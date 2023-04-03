Advanced search
  Homepage
  Equities
  United States
  Nasdaq
  Bioceres Crop Solutions Corp.
  News
  Summary
    BIOX   KYG1117K1141

BIOCERES CROP SOLUTIONS CORP.

(BIOX)
  Report
Delayed Nasdaq  -  04:00:00 2023-04-03 pm EDT
11.53 USD   -0.69%
Bioceres Crop Solutions Releases FY22 Sustainability Report

04/03/2023 | 05:01pm EDT
Bioceres Crop Solutions Corp. (NASDAQ: BIOX), a fully integrated provider of crop productivity solutions designed to enable the transition of agriculture towards carbon neutrality, is pleased to announce the release of the company’s inaugural FY22 Sustainability Report, entitled: Each Step We Take. The report is available for download here.

Each Step We Take provides an in-depth review of the company's corporate sustainability strategy based on three core organizational ambitions to: (1) lead the sustainable agriculture transformation, (2) innovate to build resilience in agricultural production systems and (3) catalyze the knowledge ecosystem.

The report maps Bioceres's efforts in developing and commercializing an impactful portfolio of biologically-based, highly effective products whose adoption will allow farmers to be profitable while they are also significantly contributing to climate resilience, the reduction of synthetic chemicals use, and ecosystem biodiversity. It also presents its progress in monitoring and improving the sustainability, environmental footprint and effectiveness of its own products and services.

“Commitment to sustainability is a foundational mandate of our company. Our focus as an organization is to develop innovative, cost-effective solutions that unlock the power of biology for the betterment of agriculture, and the protection of our planet,” said Federico Trucco, Chief Executive Officer. “As CEO, I am proud of the leadership role that Bioceres has taken and am pleased to share our journey in this report.”

About Bioceres Crop Solutions Corp.

Bioceres Crop Solutions Corp. (NASDAQ: BIOX) is a fully integrated provider of crop productivity technologies designed to enable the transition of agriculture towards carbon neutrality. To do this, Bioceres’ solutions create economic incentives for farmers and other stakeholders to adopt environmentally friendlier production practices. The Company has a unique biotech platform with high-impact, patented technologies for seeds and microbial ag-inputs, as well as next generation crop nutrition and protection solutions. Through its HB4 program, the Company is bringing digital solutions to support growers’ decisions and provide end-to-end traceability for production outputs. For more information, visit here.

Forward-looking statements

This communication includes “forward-looking statements” within the meaning of the “safe harbor” provisions of the United States Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Forward-looking statements may be identified by the use of words such as “forecast,” “intend,” “seek,” “target,” “anticipate,” “believe,” “expect,” “estimate,” “plan,” “outlook,” and “project” and other similar expressions that predict or indicate future events or trends or that are not statements of historical matters. Such forward-looking statements are based on management’s reasonable current assumptions, expectations, plans and forecasts regarding the Company’s current or future results and future business and economic conditions more generally. Such forward-looking statements involve risks, uncertainties and other factors, which may cause the actual results, levels of activity, performance or achievement of the Company to be materially different from any future results expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements, and there can be no assurance that actual results will not differ materially from management’s expectations or could affect the Company’s ability to achieve its strategic goals, including the uncertainties relating to the impact of COVID-19 on the Company’s business, operations, liquidity and financial results and the other factors that are described in the sections entitled “Risk Factors” in the Company's Securities and Exchange Commission filings updated from time to time. The preceding list is not intended to be an exhaustive list of all of our forward-looking statements. Therefore, you should not rely on any of these forward-looking statements as predictions of future events. All forward-looking statements contained in this release are qualified in their entirety by this cautionary statement. Forward-looking statements speak only as of the date they are or were made, and the Company does not intend to update or otherwise revise the forward-looking statements to reflect events or circumstances after the date of this release or to reflect the occurrence of unanticipated events, except as required by law.


© Business Wire 2023
Financials (USD)
Sales 2023 436 M - -
Net income 2023 3,21 M - -
Net Debt 2023 - - -
P/E ratio 2023 129x
Yield 2023 -
Capitalization 735 M 735 M -
Capi. / Sales 2023 1,69x
Capi. / Sales 2024 1,38x
Nbr of Employees -
Free-Float 45,4%
Chart BIOCERES CROP SOLUTIONS CORP.
Duration : Period :
Bioceres Crop Solutions Corp. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends BIOCERES CROP SOLUTIONS CORP.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralBearishNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 4
Last Close Price 11,61 $
Average target price 27,05 $
Spread / Average Target 133%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Federico Trucco Chairman & Chief Executive Officer
Enrique Lopez Lecube Chief Financial Officer & Executive Director
Jorge Wagner Chief Operating Officer
Natalia Zang Independent Non-Executive Director
Ari Solomon Freisinger Independent Non-Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
BIOCERES CROP SOLUTIONS CORP.-3.49%735
SOCIEDAD QUÍMICA Y MINERA DE CHILE S.A.1.53%23 154
FMC CORPORATION-2.14%15 284
ICL GROUP LTD-4.48%8 730
OCI N.V.-6.46%7 155
UPL LIMITED1.84%6 557
