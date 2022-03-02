Biocon : Acquisition

To, To, The Manager The Manager BSE Limited National Stock Exchange of India Limited Department of Corporate Services Corporate Communication Department Phiroze Jeejeebhoy Towers, Exchange Plaza, Bandra Kurla Complex, Dalal Street, Mumbai - 400 001 Mumbai - 400 050 Scrip Code- 532523 Scrip Symbol- Biocon

Subject: Disclosure pursuant to Regulation 30 of the Securities and Exchange Board of India (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015

Dear Sir/ Madam,

We would like to inform you that the Board of Directors of Biocon Biologics Limited ('BBL'), a material subsidiary of Biocon Limited ('the Company'), has approved the proposed acquisition of biosimilars assets of Viatris Inc., subject to necessary regulatory and other approvals, at its Board Meeting held on February 27, 2022.

In this regard, please find attached the press release titled "Biocon Biologics to Acquire Viatris'

Biosimilars Assets for up to USD 3.335 billion in Stock and Cash".

This intimation is being made in compliance with Regulations 30, read with Schedule III and other applicable regulations of the Securities and Exchange Board of India (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015 ('SEBI Listing Regulations') and the required disclosures are enclosed as Annexure A and B.

The above information will also be available on the website of the Company at www.biocon.com.

Kindly take the same on record and acknowledge.

Thanking you,

Yours faithfully,

For Biocon Limited

Mayank Verma

Company Secretary and Compliance Officer

Enclosed: Press Release, Annexure A & B