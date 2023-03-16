Advanced search
Log in
Log in
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
Sign up
Email Registration
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. United States
  4. Nasdaq
  5. Bioceres Crop Solutions Corp.
  6. News
  7. Summary
    BIOX   KYG1117K1141

BIOCERES CROP SOLUTIONS CORP.

(BIOX)
  Report
Delayed Nasdaq  -  04:00:00 2023-03-16 pm EDT
11.10 USD   +4.42%
06:30pIndonesia Oks GMO drought-tolerant wheat from Argentina's Bioceres
RE
03/07Bioceres Crop Solutions to Participate in the 35th Annual Roth Conference
BU
03/07Bioceres to market GMO wheat in Argentina this year after Brazil win, CEO says
RE
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisionsFunds 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

Indonesia Oks GMO drought-tolerant wheat from Argentina's Bioceres

03/16/2023 | 06:30pm EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook
FILE PHOTO: As war, drought hit global crops, Argentina gambles on GM wheat

BUENOS AIRES (Reuters) - The Indonesian government has approved a variety of GMO wheat for human consumption designed to better resist drought, leading Argentine biotech firm Bioceres Crop Solutions Corp and developer of the HB4 wheat told Reuters on Thursday.

The latest HB4 wheat authorization moves beyond the genetically modified grain's approved use in animal feed, and comes at a time when a large swath of Argentina's most-productive farmland has been hard hit by historic drought conditions.

The authorization by the Asian country marks a milestone for GMO wheat, which was considered taboo among many consumers until just a few years ago, but has gained more acceptance due in part to concerns about food security and climate change.

Indonesia is the largest global wheat importer along with Egypt, while Argentina is one of the world's top grains suppliers.

According to a U.S. Department of Agriculture (USDA) forecast, Indonesian buyers are expected to purchase 11 million tonnes of wheat in the current 2022/2023 harvesting season.

Indonesia has become Argentina's second largest wheat importer, behind Brazil, with Argentine wheat exports to the Asian country reaching 1.34 million tonnes last year, according to official data.

The GMO authorization follows a market approval by Brazil earlier this month.

Bioceres Chief Executive Federico Trucco told Reuters last week that the company plans to increase production of its proprietary HB4 variety in Argentina, adding the company plans to mainly focus on working with "seed multipliers" to increase seed reserves.

(Reporting by Maximilian Heath; Editing by David Alire Garcia and Sandra Maler)

By Maximilian Heath


© Reuters 2023
Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
BIOCERES CROP SOLUTIONS CORP. 4.42% 11.1 Delayed Quote.-11.64%
EURO / ARGENTINE PESO (EUR/ARS) 0.45% 215.3729 Delayed Quote.14.59%
EURO / BRAZILIAN REAL (EUR/BRL) -0.72% 5.5638 Delayed Quote.-0.64%
US DOLLAR / ARGENTINE PESO (USD/ARS) 0.18% 202.93 Delayed Quote.14.34%
WHEAT FUTURES (ZW) - CBE (ELECTRONIC)/C1 -0.71% 697.75 End-of-day quote.-11.27%
All news about BIOCERES CROP SOLUTIONS CORP.
06:30pIndonesia Oks GMO drought-tolerant wheat from Argentina's Bioceres
RE
03/07Bioceres Crop Solutions to Participate in the 35th Annual Roth Conference
BU
03/07Bioceres to market GMO wheat in Argentina this year after Brazil win, CEO says
RE
03/07Brazilian agency to expand GMO wheat tests, Embrapa official says
RE
03/06Bioceres Crop Solutions Announces Brazil's Regulatory Approval of Drought Tolerant HB4 ..
AQ
03/03Bioceres Crop Solutions Gets Brazil Regulatory Approval For Drought Tolerant Wheat HB4
MT
03/03Bioceres Crop Solutions Announces Brazil´s Regulatory Approval of Drought Tolerant HB4®..
BU
03/03Bioceres Crop Solutions Announces Brazil´s Regulatory Approval of Drought Tolerant HB4®..
CI
02/09Bioceres Crop Solutions Swings to Fiscal Q2 Loss While Revenue Rises
MT
02/09Transcript : Bioceres Crop Solutions Corp., Q2 2023 Earnings Call, Feb 09, 20..
CI
More news
Financials (USD)
Sales 2023 439 M - -
Net income 2023 3,21 M - -
Net Debt 2023 - - -
P/E ratio 2023 79,3x
Yield 2023 -
Capitalization 703 M 703 M -
Capi. / Sales 2023 1,60x
Capi. / Sales 2024 1,31x
Nbr of Employees -
Free-Float 45,1%
Chart BIOCERES CROP SOLUTIONS CORP.
Duration : Period :
Bioceres Crop Solutions Corp. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends BIOCERES CROP SOLUTIONS CORP.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBearishNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 4
Last Close Price 11,10 $
Average target price 27,05 $
Spread / Average Target 144%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Federico Trucco Chairman & Chief Executive Officer
Enrique Lopez Lecube Chief Financial Officer & Executive Director
Jorge Wagner Chief Operating Officer
Natalia Zang Independent Non-Executive Director
Ari Solomon Freisinger Independent Non-Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
BIOCERES CROP SOLUTIONS CORP.-11.64%673
SOCIEDAD QUÍMICA Y MINERA DE CHILE S.A.-9.04%20 743
FMC CORPORATION-7.01%14 523
ICL GROUP LTD-4.13%8 789
OCI N.V.-10.23%6 648
UPL LIMITED-2.86%6 358