Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Nyse MKT  >  Bioceres Crop Solutions Corp.    BIOX   KYG1117K1141

BIOCERES CROP SOLUTIONS CORP.

(BIOX)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryAll NewsPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Bioceres Crop Solutions Corp. : Announces Date of Fiscal Fourth Quarter 2020 Earnings Release, Conference Call and Webcast

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
08/28/2020 | 09:02am EDT

Bioceres Crop Solutions Corp. (“Bioceres”) (NYSE American: BIOX), a fully integrated provider of crop productivity solutions, today announced that it plans to release its Fiscal Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2020 financial and operating results on Thursday, September 10, 2020 before the market open of the New York Stock Exchange. The Company will host a conference call the same day to discuss the results, as well as provide an update on key strategic initiatives.

Earnings Release
Thursday, September 10, 2020
Time: Before NYSE Market Opens

Executives
Federico Trucco, Chairman & Chief Executive Officer
Enrique Lopez Lecube, Chief Financial Officer
Máximo Goya, Investor Relations

Conference Call
Thursday, September 10, 2020
Time: 8:30 a.m. Eastern Time

To participate, please dial:
(888) 869-1189 (U.S. domestic)
(706) 643-5902 (International)

Pre-Register for the conference call
Please use the following link to pre-register for this conference call. Callers who pre-register will be given a unique PIN to gain immediate access to the call and bypass the live operator. You may pre-register at any time: click here

To join via Webcast:
Click here

Replay Available: September 10 - 15 until 11:59 p.m. ET
1-800-585-8367 (U.S. domestic)
1-416-621-4642 (International)
Conference ID = 6740967

About Bioceres Crop Solutions Corp.

Bioceres Crop Solutions Corp. (NYSE American: BIOX) is a fully-integrated global provider of crop productivity technologies designed to enable the transition of agriculture towards carbon neutrality. The Company's solutions create economic incentives for farmers and other stakeholders to adopt environmentally friendlier production practices. The Company has a unique biotech platform with high-impact, patented technologies for seeds and microbial ag-inputs, as well as next generation crop nutrition and protection solutions. Through its HB4® program, the Company is bringing digital solutions to support growers' decisions and provide end-to-end traceability for production outputs. For more information, visit https://investors.biocerescrops.com/.


© Business Wire 2020
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
All news about BIOCERES CROP SOLUTIONS CORP.
09:02aBIOCERES CROP SOLUTIONS CORP. : Announces Date of Fiscal Fourth Quarter 2020 Ear..
BU
08/25BIOCERES CROP SOLUTIONS CORP. : Announces Successful Completion of Offer to Exch..
BU
08/13BIOCERES CROP : Subsidiary Rizobacter Argentina S.A. Completes $17.0 Million Off..
BU
07/27BIOCERES CROP SOLUTIONS CORP. : Announces Offer to Exchange Its Outstanding Warr..
BU
06/15BIOCERES CROP : Subsidiary Rizobacter Argentina S.A. Completes $15 Million Offer..
BU
06/05BIOCERES CROP : Credit Ratings of Rizobacter Argentina SA, a Bioceres Crop Solut..
BU
05/12BIOCERES CROP SOLUTIONS CORP. : Reports Fiscal Third Quarter 2020 Financial Resu..
BU
05/05BIOCERES CROP SOLUTIONS CORP. : Announces Date of Fiscal Third Quarter 2020 Earn..
BU
03/09BIOCERES CROP SOLUTIONS CORP. : Closes Financing to Accelerate Global Launch of ..
BU
03/04BIOCERES CROP SOLUTIONS CORP. : Announces Upcoming Participation at the Roth Con..
BU
More news
Financials (USD)
Sales 2020 175 M - -
Net income 2020 - - -
Net Debt 2020 - - -
P/E ratio 2020 -
Yield 2020 -
Capitalization 235 M 235 M -
Capi. / Sales 2020 1,35x
Capi. / Sales 2021 1,14x
Nbr of Employees 389
Free-Float 34,7%
Chart BIOCERES CROP SOLUTIONS CORP.
Duration : Period :
Bioceres Crop Solutions Corp. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 2
Average target price 12,50 $
Last Close Price 6,08 $
Spread / Highest target 114%
Spread / Average Target 106%
Spread / Lowest Target 97,4%
Managers
NameTitle
Federico Trucco Chief Executive Officer & Executive Director
Jorge Wagner Chief Operating Officer
Enrique Lopez Lecube Chief Financial Officer & Executive Director
Gerónimo Watson Chief Technology Officer
Gloria Montaron Estrada Executive Director & General Counsel
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
BIOCERES CROP SOLUTIONS CORP.20.42%235
THE SCOTTS MIRACLE-GRO COMPANY56.87%9 289
SOCIEDAD QUÍMICA Y MINERA DE CHILE S.A.22.26%8 370
ICL GROUP LTD-21.66%5 475
UPL LIMITED-15.06%5 130
PHOSAGRO14.99%4 769
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Les cotations sont fournies par Factset, Morningstar,S&P Capital IQ et vwd Group