. S.R.L. /s/Guillermo Bosio Guillermo Bosio Partner Rosario, Argentina September 30, 2022 We have served as the Company's auditor since 2018. F-3 CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF FINANCIAL POSITION As of June 30, 2022, 2021 and 2020 (Amounts in US$) Notes 06/30/2022 06/30/2021 06/30/2020 ASSETS CURRENT ASSETS Cash and cash equivalents 7.1 33,475,266 36,046,113 42,522,861 Other financial assets 7.2 5,401,133 11,161,398 13,436,393 Trade receivables 7.3 111,752,310 88,784,172 73,546,633 Other receivables 7.4 19,327,584 11,153,705 4,770,672 Income and minimum presumed recoverable income taxes 1,647,398 990,881 112,220 Inventories 7.5 126,044,122 61,037,551 29,338,548 Biological assets 7.6 57,313 2,315,838 965,728 Total current assets 297,705,126 211,489,658 164,693,055 NON-CURRENT ASSETS Other financial assets 7.2 619,841 1,097,462 322,703 Trade receivables 7.3 200,412 135,739 - Other receivables 7.4 2,254,199 2,543,142 1,703,573 Income and minimum presumed recoverable income taxes 44,412 12,589 6,029 Deferred tax assets 9 4,011,374 3,278,370 2,693,195 Investments in joint ventures and associates 13 38,554,092 30,657,173 24,652,792 Property, plant and equipment 7.7 49,908,325 47,954,596 41,515,106 Intangible assets 7.8 76,704,869 67,342,362 35,333,464 Goodwill 7.9 36,073,685 28,751,206 25,526,855 Right of use asset 16 12,144,026 1,327,660 1,114,597 Total non-current assets 220,515,235 183,100,299 132,868,314 Total assets 518,220,361 394,589,957 297,561,369 The accompanying Notes are an integral part of these Consolidated financial statements. Related parties' balances and transactions are disclosed in Note 17. F-4 CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF FINANCIAL POSITION As of June 30, 2022, 2021 and 2020 (Amounts in US$) Notes 06/30/2022 06/30/2021 06/30/2020 LIABILITIES CURRENT LIABILITIES Trade and other payables 7.10 125,849,620 72,091,408 57,289,862 Borrowings 7.11 71,301,468 76,785,857 63,721,735 Employee benefits and social security 7.12 7,619,121 4,680,078 4,510,592 Deferred revenue and advances from customers 5,895,313 6,277,313 2,865,437 Income tax payable 7,538,764 7,452,891 1,556,715 Government grants - - 1,270 Consideration for acquisition 3,048,562 - - Lease liabilities 16 1,412,904 750,308 665,098 Total current liabilities 222,665,752 168,037,855 130,610,709 NON-CURRENT LIABILITIES Borrowings 7.11 74,177,169 47,988,468 41,226,610 Employee benefits and social security 7.12 - - 534,038 Government grants - 784 2,335 Joint ventures and associates 13 717,948 1,278,250 1,548,829 Deferred tax liabilities 9 29,005,943 25,699,495 16,858,125 Provisions 603,022 449,847 417,396 Consideration for acquisition 9,854,228 11,790,533 452,654 Private warrants 7.16 - - 1,686,643 Convertible notes 7.17 12,559,071 48,664,012 43,029,834 Lease liabilities 16 10,338,380 390,409 444,714 Total non-current liabilities 137,255,761 136,261,798 106,201,178 Total liabilities 359,921,513 304,299,653 236,811,887 EQUITY Equity attributable to owners of the parent 127,358,573 67,743,242 46,179,395 Non-controlling interest 30,940,275 22,547,062 14,570,087 Total equity 158,298,848 90,290,304 60,749,482 Total equity and liabilities 518,220,361 394,589,957 297,561,369 The accompanying Notes are an integral part of these Consolidated financial statements. Related parties' balances and transactions are disclosed in Note 17. F-5 CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF COMPREHENSIVE INCOME For the year ended June 30, 2022, 2021 and 2020 (Amounts in US$) Notes 06/30/2022 06/30/2021 06/30/2020 Revenues from contracts with customers 8.1 328,455,588 206,697,620 172,350,699 Government grants - 2,302 24,732 Initial recognition and changes in the fair value of biological assets at the point of harvest 6,388,030 2,826,255 716,741 Changes in the net realizable value of agricultural products after harvest (42,523 ) - - Total 334,801,095 209,526,177 173,092,172 Cost of sales 8.2 (208,364,095 ) (118,641,803 ) (93,575,588 ) Research and development expenses 8.3 (6,947,460 ) (5,617,655 ) (4,195,270 ) Selling, general and administrative expenses 8.4 (77,483,812 ) (47,601,901 ) (38,345,028 ) Share of profit or loss of joint ventures and associates 13 1,144,418 997,429 2,477,193 Other income or expenses, net 8.5 (3,280,220 ) (279,359 ) (307,499 ) Operating profit 39,869,926 38,382,888 39,145,980 Net financial cost 8.6 (25,806,296 ) (27,852,340 ) (32,702,642 ) Profit before income tax 14,063,630 10,530,548 6,443,338 Income tax 9 (17,972,534 ) (14,351,170 ) (2,206,710 ) (Loss) profit for the year (3,908,904 ) (3,820,622 ) 4,236,628 (Loss) profit for the year attributable to: Equity holders of the parent (7,199,618 ) (6,870,163 ) 3,359,175 Non-controlling interests 3,290,714 3,049,541 877,453 (3,908,904 ) (3,820,622 ) 4,236,628 (Loss) profit per share Basic (loss) profit attributable to ordinary equity holders of the parent 10 (0.1702 ) (0.1752 ) 0.0930 Diluted (loss) profit attributable to ordinary equity holders of the parent 10 (0.1702 ) (0.1752 ) 0.0922 Weighted average number of shares Basic 10 42,302,318 39,218,632 36,120,447 Diluted 10 42,302,318 39,218,632 36,416,988 (1) For the years ended June 30, 2022 and 2021 diluted EPS was the same as basic EPS as the effect of potential ordinary shares would be antidilutive. The accompanying Notes are an integral part of these consolidated financial statements. Related parties' balances and transactions are disclosed in Note 17. F-6 CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF COMPREHENSIVE INCOME For the year ended June 30, 2022, 2021 and 2020 (Amounts in US$) (Loss) profit for the year (3,908,904 ) (3,820,622 ) 4,236,628 Other comprehensive income (loss) 35,172,250 10,051,318 (9,682,116 ) Items that may be subsequently reclassified to profit and loss 40,480,860 12,733,775 (13,603,205 ) Foreign exchange differences on translation of foreign operations from joint ventures 7,845,756 2,657,567 (3,494,761 ) Foreign exchange differences on translation of foreign operations 32,635,104 10,076,208 (10,108,444 ) Items that will not be subsequently reclassified to loss and profit (5,308,610 ) (2,682,457 ) 3,921,089 Revaluation of property, plant and equipment, net of tax, of joint ventures and associates 1 (586,268 ) (413,618 ) 521,406 Revaluation of property, plant and equipment, net of tax 2 (4,722,342 ) (2,268,839 ) 3,399,683 Total comprehensive profit (loss) 31,263,346 6,230,696 (5,445,488 ) Total comprehensive profit (loss) attributable to: Equity holders of the parent 22,145,704 1,559,264 (5,222,572 ) Non-controlling interests 9,117,642 4,671,432 (222,916 ) 31,263,346 6,230,696 (5,445,488 ) (1) The tax effect of the revaluation of property, plant and equipment of joint ventures and associates was $315,683, ($222,717) and ($173,802) for the years ended June 30, 2022, 2021 and 2020, respectively. (2) The tax effect of the revaluation of property, plant and equipment was $2,837,650, ($1,389,643) and ($1,133,230) for the years ended June 30, 2022, 2021 and 2020, respectively. The accompanying Notes are an integral part of these Consolidated financial statements. Related parties' balances and transactions are disclosed in Note 17. F-7 CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF CHANGES IN EQUITY For the years ended June 30, 2022, 2021 and 2020 (Amounts in US$) Attributable to the equity holders of the parent Description Issued

capital Share

premium Changes in

non-

controlling

interests Own shares

trading

premium Stock

options and

share based

incentives Convertible

instruments Cost of own

shares held Retained

deficit Foreign

currency

translation

reserve Revaluation

of PP&E

and effect of

tax rate

change Equity /

(deficit)

attributable

to owners of

the parent Non-

controlling

Interests Total equity 06/30/2019 3,613 96,486,865 - - - - - (21,972,287 ) (31,479,583 ) 4,263,255 47,301,863 14,793,003 62,094,866 Stock options and share based incentives - - - - 3,428,029 - - - - - 3,428,029 - 3,428,029 Convertible notes (Note 7.17) - - - - - 702,981 - - - - 702,981 - 702,981 Purchase of own shares - - - - - - (30,906 ) - - - (30,906 ) - (30,906 ) Profit for the year - - - - - - - 3,359,175 - - 3,359,175 877,453 4,236,628 Other comprehensive (loss) / income - - - - - - - - (11,718,618 ) 3,136,871 (8,581,747 ) (1,100,369 ) (9,682,116 ) 06/30/2020 3,613 96,486,865 - - 3,428,029 702,981 (30,906 ) (18,613,112 ) (43,198,201 ) 7,400,126 46,179,395 14,570,087 60,749,482 Capitalization of warrants (Note 7.16) 260 7,765,410 - (916,202 ) - - - - - - 6,849,468 - 6,849,468 Shares issued (Note 6) 188 14,999,812 - - - - - - - - 15,000,000 - 15,000,000 Share-based incentives (Note 19) 97 1,410,299 - - 244,739 - - - - - 1,655,135 - 1,655,135 Purchase of own shares - - - - - - (3,500,020 ) - - - (3,500,020 ) - (3,500,020 ) Non-controlling interest for business combination (Note 6) - - - - - - - - - - - 3,305,543 3,305,543 (Loss) profit for the year - - - - - - - (6,870,163 ) - - (6,870,163 ) 3,049,541 (3,820,622 ) Other comprehensive income or (loss) - - - - - - - - 10,575,393 (2,145,966 ) 8,429,427 1,621,891 10,051,318 06/30/2021 4,158 120,662,386 - (916,202 ) 3,672,768 702,981 (3,530,926 ) (25,483,275 ) (32,622,808 ) 5,254,160 67,743,242 22,547,062 90,290,304 Share-based incentives (Note 17) 17 1,385,886 - - 95,157 - - - - - 1,481,060 - 1,481,060 Capitalization of convertible notes (Note 7.7) 462 36,771,234 - - - (527,236 ) - - - - 36,244,460 - 36,244,460 Changes in non-controlling interests - - (255,893 ) - - - - - - - (255,893 ) (724,429 ) (980,322 ) (Loss) Profit or the year - - - - - - - (7,199,618 ) - - (7,199,618 ) 3,290,714 (3,908,904 ) Other comprehensive income or (loss) - - - - - - - - 33,592,210 (4,246,888 ) 29,345,322 5,826,928 35,172,250 06/30/2022 4,637 158,819,506 (255,893 ) (916,202 ) 3,767,925 175,745 (3,530,926 ) (32,682,893 ) 969,402 1,007,272 127,358,573 30,940,275 158,298,848 The accompanying Notes are an integral part of these consolidated financial statements. Related parties' balances and transactions are disclosed in Note 17. F-8 CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF CASH FLOWS For the years ended June 30, 2022, 2021 and 2020 (Amounts in US$) Notes 06/30/2022 06/30/2021 06/30/2020 OPERATING ACTIVITIES (Loss) profit for the year (3,908,904 ) (3,820,622 ) 4,236,628 Adjustments to reconcile profit to net cash flows Income tax 17,972,534 14,351,170 2,206,710 Financial results 25,806,296 27,852,340 32,702,642 Depreciation of property, plant and equipment 7.7 3,769,005 3,048,539 2,010,136 Amortization of intangible assets 7.8 4,161,392 2,388,982 2,149,534 Depreciation of leased assets 16 1,257,538 827,320 573,897 Transactional expenses 971,539 2,022,918 - Share-based incentive and stock options 1,430,745 1,655,135 3,428,029 Share of profit or loss of joint ventures and associates 13 (1,144,418 ) (997,429 ) (2,477,193 ) Provisions for contingencies 292,732 158,818 200,525 Allowance for impairment of trade debtors 1,598,042 560,931 1,499,298 Allowance for obsolescence 849,641 579,832 977,817 Initial recognition and changes in the fair value of biological assets (6,388,030 ) (2,826,255 ) (716,741 ) Changes in the net realizable value of agricultural products after harvest 42,523 - - Gain or loss on sale of equipment and intangible assets (1,944,308 ) 733,042 297,289 Working capital adjustments Trade receivables (24,971,064 ) 1,986,982 (21,740,661 ) Other receivables (7,298,822 ) (8,330,278 ) (4,864,670 ) Income and minimum presumed income taxes payable 6,469,983 5,814,425 1,207,046 Inventories and biological assets (55,311,365 ) (34,503,283 ) (5,305,792 ) Trade and other payables 53,477,330 (5,831,743 ) 8,267,538 Employee benefits and social security 3,003,793 (693,125 ) (477,872 ) Deferred revenue and advances from customers (373,584 ) 2,412,315 843,981 Income and minimum presumed income taxes paid (7,059,177 ) (1,837,775 ) - Government grants (784 ) (2,821 ) (6,603 ) Interest collected 5,628,962 2,979,889 1,027,132 Inflation effects on working capital adjustments (35,846,973 ) (14,735,250 ) (16,720,191 ) Net cash flows (used) generated by operating activities (17,515,374 ) (6,205,943 ) 9,318,479 The accompanying Notes are an integral part of these consolidated financial statements. Related parties' balances and transactions are disclosed in Note 17. F-9 CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF CASH FLOWS For the years ended June 30, 2022, 2021 and 2020 (Amounts in US$) Notes 06/30/2022 06/30/2021 06/30/2020 INVESTMENT ACTIVITIES Proceeds from sale of property, plant and equipment 2,046,771 309,810 51,151 Investment in joint ventures and associates - (101,883 ) - Net cash received from business combination 6 - 355,804 - Net loans granted to shareholders and other related parties (421,691 ) - - Proceeds from financial assets 12,331,390 9,324,335 5,041 Investment in financial assets (2,055,878 ) (4,275,099 ) (3,357,407 ) Purchase of property, plant and equipment 7.7 (3,458,790 ) (2,805,825 ) (1,646,697 ) Capitalized development expenditures 7.8 (5,149,684 ) (3,906,630 ) (1,263,730 ) Purchase of intangible assets 7.8 (389,039 ) (7,210,630 ) (1,591,749 ) Net cash flows generated (used in) by investing activities 2,903,079 (8,310,118 ) (7,803,391 ) FINANCING ACTIVITIES Proceeds from borrowings 140,431,184 143,499,367 135,348,502 Repayment of borrowings, financed payments and interest payments (123,635,106 ) (126,023,777 ) (101,317,621 ) Decrease in bank overdrafts and other short-term borrowings (32,838 ) (3,442,491 ) (2,331,974 ) Other financial proceeds or payments, net (180,538 ) (1,415,034 ) 2,298,360 Acquisition of non-controlling interest in subsidiaries (724,429 ) - - Leased assets payments (1,034,764 ) (728,964 ) (433,947 ) Warrants tender offer payments - (1,030,952 ) - Purchase of own shares - (3,500,020 ) (30,906 ) Net cash flows generated by financing activities 14,823,509 7,358,129 33,532,414 Net increase (decrease) in cash and cash equivalents 211,214 (7,157,932 ) 35,047,502 Inflation effects on cash and cash equivalents (9,624,750 ) (5,584,156 ) (552,459 ) Cash and cash equivalents as of beginning of the year 7.1 36,046,113 42,522,861 3,450,873 Effect of exchange rate changes on cash and equivalents 6,842,689 6,265,340 4,576,945 Cash and cash equivalents as of the end of the year 7.1 33,475,266 36,046,113 42,522,861 The accompanying Notes are an integral part of these Consolidated financial statements. Related parties' balances and transactions are disclosed in Note 17. F-10 NOTES TO THE CONSOLIDATED FINANCIAL STATEMENTS As of and for the years ended June 30, 2022, 2021 and 2020 (Amounts in US$, except otherwise indicated) Index 1. General information. 2. Accounting standards and basis of preparation. 3. New standards, amendments and interpretations issued by the IASB. 4. Summary of significant accounting policies. 5. Critical accounting judgments and estimates. 6. Acquisitions. 7. Information about components of consolidated statement of financial position. 8. Information about components of consolidated statement of comprehensive income. 9. Taxation. 10. Earnings per share. 11. Information about components of equity. 12. Cash flow information. 13. Joint ventures and associates. 14. Segment information. 15. Financial instruments - Risk management. 16. Leases. 17. Shareholders and other related parties' balances and transactions. 18. Key management personnel compensation. 19. Share-based payments. 20. Contingencies, commitments and restrictions on the distribution of profits. 21. Impact of COVID-19. 22. Events occurring after the reporting period. F-11 NOTES TO THE CONSOLIDATED FINANCIAL STATEMENTS As of and for the years ended June 30, 2022, 2021 and 2020 (Amounts in US$, except otherwise indicated) 1. GENERAL INFORMATION Bioceres Crop Solutions Corp. (NASDAQ: BIOX) is a fully integrated provider of crop productivity technologies designed to enable the transition of agriculture towards carbon neutrality. To do this, Bioceres' solutions create economic incentives for farmers and other stakeholders to adopt environmentally friendlier production practices. The Group has a unique biotech platform with high impact, patented technologies for seeds and microbial ag-inputs, as well as next generation crop nutrition and protection solutions. Bioceres is a global company with an extensive geographic footprint. The Group's agricultural inputs are marketed across more than 30 countries, mainly in Argentina, Brazil, United States, Europe and South Africa. Unless the context otherwise requires, "we," "us," "our,", "Bioceres", "BIOX," and "Bioceres Crop Solutions" will refer to Bioceres Crop Solutions Corp. and its subsidiaries. 2. ACCOUNTING STANDARDS AND BASIS OF PREPARATION Statement of compliance with IFRS as issued by IASB The Consolidated financial statements of the Group have been prepared in accordance with International Financial Reporting Standards ("IFRS") as issued by International Accounting Standard Board ("IASB") following the accounting policies as set forth and summarized in Note 4. All IFRS issued by the IASB, effective at the time of preparing these Consolidated financial statements have been applied. Authorization for the issue of the Consolidated financial statements These Consolidated financial statements of the Group as of and for the years ended June 30, 2022, 2021 and 2020 have been authorized by the Board of Directors of Bioceres Crop Solutions on September 30, 2022. Basis of measurement The consolidated financial statements of the Group have been prepared using: •Going concern basis of accounting, considering the conclusion of the assessment made by the Group's Management about the ability of the Group and its subsidiaries to continue as a going concern, in accordance with the requirements of paragraph 25 of IAS 1, "Presentation of Financial Statements". •Accrual basis of accounting (except for cash flows information). Under this basis of accounting, the effects of transactions and other events are recognized as they occur, even when there are no cash flows. Functional currency and presentation currency a) Functional currency Items included in the financial statements of each of the Group's entities are measured using the currency of the primary economic market in which the entity operates (i.e., "the functional currency"). The Group has applied IAS 29 for its subsidiaries in Argentina. IAS 29 "Financial reporting in hyperinflationary economies" requires that the financial statements of an entity whose functional currency is the currency of a hyperinflationary economy, whether these are based on the historical cost method or the current cost method, be stated in terms of the measuring unit current at the closing date of the reporting period. For such purpose, the inflation produced since the acquisition date or the revaluation date, as applicable, must be computed in non-monetary items. The standard details a series of factors to be considered for concluding whether an economy is hyperinflationary, including, but not limited to, a cumulative inflation rate over a three-year period that approaches or exceeds 100%. Inflation accumulated in three years, as of June 30, 2018, was over 100%. It was for this reason that, in accordance with IAS 29, the Argentine economy had to be considered as hyperinflationary since July 1, 2018. F-12 NOTES TO THE CONSOLIDATED FINANCIAL STATEMENTS As of and for the years ended June 30, 2022, 2021 and 2020 (Amounts in US$, except otherwise indicated) In an inflationary period, any entity that maintains an excess of monetary assets over monetary liabilities, will lose purchasing power, and any entity that maintains an excess of monetary liabilities over monetary assets, will gain purchasing power, provided that such items are not subject to an adjustment mechanism. Briefly, the restatement mechanism of IAS 29 establishes that monetary assets and liabilities will not be restated because they are already expressed in a current unit of measurement at the end of the reporting period. Assets and liabilities subject to adjustments based on specific agreements, will be adjusted according to those agreements. Non-monetary items measured at their current values at the end of the reporting period, such as the net realizable value or others, do not need to be restated. The remaining non-monetary assets and liabilities will be restated according to a general price index. The loss or gain for the net monetary position will be included in the net result of the reporting period, revealing this information in a separate line item. The inflation adjustment to the initial balances was calculated by means of a conversion factor derived from the Argentine price indexes published by the National Institute of Statistics. The index as of June 30, 2022, 2021 and 2020 was 793.0278, 483.6049 and 321.9738, respectively. The comparative figures in these consolidated financial statements presented in a stable currency are not adjusted for subsequent changes in the price levels or exchange rates. Presentation currency The consolidated financial statements of the Group are presented in US dollars. Foreign currency Transactions entered into by Group entities in a currency other than their functional currency are recorded at the relevant exchange rates as of the date upon which such transactions occur. Foreign currency monetary assets and liabilities are translated at the prevailing exchanges rates as of the final day of each reporting period. Exchange differences arising on the retranslation of unsettled monetary assets and liabilities are recognized immediately in profit or loss, except for foreign currency borrowings qualifying as a hedge of a net investment in a foreign operation for which exchange differences are recognized in other comprehensive income and accumulated in the foreign exchange reserve along with the exchange differences arising on the retranslation of the foreign operation. Upon the disposal of a foreign operation, the cumulative exchange differences recognized in the foreign exchange reserve relating to such operation up to the date of disposal are transferred to the Consolidated statement of profit or loss and other comprehensive income as part of the profit or loss taking place upon such disposal. Subsidiaries Where the Group holds a controlling interest in an entity, such entity is classified as a subsidiary. The Group exercises control over such an entity if all three of the following elements are present: (i) the Group has the power to direct or cause the direction of the management and policies of the entity; (ii) the Group is exposed to the variable returns of such entity; and (iii) the Group has power to affect the variability of such returns. Control is reassessed whenever facts and circumstances indicate that there may be a change in any of these elements of control. F-13 NOTES TO THE CONSOLIDATED FINANCIAL STATEMENTS As of and for the years ended June 30, 2022, 2021 and 2020 (Amounts in US$, except otherwise indicated) De-facto control exists in situations where the Group has the practical ability to direct the relevant activities of an entity without holding the majority of the voting rights. In determining whether de facto control exists, the Group considers all relevant facts and circumstances, including: - The relative share of the Group's voting rights with respect both the size and dispersion of other parties who hold voting rights; - Substantive potential voting rights held by the Group and by other parties; - Other contractual arrangements; and - Historic patterns in voting attendance. The subsidiaries of the Group, all of which have been included in the consolidated financial statements of the Group, are as follows: The Group holds a majority share of the voting rights in all its subsidiaries. Country of

incorporation

and principal

place of % Equity interest Name Principal activities business Ref 06/30/2022 06/30/2021 06/30/2020 RASA Holding, LLC Investment in subsidiaries United States 100.00 % 100.00 % 100.00 % Rizobacter Argentina S.A. Microbiology Business Argentina 80.00 % 80.00 % 80.00 % Rizobacter do Brasil Ltda. Selling of agricultural inputs Brazil a 80.00 % 79.99 % 79.99 % Rizobacter del Paraguay S.A. Selling of agricultural inputs Paraguay a 80.00 % 79.92 % 79.92 % Rizobacter Uruguay Selling of agricultural inputs Uruguay a 80.00 % 80.00 % 80.00 % Rizobacter South Africa Selling of agricultural inputs South Africa a 76.00 % 76.00 % 76.00 % Comer. Agrop. Rizobacter de Bolivia S.A. Selling of agricultural inputs Bolivia a 80.00 % 79.96 % 79.96 % Rizobacter USA, LLC Selling of agricultural inputs United States a 80.00 % 80.00 % 80.00 % Rizobacter India Private Ltd. Selling of agricultural inputs India a - - 80.00 % Rizobacter Colombia SAS Selling of agricultural inputs Colombia a 80.00 % 80.00 % 80.00 % Rizobacter France SAS Research and development France a 80.00 % 80.00 % 80.00 % Bioceres Crops S.A. Research and development Argentina 90.00 % 90.00 % 90.00 % BCS Holding LLC Investment in subsidiaries United States 100.00 % 100.00 % 100.00 % Bioceres Semillas S.A.U. Production and commercialization of seeds Argentina 100.00 % 100.00 % 100.00 % Verdeca LLC Research and development United States b 100.00 % 100.00 % 50.00 % Insumos Agroquímicos S.A. Selling of agricultural inputs Argentina c 61.32 % 50.10 % - Bioceres Crops Do Brasil Ltda. Selling of agricultural inputs Brazil 100.00 % - - F-14 NOTES TO THE CONSOLIDATED FINANCIAL STATEMENTS As of and for the years ended June 30, 2022, 2021 and 2020 (Amounts in US$, except otherwise indicated) a) Indirect interests held through Rizobacter. The indirect equity interest participation included in this table was the 80% of the direct equity interest participation that Rizobacter owns in each entity. b) On November 12, 2020 we acquired from Arcadia Biosciences Inc ("Arcadia") the remaining 50% ownership interest in Verdeca LLC ("Verdeca"). See Note 6. c) On April 9, 2021 we acquired a controlling interest in Insumos Agroquímicos S.A. ("Insuagro"). See Note 6. Special purpose and structured entities ("SPE") A structured entity is an entity that has been designed so that voting or similar rights are not the dominant factor in deciding who controls the entity and the relevant activities are directed by means of contractual arrangements. In this cases, we consider the purpose and design of the SPE, including a consideration of the risks the SPE was expected to be exposed to, the risks it was designed to pass on to the parties involved with the SPE and whether we are exposed to some or all of those risks or potential returns. One then considers which activities have a significant impact on the SPE's returns and determines which parties have an ability to direct each of those activities. The Group controls an SPE when is exposed, or has rights, to variable returns from its involvement with the SPE and has the ability to affect those returns through its power over the SPE. 3. NEW STANDARDS, AMENDMENTS AND INTERPRETATIONS ISSUED BY THE IASB New standards and interpretations adopted by the Group The following new standards became applicable for the current reporting period and adopted by the Group. These amendments did not have a material impact on the Group. Amendments to IFRS 16 - Covid-19-related Rent Concessions beyond June 2021 The International Accounting Standards Board extended by one year the application period of the practical expedient in IFRS 16 Leases to help lessees accounting for covid-19-related rent concessions. In response to calls from stakeholders and because covid-19 remains a pandemic, the Board has extended the relief by one year to cover rent concessions that reduce only lease payments due on or before 30 June 2022. The original amendment permitted lessees, as a practical expedient, not to assess whether particular rent concessions occurring as a direct consequence of the covid-19 pandemic are lease modifications and, rather, to account for those rent concessions as if they were not lease modifications Amendments to IFRS 9, IAS 39, IFRS 7, IFRS 4 and IFRS 16 - Interest Rate Benchmark Reform (Phase 2) The Phase 2 amendments, Interest Rate Benchmark Reform-Phase 2, address issues that might affect financial reporting during the reform of an interest rate benchmark, including the effects of changes to contractual cash flows or hedging relationships arising from the replacement of an interest rate benchmark with an alternative benchmark rate (replacement issues). In 2019, the Board issued its initial amendments in Phase 1 of the project. The amendments are related to changes in the basis for determining contractual cash flows of financial assets, financial liabilities and lease liabilities; hedge accounting; and disclosures. They apply only to changes required by the interest rate benchmark reform to financial instruments and hedging relationships. F-15 NOTES TO THE CONSOLIDATED FINANCIAL STATEMENTS As of and for the years ended June 30, 2022, 2021 and 2020 (Amounts in US$, except otherwise indicated) New standards and interpretations not yet adopted by the Group Amendments to IAS 1 - Classification of liabilities as current or non-current - Deferral of effective date The amendment defers by one year the effective date of Classification of Liabilities as Current or Non-current, which amends IAS 1 Presentation of Financial Statements. Classification of Liabilities as Current or Non-current was issued in January 2020, effective for annual reporting periods beginning on or after January 1, 2022. However, in response to the covid-19 pandemic, the effective date was deferred by one year to provide companies with more time to implement any classification changes resulting from those amendments. Classification of Liabilities as Current or Non-current is now effective for annual reporting periods beginning on or after January 1, 2024. Earlier application of the amendments continues to be permitted. These amendments are not expected to have material impact on the Group. IFRS 17 Insurance Contracts IFRS 17 was issued in May 2017 as replacement for IFRS 4 Insurance Contracts. It requires a current measurement model where estimates are re-measured in each reporting period. Contracts are measured using the building blocks of i) discounted probability-weighted cash flows, ii) an explicit risk adjustment, and (iii) a contractual service margin (CSM) representing the unearned profit of the contract which is recognized as revenue over the coverage period. The standard allows a choice between recognizing changes in discount rates either in the statement of profit or loss or directly in other comprehensive income. The choice is likely to reflect how insurers account for their financial assets under IFRS 9. An optional, simplified premium allocation approach is permitted for the liability for the remaining coverage for short duration contracts, which are often written by non-life insurers. There is a modification of the general measurement model called the 'variable fee approach' for certain contracts written by life insurers where policyholders share in the returns from underlying items. When applying the variable fee approach, the entity's share of the fair value changes of the underlying items is included in the CSM. The results of insurers using this model are therefore likely to be less volatile than under the general model. The new rules will affect the financial statements and key performance indicators of all entities that issue insurance contracts or investment contracts with discretionary participation features. The new rule is effective for financial years beginning on or after January 1, 2023. The new rule is not expected to have material impact on the Group. Amendments to IFRS 17 These amendments aimed at helping companies implement IFRS 17 and making it easier for them to explain their financial performance. The fundamental principles introduced when the Board first issued IFRS 17 in May 2017 remain unaffected. The amendments, which respond to feedback from stakeholders, are designed to: reduce costs by simplifying some requirements in the Standard; make financial performance easier to explain; and ease transition by deferring the effective date of the Standard to 2023 and by providing additional relief to reduce the effort required when applying IFRS 17 for the first time. F-16 NOTES TO THE CONSOLIDATED FINANCIAL STATEMENTS As of and for the years ended June 30, 2022, 2021 and 2020 (Amounts in US$, except otherwise indicated) These amendments are not expected to have material impact on the Group. Annual Improvements to IFRS Standards 2018-2020 The following improvements were finalized in May 2020: • IFRS 9 Financial Instruments - clarifies which fees should be included in the 10% test for derecognition of financial liabilities. • IFRS 16 Leases - amendment of illustrative example 13 to remove the illustration of payments from the lessor relating to leasehold improvements, to remove any confusion about the treatment of lease incentives. • IFRS 1 First-time Adoption of International Financial Reporting Standards - allows entities that have measured their assets and liabilities at carrying amounts recorded in their parent's books to also measure any cumulative translation differences using the amounts reported by the parent. This amendment will also apply to associates and joint ventures that have taken the same IFRS 1 exemption. • IAS 41 Agriculture - removal of the requirement for entities to exclude cash flows for taxation when measuring fair value under IAS 41. This amendment is intended to align with the requirement in the standard to discount cash flows on a post-tax basis. The new standard is effective for financial years beginning on or after January 1, 2022. These amendments are not expected to have material impact on the Group. Amendments to IAS 16 - Property, Plant and Equipment: Proceeds before intended use The amendment to IAS 16 Property, Plant and Equipment (PP&E) prohibits an entity from deducting from the cost of an item of PP&E any proceeds received from selling items produced while the entity is preparing the asset for its intended use. It also clarifies that an entity is 'testing whether the asset is functioning properly' when it assesses the technical and physical performance of the asset. The financial performance of the asset is not relevant to this assessment. Entities must disclose separately the amounts of proceeds and costs relating to items produced that are not an output of the entity's ordinary activities. The amendments are effective for annual periods beginning on or after January 1, 2022. These amendments are not expected to have material impact on the Group. Amendments to IFRS 3 - Reference to the Conceptual Framework Minor amendments were made to IFRS 3 Business Combinations to update the references to the Conceptual Framework for Financial Reporting and add an exception for the recognition of liabilities and contingent liabilities within the scope of IAS 37 Provisions, Contingent Liabilities and Contingent Assets and Interpretation 21 Levies. The amendments also confirm that contingent assets should not be recognized at the acquisition date. The amendments are effective for financial years beginning on or after January 1, 2022. These amendments are not expected to have material impact on the Group. F-17 NOTES TO THE CONSOLIDATED FINANCIAL STATEMENTS As of and for the years ended June 30, 2022, 2021 and 2020 (Amounts in US$, except otherwise indicated) Amendments to IAS 37 - Onerous Contracts - Cost of Fulfilling a Contract The amendment to IAS 37 clarifies that the direct costs of fulfilling a contract include both the incremental costs of fulfilling the contract and an allocation of other costs directly related to fulfilling contracts. Before recognizing a separate provision for an onerous contract, the entity recognizes any impairment loss that has occurred on assets used in fulfilling the contract. The amendments are effective for financial years beginning on or after January 1, 2022. These amendments are not expected to have material impact on the Group. Amendments to IAS 12- Deferred Tax related to Assets and Liabilities arising from a Single Transaction The IASB has amended IAS 12, 'Income taxes', to require companies to recognize deferred tax on particular transactions that, on initial recognition, give rise to equal amounts of taxable and deductible temporary differences. IAS 12 was amended to include an additional condition where the initial recognition exemption is not applied. According to the amended guidance, a temporary difference that arises on initial recognition of an asset or liability is not subject to the initial recognition exemption if that transaction gave rise to equal amounts of taxable and deductible temporary differences. The amendments are effective for financial years beginning on or after January 1, 2023. These amendments are not expected to have material impact on the Group. Amendments to IAS 8-Definition of Accounting Estimates These amendments help entities to distinguish between accounting policies and accounting estimates making a distinction between how an entity should present and disclose different types of accounting changes in its financial statements. Under the new definition, accounting estimates are "monetary amounts in financial statements that are subject to measurement uncertainty" The amendments are effective for annual periods beginning on or after January 1, 2023 and changes in accounting policies and changes in accounting estimates that occur on or after the start of that period. Earlier application is permitted. These amendments are not expected to have material impact on the Group. Amendments to IAS 1 and IFRS Practice Statement 2- Disclosure of Accounting Policies An entity is now required to disclose its material accounting policy information instead of its significant accounting policies. The amendments clarify that accounting policy information may be material because of its nature, even if the related amounts are immaterial. The amendments are applied prospectively and are effective for annual periods beginning on or after January 1, 2023. Earlier application is permitted. These amendments are not expected to have material impact on the Group. F-18 NOTES TO THE CONSOLIDATED FINANCIAL STATEMENTS As of and for the years ended June 30, 2022, 2021 and 2020 (Amounts in US$, except otherwise indicated) Amendments to IFRS 17 - Initial Application of IFRS 17 and IFRS 9 comparative information The amendment is a transition option relating to comparative information about financial assets presented on initial application of IFRS 17. The amendment is aimed at helping entities to avoid temporary accounting mismatches between financial assets and insurance contract liabilities, and therefore improve the usefulness of comparative information for users of financial statements. These amendments are not expected to have material impact on the Group. The amendments are effective for financial years beginning on or after January 1, 2023. 4. SUMMARY OF SIGNIFICANT ACCOUNTING POLICIES 4.1. Cash and cash equivalents For the purposes of the statements of financial position and statements of cash flows, cash and cash equivalents include cash on hand and in banks and short-term highly liquid investments. Investments can be readily convertible to known amounts of cash and they are subject to insignificant risk of changes in value. In the consolidated statements of financial position, bank overdrafts are included in borrowings within current liabilities. 4.2. Financial assets The Group measures its financial assets at initial recognition at fair value. The Group classifies its financial assets as financial assets measured at amortized cost (using the effective interest method) on the basis of both: - The Group's business model for managing the financial assets; and - The contractual cash flows characteristics of the financial asset. The Group has not irrevocably designated a financial asset as measured at fair value through profit or loss to eliminate or significantly reduce a measurement or recognition inconsistency. Financial assets at fair value through profit or loss are measured at fair value through profit and loss due to the business model used in their negotiation and/or the contractual characteristics of their cash flows. Estimates The Group makes estimates of uncollectability of its recorded receivables. Management analyzes trade account receivables in accordance with conventional criteria, adjusting the amount through a charge of an allowance for bad debts upon recognition of the inability of third parties to afford their financial obligations to the Group. Management specifically analyzes the accounts receivable, the historical bad debts, solvency of customers, current economic trends and the changes to the payment conditions of customers to assess the adequate allowance for bad debts. Offsetting of financial assets with financial liabilities Financial assets and liabilities are offset and presented for their net amount in the statements of financial position only when the Group has the right, legally enforceable, to compensate the recognized amounts and has the intention to liquidate for the net amount or to settle the asset and cancel the liability simultaneously. 4.3. Inventories Inventories are recognized at cost initially and subsequently at the lower of cost and net realizable value. Cost comprises all costs of purchase and conversion as well as other costs incurred in bringing the inventories to their present location and condition. F-19 NOTES TO THE CONSOLIDATED FINANCIAL STATEMENTS As of and for the years ended June 30, 2022, 2021 and 2020 (Amounts in US$, except otherwise indicated) Weighted average cost is used to determine the cost of ordinarily interchangeable items. Estimates The Group assesses the recoverability of inventories considering their sale price, whether the inventories are damaged and whether they have become obsolete in whole or in part. Net realizable value is the sale price estimated to be attained in the ordinary course of business, less costs of completion and other selling expenses. The Group sets up an allowance for obsolescence or slow-moving inventories in relation to finished and in-process products. The allowance for obsolescence or slow-moving inventories is recognized for finished products and in-process products based on an analysis by Management of the aging of inventory stocks. 4.4. Biological assets Within current assets, growing crops are included as biological assets, from the moment of sowing until the moment of harvest (approximately 5 to 7 months depending on the crop). At harvest time the biological assets are transformed into agricultural products, including seed varieties for resale, and incorporated into the inventory. Costs are capitalized as biological assets if, and only if, (a) it is probable that future economic benefits will flow to the entity, and (b) the cost can be measured reliably. The Group capitalizes costs such as: planting, harvesting, weeding, seedlings, irrigation, agrochemicals, fertilizers and a systematic allocation of fixed and variable production overheads that are directly attributable to the management of biological assets, among others. Biological assets, both at initial recognition and at each subsequent reporting date, are measured at fair value less costs to sell, except where fair value cannot be reliably measured. Cost approximates fair value when little biological transformation has taken place since the costs were originally incurred or the impact of biological transformation on price is not expected to be material. Gains and losses that arise from measuring biological assets at fair value less costs to sell and measuring agricultural produce at the point of harvest at fair value less costs to sell are recognized in the statement of income in the period in which they arise in the line item "Initial recognition and changes in fair value of biological assets". From the harvest time, agricultural products are valued at net realizable value because there is a market asset, and the risk of non-sale is non-significant. Generally, the estimation of the fair value of biological assets is based on models or inputs that are not observable in the market and the use of unobservable inputs is significant to the overall valuation of the assets. Unobservable inputs are determined based on the best information available. Key assumptions include future market prices, estimated yields at the point of harvest, estimated production cycle, future cash flows, future costs of harvesting and other costs, and estimated discount rate. Market prices are generally determined by reference to observable data in the principal market for the agricultural produce. Harvesting costs and other costs are estimated based on historical and statistical data. Yields are estimated based on several factors, including the location of the farmland and soil type, environmental conditions, infrastructure and other restrictions and growth at the time of measurement. Yields are subject to a high degree of uncertainty and may be affected by several factors out of the Group's control including but not limited to extreme or unusual weather conditions, plagues and other crop diseases, among other factors. F-20 NOTES TO THE CONSOLIDATED FINANCIAL STATEMENTS As of and for the years ended June 30, 2022, 2021 and 2020 (Amounts in US$, except otherwise indicated) 4.5. Business combinations The Group applies the acquisition method to account for business combinations. The acquisition cost is measured as the aggregate of the consideration transferred for the acquisition of a subsidiary, which is measured at fair value at the acquisition date, and the amount of any non-controlling interest in such subsidiary. The Group recognizes any non-controlling interest in a subsidiary at the non-controlling interest's proportionate share of the recognized amounts of subsidiary's identifiable net assets. The acquisition related costs are expensed as incurred. Any contingent consideration to be transferred by the Group is recognized at fair value at the acquisition date. The contingent consideration is classified as an asset or liability that is a financial instrument under IFRS 9 is measured at fair value through profit or loss. Goodwill is initially measured at cost, which is the excess of the aggregate of the consideration transferred and the amount of the non-controlling interest and any previous interest carried over the net identifiable assets acquired, and liabilities assumed. After initial recognition, goodwill is measured at cost less any accumulated impairment losses. For impairment testing, goodwill acquired in a business combination is, as of the acquisition date, allocated to each of the cash-generating units of the Group that is expected to benefit from the synergies of the combination, without considering whether other assets or liabilities of the subsidiary are allocated to those units. Any impairment in the carrying value is recognized in the consolidated statement of comprehensive income. In the case of acquisitions in stages, prior to the write-off of the previously held equity interest in the subsidiary, said interest is re-measured at fair value as of the date of acquisition of control over the subsidiary. The result of the re-measurement at fair value is recognized in profit or loss. When a seller in a business combination has contractually agreed to indemnify the Group for the result of a contingency or uncertainty related to the entirety or a portion of an asset or liability, the Group recognizes an indemnification asset. The indemnification asset is measured on the same basis as the indemnification item. At the end of each period, the Group measures the indemnification assets recognized at the acquisition date on the same basis as the indemnified liability, subject to any contractual limitation on the amount and, for an indemnification asset that is not periodically measured at fair value, based on Management's assessment of the recoverability of the indemnification asset. The Group derecognizes the indemnification asset when it collects or sells it, or when it loses the right over it. 4.6. Business combination under common control Common control of business combination is excluded from the scope of IFRS 3. There is no other specific guidance on this topic elsewhere in IFRS. Therefore, management needs to use judgement to develop an accounting policy that provides relevant and reliable information in accordance with IAS 8. Management accounting police choice for business combination under common control is "Predecessor value method". A Predecessor value method involves accounting for the assets and liabilities of the acquired business using existing carrying values. Differences between the carrying value and the amount payable should be accounted as an equity contribution. Management's accounting policy choice is to use a prospective presentation method. 4.7. Impairment of non-financial assets (excluding inventories and deferred tax assets) Impairment tests on goodwill and intangible assets not yet available for use are undertaken annually at the end of the reporting period. Other non-financial assets are subject to impairment tests whenever events or changes in circumstances indicate that their carrying amount may not be recoverable. Where the carrying value of an asset exceeds its recoverable amount (i.e. the higher of value in use and fair value less costs to sell), the asset is written down accordingly. F-21 NOTES TO THE CONSOLIDATED FINANCIAL STATEMENTS As of and for the years ended June 30, 2022, 2021 and 2020 (Amounts in US$, except otherwise indicated) Where it is not possible to estimate the recoverable amount of an individual asset, the impairment test is carried out on the smallest group of assets to which it belongs for which there are separately identifiable cash flows (its Cash Generating Unit or CGU). Goodwill is allocated on initial recognition to each of the Group's CGUs that are expected to benefit from a business combination that gives rise to the goodwill. Impairment charges are included in profit or loss, except to the extent they reverse gains previously recognized in other comprehensive income. An impairment loss recognized for goodwill is not reversed. Estimate Impairment testing of goodwill and intangible assets not yet available for use requires the use of significant assumptions for the estimation of future cash flows and the determination of discount rates. The significant assumptions and the determination of discount rates for the impairment testing of goodwill are further explained in Note 7.9. 4.8. Joint arrangements An associate is an entity over which the Group exerts significant influence. Significant influence is the power to participate in financial and operating policy decision-making at such entity, but it does not involve control or joint control over those policies. The Group is a party to a joint arrangement when there is a contractual arrangement that confers joint control over the relevant activities of the arrangement to the Group and at least one other party. Joint control is assessed under the same principles as control over subsidiaries. The Group classifies its interests in joint arrangements as either: - Joint ventures: where the group has rights to only the net assets of the joint arrangement. - Joint operations: where the group has both the rights to the assets and obligations for the liabilities of the joint arrangement. In assessing the classification of interests in joint arrangements, the Group considers: - The structure of the joint arrangement; - The legal form of joint arrangements structured through a separate vehicle; - The contractual terms of the joint arrangement agreement; and - Any other facts and circumstances (including any other contractual arrangements). The Group accounts for its interests in joint ventures using the equity method, where the Group's share of post-acquisition profits and losses and other comprehensive income is recognized in the Consolidated statement of profit and loss and other comprehensive income. Losses in excess of the Group's investment in the joint venture are recognized only to the extent that the Group has incurred legal or constructive obligations or made payments on behalf of the joint venture. Profits and losses arising on transactions between the Group and its joint ventures are recognized only to the extent of unrelated investors' interests in the joint venture. The Group's share in a joint venture's profits and losses resulting from a transaction is eliminated against the carrying amount of investment in the joint venture through the line "share of profit (or loss) of joint ventures" in the Consolidated statements of profit or loss and other comprehensive income. F-22 NOTES TO THE CONSOLIDATED FINANCIAL STATEMENTS As of and for the years ended June 30, 2022, 2021 and 2020 (Amounts in US$, except otherwise indicated) Any premium paid for an investment in a joint venture above the fair value of the Group's share of the identifiable assets, liabilities and contingent liabilities acquired is capitalized and included in the carrying amount of the investment in the joint venture. Where there is objective evidence that the investment in a joint venture has been impaired, the carrying amount of the investment is tested for impairment in the same way as other non-financial assets. When the Group loses significant influence in an associate or joint control over a joint venture, it measures and recognizes any investment held at fair value. Any difference between the carrying amount of the associate or joint venture when losing significant influence or joint control and the fair value of the held investment and sale revenue are recognized in profit or loss. The Group accounts for its interests in joint operations by recognizing its share of assets, liabilities, revenues and expenses in accordance with its contractually conferred rights and obligations. For all joint arrangements structured in separate vehicles the Group must assess the substance of the joint arrangement in determining whether it is classified as a joint venture or joint operation. This assessment requires the Group to consider whether it has rights to the joint arrangement's net assets (in which case it is classified as a joint venture), or rights to and obligations for specific assets, liabilities, expenses, and revenues (in which case it is classified as a joint operation). Upon consideration of the factors mentioned above, the Group has determined that all of its joint arrangements except the operation with Espartina S.A. (see below) are structured through separate vehicles only give it rights to the net assets and are therefore classified as joint ventures (Note 13). Rizobacter entered into an agreement with Espartina S.A. ("Espartina") to share its business of producing grain crops. The joint operation is classified as a joint agreement as established in IFRS 11, while the parties are entitled to the assets and obligations over the related liabilities. Rizobacter recognizes as a joint operator, in relation to its participation, assets, liabilities, income and expenses. The production obtained is distributed according to the contributions made by each party. See Note 7.6. Estimates There is considerable uncertainty regarding Management's estimates of the Group's ability to recover the carrying amounts of the investments in joint ventures, since such estimates depend on the joint ventures' ability to generate sufficient funds to complete the development projects, the future outcome of the project deregulation process and the amounts and timing of the cash flows from projects, among other future events. Management assesses whether there are impairment indicators and, if any, it performs a recoverability analysis. Management estimates of the recoverability of these investments represent the best estimate based on available evidence, the existing facts and circumstances, using reasonable and provable assumptions in the cash flow projections. Therefore, the consolidated financial statements do not include adjustments that would be required if the Group were unable to recover the carrying amount of the above-mentioned assets by generating sufficient economic benefits in the future. When the Group acquired control of Rizobacter, it also acquired the joint control of Synertech. Therefore, the investment in Synertech was added at the time of initial recognition of the acquisition at fair value. The determination of the fair value of Synertech at the acquisition date is based on the application of a future cash flow present value technique. The main assumptions considered in determining fair value relate to the applicable discount rate and to the projections of higher revenue from sales of micro-granulated fertilizers. F-23 NOTES TO THE CONSOLIDATED FINANCIAL STATEMENTS As of and for the years ended June 30, 2022, 2021 and 2020 (Amounts in US$, except otherwise indicated) 4.9. Property, plant and equipment Property, plant and equipment items are initially recognized at cost. In addition to the purchase price, cost also includes costs directly attributable to such property, plant and equipment items. There are no unavoidable costs with respect to dismantling and removing items. The cost of property, plant and equipment items acquired in a business combination is their fair value at the acquisition date. Depreciation is calculated using the straight-line method to allocate the property, plant or equipment items' cost or revalued amounts, net of their residual values, over their estimated useful lives or, in the case of leasehold improvements and certain leased plant and equipment, the shorter lease term as follows: Research instruments: 3 to 10 years Office equipment: 5 to 10 years Vehicles: 5 years Computer equipment and software: 3 years Fixture and fittings: 10 years Machinery and equipment: 5 to 10 years Buildings: 50 years Useful lives and depreciation methods are reviewed every year as required by IAS 16. Assets under items Land and Buildings, are accounted for at fair value arising from the last revaluation performed, applying the revaluation model indicated by IAS 16. Revaluations are performed on a regular basis, when there are signs that the book value differs significantly from that to be determined using the fair value at the end of the reporting year. To obtain fair values, the existence of an active market is considered for the assets in their current status. For those assets for which an active market in their current status exists, the fair values were determined based on their market values. For the remaining cases, the market values of comparable new assets are analyzed, applying a discount based on the status and wear of each asset and considering the characteristics of each of the revalued assets (for example, improvements made, maintenance status, level of productivity, use, etc. Estimates The Group carries certain classes of property, plant and equipment under the revaluation model under IAS 16. The revaluation model requires that the Group carry property, plant and equipment at revalued amounts, being fair value at the date of revaluation less any subsequent accumulated depreciation and any subsequent accumulated impairment losses. IAS 16 requires that the Group carry out these revaluations with sufficient regularity so that the carrying amounts of its property, plant and equipment do not differ materially from that which would be determined using fair value at the end of a reporting period. The determination of fair value at the date of revaluation requires judgments, estimates and assumptions based on market conditions prevailing at the time of any such revaluation. Changes to any of the Group's judgments, estimates or assumptions or to the market conditions subsequent to a revaluation will result in changes to the fair value of property, plant and equipment. F-24 NOTES TO THE CONSOLIDATED FINANCIAL STATEMENTS As of and for the years ended June 30, 2022, 2021 and 2020 (Amounts in US$, except otherwise indicated) The Group prepares the corresponding revaluations on a regular basis taking into account the work of independent appraisers. The Group uses different valuation techniques depending on the class of property being valued. Generally, the Group determines the fair value of its industrial buildings and warehouses based on a depreciated replacement cost approach. The Group determines the fair value of its land based on active market prices adjusted, if necessary, for differences in the nature, location or condition of the specific asset. If this information is not available, the Group may use alternative valuation methods, such as recent prices in less active markets. Property valuation is a significant area of estimation uncertainty. Fair values are prepared regularly by Management, taking into account independent valuations. The determination of fair value for the different classes of property, plant and equipment is sensitive to the selection of various significant assumptions and estimates. Changes in those significant assumptions and estimates could materially affect the determination of the revalued amounts of property, plant and equipment. The Group utilizes historical experience, market information and other internal information to determine and/or review the appropriate revalued amounts. The following are the most significant assumptions used in the preparation of the revalued amounts for its classes of property, plant and equipment: a) Land: The Group generally uses the market price of a square meter of land for the same or similar location as the most significant assumption to determine the revalued amount. The Group typically uses comparable land sales in the same location to assess appropriateness of the value of its land. A 10% increase or decrease in the market price of land could have an impact of $ 0.3 million on the revalued amount of its land. b)Industrial buildings and warehouses: The Group generally determines the construction cost of a new asset and then the Group adjusts it for normal wear and tear. Construction prices may include, but are not limited to, construction materials, labor costs, installation and assembly costs, site preparation, professional fees and applicable taxes. Construction costs may differ significantly from year to year and are subject to macroeconomic changes in the economy where the Group operates, such as the impact of inflation and foreign exchange rates. The construction cost of its industrial buildings and warehouses is determined on a US dollar per constructed square meter basis, while the construction cost of its mills, facilities and grain storage facilities is determined by reference to their total capacity measured in tons milled or stored, respectively. A 5% increase or decrease in the construction costs or the estimate of normal wear and tear relating to such assets could have an impact of $ 1.4 million on their revalued amounts. Increases in the carrying amounts arising on revaluation of land and buildings are recognized, net of tax, in other comprehensive income and accumulated in reserves in shareholders' equity. To the extent that the increase reverses a decrease previously recognized in profit or loss, the increase is first recognized in profit or loss. Decreases that reverse previous increases of the same asset are first recognized in other comprehensive income to the extent of the remaining surplus attributable to the asset; all other decreases are charged to profit or loss. 4.10. Leased assets Until June 30, 2019 the Group classified its leases at the inception as finance or operating leases. Leases were classified as finance leases whenever the terms of the lease transfer substantially all the risks and rewards of ownership to the lessee. All other leases were classified as operating leases and charged to the statements of income in a straight-line basis over the period of the lease. Finance leases were capitalized at the lease's inception at the lower of the fair value of the leased property and the present value of the minimum lease payments. The corresponding rental obligations, net of finance charges, were included as "Borrowings". As of the effectiveness of IFRS 16, the Group began applying it and recognized the cumulative initial effect as an adjustment to the opening equity at the date of initial application. The comparative information was not restated. F-25 NOTES TO THE CONSOLIDATED FINANCIAL STATEMENTS As of and for the years ended June 30, 2022, 2021 and 2020 (Amounts in US$, except otherwise indicated) On adoption of IFRS 16, the Group recognized lease liabilities in relation to leases which had previously been classified as 'operating leases' under the principles of IAS 17 Leases. In applying IFRS 16 for the first time, the Group has used the following practical expedients permitted by the standard: (i) the use of a single discount rate to a portfolio of leases with reasonably similar characteristics, (ii) reliance on previous assessments on whether leases are onerous, (iii) the accounting for operating leases with a remaining lease term of less than 12 months, as at July 1, 2019, as short-term leases, (iv) the exclusion of initial direct costs for the measurement of the right-of-use asset at the date of initial application, and (v) the use of hindsight in determining the lease term, where the contract contains options to extend or terminate the lease. 4.11. Intangible assets a) Externally acquired intangible assets Externally acquired intangible assets are initially recognized at acquisition date fair value (which is considered as their cost). After initial recognition, those assets are measured at cost less accumulated amortization and accumulated impairment losses. Intangible assets acquired from third parties have an estimated useful life as follows (in years): Software: 3 years Trademarks and patents: 5 years Certification ISO Standards: 3 years Useful lives and amortization methods are reviewed every year as required by IAS 38. Estimates The Group acquired certain intangible assets from Arcadia (Note 6). To value those intangible assets, valuation techniques generally accepted in the market were applied, based mainly on the revenue approach (such as excess earnings, relief from royalty, and with or without), considering the characteristics of the assets to be valued and available information to estimate their acquisition date fair value. Application of these valuation techniques requires the use of several assumptions related to future cash flows and the discount rate. b) Internally generated intangible assets (development costs) Expenditure on internally developed products is capitalized if it can be demonstrated that: - It is technically feasible to develop the product for it to be sold; - Adequate resources are available to complete the development; - There is an intention to complete and sell the product; - The Group is able to sell the product; - Sale of the product will generate future economic benefits; and - Expenditure on the project can be measured reliably. F-26 NOTES TO THE CONSOLIDATED FINANCIAL STATEMENTS As of and for the years ended June 30, 2022, 2021 and 2020 (Amounts in US$, except otherwise indicated) Development expenditure not satisfying the above criteria and expenditure on the research phase of internal projects are recognized in the consolidated statement of profit or loss and other comprehensive income as incurred (Note 8.3). Capitalized development costs are amortized using the straight-line method over the periods the Group expects to benefit from selling the products developed (Note 7.8). Useful lives and amortization methods are reviewed every year as required by IAS 38. The research and development process can be divided into several discrete steps or phases, which generally begin with discovery, validation and development and end with regulatory approval and commercial launch. The process for developing seed traits is relatively similar for both GM and non-GM traits. However, the two differ significantly in later phases of development. For example, obtaining regulatory approval for GM seeds is a far more comprehensive and lengthy process than for non-GM seeds. Although breeding programs and industrial biotechnology solutions may have shorter or simpler phases than those described below, the Group has used the industry consensus for seed-trait development phases to characterize its technology portfolios, which is generally divided into the following six phases: i) Discovery: The first phase in the technology development process is the discovery or identification of candidate genes or genetic systems, metabolites, or microorganisms potentially capable of enhancing specified plant characteristics or enabling an agro-industrial biotech solution. ii) Proof of concept: Upon successful validation of the technologies in model systems (in vitro or in vivo), promising technologies graduate from discovery and are advanced to the proof of concept phase. The goal of this phase is to validate a technology within the targeted organism before moving forward with technology escalation activities or extensive field validation. iii) Early development: In this phase, field tests commenced in the proof of concept phase are expanded to evaluate various permutations of a technology in multiple geographies and growing cycles, as well as other characteristics in order to optimize the technology's performance in the targeted organisms. The goal of the early development phase is to identify the best mode of use of a technology to define its performance concept. iv) Advanced development and deregulation: In this phase, extensive field tests are used to demonstrate the effectiveness of the technology for its intended purpose. In the case of GM traits, the process of obtaining regulatory approvals from government authorities is also initiated during this phase, and tests are performed to evaluate the potential environmental impact of modified plants. For solutions involving microbial fermentation, industrial-scale runs are conducted. v) Pre-launch: This phase involves finalizing the regulatory approval process and preparing for the launch and commercialization of the technology. The range of activities in this phase includes seed increases, pre-commercial production, and product and solution testing with selected customers. Usually, a more detailed marketing strategy and preparation of marketing materials occur during this phase. vi) Product launch: In general, this phase,which is the last milestone of the research and development process, is carried out by the Group, the joint ventures and/or the Group's technology licensees. When technology is commercialized through the joint ventures or technology licensees, a successful product launch will trigger royalty payments to the Group, which are generally calculated as a percentage of the net sales realized by the technology and captured upon commercialization. Demonstrability of technical feasibility generally occurs when the project reaches the "advanced development and deregulation" phase because at this stage success is considered to be probable. F-27 NOTES TO THE CONSOLIDATED FINANCIAL STATEMENTS As of and for the years ended June 30, 2022, 2021 and 2020 (Amounts in US$, except otherwise indicated) c) Intangible assets acquired in a business combination Intangible assets acquired in a business combination and recognized separately from goodwill are initially recognized at acquisition date fair value (which is considered as their cost). After initial recognition, those assets are measured at cost less accumulated amortization and accumulated impairment losses in the same manner as intangible assets acquired separately. Intangible assets acquired in a business combination have an estimated useful life as follows (in years): Product registration: 5 years Customer loyalty: 14 - 26 years Estimates The Group acquired certain intangible assets from Rizobacter and Insuagro in the business combinations. To value those intangible assets, valuation techniques generally accepted in the market were applied, based mainly on the revenue approach (such as excess earnings, relief from royalty, and with or without), considering the characteristics of the assets to be valued and available information to estimate their acquisition date fair value. Application of these valuation techniques requires the use of several assumptions related to future cash flows and the discount rate. 4.12. Financial liabilities The Group measures its financial liabilities at initial recognition at fair value. The Group classifies all its financial liabilities as financial liabilities measured at amortized cost (using the effective interest rate method), except for Private warrants that were measured at fair value. Private warrants did not reach the fixed-for-fixed' condition and were classified as a financial liability and valued at its fair value applying a simulation model of the share price trajectory under the hypothesis of geometric Brownian motion. See Note 7.16. In the case of the private warrants designated as a whole at fair value through profit or loss, the amount of the change in fair value was recognized as a financial result. Estimates The Group designated private warrants as a whole at fair value. Management of the Group periodically evaluated the appropriate valuation techniques and data used in the fair value measurement and estimation of changes in fair value derived from changes in the inputs. In estimating the fair value of those financial liabilities, the Group use observable market inputs as far as possible. Information about the valuation techniques and significant assumptions used is detailed in Note 15. 4.13. Warrants The warrants are an equity instrument only if (a) the instrument includes no contractual obligation to deliver cash or another financial asset to another entity and (b) if the instrument will or may be settled in the issuer's own equity instruments, it is either a non-derivative that includes no contractual obligation for the issuer to deliver a variable number of its own equity instruments or a derivative that will be settled only by the issuer exchanging a fixed amount of cash or another financial asset for a fixed number of its own equity instruments ("fixed-for-fixed' condition"). F-28 NOTES TO THE CONSOLIDATED FINANCIAL STATEMENTS As of and for the years ended June 30, 2022, 2021 and 2020 (Amounts in US$, except otherwise indicated) Public warrants were classified as an equity instrument as they comply with the 'fixed-for-fixed' condition. Founder warrants and Bioceres warrants (as a group, the "Private warrants") instead were classified as financial liabilities. Estimates The estimate of the fair value of Private warrants required a determination of which factors were most appropriate to the pricing model, including the expected life of the option and the expected volatility of the share price upon the basis of which hypotheses were made. The Group measured the fair value of these instruments by applying a simulation model of the share price trajectory under the hypothesis of Brownian Motion. The hypotheses used for the estimate of the fair value of these instruments are disclosed in Note 7.16. 4.14. Convertibles notes The convertible notes were classified as compound instruments, a non-derivative financial instrument that contains both a liability and an equity component. The equity component was measured as the residual amount that results from deducting the fair value of the liability component from the initial carrying amount of the instrument. The fair value of the consideration of the liability component was measured first at the fair value of a similar liability (including any embedded non-equity derivative features, such as an issuer's call option to redeem the bond early) that does not have any associated equity conversion option. The Group's policy choice is to consider if the instrument meets the 'fixed for fixed' condition, as the strike price is pre-determined at inception and only varies over time, and it is therefore classified as equity. As regards to the mandatory conversion feature (Note 7.17), as it is a contingent settlement provision, the Group decided to measure the liability component at initial recognition, based on its best estimate of the present value of the redemption amount and allocated the residual to the equity component. 4.15. Employee benefits Employee benefits are expected to be settled wholly within 12 months after the end of the reporting period and are presented as current liabilities. The accounting policies related to incentive payments based on shares are detailed in Note 4.22. 4.16. Provisions The Group has recognized provisions for liabilities of uncertain timing or amount. The provision is measured at the best estimate of the expenditure required to settle the obligation at the end of the reporting period, discounted at a pre-tax rate reflecting current market assessments of the time value of money and risks specific to the liability. 4.17. Change in ownership interest in subsidiaries without change of control Transactions with non-controlling interest that do not result in a loss of control are accounted for as equity transactions - ie., as transactions with the owners in their capacity as owners. The recorded value corresponds to the difference between the fair value of the consideration paid and/or received and the relevant share acquired and/or transferred of the carrying value of the net assets of the subsidiary. 4.18. Revenue recognition Revenue is measured at fair value of consideration received or receivable. F-29 NOTES TO THE CONSOLIDATED FINANCIAL STATEMENTS As of and for the years ended June 30, 2022, 2021 and 2020 (Amounts in US$, except otherwise indicated) Revenue from ordinary activities from contracts with customers is recognized and measured based on a five-step model, namely: • Identification of the contract with the client. A contract is an agreement between two or more parties, which creates rights and obligations for the parties involved. • Identification of performance obligations, issuing as such a commitment arising from the contract to transfer a good or service. • Determination of the price of the transaction, in reference to the consideration for satisfying each performance obligation. • Assignment of the transaction price between each of the performance obligations identified, based on the methods described in the standard. • Revenue recognition when the performance obligations identified in contracts with customers are met, at any given time or over a period of time. a) Sale of goods Revenue from the sale of goods is recognized when all the following conditions have been satisfied: (i) the Group has transferred to the buyer the significant risks and rewards of ownership of the goods; (ii) the Group retains neither continuing managerial involvement to the degree usually associated with ownership nor effective control over the goods sold; (iii) the amount of revenue can be measured reliably; (iv) it is probable that the economic benefits associated with the transaction will flow to the Group; and (v) the costs incurred or to be incurred in respect of the transaction can be measured reliably. In the case of sales made with where delivery is delayed at the buyer's request but the buyer assumes ownership and accepts the invoice, revenue is recognized when the buyer assumes ownership, provided that: - It must be probable that delivery will take place; - The goods must be on hand, identified and be ready for delivery to the buyer at the time the sale is recognized - The buyer must specifically acknowledge the deferred delivery instructions; and - The usual payment terms must apply. No revenue is recognized when there is only an intention to purchase or produce the goods in time for delivery. b) Rendering of services When the outcome of a transaction involving the rendering of services can be estimated reliably, revenue associated with the transaction is recognized by reference to the stage of completion of the transaction at the end of the reporting period. The outcome of a transaction can be estimated reliably when all the following conditions are satisfied: (i) the amount of revenue can be measured reliably; F-30 NOTES TO THE CONSOLIDATED FINANCIAL STATEMENTS As of and for the years ended June 30, 2022, 2021 and 2020 (Amounts in US$, except otherwise indicated) (ii) it is probable that the economic benefits associated with the transaction will flow to the entity; (iii) the stage of completion of the transaction at the end of the reporting period can be measured reliably; and (iv) the costs incurred for the transaction and the costs to complete the transaction can be measured reliably. When the outcome of the transaction involving the rendering of services cannot be estimated reliably, revenue is recognized only to the extent of the expenses recognized that are recoverable. The stage of completion for research and development services is generally determined on the basis of internal records of execution of the performed tasks of the respective work plan. For practical purposes, when services are performed by an indeterminate number of acts over a specified period of time, revenue is recognized on a straight-line basis over the specified period unless there is evidence that some other method better represents the stage of completion. When a specific act is much more significant than any other acts, the recognition of revenue is postponed until the significant act is executed. c) Licenses and royalties Licenses and royalties are recognized when it is probable that the economic benefits associated with the transaction will flow to the Group; and the amount of revenue can be measured reliably. Fees and royalties paid for the use of the Group's assets are normally recognized in accordance with the substance of the agreement. When a licensee has the right to use certain technology for a specified period of time, revenue is recognized on a straight-line basis over the life of the agreement. An assignment of rights for a fixed fee or non-refundable guarantee under a non-cancellable contract which permits the licensee to exploit those rights freely and the licensor has no remaining obligations to perform is, in substance, a sale. In such cases, revenue is recognized at the time of sale. In some cases, whether or not a license fee or royalty will be received is contingent on the occurrence of a future event. In such cases, revenue is recognized only when it is probable that the fee or royalty will be received, which is normally when the event has occurred. 4.19. Government grants Government grants are recognized where there is reasonable assurance that the grant will be received and all attached conditions will be complied with. When the grant relates to an expense item, it is recognized as income on a systematic basis over the periods that the related costs, for which it is intended to compensate, are expensed. When the grant relates to an asset, it is recognized as income in equal amounts over the expected useful life of the related asset. Management elected this accounting policy because the Group determined it better shows the financial effect of government grants in the Consolidated financial statements. When the Group receives grants of non-monetary assets, the asset and the grant are recorded at nominal amounts and released to profit or loss over the expected useful life of the asset. The difference between the money obtained under government loans at subsidized rates and the carrying amount of those loans is treated as a government grant, in accordance with IAS 20. F-31 NOTES TO THE CONSOLIDATED FINANCIAL STATEMENTS As of and for the years ended June 30, 2022, 2021 and 2020 (Amounts in US$, except otherwise indicated) 4.20. Borrowing costs Borrowing costs, either generic or specific, attributable to the acquisition, construction or production of assets that necessarily take a substantial period of time to get ready for their intended use or sale (qualifying assets) are included in the cost of the assets until the moment that they are substantially ready for use or sale. Income earned on the temporary investments of funds generated in specific borrowings still pending use in the qualifying assets, are deducted from the total of financing costs potentially eligible for capitalization. All other loan costs are recognized under financial costs, through profit and loss. 4.21. Income tax and minimum presumed income tax Deferred tax assets and liabilities are recognized where the carrying amount of an asset or liability in the Consolidated statement of financial position differs from its tax base, except for differences arising on: -The initial recognition of goodwill; -The initial recognition of an asset or liability in a transaction which is not a business combination and at the time of the transaction affects neither accounting or taxable profit; and Investments in subsidiaries and jointly controlled entities where the Group is able to control the timing of the reversal of the difference and it is probable that the difference will not reverse in the foreseeable future. Recognition of deferred tax assets is restricted to those instances where it is probable that taxable profit will be available against which the difference can be utilized. The amount of the asset or liability is determined using tax rates that have been enacted or substantively enacted by the end of the reporting period and are expected to apply when the deferred tax liabilities / (assets) are settled / (recovered). Deferred tax assets and liabilities are offset when the Group has a legally enforceable right to offset current tax assets and liabilities and the deferred tax assets and liabilities relate to taxes levied by the same tax authority on either: -The same taxable entity within the Group, or -Different entities within the Group which intend either to settle current tax assets and liabilities on a net basis, or to realize the assets and settle the liabilities simultaneously, in each future period in which significant amounts of deferred tax assets or liabilities are expected to be settled or recovered. 4.22. Share-based payments Certain executives and directors of the Group were granted incentives in the form of shares and options to purchase Bioceres Crop Solutions shares as consideration for services. The cost of these share-based transactions is determined based on their fair value at the date upon which such incentives are granted using a valuation model that is appropriate in the circumstances. This cost is recognized as an expense together with an increase in equity throughout the period in which the service or performance conditions are satisfied (i.e., the vesting period). The accumulated expense recorded in connection with these transactions at the end of each year until the vesting date reflects the time elapsed between the vesting period and Management's best estimate of the number of equity instruments that will vest. The charge to income/loss for the period represents the variation in the accumulated expense recorded between the beginning and the end of the year. F-32 NOTES TO THE CONSOLIDATED FINANCIAL STATEMENTS As of and for the years ended June 30, 2022, 2021 and 2020 (Amounts in US$, except otherwise indicated) Non-market related service and performance conditions are not taken into account when determining the grant date fair value of the equity instruments, but the probability that the conditions are fulfilled is assessed as part of Management's best estimate of the number of equity instruments that will vest. Market-related performance conditions are reflected in the grant date fair value. Any other conditions related to equity-settled share-based payment transactions but without a service requirement are considered as non-vesting conditions. Non-vesting conditions are reflected in the fair value of the equity instruments and are charged to income/loss immediately unless there are service and/or performance conditions as well. No amount is recognized for transactions that will not vest because non-market related performance conditions and/or service conditions were not satisfied. When transactions include market-related conditions or non-vesting conditions, the transactions are considered to be vested, irrespective of whether a market-related condition or the non-vesting condition is satisfied, provided that all the other performance and/or service conditions are met. When the terms and conditions of an equity-settled share-based payment transaction are modified, the minimum expense recognized is the grant date fair value, unmodified, provided that the original terms have been complied with. An additional expense, measured at the date of modification, is recognized for any modification that increases the total fair value of the share-based payment transaction, or is otherwise beneficial to the employee. When the transaction is settled by the Bioceres Crop Solutions or by the counterparty, any remainder of the fair value is charged to income immediately. The dilutive effect of current options is considered in the calculation of the diluted earnings per share. Estimates The estimate of the fair value of equity-settled share-based payment transactions requires a determination to be made of the most adequate option pricing model to apply depending on the terms and conditions of the arrangement. This estimate also requires a determination of those factors most appropriate to the pricing model, including the expected life of the option and the expected volatility of the share price upon the basis of which hypotheses are made. The Group measures the fair value of these transactions at the grant date applying the Black-Scholes formula adjusted to consider the possible dilutive effect of the future exercise of the share options granted on their estimated fair value at grant date, as established in paragraph B41 of IFRS 2. The hypotheses used for the estimate of the fair value of these transactions are disclosed in Note 18 and will not necessarily take place in the future. 5. CRITICAL ACCOUNTING JUDGMENTS AND ESTIMATES The Group makes certain estimates and assumptions regarding the future. Estimates and judgments are continually evaluated based on historical experience and other factors, including expectations of future events that are believed to be reasonable under the circumstances. In the future, actual experience may differ from these estimates and assumptions. The estimates and assumptions that have a significant risk of causing a material adjustment to the carrying amounts of assets and liabilities within the next financial year are listed below. Critical estimates -Estimate of the trade receivables impairment provision (Note 4.2). -Estimate of the inventory obsolescence allowance (Note 4.3). -Capitalization and impairment testing of development costs (Notes 4.7). -Impairment of goodwill (Notes 4.7). -Recoverability of investments in joint ventures (Note 4.8). F-33 NOTES TO THE CONSOLIDATED FINANCIAL STATEMENTS As of and for the years ended June 30, 2022, 2021 and 2020 (Amounts in US$, except otherwise indicated) -Fair value of land and buildings (Note 4.9). -Identification and fair value of identifiable intangible assets arising in acquisitions (Note 4.11 y 4.7). -Share-based payments (Notes 4.22). - Recognition and recoverability of deferred tax assets and credit for minimum presumed income tax (Note 9). -Classification of the Convertible Notes as compound instruments and determination of fair value of the liability component from the initial carrying amount (Note 4.14). 6. ACQUISITIONS Acquisition of Insuagro On April 9, 2021, as part of the reorganization process of the crop protection business segment, we acquired a controlling interest in Insuagro, an Argentine public company. The interest acquired is represented by a total of 11,022,000 shares, distributed as follows: (i) 2,749,390 ordinary, registered shares of AR$ 0.10 nominal value each and five votes per share, denominated Class A; and (ii) 8,272,610 ordinary, registered shares of Pesos 0.10 nominal value each and one vote per share, denominated Class B, jointly representing 50.1% of equity interest and 55.05% of voting interest. At closing, two Insuagro directors (of three total members) were replaced by two directors of Bioceres Acquiring control over Insuagro, we also acquired control over two SPEs. SPEs are financial trust on public offering, whose underlying assets are trade receivables from Insuagro (trade receivables securitization). Insuagro is the administrator of the receivables, acts as the collection agent and has agreed to replace bad accounts receivable. Certificates of Participation issued by each SPEs are owned by Insuagro. The consideration for the acquisition was $0.282 per share, totaling an amount of $3.1 million (the "Fixed Price"). At the issuance of this financial statements, we paid $1.1 million, and the rest is payable in two installments due August 31, 2023 and 2024 for an amount of $0.9 million and $1.2 million, respectively. The amount payable will accrue an interest annual rate of 5.5%. The Fixed Price may be increased up to 3.5x Adjusted EBITDA (as defined in the share exchange agreement) per share to be measured in each annual reporting period. Fair value of the consideration of payment Cash payment 200,000 Financed payment 2,625,335 Contingent payment 951,622 Total consideration 3,776,957 The consideration of payment was measured at fair value, which was calculated as the sum of the acquisition-date fair values of the assets transferred, and the liabilities incurred. The fair values measured were based on discounting future cash flow using market discount rates. The difference between fair value and nominal value of consideration will be recognized as finance cost over the period the consideration will be paid. F-34 NOTES TO THE CONSOLIDATED FINANCIAL STATEMENTS As of and for the years ended June 30, 2022, 2021 and 2020 (Amounts in US$, except otherwise indicated) Assets acquired, liabilities assumed, and non-controlling interest recognized. Net assets incorporated Cash and cash equivalents 555,804 Other financial assets 2,024,367 Trade receivables 17,536,888 Other receivables 419,877 Income and minimum presumed income taxes recoverable 117,229 Inventory 5,603,068 Deferred tax assets 106,952 Property, plant and equipment 1,662,516 Intangible assets 264,847 Trade and other payables (17,311,906 ) Borrowings (5,928,748 ) Employee benefits and social security (201,472 ) Deferred revenues and advances from customers (301,017 ) Revaluation of existing assets Property, plant and equipment 289,529 Intangible assets 2,659,050 Deferred tax (884,574 ) Total net assets identified 6,612,410 Non-controlling interest (3,305,543 ) Goodwill 470,090 Total consideration 3,776,957 Goodwill is not expected to be deductible for tax purposes. Non-controlling interest was measured at the present ownership instruments' proportionate share in the recognized amounts of the acquiree's identifiable net assets. The amounts of revenue and profit or loss of the acquiree since the acquisition date included in the consolidated statement of comprehensive income for year ended June 30, 2021, were $7.6 million and ($0.2) million, respectively. The revenue and profit or loss of the combined entity for year ended June 30, 2021 as though the acquisition date for the business combination had been as of the beginning of the annual reporting period amount to $233.3 million and ($4.6) million, respectively. As Insuagro is a public company listed in Bolsas y Mercados Argentinos S.A. ("BYMA"), and in accordance with the Capital Markets Law of Argentina, we made a mandatory public offer for the acquisition of the remaining Class B Shares for the minority shareholders who did not participate in the sale purchase agreement aforementioned. The total of shares subject to the offer and outstanding was 3,750,348 Class B Shares. The offer price payable for each Class B Share was $0.297 per share (average trading value of the last 6 months). This consideration could be adjusted, if applicable, based on the Company's Adjusted EBITDA in the same conditions mentioned before. On August 2, 2021, the mandatory offer was completed, and we bought 2.467.990 shares. Consideration of payment was $0.7 million in cash and $0.26 million financed as a conditional payment. The Group has recognized in equity the difference between the amount by which the non-controlling interests were incorporated, and the fair value of the consideration paid. F-35 NOTES TO THE CONSOLIDATED FINANCIAL STATEMENTS As of and for the years ended June 30, 2022, 2021 and 2020 (Amounts in US$, except otherwise indicated) As of June 30, 2022, we owned 13,489,990 shares of Insuagro, which represent 61.32% of the share capital and 61.22% of the votes. Finally, on August 31, 2022 and based on the adjusted EBITDA measured for the year ended June 30, 2022, the Fixed Price was increased up to $0.965 per share. Acquisition of Verdeca and other intangibles assets On November 12, 2020 we acquired from Arcadia the remaining ownership interest in Verdeca, a joint agreement formed by Bioceres and Arcadia in 2012 to develop second generation biotechnologies for soybean and to globally commercialize the HB4 Soy technology. As part of the transaction, Bioceres has gained full access to and control of Verdeca´s vetted soybean library of gene-edited materials used to develop new quality and productivity traits for this crop, as well as exclusive rights to all Arcadia technologies that are applicable to soybean and in-licensing rights to Arcadia's safflower and wheat traits and the related brands. The complementary portfolio of materials being licensed includes wheat varieties that produce flour with 65% less gluten, ten times the dietary fiber content of conventional wheat flours, and oxidative stability, which extends the shelf life of whole flours and food products produced with these flours. In addition, these flours produce breads and other foods that are substantially equivalent in taste and all other aspects to conventional wheat. In consideration for the acquisition of the above-mentioned rights and assets, Bioceres paid Arcadia at the closing of the transaction $5 million in cash and $15 million in equity consisting of 1,875,000 Bioceres common shares. Bioceres has relied on the exemption from the registration requirements of the Securities Act of 1933 under Section 4(a)(2) thereof, for a transaction by an issuer not involving any public offering. Bioceres will also pay Arcadia $2 million subject to Verdeca obtaining Chinese import clearance for HB4 Soy or achieving penetration of this technology in a minimum number of planted hectares. These payments do not include $1 million due to Arcadia post-closing as a reimbursement of costs associated with the transaction. Following the transaction Bioceres agreed with Arcadia to make royalty payments equivalent to 6% of the net HB4 Soy technology revenues realized by Verdeca and capped at a maximum $10 million aggregate amount of royalty payments and a royalty payment equivalent to 25% of the net wheat technology revenues resulting from the in-licensed materials. On April 22, 2022, Verdeca obtained the Chinese import clearance for HB4 and Bioceres has already paid the initial instalment of $0.5 million for the contingent payment mentioned before. Acquisition of Moolec Science Ltd On March 16, 2021, we acquired a 6% ownership interest, represented by 2,919,715 ordinary shares, in Moolec Science Ltd. ("Moolec"), a United Kingdom Molecular Farming company pursuing a hybrid concept between plant and cell-based technologies for the production of animal-free food solutions. Moolec has developed and fully de-regulated the world's first bovine protein derived from modified safflower grain, a patented technology branded under the SPC name. In consideration for the acquisition, Bioceres transferred to Moolec the license to use and commercialize GLA/ARA safflower patents (Note 7.8). F-36 NOTES TO THE CONSOLIDATED FINANCIAL STATEMENTS As of and for the years ended June 30, 2022, 2021 and 2020 (Amounts in US$, except otherwise indicated) 7. INFORMATION ABOUT COMPONENTS OF CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF FINANCIAL POSITION 7.1. Cash and cash equivalents 06/30/2022 06/30/2021 06/30/2020 Cash at bank and on hand 32,912,886 28,327,569 20,176,452 Money market funds 562,380 7,718,544 22,346,409 33,475,266 36,046,113 42,522,861 7.2. Other financial assets 06/30/2022 06/30/2021 06/30/2020 Current Restricted short-term deposits 265,123 425,976 4,390,458 US Treasury bills - 7,885,937 7,768,410 Other investments 5,136,010 2,849,485 1,277,525 5,401,133 11,161,398 13,436,393 06/30/2022 06/30/2021 06/30/2020 Non-current Shares of Bioceres S.A. 444,870 355,251 321,705 Other investments 174,971 742,211 998 619,841 1,097,462 322,703 Variations in the allowance for uncollectible trade receivables are reported in Note 7.18. The book value is reasonably approximate to the fair value given its short-term nature. The book value is reasonably approximate to the fair value given its short-term nature. 7.3. Trade receivables 06/30/2022 06/30/2021 06/30/2020 Current Trade debtors 111,950,965 87,709,287 53,047,035 Allowance for impairment of trade debtors (7,142,252 ) (5,858,503 ) (3,886,832 ) Shareholders and other related parties (Note 17) 640,258 - 1,090,004 Allowance for impairment of shareholders and other related parties (Note 17) - - (768 ) Allowance for credit notes to be issued (1,961,463 ) (2,987,398 ) (2,285,197 ) Trade debtors - Joint ventures and associates (Note 17) 22,429 221,048 120,992 Deferred checks 8,242,373 9,699,738 25,461,399 111,752,310 88,784,172 73,546,633 Non-current Trade debtors 200,412 135,739 - 200,412 135,739 - The book value is reasonably approximate to the fair value given its short-term nature. F-37 NOTES TO THE CONSOLIDATED FINANCIAL STATEMENTS As of and for the years ended June 30, 2022, 2021 and 2020 (Amounts in US$, except otherwise indicated) 7.4. Other receivables 06/30/2022 06/30/2021 06/30/2020 Current Taxes 9,071,643 6,048,533 2,205,342 Receivables for PPE sales 1,734,281 - - Other receivables - Other related parties (Note 17) 1,182 1,547 2,102 Other receivables - Parents companies and related parties to Parents (Note 17) - 770,549 102,069 Other receivables - Joint ventures and associates (Note 17) 2,987,765 2,219,863 1,562,340 Prepayments to suppliers 4,648,164 1,646,614 379,914 Prepayments to suppliers - Shareholders and other related parties (Note 17) - 132,625 81,737 Reimbursements over exports 10,549 10,547 29,077 Prepaid expenses and other receivables 1,110 1,021 128,650 Loans receivables 230,000 230,000 230,000 Miscellaneous 642,890 92,406 49,441 19,327,584 11,153,705 4,770,672 06/30/2022 06/30/2021 06/30/2020 Non-current Taxes 218,159 862,771 328,701 Reimbursements over exports 2,036,040 1,680,371 1,293,958 Miscellaneous - - 80,914 2,254,199 2,543,142 1,703,573 The book value of financial instruments in this note is reasonable. 7.5. Inventories 06/30/2022 06/30/2021 06/30/2020 Seeds 1,183,915 404,774 1,300,998 Resale products 35,080,737 21,368,521 13,843,157 Manufactured products 21,725,042 10,902,683 8,079,553 Goods in transit 4,340,232 1,169,303 1,292,239 Supplies 17,534,434 6,320,594 5,930,471 Agricultural products 47,284,512 21,984,626 - Allowance for obsolescence (1,104,750 ) (1,112,950 ) (1,107,870 ) 126,044,122 61,037,551 29,338,548 The roll-forward of allowance for obsolescence is in Note 7.18. Inventories recognized as an expense during the years ended June 30, 2022, 2021 and 2020 amounted to $190,283,802, $102,369,869 and $86,179,252, respectively. Those expenses were included in cost of sales. F-38 NOTES TO THE CONSOLIDATED FINANCIAL STATEMENTS As of and for the years ended June 30, 2022, 2021 and 2020 (Amounts in US$, except otherwise indicated) 7.6. Biological assets HB4® Program Bioceres' HB4 Program is an identity-preserved production system for growing drought-tolerant soy and wheat. It has multiple objectives, which include expanding Bioceres' seed inventories, allowing growers to field test Bioceres' HB4 technology, providing fields for product demonstrations and validating the products' regional positioning. HB4 seed varieties produced through the program are commercialized as an integrated product. The seed treatment process to produce the integrated seed product utilizes customized microbial solutions for seed nutrition and protection, including biological fungicides. For HB4 Soy, inoculants are also integrated, including last generation microbiological formulations that ensures greater microorganism survival over the seed, greater nodular dry mass, and better biological fixation of nitrogen. In addition to providing the integrated seed solution for planting, the HB4 program comprises Bioceres' next-generation crop nutrition and protection technologies for growing both crops. The HB4 program also includes digital apps that give growers access to satellite-based images and data for monitoring crop health, soil conditions and weather, information that helps optimize crop yields. In addition to generating extensive and detailed data from each grower's HB4 production fields, Bioceres is applying and leveraging data science and blockchain technology throughout the value chain - in crop storage, logistics and processing in order to guarantee HB4 identity and a complete farm-to-fork traceability. Joint operation with Espartina S.A. On November 15, 2021, Rizobacter Argentina S.A., a subsidiary of the Company, entered into an agreement with Espartina S.A. ("Espartina") to share its business of producing grain crops. The joint operation is classified as a joint agreement as established in IFRS 11, while the parties are entitled to the assets and obligations over the related liabilities. Rizobacter Argentina S.A. recognizes as a joint operator, in relation to its participation, assets, liabilities, income and expenses. The production obtained is distributed according to the contributions made by each party. The in-kind contributions made during the period amount to $ 1.6 million. Each party decides the means of commercialization and the destination of the grains produced. Under the agreement, Rizobacter provides inputs and money necessary for producing the grains and according to the established participation percentages. For its participation, Espartina contributes all cultivation practices in fields, inputs not provided by Rizobacter, and all administrative expenses related to production. Changes in Biological assets: Soybean Corn Wheat Sunflower Barley Total Beginning of the year 54,162 27,646 2,230,959 - 3,071 2,315,838 Initial recognition and changes in the fair value of biological assets at the point of harvest 3,539,061 1,088,089 1,601,002 31,042 128,836 6,388,030 Costs incurred during the year 10,888,076 756,821 20,623,599 31,812 83,356 32,383,664 Exchange differences 122,077 6,996 564,649 296 776 694,794 Decrease due to harvest (14,603,376 ) (1,879,552 ) (24,975,796 ) (63,150 ) (203,139 ) (41,725,013 ) Year ended June 30, 2022 - - 44,413 - 12,900 57,313 F-39 NOTES TO THE CONSOLIDATED FINANCIAL STATEMENTS As of and for the years ended June 30, 2022, 2021 and 2020 (Amounts in US$, except otherwise indicated) The closing balances as of June 30, 2021 of HB4 Soy and HB4 Wheat are included as opening balances for the year ended June 30, 2022 in the Soy and Wheat columns, respectively. Soybean Corn Wheat Barley HB4 Soy HB4 Wheat Total Beginning of the year 105,101 271,754 45,639 34,050 - 509,184 965,728 Initial recognition and changes in the fair value of biological assets at the point of harvest 981,551 250,443 284,903 35,847 741,799 531,712 2,826,255 Costs incurred during the year 252,504 417,586 241,610 37,115 17,716,018 7,053,929 25,718,762 Exchange differences (113,718 ) (153,795 ) (65,797 ) (16,876 ) (2,823,643 ) (1,153,734 ) (4,327,563 ) Decrease due to harvest (1,171,276 ) (758,342 ) (484,044 ) (87,065 ) (15,634,174 ) (4,732,443 ) (22,867,344 ) Year ended June 30, 2021 54,162 27,646 22,311 3,071 - 2,208,648 2,315,838 Soybean Corn Wheat Barley HB4 Wheat Total Beginning of the year 237,723 32,856 - - - 270,579 Initial recognition and changes in the fair value of biological assets 198,932 252,056 202,543 63,210 - 716,741 Decrease due to harvest (447,132 ) (252,372 ) (227,303 ) (59,626 ) - (986,433 ) Cost incurred during the year 284,951 314,950 87,615 38,033 509,184 1,234,733 Exchange differences (169,373 ) (75,736 ) (17,216 ) (7,567 ) - (269,892 ) Year ended June 30, 2020 105,101 271,754 45,639 34,050 509,184 965,728 7.7. Property, plant and equipment Property, plant and equipment as of June 30, 2022, 2021 and 2020, included the following: 06/30/2022 06/30/2021 06/30/2020 Gross carrying amount 71,521,454 63,974,402 54,527,392 Accumulated depreciation (21,613,129 ) (16,019,806 ) (13,012,286 ) Net carrying amount 49,908,325 47,954,596 41,515,106 1. Net carrying amount for each class of assets is as follows: Class Net carrying

amount

06/30/2022 Net carrying

amount

06/30/2021 Net carrying

amount

06/30/2020 Office equipment 269,538 288,920 188,280 Vehicles 2,665,074 1,835,634 1,149,455 Equipment and computer software 231,676 67,105 32,448 Fixtures and fittings 3,546,919 2,967,431 3,679,075 Machinery and equipment 5,811,960 5,125,728 5,449,233 Land and buildings 34,240,384 35,674,513 29,746,076 Buildings in progress 3,142,774 1,995,265 1,270,539 Total 49,908,325 47,954,596 41,515,106 F-40 NOTES TO THE CONSOLIDATED FINANCIAL STATEMENTS As of and for the years ended June 30, 2022, 2021 and 2020 (Amounts in US$, except otherwise indicated) 2. Gross carrying amount as of June 30, 2022 is as follows Gross carrying amount Class As of the

beginning

of the year Additions Transfers Disposals Foreign

currency

translation Revaluation As of the end

of the year Office equipment 762,825 35,039 - - 110,140 - 908,004 Vehicles 3,512,217 1,113,557 8,238 (233,674 ) 861,641 - 5,261,979 Equipment and computer software 592,126 235,216 - (59,016 ) 157,023 - 925,349 Fixtures and fittings 5,637,943 - 397,628 (13 ) 1,570,831 - 7,606,389 Machinery and equipment 9,987,811 656,043 86,945 (46,303 ) 2,333,334 - 13,017,830 Land and buildings 41,486,215 - 188,222 (1,345,352 ) 9,458,810 (9,128,766 ) 40,659,129 Buildings in progress 1,995,265 1,418,935 (681,033 ) (427,093 ) 836,700 - 3,142,774 Total 63,974,402 3,458,790 - (2,111,451 ) 15,328,479 (9,128,766 ) 71,521,454 Transfers corresponds to reclassifications to leased assets from finance leases assets. 3. Accumulated depreciation as of June 30, 2022 is as follows: Depreciation Class Accumulated

as of the

beginning of

the year Disposals Of the year Foreign

currency

translation Revaluation Accumulated

as of the end

of the year Office equipment 473,905 - 55,420 109,141 - 638,466 Vehicles 1,676,583 (211,024 ) 956,409 174,937 - 2,596,905 Equipment and computer software 525,021 (58,667 ) 136,708 90,611 - 693,673 Fixtures and fittings 2,670,512 - 728,528 660,430 - 4,059,470 Machinery and equipment 4,862,083 (5,016 ) 1,169,606 1,179,197 - 7,205,870 Land and buildings 5,811,702 - 722,334 1,453,483 (1,568,774 ) 6,418,745 Total 16,019,806 (274,707 ) 3,769,005 3,667,799 (1,568,774 ) 21,613,129 4. Gross carrying amount as of June 30, 2021 is as follows: Gross carrying amount Class As of the

beginning

of year Additions Additions

from

business combination Transfers Disposals Foreign

currency

translation Revaluation As of the

end of year Office equipment 579,882 66,331 5,491 - (5,622 ) 116,743 - 762,825 Vehicles 2,977,542 987,101 466,024 - (1,045,656 ) 127,206 - 3,512,217 Equipment and computer software 465,679 66,263 13,952 - - 46,232 - 592,126 Fixtures and fittings 5,480,431 50,976 - 85,490 - 21,046 - 5,637,943 Machinery and equipment 9,054,701 604,307 - - (10,240 ) 339,043 - 9,987,811 Land and buildings 34,698,618 - 1,466,578 2,517,158 - 4,022,972 (1,219,111 ) 41,486,215 Buildings in progress 1,270,539 1,030,847 - (438,492 ) - 132,371 - 1,995,265 Total 54,527,392 2,805,825 1,952,045 2,164,156 (1,061,518 ) 4,805,613 (1,219,111 ) 63,974,402 F-41 NOTES TO THE CONSOLIDATED FINANCIAL STATEMENTS As of and for the years ended June 30, 2022, 2021 and 2020 (Amounts in US$, except otherwise indicated) 5. Accumulated depreciation as of June 30, 2021 is as follows: Depreciation Class Accumulated

as of the

beginning of

year Disposals /

Transfers Of the year Foreign

currency

translation Revaluation Accumulated

as of the end

of year Office equipment 391,602 (3,265 ) 45,174 40,394 - 473,905 Vehicles 1,828,087 (974,102 ) 689,273 133,325 - 1,676,583 Equipment and computer software 433,231 - 50,949 40,841 - 525,021 Fixtures and fittings 1,801,356 - 683,537 185,619 - 2,670,512 Machinery and equipment 3,605,468 (10,239 ) 898,522 368,332 - 4,862,083 Land and buildings 4,952,542 - 681,084 517,991 (339,915 ) 5,811,702 Total 13,012,286 (987,606 ) 3,048,539 1,286,502 (339,915 ) 16,019,806 6. Gross carrying amount as of June 30, 2020 is as follows: Gross carrying amount Class As of the

beginning

of year Additions Transfers Disposals Foreign

currency

translation Revaluation As of the

end of year Office equipment 629,119 42,658 - - (91,895 ) - 579,882 Vehicles 3,604,537 248,800 (264,069 ) (139,369 ) (472,357 ) - 2,977,542 Equipment and computer software 955,657 27,961 (375,242 ) - (142,697 ) - 465,679 Fixtures and fittings 6,438,430 14,985 20,801 - (993,785 ) - 5,480,431 Machinery and equipment 10,233,501 556,693 (598,561 ) - (1,136,932 ) - 9,054,701 Land and buildings 34,530,114 3,261 36,487 - (4,772,065 ) 4,900,821 34,698,618 Buildings in progress 668,614 752,339 (57,288 ) - (93,126 ) - 1,270,539 Total 57,059,972 1,646,697 (1,237,872 ) (139,369 ) (7,702,857 ) 4,900,821 54,527,392 F-42 NOTES TO THE CONSOLIDATED FINANCIAL STATEMENTS As of and for the years ended June 30, 2022, 2021 and 2020 (Amounts in US$, except otherwise indicated) 7. Accumulated depreciation as of June 30, 2020 is as follows: Depreciation Class Accumulated

as of the

beginning of

year Disposals /

Transfers Of the year Foreign

currency

translation Revaluation Accumulated

as of the end

of year Office equipment 415,682 - 35,879 (59,959 ) - 391,602 Vehicles 1,818,836 (173,482 ) 426,623 (243,890 ) - 1,828,087 Equipment and computer software 832,185 (307,816 ) 28,170 (119,308 ) - 433,231 Fixtures and fittings 1,701,034 - 338,092 (237,770 ) - 1,801,356 Machinery and equipment 3,896,810 (279,322 ) 553,399 (565,419 ) - 3,605,468 Land and buildings 4,560,877 - 627,973 (604,216 ) 367,908 4,952,542 Total 13,225,424 (760,620 ) 2,010,136 (1,830,562 ) 367,908 13,012,286 The depreciation charge is included in Notes 8.3 and 8.4. The Group has no commitments to purchase property, plant and equipment items. A detail of restricted assets is provided in Note 20. Revaluation of property, plant and equipment At a minimum, the Group updates their assessment of the fair value of its land and buildings at the end of each reporting year (after the revaluation policy was adopted), taking into account the most recent independent valuations and market data. Valuations were performed at June 30, 2022. Management determined the property, plant and equipment's value within a range of reasonable fair value estimates. All resulting fair value estimates for properties are included in level 3. The following are the carrying amounts that would have been recognized if land and building were stated at cost. Value at cost Class of property 06/30/2022 06/30/2021 06/30/2020 Land and buildings 20,661,443 17,937,729 12,549,876 7.8. Intangible assets Intangible assets as of June 30, 2022, 2021 and 2020 included the following 06/30/2022 06/30/2021 06/30/2020 Gross carrying amount 94,229,557 78,019,203 42,832,837 Accumulated amortization (17,524,688 ) (10,676,841 ) (7,499,373 ) Net carrying amount 76,704,869 67,342,362 35,333,464 F-43 NOTES TO THE CONSOLIDATED FINANCIAL STATEMENTS As of and for the years ended June 30, 2022, 2021 and 2020 (Amounts in US$, except otherwise indicated) Net carrying amount of each class of intangible assets is as follows: Class Net carrying

amount

06/30/2022 Net carrying

amount

06/30/2021 Net carrying

amount

06/30/2020 Seed and integrated products HB4 soy and breeding program 29,802,534 27,611,142 7,345,923 Integrated seed products 3,137,158 2,558,220 2,296,955 Crop nutrition Microbiological products 5,792,348 3,996,657 2,503,631 Other intangible assets Trademarks and patents 8,267,041 6,923,256 6,374,782 Software 2,167,985 1,849,041 686,965 Customer loyalty 22,537,803 19,404,046 16,125,208 RG/RS/OX Wheat 5,000,000 5,000,000 - Total 76,704,869 67,342,362 35,333,464 1. Gross carrying amount as of June 30, 2022 is as follows: Gross carrying amount Class As of the

beginning of

the year Additions Foreign

currency

translation As of the end

of the year Seed and integrated products HB4 soy and breeding program 27,611,142 3,759,946 - 31,371,088 Integrated seed products 2,558,220 - 622,935 3,181,155 Crop nutrition - Microbiological products 6,037,680 1,389,738 1,428,003 8,855,421 Other intangible assets - Trademarks and patents 9,824,171 - 2,358,874 12,183,045 Software 3,784,593 389,039 1,002,741 5,176,373 Customer loyalty 23,203,397 - 5,259,078 28,462,475 RG/RS/OX Wheat 5,000,000 - - 5,000,000 Total 78,019,203 5,538,723 10,671,631 94,229,557 2. Accumulated amortization as of June 30, 2022 is as follows: Amortization Class Accumulated as

of beginning of

the year Of the year Foreign

currency

translation Accumulated as

of the end of the

year Seed and integrated products HB4 soy and breeding program - 1,568,554 - 1,568,554 Integrated seed products - 43,997 - 43,997 Crop nutrition Microbiological products 2,041,023 505,133 516,917 3,063,073 Other intangible assets Trademarks and patents 2,900,915 277,990 737,099 3,916,004 Software 1,935,552 591,077 481,759 3,008,388 Customer loyalty 3,799,351 1,174,641 950,680 5,924,672 Total 10,676,841 4,161,392 2,686,455 17,524,688 F-44 NOTES TO THE CONSOLIDATED FINANCIAL STATEMENTS As of and for the years ended June 30, 2022, 2021 and 2020 (Amounts in US$, except otherwise indicated) 3. Gross carrying amount as of June 30, 2021 is as follows: Gross carrying amount Class As of the

beginning

of year Additions Additions

from business

combination Transfers /

Disposals Foreign

currency

translation As of the

end of year Seed and integrated products HB4 soy and breeding program (1) 7,345,923 20,471,002 - (205,783 ) - 27,611,142 Integrated seed products 2,296,955 - - - 261,265 2,558,220 Crop nutrition Microbiological products 3,867,593 1,791,008 - (51,716 ) 430,795 6,037,680 Other intangible assets Trademarks and patents 8,432,746 4,834 499,329 - 887,262 9,824,171 Software 2,088,929 2,205,796 - (711,441 ) 201,309 3,784,593 Customer loyalty 18,800,691 - 2,424,568 - 1,978,138 23,203,397 GLA/ARA safflower (Note 6) - 2,931,699 - (2,931,699 ) - - RG/RS/OX Wheat (Note 6) - 5,000,000 - - - 5,000,000 Total 42,832,837 32,404,339 2,923,897 (3,900,639 ) 3,758,769 78,019,203 (1) Of the total additions, $18.4 million are associated with Arcadia's transaction mentioned in Note 6. 4. Accumulated amortization as of June 30, 2021 is as follows: Amortization Class Accumulated

as of beginning

of year Of the year Foreign

currency

translation Accumulated

as of the end

of year Crop nutrition Microbiological products 1,363,962 523,992 153,069 2,041,023 Other intangible assets Trademarks and patents 2,057,964 626,420 216,531 2,900,915 Software 1,401,964 396,207 137,381 1,935,552 Customer loyalty 2,675,483 842,363 281,505 3,799,351 Total 7,499,373 2,388,982 788,486 10,676,841 5. Gross carrying amount as of June 30, 2020 is as follows: Gross carrying amount Class As of the

beginning of

year Additions Disposals Foreign

currency

translation As of the end

of year Seed and integrated products HB4 soy and breeding program 6,120,336 1,225,587 - - 7,345,923 Integrated seed products 2,627,946 38,143 - (369,134 ) 2,296,955 Crop nutrition Microbiological products 3,267,200 1,358,315 (286,496 ) (471,426 ) 3,867,593 Other intangible assets - - Trademarks and patents 9,810,822 - - (1,378,076 ) 8,432,746 Software 2,149,340 233,434 - (293,845 ) 2,088,929 Customer loyalty 21,873,093 - - (3,072,402 ) 18,800,691 Total 45,848,737 2,855,479 (286,496 ) (5,584,883 ) 42,832,837 F-45 NOTES TO THE CONSOLIDATED FINANCIAL STATEMENTS As of and for the years ended June 30, 2022, 2021 and 2020 (Amounts in US$, except otherwise indicated) 6. Accumulated amortization as of June 30, 2020, is as follows Amortization Class Accumulated

as of

beginning of year Of the period Disposals Foreign

currency

translation Accumulated

as of the end

of year Crop nutrition Microbiological products 1,059,083 471,135 (17,495 ) (148,761 ) 1,363,962 Other intangible assets Trademarks and patents 1,747,174 556,206 - (245,416 ) 2,057,964 Software 1,154,617 399,090 - (151,743 ) 1,401,964 Customer loyalty 2,271,437 723,103 - (319,057 ) 2,675,483 Total 6,232,311 2,149,534 (17,495 ) (864,977 ) 7,499,373 The amortization charge is included in Notes 8.3 and 8.4. There are no intangibles assets whose use has been restricted or which have been delivered as a guarantee. The Group has not assumed any commitments to acquire new intangibles. Estimates There is an inherent material uncertainty related to Management's estimation of the ability of the Group to recover the carrying amounts of internally generated intangible assets related to biotechnology projects because it is dependent upon Group`s ability to raise sufficient funds to complete the projects development, the future outcome of the regulatory process, and the timing and amount of the future cash flows generated by the projects, among other future events. Management's estimations about the demonstrability of the recognition criteria for these assets and the subsequent recoverability represent the best estimate that can be made based on all the available evidence, existing facts and circumstances and using reasonable and supportable assumptions in cash flow projections. Therefore, the Consolidated financial statements do not include any adjustments that would result if the Group were unable to recover the carrying amount of the above-mentioned assets through the generation of enough future economic benefits. 7.9. Goodwill 06/30/2022 06/30/2021 06/30/2020 Rizobacter Argentina S.A. 28,080,271 22,277,336 20,094,633 Bioceres Crops S.A. 7,523,324 6,003,780 5,432,222 Insumos Agroquímicos S.A. 470,090 470,090 - 36,073,685 28,751,206 25,526,855 The Group is required to test whether goodwill has suffered any impairment on an annual basis. The recoverable amount is determined based on value in use calculations. The use of this method requires the estimation of future cash flows and the determination of a discount rate in order to calculate the present value of the cash flows. Rizobacter CGU. This CGU is composed of all revenues collected through Rizobacter from the production and sale of proprietary and third-party products, both in the domestic and international markets. Additionally, Rizobacter generates revenue from the formulation, fragmentation and resale of third-party products. F-46 NOTES TO THE CONSOLIDATED FINANCIAL STATEMENTS As of and for the years ended June 30, 2022, 2021 and 2020 (Amounts in US$, except otherwise indicated) Among the main groups of products are i) microbiological products (bio-inductors/inoculants, biological fertilizers and bio-controllers); ii) crop and seed protection (treatments, adjuvants, baits, stored grains and seed treatment); and iii) crop nutrition (fertilizers). Packs are generally a combination of a microbiological product (bio-inductors/inoculants) with a crop and seed protection product (treatments). Bioceres Crops CGU. This CGU is composed of the expected revenues from the commercialization of intensive R&D products that previously were allocated on the equity participation. Insuagro CGU. This CGU is composed of all revenues collected through Insuagro from the production and sale of proprietary and third-party products, both in the domestic markets. Management has made the estimates considering the cash flow projections projected by the management and third-party valuation reports on the assets, intangible assets and liabilities assumed. The key assumptions utilized are the following: Key assumption Management's approach Discount rate The discount rate used ranges was 17% for Rizobacter and Bioceres Crops and 22% for Insuagro. The weighted average cost of capital ("WACC") rate has been estimated based on the market capital structure. For the cost of debt, the indebtedness cost of the CGUs was used. For the cost of equity, the discount rate is estimated based on the Capital Asset Pricing Model (CAPM). The value assigned is consistent with external sources of information. Budgeted market share of joint ventures and other customers The projected revenue from the products and services of the CGUs has been estimated by the management based on market penetration data for comparable products and technologies and on future expectations of foreseen economic and market conditions. The value assigned is consistent with external sources of information. Budgeted product prices The prices estimated in the revenue projections are based on current and projected market prices for the products and services of the CGUs The value assigned is consistent with external sources of information. Growth rate used to extrapolate future cash flow projections to terminal period The growth rate used to extrapolate the future cash flow projections to terminal period is 2%. The value assigned is consistent with external sources of information. Management believes that any reasonably possible change in any of these key assumptions would not cause the aggregate carrying amount of the CGU to exceed its recoverable amount. F-47 NOTES TO THE CONSOLIDATED FINANCIAL STATEMENTS As of and for the years ended June 30, 2022, 2021 and 2020 (Amounts in US$, except otherwise indicated) The variations in goodwill occurred during the years, besides the addition of Insuagro CGU, correspond to translation differences. There have been no goodwill impairment indicators. 7.10. Trade and other payables 06/30/2022 06/30/2021 06/30/2020 Trade creditors 94,653,017 51,389,515 37,139,351 Shareholders and other related parties (Note 17) 44,579 52,864 1,031,710 Trade creditors - Parent company (Note 17) 670,730 193,718 2,210,308 Trade creditors - Joint ventures and associates (Note 17) 29,082,325 17,669,027 14,409,853 Taxes 1,265,771 2,556,945 2,163,552 Miscellaneous 133,198 229,339 335,088 125,849,620 72,091,408 57,289,862 The book value of financial instruments in this note is reasonable. 7.11. Borrowings 06/30/2022 06/30/2021 06/30/2020 Current Bank overdrafts - 32,838 73,362 Bank borrowings 48,305,535 33,684,287 47,646,912 Corporate bonds 12,845,934 24,742,752 12,611,940 Trust debt securities 6,492,733 3,470,448 - Net loans payables- Parents companies and related parties to Parent (Note 17) 3,657,266 3,578,921 3,389,521 Subordinated loan - 11,276,611 - 71,301,468 76,785,857 63,721,735 Non-current Subordinated loan - - 10,364,045 Bank borrowings 9,912,901 4,161,827 3,497,671 Corporate bonds 61,264,268 37,826,641 18,364,894 Net loans payables- Parent companies and related parties to Parent (Note 17) 3,000,000 6,000,000 9,000,000 74,177,169 47,988,468 41,226,610 The carrying value of some borrowings as of June 30, 2022, 2021 and 2020 are measured at amortized cost differ from their fair value. The following fair values measured are based on discounted cash flows (Level 3) due to the use of unobservable inputs, including own credit risk. 06/30/2022 06/30/2021 06/30/2020 Amortized cost Fair value Amortized cost Fair value Amortized cost Fair value Current Bank borrowings 48,305,535 46,589,131 33,684,287 32,770,615 47,646,912 43,046,111 Corporate Bonds 12,845,934 12,467,941 24,742,752 24,085,087 12,611,940 11,997,981 Non-current Bank borrowings 9,912,901 9,344,755 4,161,827 3,864,666 3,497,671 3,072,395 Corporate Bonds 61,264,268 56,550,746 37,826,641 32,656,097 18,364,894 16,135,876 F-48 NOTES TO THE CONSOLIDATED FINANCIAL STATEMENTS As of and for the years ended June 30, 2022, 2021 and 2020 (Amounts in US$, except otherwise indicated) 7.12. Employee benefits and social security 06/30/2022 06/30/2021 06/30/2020 Current Salaries, accrued incentives, vacations and social security 7,337,774 2,341,351 2,960,542 Key management personnel (Note 17) 281,347 2,338,727 1,550,050 7,619,121 4,680,078 4,510,592 Non-current Key management personnel (Note 17) - - 534,038 - - 534,038 7.13. Deferred revenue and advances from customers 06/30/2022 06/30/2021 06/30/2020 Advances from customers 5,895,313 6,277,313 2,865,437 5,895,313 6,277,313 2,865,437 7.14. Government grants 06/30/2022 06/30/2021 06/30/2020 At of the beginning of the year 784 3,605 10,208 Received during the year 1,766 4,749 32,073 Currency conversion difference (2,550 ) (5,268 ) (13,944 ) Released to the statement of profit or loss - (2,302 ) (24,732 ) At the end of the year - 784 3,605 The Group received government grants to fund research and development projects, some of which are related to the acquisition of property, plant and equipment while others are related to payment for certain expenses like salaries or inputs. Grants are generally implemented through direct payments to the supplier, delivery of cash or loans at subsidized rates. There are neither unfulfilled conditions nor other contingencies attaching to government grants or government assistance. 7.15. Provisions 06/30/2022 06/30/2021 06/30/2020 Provisions for contingencies 603,022 449,847 417,396 603,022 449,847 417,396 F-49 NOTES TO THE CONSOLIDATED FINANCIAL STATEMENTS As of and for the years ended June 30, 2022, 2021 and 2020 (Amounts in US$, except otherwise indicated) The Group has recorded a provision for probable administrative, judicial and out-of-court proceedings that could arise in the ordinary course of business, based on a prudent criterion according to its professional advisors and on Management's assessment of the best estimate of the amount of possible claims. These potential claims are not likely to have a material impact on the results of the Group's operations, its cash flow or financial position. Management considers that the objective evidence is not enough to determine the date of the eventual cash outflow due to a lack of experience in any similar cases. However, the provision was classified under current or non-current liabilities, applying the best prudent criterion based on Management's estimates. There are no expected reimbursements related to the provisions. The roll forward of the provision is in Note 7.18. In order to assess the need for provisions and disclosures in its consolidated financial statements, Management considers the following factors: (i) nature of the claim and potential level of damages in the jurisdiction in which the claim has been brought; (ii) the progress of the eventual case; (iii) the opinions or views of tax and legal advisers; (iv) experience in similar cases; and (v) any decision of the Group`s management as to how it will respond to the eventual claim. 7.16. Private warrants 06/30/2022 06/30/2021 06/30/2020 Private warrants - - 1,686,643 - - 1,686,643 Private warrants did not reach the fixed-for-fixed' condition mentioned in the subsection b) of the Note 4.13. Therefore, they were classified as a financial liability and valued at its fair value applying a simulation model of the share price trajectory under the hypothesis of geometric Brownian motion. At inception, the fair value of Private warrants using a volatility of 32% (implied volatility of Public warrants), share price of $5.35 and risk-free rate of 2.43%, was $3.4 million. As of June 30, 2019, their fair value using a share price of $5.30 and risk-free rate of 1.7631%, decrease to $2.8 million and the Group recognized a finance gain of $0.6 million. As of June 30, 2020, their fair value using a share price of $6.06 and risk-free rate of 0.29%, decrease to $1.7 million and the Group recognized a finance gain of $1.2 million. On August 24, 2020, the Company completed an offer to exchange any and all of its 24,200,000 outstanding warrants, for either 0.12 Ordinary Shares (the "Exchange Shares") or $0.45 in cash per Warrant, without interest (the "Cash Consideration", and together with the Exchange Shares, the "Exchange Consideration"), at the election of the holder (the "Offer"). The Offer was made upon the terms and subject to the conditions set forth in the Company's Tender Offer Statement and Schedule 13E-3 Statement on Schedule TO, originally filed by the Company with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (the "SEC") on July 27, 2020, as amended and supplemented, and the related letter of election and transmittal and other offer materials. Based on information provided by Continental Stock Transfer & Trust Company, the depositary for the Offer, a total of 21,938,774 warrants were validly tendered and not properly withdrawn prior to the expiration of the Offer. The Company accepted for exchange all such Warrants and paid an aggregate amount of approximately $115,062 of the Cash Consideration and issued an aggregate of 2,601,954 Exchange Shares in exchange for the warrants tendered. F-50 NOTES TO THE CONSOLIDATED FINANCIAL STATEMENTS As of and for the years ended June 30, 2022, 2021 and 2020 (Amounts in US$, except otherwise indicated) Following the Offer, the Company redeemed the 2,261,226 warrants that were not validly tendered or exchanged pursuant to the Offer for $0.405 in cash per warrant. The Company paid an aggregate amount of approximately $915,796 for these warrants. As a result of the Offer and the redemption of the warrants, the Group recognized a total financial loss of $6.2 million in "Changes in fair value of financial assets or liabilities and other financial results" (Note 8.6) as consequence of the comparison between the fair value as of June 30, 2020 and the total amount paid. 7.17. Convertible notes On March 6, 2020, we issued $42.5 million convertible notes ("Notes") in a private placement. The Notes originally would mature on March 6, 2023 unless earlier converted or repurchased. The conversion price of the Notes was $8.00 per share (the "Strike Price"). The Notes were convertible into cash, ordinary shares or a combination of cash and shares at the holders' option upon maturity or the occurrence of a change of control. At any time prior to maturity, we could elect to convert the Notes into ordinary shares through a mandatory conversion, provided that our free float exceeds $100 million and the share price has traded above the Strike Price for 10 consecutive days. The Convertible notes accrued interest payable semi-annually beginning on June 15, 2020 at a rate of 11.5% per year payable in cash or in kind at our option. Payments in kind were capitalized by adding such interest to the outstanding principal amount of the Notes on each corresponding interest payment date. On March 16, 2022, Bioceres entered into an agreement with the holders of the Notes to convert 75% of the outstanding principal amount of $49.1 million into 4.6 million of shares that were issued on April 1, 2022. On August 5, 2022, we issued new secured guaranteed notes corresponding to the remaining 25% of the outstanding capital and the repurchase of the underlying 1,526,454 common shares for $24 million. The secured guaranteed notes mature 48 months after the issue date and bear interest at 9.0% from the issue date through 24 months after the issue date, 13.0% from 25 through 36 months after the issue date and 14.0% from 37 through 48 months after the issue date. Interest is payable semi-annually. They have no conversion rights into Bioceres ordinary shares. Bioceres can repurchase the new notes at par value at the end of months 24 and 36. Additionally, on August 8, 2022, the Group has issued secured guaranteed convertible notes for a total principal amount of $55 million. The notes have a 4-year maturity and accrue interest at an annual interest rate of 9%, of which 5% is payable in cash and 4% in-kind. At any time up to maturity the note holders might opt to convert the outstanding principal amount into common shares of Bioceres at a strike price of $18 per share. The Company can repurchase the notes voluntarily 30 months after the issue date. The carrying value of convertible notes as of June 30, 2022 measured at amortized cost does not differ significantly from their fair value. 7.18. Changes in allowances and provisions Item 06/30/2021 Additions Uses and

reversals Currency

conversion

difference 06/30/2022 DEDUCTED FROM ASSETS Allowance for impairment of trade debtors (5,858,503 ) (1,598,042 ) - 314,293 (7,142,252 ) Allowance for obsolescence (1,112,950 ) (849,641 ) 270,032 587,809 (1,104,750 ) Total deducted from assets (6,971,453 ) (2,447,683 ) 270,032 902,102 (8,247,002 ) INCLUDED IN LIABILITIES Provisions for contingencies (449,847 ) (292,732 ) - 139,557 (603,022 ) Total included in liabilities (449,847 ) (292,732 ) - 139,557 (603,022 ) Total (7,421,300 ) (2,740,415 ) 270,032 1,041,659 (8,850,024 ) F-51 NOTES TO THE CONSOLIDATED FINANCIAL STATEMENTS As of and for the years ended June 30, 2022, 2021 and 2020 (Amounts in US$, except otherwise indicated) Item 06/30/2020 Additions Additions

from

business

combination Uses and

reversals Currency

conversion

difference 06/30/2021 DEDUCTED FROM ASSETS Allowance for impairment of trade debtors (3,886,832 ) (698,741 ) (852,926 ) 284,727 (704,731 ) (5,858,503 ) Allowance for impairment of related parties (768 ) - - 565 203 - Allowance for obsolescence (1,107,870 ) (643,530 ) (8,850 ) 474,945 172,355 (1,112,950 ) Total deducted from assets (4,995,470 ) (1,342,271 ) (861,776 ) 760,237 (532,173 ) (6,971,453 ) INCLUDED IN LIABILITIES Provisions for contingencies (417,396 ) (162,321 ) - 3,503 126,367 (449,847 ) Total included in liabilities (417,396 ) (162,321 ) - 3,503 126,367 (449,847 ) Total (5,412,866 ) (1,504,592 ) (861,776 ) 763,740 (405,806 ) (7,421,300 ) Item 06/30/2019 Additions Uses and

reversals Currency

conversion

difference 06/30/2020 DEDUCTED FROM ASSETS Allowance for impairment of trade debtors (3,360,224 ) (1,520,928 ) 2,115 992,205 (3,886,832 ) Allowance for impairment of related parties (75,596 ) (879 ) 45,516 30,191 (768 ) Allowance for obsolescence (406,818 ) (984,207 ) 6,390 276,765 (1,107,870 ) Total deducted from assets (3,842,638 ) (2,506,014 ) 54,021 1,299,161 (4,995,470 ) INCLUDED IN LIABILITIES Provisions for contingencies (439,740 ) (208,377 ) 7,852 222,869 (417,396 ) Total included in liabilities (439,740 ) (208,377 ) 7,852 222,869 (417,396 ) Total (4,282,378 ) (2,714,391 ) 61,873 1,522,030 (5,412,866 ) F-52 NOTES TO THE CONSOLIDATED FINANCIAL STATEMENTS As of and for the years ended June 30, 2022, 2021 and 2020 (Amounts in US$, except otherwise indicated) 8. INFORMATION ABOUT COMPONENTS OF CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF COMPREHENSIVE INCOME 8.1. Revenue from contracts with customers 06/30/2022 06/30/2021 06/30/2020 Sale of goods and services 326,460,004 204,674,072 170,574,909 Royalties 1,995,584 2,023,548 1,775,790 328,455,588 206,697,620 172,350,699 Transactions of sales of goods and services with joint ventures and with shareholders and other related parties are reported in Note 17. 8.2. Cost of sales Item 06/30/2022 06/30/2021 06/30/2020 Inventories as of the beginning of the year 39,052,925 29,338,548 27,322,003 Business combination - 5,611,918 - Purchases of the year 229,990,487 112,084,246 88,195,797 Production costs 15,756,739 11,169,890 10,998,165 Foreign currency translation 2,323,554 (509,874 ) (3,601,829 ) Subtotal 287,123,705 157,694,728 122,914,136 Inventories as of the end of the year (*) (78,759,610 ) (39,052,925 ) (29,338,548 ) Cost of sales 208,364,095 118,641,803 93,575,588 (*) Net of agricultural products. F-53 NOTES TO THE CONSOLIDATED FINANCIAL STATEMENTS As of and for the years ended June 30, 2022, 2021 and 2020 (Amounts in US$, except otherwise indicated) 8.3. R&D classified by nature Item Research and

development

expenses

06/30/2022 Research and

development

expenses

06/30/2021 Research and

development

expenses

06/30/2020 Amortization of intangible assets 2,348,778 1,138,720 1,027,340 Commissions and royalties 57,662 - - Import and export expenses - 5,220 17,303 Depreciation of property, plant and equipment 438,010 454,575 97,171 Freight and haulage - 2,335 - Employee benefits and social securities 1,787,163 1,430,277 787,931 Maintenance 87,707 54,551 59,219 Energy and fuel 59,170 44,518 52,614 Supplies and materials 1,533,211 1,401,869 871,930 Mobility and travel 140,179 29,783 70,138 Share-based incentives 48,934 - - Professional fees and outsourced services 197,289 235,443 94,286 Professional fees related parties 180,901 691,723 821,809 Office supplies 4,254 5,170 9,801 Information technology expenses 5,325 14,531 - Insurance 12,541 24,439 5,353 Depreciation of leased assets 36,426 23,286 7,079 Impairment of R&D projects - 51,716 269,001 Miscellaneous 9,910 9,499 4,295 Total 6,947,460 5,617,655 4,195,270 F-54 NOTES TO THE CONSOLIDATED FINANCIAL STATEMENTS As of and for the years ended June 30, 2022, 2021 and 2020 (Amounts in US$, except otherwise indicated) 8.4. Expenses classified by nature and function Item Production

costs Selling, general

and

administrative

expenses Total

06/30/2022 Amortization of intangible assets 177,782 1,634,832 1,812,614 Commissions and royalties 165,013 1,661,984 1,826,997 Import and export expenses 241,301 843,383 1,084,684 Depreciation of property, plant and equipment 1,243,606 2,087,389 3,330,995 Depreciation of leased assets 249,230 971,882 1,221,112 Impairment of receivables - 1,598,042 1,598,042 Freight and haulage 931,592 9,528,553 10,460,145 Employee benefits and social securities 7,750,363 22,980,983 30,731,346 Maintenance 929,600 1,499,107 2,428,707 Energy and fuel 555,066 53,146 608,212 Supplies and materials 773,873 2,103,877 2,877,750 Mobility and travel 60,326 2,399,260 2,459,586 Publicity and advertising - 4,840,864 4,840,864 Contingencies - 292,732 292,732 Share-based incentives - 1,381,811 1,381,811 Professional fees and outsourced services 1,483,627 7,792,707 9,276,334 Professional fees related parties - 389,714 389,714 Office supplies and registrations fees 197,033 776,542 973,575 Insurance 99,001 1,620,959 1,719,960 Information technology expenses 1,002 1,863,134 1,864,136 Obsolescence 849,641 - 849,641 Taxes 47,296 10,671,564 10,718,860 Miscellaneous 1,387 491,347 492,734 Total 15,756,739 77,483,812 93,240,551 F-55 NOTES TO THE CONSOLIDATED FINANCIAL STATEMENTS As of and for the years ended June 30, 2022, 2021 and 2020 (Amounts in US$, except otherwise indicated) Item Production

costs Selling, general

and

administrative

expenses Total

06/30/2021 Amortization of intangible assets - 1,250,262 1,250,262 Analysis and storage 23,417 123,168 146,585 Commissions and royalties 971,932 996,636 1,968,568 Import and export expenses 70,783 720,888 791,671 Depreciation of property, plant and equipment 1,274,206 1,319,758 2,593,964 Depreciation of leased assets 159,325 644,709 804,034 Impairment of receivables - 560,931 560,931 Freight and haulage 488,683 3,894,696 4,383,379 Employee benefits and social securities 4,974,759 14,979,262 19,954,021 Maintenance 632,406 586,614 1,219,020 Energy and fuel 336,812 52,710 389,522 Supplies and materials 516,431 203,250 719,681 Mobility and travel 11,225 940,619 951,844 Publicity and advertising - 2,518,286 2,518,286 Contingencies - 158,818 158,818 Share-based incentives - 1,655,135 1,655,135 Professional fees and outsourced services 787,462 7,668,043 8,455,505 Professional fees related parties - 157,714 157,714 Office supplies 217,146 463,790 680,936 Insurance 79,272 993,738 1,073,010 Information technology expenses 441 1,347,374 1,347,815 Obsolescence 579,832 - 579,832 Taxes 44,228 6,001,292 6,045,520 Miscellaneous 1,530 364,208 365,738 Total 11,169,890 47,601,901 58,771,791 F-56 NOTES TO THE CONSOLIDATED FINANCIAL STATEMENTS As of and for the years ended June 30, 2022, 2021 and 2020 (Amounts in US$, except otherwise indicated) Item Production

costs Selling, general

and

administrative

expenses Total

06/30/2020 Amortization of intangible assets - 1,122,194 1,122,194 Analysis and storage 46,620 23,851 70,471 Commissions and royalties 1,268,670 553,518 1,822,188 Import and export expenses 190,226 1,321,256 1,511,482 Depreciation of property, plant and equipment 1,170,624 742,341 1,912,965 Depreciation of leased assets 248,948 317,870 566,818 Impairment of receivables - 1,499,298 1,499,298 Freight and haulage 541,019 3,458,525 3,999,544 Employee benefits and social securities 4,744,240 12,505,277 17,249,517 Maintenance 400,162 530,758 930,920 Energy and fuel 397,253 111,141 508,394 Supplies and materials 321,962 260,126 582,088 Mobility and travel 12,980 1,358,857 1,371,837 Publicity and advertising - 1,718,572 1,718,572 Contingencies - 200,525 200,525 Share-based incentives - 3,428,029 3,428,029 Professional fees and outsourced services 575,566 2,752,852 3,328,418 Professional fees related parties - 32,816 32,816 Office supplies 2,093 356,906 358,999 Insurance 64,019 295,206 359,225 Information technology expenses - 917,230 917,230 Obsolescence 977,817 - 977,817 Taxes 28,724 4,656,318 4,685,042 Miscellaneous 7,242 181,562 188,804 Total 10,998,165 38,345,028 49,343,193 8.5. Other income or expenses, net 06/30/2022 06/30/2021 06/30/2020 Net result from commercialization of agricultural products (5,536,561 ) (1,236,533 ) (687,868 ) Reimbursements for exports 615,840 127,923 55,878 Expenses recovery 616,975 210,472 318,729 Other income or expenses, net 1,023,526 618,779 5,762 (3,280,220 ) (279,359 ) (307,499 ) F-57 NOTES TO THE CONSOLIDATED FINANCIAL STATEMENTS As of and for the years ended June 30, 2022, 2021 and 2020 (Amounts in US$, except otherwise indicated) 8.6. Finance results 06/30/2022 06/30/2021 06/30/2020 Financial costs Interest expenses with the Parents (Note 17) (817,170 ) (1,219,776 ) (1,861,774 ) Interest expenses (14,135,820 ) (17,702,770 ) (17,535,324 ) Financial commissions (2,973,207 ) (2,317,690 ) (1,483,428 ) (17,926,197 ) (21,240,236 ) (20,880,526 ) Other financial results Exchange differences generated by assets 33,661,590 22,161,855 30,194,601 Exchange differences generated by liabilities (46,154,598 ) (35,541,048 ) (50,815,215 ) Changes in fair value of financial assets or liabilities and other financial results 2,966,135 (5,057,589 ) (418,186 ) Net gain of inflation effect on monetary items 1,646,774 11,824,678 9,216,684 (7,880,099 ) (6,612,104 ) (11,822,116 ) Total net financial cost (25,806,296 ) (27,852,340 ) (32,702,642 ) Profit from translation effects on Argentine Peso denominated loans held by Rizobacter accounted in Other comprehensive income or loss amounted to $4.1 million, $6.7 million, and $3.6 million in the years ended June 30, 2022, 2021 and 2020, respectively. 9. TAXATION Tax reform in Argentina In December 2019, the Argentine Government promulgated Law 27,541. It provided that the tax rate reduction established by Law 27,430 (reduction of the income tax rate from 35% to 30% for fiscal periods beginning from January 1, 2018 until December 31, 2019, and 25% for fiscal periods beginning on or after January 1, 2020, inclusive) be suspended until the fiscal years beginning on or after January 1, 2021. Thus, the tax rate of 30% was maintained. Law 27,541 also provided that, for the first and second financial years starting on or after 1 January 2019, one-sixth of the inflation adjustment (provided by Law 27.420) will be computed in the fiscal year of the adjustment calculation and the remaining five-sixths in equal parts in the five tax periods immediately following. In June 2021, the Argentine Government approved a corporate income tax reform replacing the 30% fixed rate in force with a progressive tax rate. Depending on the amount of a corporation's accumulated net taxable income, the reform could result in an increase or decrease in the corporate income tax rate. Under the progressive corporate income tax, a 25% tax rate will apply on net taxable income for accumulated net taxable income up to AR$5 million. For accumulated net taxable income from AR$5 million to AR$50 million, the progressive scale will apply a 30% tax rate. Finally, for accumulated net taxable income exceeding AR$50 million the progressive scale will apply a 35% tax rate. The reform also extends the 7% withholding tax on dividends for tax years beginning 1 January 2021 and thereafter. Given inflation that is expected in 2022, the Group has determined the income tax considering the application of the inflation adjustment for income tax in Argentina. F-58 NOTES TO THE CONSOLIDATED FINANCIAL STATEMENTS As of and for the years ended June 30, 2022, 2021 and 2020 (Amounts in US$, except otherwise indicated) The balances of income tax and minimum presumed income tax recoverable and payable are as follows: 06/30/2022 06/30/2021 06/30/2020 Current assets Income tax 1,647,398 990,881 112,220 1,647,398 990,881 112,220 Non-current assets Income tax 42,513 10,105 2,653 Minimum presumed income tax 1,899 2,484 3,376 44,412 12,589 6,029 06/30/2022 06/30/2021 06/30/2020 Liabilities Income tax 7,538,764 7,452,891 1,556,715 7,538,764 7,452,891 1,556,715 The roll forward of net deferred tax as of June 30, 2022, 2021 and 2020 is as follows: 06/30/2022 06/30/2021 06/30/2020 Beginning of the year deferred tax (22,421,125 ) (14,164,930 ) (17,358,162 ) Additions for business combination - (777,622 ) - Charge for the year 1,031,836 (4,257,912 ) 1,888,006 Charge to OCI 2,645,997 (1,388,022 ) (1,133,228 ) Conversion difference (6,251,277 ) (1,832,639 ) 2,438,454 Total net deferred tax (24,994,569 ) (22,421,125 ) (14,164,930 ) The roll forward of deferred tax assets and liabilities as of June 30, 2022, 2021 and 2020 are as follows: Deferred tax assets Balance

06/30/2021 Income

tax

provision Transfer

from

deferred tax

liabilities Charge

to OCI Conversion

difference Balance

06/30/2022 Tax Loss-Carry Forward 3,226,305 (553,702 ) - - 10,558 2,683,161 Changes in fair value of financial assets or liabilities 89,574 2,917 - - 20,538 113,029 Trade receivables 609,913 (670,808 ) - - 152,499 91,604 Allowances - - 654,260 - - 654,260 Royalties 485,426 (83,220 ) - - 122,851 525,057 Others 1,552,370 659,511 - - 288,337 2,500,218 Total deferred tax assets 5,963,588 (645,302 ) 654,260 - 594,783 6,567,329 F-59 NOTES TO THE CONSOLIDATED FINANCIAL STATEMENTS As of and for the years ended June 30, 2022, 2021 and 2020 (Amounts in US$, except otherwise indicated) Balance

06/30/2021 Income tax

provision Transfer

from

deferred

tax assets Charge

to OCI Conversion

difference Balance

06/30/2022 Intangible assets (10,624,621 ) (599,428 ) - - (2,440,650 ) (13,664,699 ) Property, plant and equipment (12,632,296 ) (1,149,988 ) - 2,645,997 (3,054,273 ) (14,190,560 ) Inflation tax adjustment (2,682,172 ) 1,744,722 - - (670,462 ) (1,607,912 ) Allowances (78,076 ) 687,155 (654,260 ) - 45,181 - Inventories (1,821,524 ) 872,120 - - (588,906 ) (1,538,310 ) Biological assets (229,296 ) 287,329 - - (58,033 ) - Goverment grants (3,179 ) 1,768 - - (804 ) (2,215 ) Others financial assets (276,800 ) (55,050 ) - - (70,540 ) (402,390 ) Right-of-use leased asset (32,651 ) (73,770 ) - - (7,573 ) (113,994 ) Others (4,098 ) (37,720 ) - - - (41,818 ) Total deferred tax liabilities (28,384,713 ) 1,677,138 (654,260 ) 2,645,997 (6,846,060 ) (31,561,898 ) Net deferred tax (22,421,125 ) 1,031,836 - 2,645,997 (6,251,277 ) (24,994,569 ) Deferred tax assets Balance

06/30/2020 Additions

for business

combination Income tax

provision Transfer

from

deferred

tax liabilities Charge

to OCI Conversion

difference Balance

06/30/2021 Tax Loss-Carry Forward 2,362,657 - 982,329 - - (118,681 ) 3,226,305 Changes in fair value of financial assets or liabilities 41,183 - 51,037 - - (2,646 ) 89,574 Trade receivables 1,068,054 - 138,438 - - (596,579 ) 609,913 Royalties 245,140 - 214,493 - - 25,793 485,426 Right-of-use leased asset 5,424 - (38,793 ) 32,651 - 718 - Others 813,294 370,556 (427,433 ) - - 795,953 1,552,370 Total deferred tax assets 4,535,752 370,556 920,071 32,651 - 104,558 5,963,588 Deferred tax liabilities Balance

06/30/2020 Additions

for business

combination Income tax

provision Transfer

from

deferred

tax assets Charge

to OCI Conversion

difference Balance

06/30/2021 Intangible assets (6,839,112 ) (882,434 ) (2,188,663 ) - - (714,412 ) (10,624,621 ) Property, plant and equipment (9,365,882 ) (537,922 ) (357,614 ) - (1,388,022 ) (982,856 ) (12,632,296 ) Borrowings (7,930 ) - 8,797 - - (867 ) - Inflation tax adjustment (2,032,078 ) 73,755 (527,654 ) - - (196,195 ) (2,682,172 ) Allowances (209,490 ) 201,969 (46,622 ) - - (23,933 ) (78,076 ) Inventories (237,258 ) (3,546 ) (1,561,687 ) - - (19,033 ) (1,821,524 ) Biological assets - - (229,296 ) - - - (229,296 ) Government grants (3,939 ) - 1,174 - - (414 ) (3,179 ) Others financial assets - - (277,841 ) - - 1,041 (276,800 ) Right-of-use leased asset - - - (32,651 ) - - (32,651 ) Others (4,993 ) - 1,423 - - (528 ) (4,098 ) Total deferred tax liabilities (18,700,682 ) (1,148,178 ) (5,177,983 ) (32,651 ) (1,388,022 ) (1,937,197 ) (28,384,713 ) Net deferred tax (14,164,930 ) (777,622 ) (4,257,912 ) - (1,388,022 ) (1,832,639 ) (22,421,125 ) F-60 NOTES TO THE CONSOLIDATED FINANCIAL STATEMENTS As of and for the years ended June 30, 2022, 2021 and 2020 (Amounts in US$, except otherwise indicated) Deferred tax assets Balance

06/30/2019 Income tax

provision Transfer

from

deferred tax

liabilities Charge

to OCI Conversion

difference Balance

06/30/2020 Tax Loss-Carry Forward 2,663,813 (133,346 ) - - (167,810 ) 2,362,657 Changes in fair value of financial assets or liabilities 32,062 20,222 - - (11,101 ) 41,183 Trade receivables 374,425 764,707 - - (71,078 ) 1,068,054 Goverment grants 2,649 (6,216 ) 3,939 - (372 ) - Royalties - 245,140 - - - 245,140 Right-of-use leased asset - 5,676 - - (252 ) 5,424 Others 670,760 263,407 - - (120,873 ) 813,294 Total deferred tax assets 3,743,709 1,159,590 3,939 - (371,486 ) 4,535,752 Deferred tax liabilities Balance

06/30/2019 Income tax

provision Transfer

from

deferred tax

assets Charge

to OCI Conversion

difference Balance

06/30/2020 Intangible assets (9,458,239 ) 1,469,311 - - 1,149,816 (6,839,112 ) Property, plant and equipment (9,618,648 ) 45,028 - (1,133,228 ) 1,340,966 (9,365,882 ) Borrowings (13,170 ) 3,548 - - 1,692 (7,930 ) Inflation tax adjustment (1,706,092 ) (589,811 ) - - 263,825 (2,032,078 ) Allowances (152,159 ) (84,515 ) - - 27,184 (209,490 ) Inventories (153,563 ) (110,152 ) - - 26,457 (237,258 ) Goverment grants - - (3,939 ) - - (3,939 ) Others - (4,993 ) - - - (4,993 ) Total deferred tax liabilities (21,101,871 ) 728,416 (3,939 ) (1,133,228 ) 2,809,940 (18,700,682 ) Net deferred tax (17,358,162 ) 1,888,006 - (1,133,228 ) 2,438,454 (14,164,930 ) The following table provides a reconciliation of the statutory tax rate to the effective tax rate. As the operations of the Group's Argentine subsidiaries are the most significant source of profit or loss before tax, the following reconciliation has been prepared using the Argentine statutory tax rate: 06/30/2022 06/30/2021 06/30/2020 Earning before income tax-rate 14,063,630 10,530,548 6,443,338 Income tax expense by applying tax rate in force in the respective countries (9,166,026 ) (8,481,737 ) (1,919,981 ) Share of profit or loss of subsidiaries, joint ventures and associates 440,944 274,877 847,512 Stock options charge (50,163 ) (58,248 ) (298,222 ) Rate change adjustment - (1,780,962 ) (144,660 ) Non-deductible expenses (303,518 ) (365,350 ) (84,128 ) Untaxed gains - 557,911 - Representation expenses - - (36,691 ) Foreign investment coverage 510,487 390,170 551,968 Tax inflation adjustment 1,826,488 (2,182,988 ) (1,174,964 ) Result of inflation effect on monetary items and other finance results (10,669,710 ) (3,181,733 ) (255,488 ) Others (561,036 ) 476,890 307,944 Income tax expenses (17,972,534 ) (14,351,170 ) (2,206,710 ) F-61 NOTES TO THE CONSOLIDATED FINANCIAL STATEMENTS As of and for the years ended June 30, 2022, 2021 and 2020 (Amounts in US$, except otherwise indicated) The Group did not recognize deferred income tax liabilities of $3,466,195, $2,497,033 and $1,052,022, as of June 30, 2022, 2021 and 2020, respectively, related to their investments in foreign subsidiaries, associates and joint ventures. In addition, the withholdings and/or similar taxes paid at source may be creditable against the Group's potential final tax liability. Principal statutory taxes rates in the countries where the Group operates for all of the years presented are: Income tax rate Tax jurisdiction 2022 2021 2020 Argentina 25% - 35% 30% 30% Cayman Island 0% 0% 0% Paraguay 10% 10% 10% Uruguay 25% 25% 25% France 25% 26.5% 28% Brazil 34% 34% 34% United States of America 21% 21% 21% 06/30/2022 06/30/2021 06/30/2020 Current tax expense (19,004,370 ) (10,093,258 ) (4,094,716 ) Deferred tax 1,031,836 (4,257,912 ) 1,888,006 Total (17,972,534 ) (14,351,170 ) (2,206,710 ) The charge for income tax charged directly to profit or loss and the amount and expiry date of carry forward tax losses as of June 30, 2022 are as follows: Fiscal year Tax-Loss Carry forward Tax-Loss Carry forward Prescription Tax jurisdiction 2018 155,328 44,758 2023 Argentina 2019 126,138 31,535 2024 Argentina 2020 813,278 203,320 2025 Argentina 2020 223,999 47,040 2040 United States of America 2021 4,135,303 1,197,750 2026 Argentina 2021 511,839 107,486 2041 United States of America 2022 2,980,889 826,118 2027 Argentina 2022 1,072,159 225,154 2042 United States of America Total 10,018,933 2,683,161 The amount of tax losses for the fiscal year ended on June 30, 2022 is an estimate of the amount to be presented in the tax return. The amount and expiry date of unused tax credits of Argentina minimum presumed income tax as of June 30, 2022 is as follows: Fiscal year Amount Prescription 2014 362 2024 2015 767 2025 2016 770 2026 Total 1,899 F-62 NOTES TO THE CONSOLIDATED FINANCIAL STATEMENTS As of and for the years ended June 30, 2022, 2021 and 2020 (Amounts in US$, except otherwise indicated) Estimates There is an inherent material uncertainty related to management's estimation of the ability of the Group to use the deferred tax assets (both carryforward of unused tax losses and deductible temporary differences) and the credit of minimum presumed income tax because their future utilization depends on the generation of enough future taxable income by the entities within the Group during the periods in which those temporary differences are deductible or when the unused tax losses can be used. Based on the projections of future taxable income for the periods in which the deferred tax assets are deductible, the Group's management estimates that, except for the part of deferred tax asset that were unrecognized, it is probable that the entities within the Group can utilize those deferred tax assets, which depends, among other factors, on the success of the current projects of agricultural biotechnology, the future market price of commodities and the market share of the entities within the Group. The estimates of management about the demonstrability of the recognition criteria for these deferred tax assets and their subsequent recoverability represent the best estimate that can be made based on all the available evidence, existing facts and circumstances and the use of reasonable and supportable assumptions in the projections of future taxable income. Therefore, the Consolidated financial statements do not include adjustments that could result if the entities within the Group would not be able to recover the deferred tax assets through the generation of enough future taxable income. 10. EARNING PER SHARE 06/30/2022 06/30/2021 06/30/2020 Numerator (Loss) profit for the year (basic EPS) (7,199,618 ) (6,870,163 ) 3,359,175 (Loss) profit for the year (diluted EPS) (7,199,618 ) (6,870,163 ) 3,359,175 Denominator Weighted average number of shares (basic EPS) 42,302,318 39,218,632 36,120,447 Weighted average number of shares (diluted EPS) 42,302,318 39,218,632 36,416,988 Basic (loss) profit attributable to ordinary equity holders of the parent (0.1702 ) (0.1752 ) 0.0930 Diluted (loss) profit attributable to ordinary equity holders of the parent (0.1702 ) (0.1752 ) 0.0922 Diluted earnings per share was calculated by adjusting the weighted average number of shares outstanding to assume conversion of all dilutive potential shares. The Group has three categories of dilutive potential shares, warrants, share-based incentives, and convertible notes. For the year ended June 30, 2022 and 2021 diluted EPS was the same as basic EPS as the effect of potential ordinary shares would be antidilutive. Warrants outstanding were not included in the diluted EPS calculations for the years ended June 30, 2020 because the average market price of ordinary shares during the periods did not exceed the exercise price of the warrants. However, on August 24, 2020, the Company completed an offer to exchange any and all of its 24,200,000 outstanding warrants and consistently issued 2,601,954 shares in exchange for the warrants tendered. See Note 7.16. Convertible notes outstanding were not included in the diluted EPS calculations for the year ended June 30, 2020 because its interest (net of tax and other changes in income or expense) per ordinary share obtainable on conversion exceeds basic earnings per share. F-63 NOTES TO THE CONSOLIDATED FINANCIAL STATEMENTS As of and for the years ended June 30, 2022, 2021 and 2020 (Amounts in US$, except otherwise indicated) 11. INFORMATION ABOUT COMPONENTS OF EQUITY Capital issued As of June 30, 2022, we had, (i) 100,000,000 ordinary shares ($0.0001 par value) authorized, (ii) 46,334,801 ordinary shares issued and outstanding, (iii) 1,000,000 preference shares ($0.0001 par value) authorized, (iv) no preference shares issued and outstanding, (v) 1,883,314 ordinary shares reserved for our equity compensation plans. Of the total issued shares we have repurchased 464,455 shares of our own. Holders of the ordinary shares are entitled to one vote for each ordinary share. Convertible notes Convertibles notes were classified as compound instruments, a non-derivative financial instrument that contains both a liability and an equity component. The equity consideration was included in the "Convertible instruments" column. See Note 7.17 Non-controlling interests The subsidiary whose non-controlling interest is significant as of June 30, 2022, 2021 and 2020 is: Name 06/30/2022 06/30/2021 06/30/2020 Rizobacter Argentina S.A. 20 % 20 % 20 % Insumos Agroquimicos S.A. 38.68 % 49.9 % - Below is a detail of the summarized financial information of Rizobacter and Insuagro, prepared in accordance with IFRS, and modified due to fair value adjustments at the acquisition date and differences in accounting policies. The information is presented prior to eliminations between that subsidiary and other Group companies. Rizobacter Summary financial statements: 06/30/2022 06/30/2021 06/30/2020 Current assets 294,372,669 175,906,282 148,256,827 Non-current assets 77,663,085 59,860,206 49,843,457 Total assets 372,035,754 235,766,488 198,100,284 Current liabilities 181,999,148 120,036,912 129,838,941 Non-current liabilities 98,070,280 57,480,984 32,935,399 Total liabilities 280,069,428 177,517,896 162,774,340 Equity attributable to controlling interest 91,965,153 58,246,057 35,324,227 Equity attributable to non-controlling interest 1,173 2,535 1,717 Total equity 91,966,326 58,248,592 35,325,944 Total liabilities and equity 372,035,754 235,766,488 198,100,284 F-64 NOTES TO THE CONSOLIDATED FINANCIAL STATEMENTS As of and for the years ended June 30, 2022, 2021 and 2020 (Amounts in US$, except otherwise indicated) Summary statements of comprehensive income or loss 06/30/2022 06/30/2021 06/30/2020 Revenues 280,625,028 189,749,478 162,404,866 Initial recognition and changes in the fair value of biological assets at the point of harvest 3,973,780 1,552,746 716,741 Cost of sales (176,497,573 ) (106,636,141 ) (86,533,561 ) Gross margin 108,101,235 84,666,083 76,588,046 Research and development expenses (3,190,439 ) (3,208,904 ) (2,689,468 ) Selling, general and administrative expenses (59,057,350 ) (37,500,952 ) (36,103,289 ) Share of profit or loss of joint ventures and associates 611,989 481,442 1,960,549 Other income 113,378 507,246 (380,871 ) Operating profit 46,578,813 44,944,915 39,374,967 Financial results (12,668,145 ) (11,032,748 ) (30,014,131 ) Profit before taxes 33,910,668 33,912,167 9,360,836 Income tax expense (16,788,853 ) (14,141,515 ) (3,830,106 ) Result for the year 17,121,815 19,770,652 5,530,730 Foreign exchange differences on translation of foreign operations 1,824,666 1,704,590 1,281,974 Revaluation of property, plant and equipment, net of tax (5,308,610 ) (2,682,457 ) 3,921,091 Total comprehensive result 13,637,871 18,792,785 10,733,795 There were no dividends paid to Rizobacter non-controlling interest (NCI) in the years ended June 30, 2022, 2021 and 2020. Insuagro 06/30/2022 06/30/2021 Current assets 40,361,614 23,293,521 Non-current assets 2,295,965 2,907,928 Total assets 42,657,579 26,201,449 Current liabilities 35,464,893 20,297,799 Non-current liabilities 118,460 1,341,613 Total liabilities 35,583,353 21,639,412 Total equity 7,074,226 4,562,037 Total liabilities and equity 42,657,579 26,201,449 F-65 NOTES TO THE CONSOLIDATED FINANCIAL STATEMENTS As of and for the years ended June 30, 2022, 2021 and 2020 (Amounts in US$, except otherwise indicated) Summary statements of comprehensive income or loss (1) 06/30/2022 06/30/2021 Revenues 49,116,626 7,600,041 Cost of sales (35,181,813 ) (5,886,326 ) Gross margin 13,934,813 1,713,715 Selling, general and administrative expenses (7,894,444 ) (1,065,147 ) Other income or expenses, net 159,794 18,305 Operating profit 6,200,163 666,873 Financial results (2,954,581 ) (961,635 ) Profit/(loss) before tax 3,245,582 (294,762 ) Income tax (1,421,973 ) 127,876 Profit/(loss) for the year 1,823,609 (166,886 ) Exchange differences on translation of foreign operations 733,029 180,519 Total comprehensive result 2,556,638 13,633 (1) For the year ended June 30, 2021, the results are from 9 April 2021, the date of the acquisition of Insuagro. See Note 6. 12. CASH FLOW INFORMATION Significant non-cash transactions related to investing and financing activities are as follows: 06/30/2022 06/30/2021 06/30/2020 Investment activities Net assets acquisition by business combination (1) (Note 6) - 6,612,409 - Settlement of receivables through PPE contribution - 2,164,156 - Investment in-kind in other related parties (Note 17) 1,580,556 714,359 476,292 Acquisition of assets financed by debt - 7,637,972 - Acquisition of assets through issuance of capital - 15,000,000 - Financed sale of property, plant and equipment 1,734,281 - - Non-monetary contributions in joint ventures and associates (Note 13) 3,000 2,931,699 250,000 3,317,837 35,060,595 726,292 06/30/2022 06/30/2021 06/30/2020 Financing activities Capitalization of convertible notes 36,244,460 - - Consideration for acquisition - (2,625,335 ) - Acquisition of non-controlling interest in subsidiaries 255,893 - - 36,500,353 (2,625,335 ) - (1) The Group has incorporated the following assets and liabilities from Insuagro (see Note 6). F-66 NOTES TO THE CONSOLIDATED FINANCIAL STATEMENTS As of and for the years ended June 30, 2022, 2021 and 2020 (Amounts in US$, except otherwise indicated) Disclosure of changes in liabilities arising from financing activities: Financing activities Borrowings Consideration

for acquisitions Convertible

notes Total As of June 30, 2019 103,556,730 3,279,265 - 106,835,995 Proceeds 93,273,502 - 42,075,000 135,348,502 Decrease bank overdraft and other short-term borrowings (2,331,974 ) - - (2,331,974 ) Payments (76,846,934 ) (2,937,500 ) (79,784,434 ) Interest payment (21,533,187 ) - - (21,533,187 ) Exchange differences, currency translation differences and other financial results 8,830,208 110,889 954,834 9,895,931 As of June 30, 2020 104,948,345 452,654 43,029,834 148,430,833 Financing activities Borrowings Consideration

for acquisition Convertible

notes Total As of June 30, 2020 104,948,345 452,654 43,029,834 148,430,833 Proceeds 143,499,367 - - 143,499,367 Decrease bank overdraft and other short-term borrowings (3,442,491 ) - - (3,442,491 ) Payments (113,100,032 ) - - (113,100,032 ) Financing for assets acquisitions - 11,214,929 11,214,929 Debt incorporated by business combination 5,928,748 5,928,748 Interest payment (12,923,745 ) - - (12,923,745 ) Exchange differences, currency translation differences and other financial results (135,867 ) 122,950 5,634,178 5,621,261 As of June 30, 2021 124,774,325 11,790,533 48,664,012 185,228,870 Financing activities Borrowings Consideration

for acquisition Convertible

notes Total As of June 30, 2021 124,774,325 11,790,533 48,664,012 185,228,870 Proceeds 140,431,184 - - 140,431,184 Decrease bank overdraft and other short-term borrowings (32,838 ) - - (32,838 ) Payments (110,625,272 ) - - (110,625,272 ) Financing for assets acquisitions - 264,661 - 264,661 Conversion of Convertible Notes (Note 7.17) - - (36,244,460 ) (36,244,460 ) Interest payment (8,787,586 ) - (4,222,248 ) (13,009,834 ) Exchange differences, currency translation differences and other financial results (281,176 ) 847,596 4,361,767 4,928,187 As of June 30, 2022 145,478,637 12,902,790 12,559,071 170,940,498 F-67 NOTES TO THE CONSOLIDATED FINANCIAL STATEMENTS As of and for the years ended June 30, 2022, 2021 and 2020 (Amounts in US$, except otherwise indicated) 13. JOINT VENTURES AND ASSOCIATES 06/30/2022 06/30/2021 06/30/2020 Assets Synertech Industrias S.A. 35,646,740 27,572,597 24,619,773 Indrasa Biotecnología S.A. 70,466 54,957 33,019 Alfalfa Technologies S.R.L. 74,827 97,920 - Moolec Science Limited 2,759,059 2,931,699 - Moolec Science S.A. 3,000 - - 38,554,092 30,657,173 24,652,792 06/30/2022 06/30/2021 06/30/2020 Liabilities Trigall Genetics S.A. 717,948 1,278,250 1,548,829 717,948 1,278,250 1,548,829 Changes in joint ventures investments and affiliates: 06/30/2022 06/30/2021 06/30/2020 As of the beginning of the year 29,378,923 23,103,963 23,350,125 Monetary contributions - 101,883 - Non-monetary contributions (Note 12) 3,000 2,931,699 250,000 Revaluation of property, plant and equipment (586,268 ) (413,618 ) 521,406 Share-based incentives 50,315 - - Foreign currency translation 7,845,756 2,657,567 (3,494,761 ) Share of profit or loss 1,144,418 997,429 2,477,193 As of the end of the year 37,836,144 29,378,923 23,103,963 Share of profit or loss of joint ventures and affiliates: 06/30/2022 06/30/2021 06/30/2020 Trigall Genetics S.A. 670,065 270,579 171,502 Synertech Industrias S.A. 856,006 708,550 2,294,332 Moolec Science Limited (383,447 ) - - Indrasa Biotecnología S.A. 1,794 18,300 11,359 1,144,418 997,429 2,477,193 There are no significant restrictions on the ability of the joint ventures and affiliates to transfer funds to the Group for cash dividends, or to repay loans or advances made by the Group, except for the Argentinian legal obligation to establish a legal reserve for 5% of the profit for the year until reaching 20% of the capital for Argentinian entities. F-68 NOTES TO THE CONSOLIDATED FINANCIAL STATEMENTS As of and for the years ended June 30, 2022, 2021 and 2020 (Amounts in US$, except otherwise indicated) Summarized financial information prepared in accordance with International Financial Reporting Standards ("IFRS") in relation to the joint ventures is presented below: Trigall Genetics Summarized balance sheet 06/30/2022 06/30/2021 06/30/2020 Current assets Cash and cash equivalents 36,479 13,798 1,331 Other current assets 3,787,140 1,949,590 1,024,793 Total current assets 3,823,619 1,963,388 1,026,124 Non-current assets Intangible assets 14,485,757 13,335,653 11,776,705 Total non-current assets 14,485,757 13,335,653 11,776,705 Current liabilities Other current liabilities 1,638,939 1,257,070 869,700 Total current liabilities 1,638,939 1,257,070 869,700 Non-current liabilities Financial liabilities 13,947,658 12,184,030 10,831,048 Other non- current liabilities 745,008 1,000,774 831,685 Total non-current liabilities 14,692,666 13,184,804 11,662,733 Net assets 1,977,771 857,167 270,396 Summarized statements of comprehensive Trigall Genetics income 06/30/2022 06/30/2021 06/30/2020 Revenue 2,205,849 1,110,303 799,625 Finance income - 22,470 79,442 Finance expense (97,419 ) (3,586 ) (1,863 ) Depreciation and amortization (234,190 ) - - Profit of the year 1,340,129 586,773 172,670 Total comprehensive income 1,340,129 586,773 172,670 Synertech Summarized balance sheet 06/30/2022 06/30/2021 06/30/2020 Current assets Cash and cash equivalents 202,078 540,149 18,251 Other current assets 39,346,866 17,274,878 17,983,868 Total current assets 39,548,944 17,815,027 18,002,119 Non-current assets Property, plan and equipment 13,846,826 13,422,832 14,168,459 Other non- current assets - 39,171 - Total non-current assets 13,846,826 13,462,003 14,168,459 Current liabilities Financial liabilities 6,995,247 1,346,327 5,484,866 Other current liabilities 17,684,155 6,807,330 4,719,276 Total current liabilities 24,679,402 8,153,657 10,204,142 Non-current liabilities Financial liabilities 84,391 331,306 2,783,951 Other non- current liabilities 3,257,934 4,119,471 2,554,905 Total non-current liabilities 3,342,325 4,450,777 5,338,856 Net assets 25,374,043 18,672,596 16,627,580 F-69 NOTES TO THE CONSOLIDATED FINANCIAL STATEMENTS As of and for the years ended June 30, 2022, 2021 and 2020 (Amounts in US$, except otherwise indicated) Summarized statements of comprehensive Synertech income 06/30/2022 06/30/2021 06/30/2020 Revenue 61,117,486 23,759,744 21,501,725 Finance income 7,019,720 5,584,007 3,805,655 Finance expense (8,644,475 ) (6,283,955 ) (6,666,508 ) Depreciation and amortization (1,339,357 ) (39,171 ) (1,076,699 ) (Loss)/Profit of the year (2,429,401 ) 1,776,244 5,099,582 Other comprehensive (loss)/ income (1,172,537 ) (827,236 ) 1,042,811 Total comprehensive (loss)/income (3,601,938 ) 949,008 6,142,393 14. SEGMENT INFORMATION The Group is organized into three main operating segments: - Seed and integrated products The seed and integrated products segment focuses mainly on the development and commercialization of seed technologies and products that increase yield per hectare, with a focus on the provision of seed technologies integrated with crop protection and crop nutrition products designed to control weeds, insects or diseases, to increase their quality characteristics, to improve nutritional value and other benefits. The segment focuses on the commercialization of integrated products that combine three complementary components biotechnological events, germplasm and seed treatments-in order to increase crop productivity and create value for customers. While each component can increase yield independently, through an integrated technology strategy the segment offers products that complement and integrate with each other to generate higher yields in crops. Currently the segment generates revenue from ordinary activities through the sale of seeds, integrated product packs, royalties and licenses charged to third parties, among others. - Crop protection The crop protection segment mainly includes the development, production and marketing of high-tech adjuvants and a full range of pest control molecules and biocontrol products. Adjuvants are used in mixtures to facilitate the application and effectiveness of active ingredients, such as insecticides, leading to better performance, reduced usage rates and lower residue levels. Insecticides and fungicides are applied to control pests and significantly reduce disease during the germination period. The segment currently generates revenue from ordinary activities through the sale of adjuvants, insecticides, fungicides and baits, among others. - Crop nutrition The crop nutrition segment focuses mainly on the development, production and commercialization of inoculants that allow the biological fixation of nitrogen in the crops, and of fertilizers including biofertilizers and microgranulated fertilizers that optimize the productivity and yield of the crops. Currently the segment generates income from ordinary activities through the sale of inoculants, bio-inductors, biological fertilizers and microgranulated fertilizers, among others. The measurement principles for the Group's segment reporting structure are based on the IFRS principles adopted in the Consolidated financial statements. Revenue generated by products and services exchanged between segments and entities within the Group are calculated based on market prices. F-70 NOTES TO THE CONSOLIDATED FINANCIAL STATEMENTS As of and for the years ended June 30, 2022, 2021 and 2020 (Amounts in US$, except otherwise indicated) The following tables present information with respect to the Group´s reporting segments: Year ended June 30, 2022 Seed and

integrated

products Crop

protection Crop

nutrition Consolidated Revenues from contracts with customers Sale of goods and services 45,862,562 173,095,092 107,502,350 326,460,004 Royalties 1,995,584 - - 1,995,584 Others Initial recognition and changes in the fair value of biological assets at the point of harvest 3,672,192 1,171,749 1,544,089 6,388,030 Changes in the net realizable value of agricultural products after harvest (214,350 ) 111,282 60,545 (42,523 ) Total 51,315,988 174,378,123 109,106,984 334,801,095 Cost of sales (21,839,689 ) (124,489,307 ) (62,035,099 ) (208,364,095 ) Gross profit per segment 29,476,299 49,888,816 47,071,885 126,437,000 % Gross margin 57 % 29 % 43 % 38 % Year ended June 30, 2021 Seed and

integrated

products Crop

protection Crop

nutrition Consolidated Revenues from contracts with customers Sale of goods and services 31,398,592 113,508,465 59,767,015 204,674,072 Royalties 2,023,548 - - 2,023,548 Others Government grants 2,302 - - 2,302 Initial recognition and changes in the fair value of biological assets 1,394,127 606,269 825,859 2,826,255 Total 34,818,569 114,114,734 60,592,874 209,526,177 Cost of sales (12,931,763 ) (75,138,491 ) (30,571,549 ) (118,641,803 ) Gross margin per segment 21,886,806 38,976,243 30,021,325 90,884,374 % 63 % 34 % 50 % 43 % F-71 NOTES TO THE CONSOLIDATED FINANCIAL STATEMENTS As of and for the years ended June 30, 2022, 2021 and 2020 (Amounts in US$, except otherwise indicated) Year ended June 30, 2020 Seed and

integrated

products Crop

protection Crop

nutrition Consolidated Revenues from contracts with customers Sale of goods and services 27,626,542 93,799,477 49,148,890 170,574,909 Royalties 1,775,790 - - 1,775,790 Others Government grants 24,732 - - 24,732 Initial recognition and changes in the fair value of biological assets 41,755 418,712 256,274 716,741 Total 29,468,819 94,218,189 49,405,164 173,092,172 Cost of sales (11,581,494 ) (53,552,327 ) (28,441,767 ) (93,575,588 ) Gross margin per segment 17,887,325 40,665,862 20,963,397 79,516,584 % of Segment Revenue 61 % 43 % 42 % 46 % Revenue by similar group of products or services The figures presented as of June 30, 2021 and 2020 were adjusted to consider the change in the aggregation criteria made by the Group during the year ended June 30, 2022. 06/30/2022 06/30/2021 06/30/2020 Seed and integrated products 47,858,146 33,422,140 29,402,332 Seed Treatments Packs 29,056,276 29,072,060 25,528,284 Seed & Royalties Payments 6,384,927 4,350,080 3,874,048 HB4 Program 12,416,943 - - Crop protection 173,095,092 113,508,465 93,799,477 Adjuvants 51,211,406 50,443,314 44,556,460 Seed CP Products and Services 26,478,873 22,648,915 7,149,221 Other CP Products and Services 95,404,813 40,416,236 42,093,796 Crop nutrition 107,502,350 59,767,015 49,148,890 Inoculants & Biofertilizers 23,621,552 30,465,272 16,567,886 Micro-beaded Fertilizers 83,880,798 29,301,743 32,581,004 Total revenues 328,455,588 206,697,620 172,350,699 F-72 NOTES TO THE CONSOLIDATED FINANCIAL STATEMENTS As of and for the years ended June 30, 2022, 2021 and 2020 (Amounts in US$, except otherwise indicated) Geographical information 06/30/2022 06/30/2021 06/30/2020 Argentina 261,624,779 157,352,242 130,918,908 Bolivia 430,233 3,707,107 2,982,953 Brazil 33,049,005 24,591,539 21,188,655 United States of America 5,086,007 2,504,696 1,515,185 Paraguay 6,845,952 5,369,912 4,428,078 South Africa 3,126,245 2,789,322 1,927,333 France 9,794,078 4,269,368 911,140 Uruguay 8,064,197 5,752,913 6,234,956 Rest of the world 435,092 360,521 2,243,491 Total revenues 328,455,588 206,697,620 172,350,699 06/30/2022 06/30/2021 06/30/2020 Non-current assets Argentina 124,025,426 107,077,617 93,682,114 Cayman Islands 27,399,033 24,837,572 - United States 7,407,432 7,799,448 7,168,376 Paraguay 760,894 742,767 714,011 Brazil 2,836,570 3,460,634 685,587 Bolivia 51,097 33,133 15,588 South Africa 6,394 3,892 598 Francia 14,929 26,138 33,556 Colombia 11,304 18,461 22,313 Uruguay 173,800 48,502 53,282 Total non-current assets 162,686,879 144,048,164 102,375,425 Property, plant and equipment 49,908,325 47,954,596 41,515,106 Intangible assets 76,704,869 67,342,362 35,333,464 Goodwill 36,073,685 28,751,206 25,526,855 Total reportable assets 162,686,879 144,048,164 102,375,425 Total non-reportable assets 355,533,482 250,541,793 195,185,944 Total assets 518,220,361 394,589,957 297,561,369 F-73 NOTES TO THE CONSOLIDATED FINANCIAL STATEMENTS As of and for the years ended June 30, 2022, 2021 and 2020 (Amounts in US$, except otherwise indicated) 15. FINANCIAL INSTRUMENTS - RISK MANAGEMENT a) Principal financial instruments The principal financial instruments used by the Group, from which financial instrument risk arise, are as follows: - Cash and cash equivalents - US Treasuary bills - Financial assets at fair value through profit or loss - Trade receivables - Other receivables - Trade and other payables - Bank overdrafts - Other loans - Financed payment for the acquisition of business - Convertible notes The Group is exposed to financial risks: market risk (including currency risk, interest rate risk and fair value risk), credit risk, liquidity risk and capital risk management that arises from its activities and from its use of financial instruments. This Note provides information on the Group's exposure to each of the above risks, the Group's objectives, policies and processes regarding the measurement and management of each risk. The Group does not use derivative financial instruments to hedge any of the above risks. b) Financial instruments by category The following tables show additional information required under IFRS 7 on the financial assets and liabilities recorded as of June 30, 2022, 2021 and 2020. Financial assets by category Amortized cost Mandatorily measured at fair value

through profit or loss Financial asset 06/30/2022 06/30/2021 06/30/2020 06/30/2022 06/30/2021 06/30/2020 Cash and cash equivalents 32,912,886 28,327,569 20,176,452 562,380 7,718,544 22,346,409 Other financial assets 884,964 1,523,438 4,713,161 5,136,010 10,735,422 9,045,935 Trade receivables 111,952,722 88,919,911 73,546,633 - - - Other receivables (*) 7,642,707 5,005,283 3,349,901 - - - Total 153,393,279 123,776,201 101,786,147 5,698,390 18,453,966 31,392,344 (*) Advances expenses and tax balances are not included. F-74 NOTES TO THE CONSOLIDATED FINANCIAL STATEMENTS As of and for the years ended June 30, 2022, 2021 and 2020 (Amounts in US$, except otherwise indicated) Financial liabilities by category Amortized cost Mandatorily measured at fair value

through profit or loss Financial liability 06/30/2022 06/30/2021 06/30/2020 06/30/2022 06/30/2021 06/30/2020 Trade and other payables 125,849,620 72,091,408 57,289,862 - - - Borrowings 145,478,637 124,774,325 104,948,345 - - - Convertible notes 12,559,071 48,664,012 43,029,834 - - - Lease liability 11,751,284 1,140,717 1,109,812 - - - Consideration for acquisition of assets 12,902,790 11,790,533 452,654 - - - Warrants - - - - - 1,686,643 Total 308,541,402 258,460,995 206,830,507 - - 1,686,643 c) Financial instruments measured at fair value Fair value by hierarchy According to the requirements of IFRS 7, the Group classifies each class of financial instrument valued at fair value into three levels, depending on the relevance of the judgment associated to the assumptions used for measuring the fair value. Level 1 comprises financial assets and liabilities with fair values determined by reference to quoted prices (unadjusted) in active markets for identical assets or liabilities; Level 2 comprises inputs other than quoted prices included within Level 1 that are observable for the asset or liability, either directly (i.e. as prices) or indirectly (i.e. derived from prices); Level 3 comprises financial instruments with inputs for estimating fair value that are not based on observable market data. Measurement at fair value at 06/30/2022 Level 1 Level 2 Level 3 Financial assets at fair value Mutual funds 562,380 - - Other investments 4,403,605 732,405 - Measurement at fair value at 06/30/2021 Level 1 Level 2 Level 3 Financial assets at fair value Mutual funds 7,718,544 - - US Treasury bills 7,885,937 - - Other investments 2,110,414 739,071 - F-75 NOTES TO THE CONSOLIDATED FINANCIAL STATEMENTS As of and for the years ended June 30, 2022, 2021 and 2020 (Amounts in US$, except otherwise indicated) Measurement at fair value at 06/30/2020 Level 1 Level 2 Level 3 Financial assets at fair value Mutual funds 22,346,409 - - US Treasury bills 7,768,410 - - Other investments 1,176,977 100,548 - Financial liabilities valued at fair value Private warrants - - 1,686,643 Changes in financial liabilities valued at fair value level 3 for the year ended June 30, 2020 are set below: 06/30/2020 As of the beginning of the year 2,861,511 Changes in finance results (1) (1,174,868 ) As of the end of the year 1,686,643 (1) The amount of the change in fair value for the year ended June 30, 2020 is recognized in "Changes in fair value of financial assets or liabilities and other financial results". See Note 8.6. Estimation of fair value The fair value of marketable securities, mutual funds and US Treasury Bills is calculated using the market approach using quoted prices in active markets for identical assets. The quoted marked price used for financial assets held by the Group is the current bid price. These instruments are included in level 1. The Group's financial liabilities, which were not traded in an active market, were determined using valuation techniques that maximize the use of available market information, and thus rely as little as possible on specific estimates of the entity specific estimates. If all significant inputs required to fair value an instrument are observable, the instruments are included in level 2. If one or more of the significant inputs is not based on observable market data, the instruments are included in level 3. The Group's policy is to recognize transfers between different categories of the fair value hierarchy at the time they occur or when there are changes in the circumstances that cause the transfer. There were no transfers between levels of the fair value hierarchy. There were no changes in economic or business circumstances affecting fair value. The model and inputs used to value the Private warrants at its fair value is mentioned in Note 4.13. d)Financial instruments not measured at fair value The financial instruments not measured at fair value include cash and cash equivalents, trade accounts receivable, other accounts receivable, trade payables and other debts, borrowings, financed payments and convertible notes. The carrying value of financial instruments not measured at fair value does not differ significantly from their fair value, except for borrowings (Note 7.11). Management estimates that the carrying value of the financial instruments measured at amortized cost approximates their fair value. F-76 NOTES TO THE CONSOLIDATED FINANCIAL STATEMENTS As of and for the years ended June 30, 2022, 2021 and 2020 (Amounts in US$, except otherwise indicated) e) General objectives, policies and processes The Board of Directors has overall responsibility for establishing and monitoring the Group's risk management objectives and policies and, whilst retaining ultimate responsibility for them, it has delegated the function to design and operate processes that ensure the effective implementation of the objectives and policies to the management that periodically reports to the Board of Directors on the evolution of the risk management activities and results. The overall objective of the Board of Directors is to set policies that seek to reduce risk as much as possible without unduly affecting the Group's competitiveness and flexibility. The Group's risk management policy is established to identify and analyze the risks facing the Group, to set appropriate risk limits and controls and to monitor risks and adherence to limits. The risks and methods for managing the risks are reviewed regularly in order to reflect changes in market conditions and the Group's activities. The Group, through training and management standards and procedures, aims to develop a disciplined and constructive control environment in which all the employees understand their roles and obligations. The Group seeks to use suitable means of financing to minimize the Group's capital costs and to manage and control the Group's financial risks effectively. There have been no substantive changes in the Group's exposure to financial instrument risks, its objectives, policies and processes for managing those risks or the methods used to measure them from previous periods unless otherwise stated in this Note. The Group adopted a code of ethics applicable to its principal executive, financial and accounting officers and all employees. The principal risks and uncertainties facing the business, set out below, do not appear in any particular order of potential materiality or probability of occurrence. f) Credit risk Credit risk is the risk of financial loss to the Group if a customer or counterparty fails to meet its contractual obligations, which derives mainly from trade and other receivables, as well as from cash and deposits in financial institutions. The credit risk to which the Group is exposed is mainly defined in the Group's accounts receivable followed by cash and cash equivalents, with the logical importance of being able to satisfy the Group's needs in the short term. Trade and other receivables Credit risk is the risk of financial loss to the Group if a customer or counterparty fails to meet its contractual obligations and derives mainly from trade receivables and other receivables generated by services and product sales, as well as from cash and deposits in financial institutions. The Group is also exposed to political and economic risk events, which may cause nonpayment of local and foreign currency obligations to the Group owed by customers, partners, contractors and suppliers. The Group sells seeds and integrated products, crop protection products, crop nutrition products, and other products and services to a diverse base of customers. Customers include multi-national and local agricultural companies, distributors, and farmers who purchase the Group's seed products, integrated products, crop protection products and crop nutrition products. Type and class of customers may differ depending on the Group's business segments. The Group's management determines concentrations of credit risk by periodically monitoring the credit worthiness rating of existing customers and through a monthly review of the trade receivables' aging analysis. In monitoring the customers' credit risk, customers are grouped according to their credit characteristics. F-77 NOTES TO THE CONSOLIDATED FINANCIAL STATEMENTS As of and for the years ended June 30, 2022, 2021 and 2020 (Amounts in US$, except otherwise indicated) The Group's policy is to manage credit exposure to counterparties through a process of credit rating. The Group performs credit evaluations of existing and new customers, and every new customer is examined thoroughly regarding the quality of its credit before offering the customer transaction terms. The examination made by the Group includes outside credit rating information, if available. Additionally, and even if there is no independent outside rating, the Group assesses the credit quality of the customer taking into account its financial position, past experience, bank references and other factors. A credit limit is prescribed for each customer. These limits are examined periodically. Customers that do not meet the Group's criteria for credit quality may do business with the Group on a prepayment basis or by furnishing collateral satisfactory to the Group. The Group may still seek collateral and guarantees as it may consider appropriate regardless the credit profile of any customer. In monitoring customer credit risk, the customers are grouped according to a characterization of their credit, based on geographical location, industry, aging of receivables, maturity, and existence of past financial difficulties. Customers defined as "high risk" are classified into the restricted customer list and are supervised by management. In a case of a doubtful debt, the Group records a provision for the amount of the debt less the value of the collateral provided and acts to realize the collateral. To cover trade receivables, the Group has a credit insurance from Grupo Insur SRL, which periodically analyzes its customer portfolio. The financial statements contain specific provisions for doubtful debts, which properly reflect, in Management's estimate, the loss embedded in debts, the collection of which is doubtful. The maximum exposure to credit risk is represented by the carrying amount of each financial asset in the statement of financial position after deducting any impairment allowance On that basis, the loss allowance as of June 30, 2022 was determined as follows: Gross carrying

amount-trade

receivables Expected

Loss rate Loss

allowance Current 78,359,306 0.25 % 199,472 More than 15 days past due 4,499,792 0.48 % 21,764 More than 30 days past due 2,046,717 0.40 % 8,113 More than 60 days past due 3,245,229 0.22 % 7,033 More than 90 days past due 9,650,281 0.17 % 16,089 More than 120 days past due 776,148 0.17 % 1,294 More than 180 days past due 12,810,095 0.17 % 21,751 More than 365 days past due 6,866,736 100 % 6,866,736 Total 06/30/2022 118,254,304 7,142,252 Cash and deposits in banks The Group is exposed to counterparty credit risk on cash and cash equivalent balances. The Group holds cash on deposit with a number of financial institutions. The Group manages its credit risk exposure by limiting individual deposits to clearly defined limits. The Group only deposits with high quality banks and financial institutions. F-78 NOTES TO THE CONSOLIDATED FINANCIAL STATEMENTS As of and for the years ended June 30, 2022, 2021 and 2020 (Amounts in US$, except otherwise indicated) The maximum exposure to credit risk is represented by the carrying amount of cash and cash equivalents in the statement of financial position. g)Liquidity risk Liquidity risk is the risk that the Group will encounter difficulty in meeting its financial obligations when they come due. The Group's approach to managing its liquidity risk is to manage the profile of debt maturities and funding sources, maintaining sufficient cash, and ensuring the availability of funding from an adequate amount of committed credit facilities. The Group's ability to fund its existing and prospective debt requirements is managed by maintaining diversified funding sources with adequate committed funding lines from high quality lenders. The liquidity risk of each of the Group entities is managed centrally by the Group's finance team. The cash flow forecast is determined at both an entity level and Consolidated level. The forecasts are reviewed by the Board of Directors in advance, enabling the Group's cash requirements to be anticipated. The Group examines the forecasts of its liquidity requirements in order to ascertain that there is sufficient cash for the operating needs, including the amounts required in order to settle financial liabilities. The following table sets out the contractual maturities of financial liabilities: As of June 30, 2022 Up to 3

months 3 to 12

months Between one

and three

years Between

three and

five years Subsequent

years Trade and other payables 57,094,063 71,093,030 - - - Borrowings 13,087,870 56,356,858 77,961,511 - - Convertible notes - - 12,559,071 - - Leasing liabilities 366,413 1,105,619 10,352,317 - - Total 70,548,346 128,555,507 100,872,899 - - As of June 30, 2021 Up to 3

months 3 to 12

months Between one

and three

years Between

three and

five years Subsequent

years Trade and other payables 17,379,825 44,023,803 9,266 - - Borrowings 26,399,791 57,195,372 53,290,976 - - Convertible notes - - 48,664,012 - - Leasing liabilities 374,642 2,154,835 755,932 - - Total 44,154,258 103,374,010 102,720,186 - - As of June 30, 2020 Up to 3

months 3 to 12

months Between one

and three

years Between

three and

five years Subsequent

years Trade and other payables 28,150,681 29,130,428 463,568 - - Borrowings 35,863,852 34,810,916 43,799,397 - - Convertible notes - - 43,029,834 - - Leasing liabilities 196,717 625,463 483,725 - - Total 64,211,250 64,566,807 87,776,524 - - As of June 30, 2022, 2021 and 2020 the Group had no exposure to derivative liabilities. F-79 NOTES TO THE CONSOLIDATED FINANCIAL STATEMENTS As of and for the years ended June 30, 2022, 2021 and 2020 (Amounts in US$, except otherwise indicated) h) Currency risk Foreign currency risk is the risk that the fair value or future cash flows of a financial instrument will fluctuate because of changes in foreign exchange rate. Currency on foreign exchange risk arises when the Group enters into transactions denominated in a currency other than its functional currency. Part of our business activities is conducted in Argentine pesos. However, some of our subsidiaries using the Argentine peso as their functional currency also have significant transactions denominated in U.S. dollars, mainly with respect to sales and financing activities. Our policy is, where possible, to allow the Group entities to settle liabilities denominated in U.S. dollars with the cash generated from their own operations in U.S. dollars. We have liabilities denominated in U.S. dollars in entities utilizing the Argentine peso as functional currency, which expose us to foreign currency exchange risks. Such risks are partially mitigated by our revenues, which are denominated in U.S. dollars (mainly exports) or Argentine pesos but adjusted to reflect changes in U.S. Dollars. We do not use foreign exchange derivatives to hedge our foreign exchange rate exposure. We periodically evaluate the use of derivatives and other financial instruments to hedge our foreign exchange rate exposure, but do not have any exchange rate related financial instruments in place. The table below sets forth our net exposure to currency risk as of June 30, 2022, 2021 and 2020: Net foreign currency position 06/30/2022 06/30/2021 06/30/2020 Amount expressed in US$ (56,798,395 ) (50,608,592 ) (52,968,976 ) Considering only this net currency exposure as of June 30, 2020, if an Argentine peso/US dollar revaluation or depreciation in relation to other foreign currencies with the remaining variables remaining constant, would have a positive or a negative impact on comprehensive income as a result of foreign exchange gains or losses. We estimate that a devaluation or an appreciation of the Argentine peso against the U.S. dollar of 20% during the year ended June 30, 2022 would have resulted in a net pre-tax loss or gain of approximately $11.4 million (Argentine peso amount expressed in US$). i)Interest rate risk The Group's financing costs may be affected by interest rate volatility. Borrowings under the Group's interest rate management policy may be fixed or floating rate. The Group maintains adequate committed borrowing facilities and holds most of its financial assets primarily in cash or checks collected from customers that are readily convertible into known amounts of cash. The Group's interest rate risk arises from long-term borrowings. Borrowings issued at floating rates expose the Group to cash flow interest rate risk. Borrowings issued at fixed rates expose the Group to fair value interest rate risk. The Group has not entered into derivative contracts to hedge this exposure. F-80 NOTES TO THE CONSOLIDATED FINANCIAL STATEMENTS As of and for the years ended June 30, 2022, 2021 and 2020 (Amounts in US$, except otherwise indicated) The Group's debt composition is set out below. 06/30/2022 06/30/2021 06/30/2020 Carrying

amount Carrying

amount Carrying

amount Fixed-rate instruments Current financial liabilities (71,694,064 ) (73,125,807 ) (62,490,975 ) Non-current financial liabilities (96,205,253 ) (108,236,265 ) (84,253,034 ) Variable-rate instruments Current financial liabilities (2,655,966 ) (3,660,050 ) (1,230,760 ) Non-current financial liabilities (385,215 ) (206,748 ) (456,064 ) Holding all other variables constant, including levels of our external indebtedness, as of June 30, 2022 a one percentage point increase in floating interest rates would increase interest payable by less than $0.1 million. The Company does not use derivative financial instruments to hedge its interest rate risk exposure. j) Capital risk The Group's objectives when managing capital are to safeguard the Group's ability to continue as a going concern, in order to provide returns for shareholders and benefits for other stakeholders, and to maintain an optimal capital structure to reduce the cost of capital. The Group manages its capital structure and makes adjustments to it in the light of changes in economic conditions and the risk characteristics of the underlying assets. In order to maintain or adjust the capital structure, the Group may adjust the amount of any dividends it could pay to shareholders, return capital to shareholders, issue new shares, or sell assets to reduce debt. 16. LEASES As mentioned in Note 3, the Group began applying IFRS 16 and recognized the cumulative initial effect as an adjustment to the opening equity at the date of initial application. The comparative information was not restated. The Group recognized a right-of-use asset and a lease liability. The right-of-use asset was initially measured at the amount of the lease liability plus initial direct costs incurred, adjusted by pre-payments made in relation to the lease. The right-of-use asset was measured at cost less accumulated depreciation and accumulated impairment. The lease liability was initially measured at the present value of the lease payments payable over the lease term, discounted at the rate implicit in the lease if it can be readily determined. If that rate cannot be readily determined, the Group uses its incremental borrowing rate. In applying IFRS 16 for the first time, the Group has used the following practical expedients permitted by the standard: (i) the use of a single discount rate to a portfolio of leases with reasonably similar characteristics, (ii) reliance on previous assessments on whether leases are onerous, (iii) the accounting for operating leases with a remaining lease term of less than 12 months, as at July 1, 2019, as short-term leases, (iv) the exclusion of initial direct costs for the measurement of the right-of-use asset at the date of initial application, and (v) the use of hindsight in determining the lease term, where the contract contains options to extend or terminate the lease. F-81 NOTES TO THE CONSOLIDATED FINANCIAL STATEMENTS As of and for the years ended June 30, 2022, 2021 and 2020 (Amounts in US$, except otherwise indicated) The information about the right-of-use and liabilities related with lease assets is as follows: 06/30/2022 06/30/2021 Right-of-use leased asset Book value at the beginning of the year 3,688,150 2,369,326 Additions of the year 10,429,919 913,321 Exchange differences 1,709,963 405,503 Book value at the end of the year 15,828,032 3,688,150 06/30/2022 06/30/2021 Depreciation Book value at the beginning of the year 2,360,490 1,254,729 Exchange differences 65,978 278,441 Depreciation of the period/year 1,257,538 827,320 Accumulated depreciation at the end of the year 3,684,006 2,360,490 Total 12,144,026 1,327,660 06/30/2022 06/30/2021 Lease liability Book value at the beginning of the year 1,140,717 1,109,812 Additions of the year 9,937,271 259,427 Interest expenses, exchange differences and inflation effects 1,708,060 500,442 Payments of the year (1,034,764 ) (728,964 ) Total 11,751,284 1,140,717 06/30/2022 06/30/2021 Lease Liabilities Non-current 10,338,380 390,409 Current 1,412,904 750,308 Total 11,751,284 1,140,717 06/30/2022 06/30/2021 Machinery and equipment 828,977 661,544 Vehicles 1,115,087 1,061,184 Equipment and computer software 742,382 582,101 Land and buildings 13,141,586 1,383,321 15,828,032 3,688,150 (1)The incremental borrowing rate used was 3.44 %. F-82 NOTES TO THE CONSOLIDATED FINANCIAL STATEMENTS As of and for the years ended June 30, 2022, 2021 and 2020 (Amounts in US$, except otherwise indicated) 17. SHAREHOLDERS AND OTHER RELATED PARTIES BALANCES AND TRANSACTIONS During the year ended June 30, 2022, 2021 and 2020, the transactions between the Group and related parties, and the related balances owed by and to them, are as follows: Value of transactions for the year ended Party Transaction type 06/30/2022 06/30/2021 06/30/2020 Joint ventures and associates Sales and services 25,585,104 9,404,716 6,139,155 Joint ventures and associates Purchases of goods and services (62,876,997 ) (23,395,323 ) (21,634,936 ) Joint ventures and associates Equity contributions 3,000 3,033,582 250,000 Key management personnel Salaries, social security benefits and other benefits (4,042,348 ) (3,376,292 ) (5,333,469 ) Key management personnel Net loans cancelled - 664,398 - Key management personnel Interest gain - 9,782 44,619 Shareholders and other related parties Sales of goods and services 844,587 572,110 1,871,613 Shareholders and other related parties Purchases of goods and services (2,904,956 ) (3,092,506 ) (1,881,105 ) Shareholders and other related parties Net loans granted 421,691 - - Shareholders and other related parties Interest gain 42,813 - - Shareholders and other related parties In-kind contributions 1,580,556 714,359 476,292 Parent company and related parties to Parent (Note 8.6) Interest expenses (817,170 ) (1,219,776 ) (1,861,774 ) Parents companies and related parties to Parents (Note 7.5) Net loans cancelled - (101,241 ) - Total (42,163,720 ) (16,786,191 ) (21,929,605 ) Amounts receivable from related parties Party Transaction type 06/30/2022 06/30/2021 06/30/2020 Parent company and related parties to Parent Other receivables - 770,549 102,069 Shareholders and other related parties Trade debtors 640,258 - 1,090,004 Shareholders and other related parties Allowance for impairment - - (768 ) Other receivables - Other related parties Other receivables 1,182 134,172 83,839 Joint ventures and associates Trade debtors 22,429 221,048 120,992 Joint ventures and associates Other receivables 2,987,765 2,219,863 1,562,340 Total 3,651,634 3,345,632 2,958,476 F-83 NOTES TO THE CONSOLIDATED FINANCIAL STATEMENTS As of and for the years ended June 30, 2022, 2021 and 2020 (Amounts in US$, except otherwise indicated) Amounts payable to related parties Party Transaction type 06/30/2022 06/30/2021 06/30/2020 Parent company and related parties to Parent Trade creditors (670,730 ) (193,718 ) (2,210,308 ) Parent company and related parties to Parent Net loans payables (6,657,266 ) (9,578,921 ) (12,389,521 ) Key management personnel Salaries, social security benefits and other benefits (281,347 ) (2,338,727 ) (2,084,088 ) Shareholders and other related parties Trade and other payables (44,579 ) (52,864 ) (1,031,710 ) Joint ventures and associates Trade creditors (29,082,325 ) (17,669,027 ) (14,409,853 ) Total (36,736,247 ) (29,833,257 ) (32,125,480 ) 18. KEY MANAGEMENT PERSONNEL COMPENSATION Key management personnel are those persons having authority and responsibility for planning, directing, and controlling the activities of the Group. The compensation of directors and other members of key management personnel, including social contributions and other benefits, were as follows for the year ended June 30, 2022, 2021 and 2020. 06/30/2022 06/30/2021 06/30/2020 Salaries, social security and other benefits 2,611,603 1,721,157 1,905,440 Share-based incentives 1,430,745 1,655,135 3,428,029 Total 4,042,348 3,376,292 5,333,469 The Company entered into indemnification agreements with each of its directors and executive officers. These agreements generally provide that the relevant director or officer will be indemnified by the Company to the fullest extent permitted by law against liability and against all expenses reasonably incurred or paid by him or her in connection with any claim, action, suit or proceeding which he or she becomes involved as a party or otherwise by virtue of his or her being or having been such a director or officer of the Company and against amounts paid or incurred by him or her in the settlement thereof. The agreements are subject to certain exceptions, including that no indemnification will be provided to any director or officer against any liability to the Group or its shareholder (i) by reason of intentional fraudulent conduct, dishonesty, willful misconduct, or gross negligence on the part of the director or officer; or (ii) by reason of payment made under an insurance policy or any third party that has no recourse against the indemnitee director or officer. The compensation of key executives is determined by the Compensation Committee based on the performance of individuals and market trends. F-84 NOTES TO THE CONSOLIDATED FINANCIAL STATEMENTS As of and for the years ended June 30, 2022, 2021 and 2020 (Amounts in US$, except otherwise indicated) 19. SHARE-BASED PAYMENT a) Incentive payments based on options -Share option plan for directors and senior management: plan granted up to 1,200,000 underlying ordinary shares. The options have an exercise price of $4.55 and expire on October 31, 2029. -Share Option Plan for junior management: plan granted up to 100,000 underlying ordinary shares to certain key employees. The options have an exercise price of $5.55 and expire on October 23, 2030. Options can be exercised for a period of up to three years, with 1/3 vesting every 12 months, and on a cashless basis at their volume weighted average price ("VWAP") of the ordinary shares during a twenty-day period to the date of exercise. The fair value of the stock options at the grant date was estimated using the "Black-Scholes" model, considering the terms and conditions under which the options on shares were granted and adjusted to consider the possible dilutive effect of the future exercise of options. Factor Directors and

Sr. Management Junior

Management Weighted average fair value of shares $ 5.42 $ 13.98 Exercise price $ 4.55 $ 5.55 Weighted average expected volatility (*) 29.69 % 42.18 % Dividend rate 0 % 0 % Weighted average risk-free interest rate 1.66 % 1.17 % Weighted average expected life 9.89 years 9.22 years Weighted average fair value of stock options at measurement date $ 2.47 $ 10.1 There are no market-related performance conditions or non-vesting conditions that should be considered for determining the fair value of options. The Group estimates that 100% of the share options will be exercised, taking into account historical patterns of executives maintaining their jobs and the probability of the exercising the options. This estimate is reviewed at the end of each annual or interim period. The following table shows the weighted average amount and exercise price and the movements of the stock options of executives and directors of the Group during the years ended June 30, 2022, 2021, and 2020: 06/30/2022 06/30/2021 06/30/2020 Number of

options Exercise

price Number of

options Exercise

price Number of

options Exercise

price At the beginning of the year 1,166,667 $ 4.55 1,200,000 $ 4.55 - - Granted during the year 93,600 $ 5.55 - - 1,200,000 $ 4.55 Annulled during the year - - - - - - Exercised during the year (168,332 ) $ 4.55 (33,333 ) $ 4.55 - - Expired during the year - - - - - - Effective at the end of the year 1,091,935 $ 4.63 1,166,667 $ 4.55 1,200,000 $ 4.55 Exercise price of options effective at the end of the period was calculated using weighted average. The charge of the plan recognized during the year was $0.3 million and $0.7 for fiscal year 2022 and 2021. F-85 NOTES TO THE CONSOLIDATED FINANCIAL STATEMENTS As of and for the years ended June 30, 2022, 2021 and 2020 (Amounts in US$, except otherwise indicated) b) Annual compensation - Bonus Bonus in Cash is an annual cash incentive awarded up to an amount that is five times the individual's monthly salary, which can be increased by $30,000 in value if the recipient decides to receive the base bonus in ordinary shares, to each of the executive offices. The bonus will be granted upon the meeting by the Company of certain financial and operational objectives. Each year the Board of Directors defines the objectives upon approval of the annual budget. The charge of the plan recognized during the year ended June 30, 2022 and 2021 was $0.2 million and $0.4 million, respectively. Bonus in Kind is an annual in-kind incentive awarded in ordinary shares to certain executives officers, to tie a portion of their compensation to financial and operational objectives. Each year the Board of Directors will define the objectives upon approval of the annual budget. The charge of the plan recognized during the year ended June 30, 2022 and 2021 was $0.2 million and $0.5 million, respectively. The number of shares that can be awarded under each bonus will be determined by using a 20-day volume weighted average price ("VWAP") of the Company's ordinary shares, starting with the day on which the relevant financial and operational objectives are met by the Company and the bonus is granted. 50% of bonus vests immediately if the financial and operational objectives are achieved as of such date, and the remaining 50% vests in the subsequent 12-months, upon meeting of the financial and operational objectives. As of June 30, 2021, 147,788 shares from the 2020 annual compensation plan were already issue. As of the date of issuance of these financial statements, shares from the 2021 annual compensation plan were already issue for a total of 66,823. c) Bonus in performance This plan is an in-kind incentive awarded in ordinary shares that contains a performance target that is related to the market price of the Company's shares. Market-based performance conditions were included in the grant-date fair value measurement. The fair value of the shares at the grant date was estimated using the "Black-Scholes" model, considering the terms and conditions under which the bonus in performance were granted. Factor Bonus in performance Stock price at the grant date $ 5.42 $ 5.42 Exercise Price $ 10.5 $ 21.0 Weighted average expected volatility 24.78 % 24.78 % Dividend rate 0 % 0 % Weighted average risk-free interest rate 1.52 % 1.52 % Weighted average expected life 2.63 years 2.63 years Weighted average fair value of stock at measurement date $ 0.479 $ 0.005 The charge of the plan recognized during the year ended June 30, 2020 was $0.3 million. On March 16, 2021, one of the target was achieved and on May 14, 2021 the company issued 800,000 shares. F-86 NOTES TO THE CONSOLIDATED FINANCIAL STATEMENTS As of and for the years ended June 30, 2022, 2021 and 2020 (Amounts in US$, except otherwise indicated) d) Employee Stock Purchase Plan (ESPP) This is an incentive plan for eligible employees with no stock compensation to purchase ordinary shares of the Company up to a maximum of 15% percent of such employee's monthly compensation. The number of ordinary shares subject to the ESPP shall be 200,000 ordinary shares. The purchase price will be equal to 85% of the lower of the closing price of the Company's ordinary shares on the first business day and the last business day of the relevant offering period. As of the date of these financial statements the ESSP is not yet implemented. 20. CONTINGENCIES, COMMITMENTS AND RESTRICTIONS ON THE DISTRIBUTION OF PROFITS The new secured guaranteed notes and the convertibles notes referenced in Note 7.17 are secured by substantially all of the assets located in the United States of Pro Farm Group, Inc. and its U.S. subsidiaries (see Note 22) and are guaranteed by BCS Holding Inc., Bioceres Crops do Brasil Ltda., Bioceres Crops S.A., Bioceres Semillas S.A.U., Verdeca LLC, Rasa Holding LLC, Rizobacter Argentina S.A., Rizobacter del Paraguay S.A., Rizobacter do Brasil Ltda., Rizobacter South Africa, Rizobacter Uruguay, Rizobacter USA, LLC, Pro Farm Group, Inc., Pro Farm Michigan Manufacturing LLC, Pro Farm, Inc., Pro Farm Technologies Comércio de Insumo Agrícolas do Brasil Ltda., Glinatur S.A. and Pro Farm OU. 21. IMPACT OF COVID-19 In December 2019, a novel strain of coronavirus ("COVID-19") was reported in Wuhan, China. On March 11, 2020, the World Health Organization declared COVID-19 a pandemic. COVID-19 has disrupted business activities in Argentina and worldwide. The Group's operations, which involve agricultural production and commercialization activities, have been mostly exempted from the disruption. Consequently, our financial condition, liquidity position and results of operations have not been materially impacted. The Board of Directors and senior management are closely monitoring the situation and taking all necessary measures at their disposal to protect human life and the Group's operations and financial condition. 22. EVENTS OCCURRING AFTER THE REPORTING PERIOD On July 12, 2022, we announced the closing of the merger (the "Pro Farm Merger") with Pro Farm Group, Inc. (formerly Marrone Bio Innovations Inc.), pursuant to the Agreement and Plan of Merger (the "Merger Agreement") dated March 16, 2022, among us, BCS Merger Sub, Inc., a wholly owned subsidiary of Bioceres, and Pro Farm Group, Inc.. Upon the closing of the Pro Farm Merger, Pro Farm Group, Inc. became a wholly owned subsidiary of Bioceres and each share of Pro Farm Group, Inc. common stock was exchanged for our ordinary shares at a fixed exchange ratio of 0.088. Pro Farm Group, Inc. is a growth-oriented agricultural company leading the movement to environmentally sustainable farming practices through the discovery, development and sale of innovative biological products for crop protection, crop health and crop nutrition. The company's commercial products are sold globally and supported by more than 500 issued and pending patents. Pro Farm Group, Inc. develops novel, environmentally sound solutions for agriculture using proprietary technologies to isolate and screen naturally occurring microorganisms and plant extracts. The combined company will have a diverse customer base, product portfolio and geographic reach across a wide range of crops, positioned to serve the massive market opportunity emerging from the bio-reduction and replacement of chemical ag inputs. It combines our expertise in bionutrition and seed care products with Pro Farm Group's leadership in the development of biological crop protection and plant health solutions, creating a global leader in the development and commercialization of sustainable agricultural solutions. F-87 NOTES TO THE CONSOLIDATED FINANCIAL STATEMENTS As of and for the years ended June 30, 2022, 2021 and 2020 (Amounts in US$, except otherwise indicated) Estimated fair value of the consideration of payment (amount in $ thousands) Shares issued 154,795 Assumed share-based payments 2,127 Cash 29 Total consideration of payment 156,951 The consideration of payment was measured at fair value, which was calculated as the sum of the acquisition-date fair values of the assets transferred, and the liabilities incurred. Estimated assets acquired and liabilities assumed. (amount in $ thousands) Cash and cash equivalents 3,749 Accounts receivable 10,436 Inventories 10,902 Prepaid expenses and other current assets 1,481 Property, plant and equipment, net 13,140 Right of use assets, net 3,005 Intangible assets, net 96,894 Restricted cash 1,560 Other assets 684 Accounts payable (8,490 ) Accrued liabilities (10,934 ) Deferred revenue (1,287 ) Lease liability (3,245 ) Debt (28,818 ) Deferred tax (16,705 ) Other liabilities (562 ) Fair value of net assets acquired 71,810 Goodwill 85,141 Total consideration 156,951 Goodwill is not expected to be deductible for tax purposes. At the time of these financial statements are authorized for issuance, the accounting of Pro Farm Merger has not been completed. The figures reported above are presented as an initial estimation. On September 15, 2022, we entered into a 10-year agreement with Syngenta Seedcare ("Syngenta"), under which Syngenta will become the exclusive global distributor of Bioceres' biological solutions for seed care applications. The agreement covers nitrogen-fixing Rhizobia seed treatment solutions, and other biological seed treatment solutions currently in the portfolio or pipeline of Rizobacter. The products in the agreement will be sold under the trademarks owned by Bioceres or its Affiliates. Third party or private labels will be discussed on a case-by-case basis. F-88 NOTES TO THE CONSOLIDATED FINANCIAL STATEMENTS As of and for the years ended June 30, 2022, 2021 and 2020 (Amounts in US$, except otherwise indicated) Pro Farm Group's biological solutions are not included in scope of the current agreement. Bioceres retains global rights for use on HB4 crops and, in the United States, Syngenta rights will be non-exclusive with respect to certain customers. The exclusive commercial collaboration is global, except for Argentina where both parties will continue to work under the existing framework. Implementation will be staggered, commencing in 2023, and subject to regulatory clearances. The agreement establishes a joint R&D program to accelerate the development and registration of Bioceres' Pipeline Products and new solutions for seed treatment, foliar and other applications, globally. Funding for R&D platform will be shared, with Syngenta funding at 70% for selected Products. In consideration of the rights granted to Syngenta under the distribution agreement and the R&D collaboration, Syngenta will pay an upfront payment of $50 million to Bioceres. For the duration of the agreement, Bioceres will receive 50% to 30% of the profits generated by sales conducted by Syngenta, depending on the geography and the year. The agreement sets global minimum targets for profits to be received by Bioceres, in order for Syngenta to retain its exclusive rights. Syngenta will cover all operating expenses incurred in connection with the marketing and sale in exclusive territory. Bioceres' subsidiary Rizobacter will act as the exclusive supplier to Syngenta for products under the agreement. Subsequent to June 30, 2022, there have been no other situations or circumstances that may require significant adjustments or further disclosure in these consolidated financial statements that were not mentioned above. F-89 Attachments Original Link

