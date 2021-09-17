Log in
  Homepage
  Equities
  India
  NSE India Stock Exchange
  Biocon Limited
  News
  Summary
    BIOCON   INE376G01013

BIOCON LIMITED

(BIOCON)
  Report
Biocon : Indian shares extend record momentum on banking boost

09/17/2021 | 12:16am EDT
BENGALURU (Reuters) - Indian shares scaled record highs on Friday and were set to post a weekly gain of more than 1%, as banking stocks jumped a day after the country's finance minister laid out details for the establishment of a bad bank.

The blue-chip NSE Nifty 50 index rose 0.52% to 17,721.0 by 0357 GMT, having hit a record of 17,741.05 earlier. The benchmark S&P BSE Sensex was 0.58% higher at 59,482.2, a shade lower than the all-time high of 59,550.88.

A sub-index for banking stocks extended gains from the previous session and rose to its highest level ever, after the government announced a 306.00 billion rupees ($4.16 bln) guarantee programme for securities to be issued by a newly incorporated "bad bank."

Meanwhile, Biocon Ltd jumped more than 3% after the biopharmaceutical company's unit said it would offer a 15% stake to vaccine giant Serum Institute Life Sciences, at a post-money valuation of about $4.9 billion.

Financial services provider Poonawalla Fincorp fell about 5%, a day after the company's managing director resigned. On Wednesday, India's market regulator had banned him and seven others from the securities market for alleged insider trading.

($1 = 73.5200 Indian rupees)

(Reporting by Soumyajit Saha in Bengaluru; editing by Uttaresh.V)

By Soumyajit Saha


© Reuters 2021
Financials
Sales 2022 83 704 M 1 139 M 1 139 M
Net income 2022 8 140 M 111 M 111 M
Net Debt 2022 31 264 M 425 M 425 M
P/E ratio 2022 54,3x
Yield 2022 0,28%
Capitalization 448 B 6 089 M 6 097 M
EV / Sales 2022 5,73x
EV / Sales 2023 4,66x
Nbr of Employees 13 500
Free-Float 34,7%
Chart BIOCON LIMITED
Duration : Period :
Biocon Limited Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends BIOCON LIMITED
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus HOLD
Number of Analysts 18
Last Close Price 376,75 INR
Average target price 393,83 INR
Spread / Average Target 4,53%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Siddharth Mittal Chief Executive Officer, Director & MD
Indranil Sen Chief Financial Officer
Kiran Mazumdar-Shaw Executive Chairman
Manoj Kumar Pananchukunnath Head-Regulatory Sciences, Research & Development
Sandeep Nilkanth Athalye Head-Clinical Development & Medical Affairs
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
BIOCON LIMITED-23.18%5 783
GILEAD SCIENCES, INC.22.43%89 973
BIONTECH SE357.13%85 800
REGENERON PHARMACEUTICALS35.20%67 787
WUXI APPTEC CO., LTD.28.41%64 886
VERTEX PHARMACEUTICALS-20.83%48 996