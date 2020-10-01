Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Euronext Growth Paris  >  Biocorp    ALCOR   FR0012788065

BIOCORP

(ALCOR)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryAll NewsPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

BIOCORP : Announces Partnership with AARDEX Group to Extend Smart Solutions for Precision Medication Adherence

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
10/01/2020 | 01:31am EDT

By combining their key technologies, both companies offer innovative specific solutions for clinical trials and numerous commercial applications

Regulatory News:

BIOCORP (Paris:ALCOR) (FR0012788065 - ALCOR / Eligible PEA PME), a French company specialized in the design, development and manufacture of innovative medical devices, today announced an alliance with Belgium-based AARDEX Group, the world leader in medication adherence solutions.

This alliance is to combine BIOCORP’s connected add-on solutions for drug delivery devices with AARDEX’s proprietary Medication Event Monitoring System (MEMS®) and offer a comprehensive solution to patients and healthcare providers to effectively measure and manage medication adherence. The financial terms of the agreement have not been disclosed, however the first initiative will be to integrate BIOCORP’s Injay connected solution for Pre-filled syringes (PFS) to AARDEX’s MEMS Adherence Software (MEMS AS®), to target medicines delivered by PFS with potential applications in the field of Rheumatoid Arthritis, Multiple Sclerosis, Ophthalmology, Psoriasis or Cardiovascular diseases. The roadmap also includes integration with BIOCORP’s other connected devices, to cover further chronic conditions in the field of injectable, respiratory, and beyond.

David Dalla Vecchia, CEO and Financial Lead of AARDEX Group, said: "We are delighted to announce our partnership with BIOCORP. Our vision is to continuously innovate in data-driven medication adherence solutions to enhance digital therapeutics and patient empowerment. Partnering with BIOCORP - a true pioneer in connected devices - will significantly contribute to that objective and bring together a wealth of knowledge and experience to help meet the needs of today’s clinical trials, patients and healthcare providers.”

Éric Dessertenne, CEO of BIOCORP, concluded: “This collaboration with AARDEX Group brings a strong added value to our products and to our targeted users. Thanks to the integration with MEMS AS, a unique solution that analyzes deeply patient patterns and behaviors, we will go beyond just monitoring treatment adherence, by providing comprehensive and tailored solutions to boost patient’s engagement and effectively manage this issue. AARDEX specific expertise in clinical trials is also a strong asset and will enable us to create relationships with pharma companies right from the development stage of a drug”.

Medication adherence issues are well known by all healthcare stakeholders and its clinical and commercial impact have been quantified and heavily documented for many years now. The World Health Organization has stated that, in developed countries, adherence to long-term therapies in the general population is only around 50%. But this issue is not limited to commercialized drugs and real-life conditions, it also massively affects clinical trials, which impacts assessment of drug efficacy.

ABOUT AARDEX GROUP

AARDEX Group is the world leader in digital solutions to measure and manage medication adherence. Located in Belgium, in Switzerland and in the U.S., AARDEX develops and markets digital solutions for adherence-enhancing strategies in clinical trials, research settings, and professional healthcare systems. AARDEX is the central actor of a complete ecosystem that combines its MEMS® Adherence Software with a wide range of smart packages and devices that measure patient adherence across all routes of drug administration. Our vision is to continuously innovate in data-driven medication adherence solutions to enhance digital therapeutics and patient empowerment.

For more information, visit www.aardexgroup.com

ABOUT BIOCORP

Recognized for its expertise in the development and manufacture of medical devices and delivery systems, BIOCORP has today acquired a leading position in the connected medical device market thanks to Mallya. This intelligent sensor for insulin injection pens allows reliable monitoring of injected doses and thus offers better compliance in the treatment of diabetics. Available for sale from 2020, Mallya spearheads BIOCORP's product portfolio of innovative connected solutions. The company has 54 employees.
BIOCORP is listed on Euronext since July 2015 (FR0012788065 – ALCOR).
For more information, please visit www.biocorpsys.com.


© Business Wire 2020
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
All news about BIOCORP
01:45aBIOCORP : announces Partnership with AARDEX Group to Extend Smart Solutions for ..
PU
01:31aBIOCORP : Announces Partnership with AARDEX Group to Extend Smart Solutions for ..
BU
09/24BIOCORP : Half-year results as of June 30, 2020
PU
09/24BIOCORP : Half-year Results as of June 30, 2020
BU
06/30BIOCORP : Signs Distribution Agreement for Mallya Technology With Roche Diabetes..
BU
06/22BIOCORP : Announces Initiation of Coverage by Gilbert Dupont
BU
06/19BIOCORP : and Théa Sign a Partnership for the Development of Innovative Digital ..
BU
04/09BIOCORP : 2019 annual results
PU
04/09BIOCORP : 2019 Annual Results
BU
04/09BIOCORP : Annual results
CO
More news
Financials
Sales 2020 10,5 M 12,3 M 12,3 M
Net income 2020 -0,17 M -0,20 M -0,20 M
Net Debt 2020 3,55 M 4,16 M 4,16 M
P/E ratio 2020 -713x
Yield 2020 0,05%
Capitalization 113 M 133 M 133 M
EV / Sales 2020 11,1x
EV / Sales 2021 3,66x
Nbr of Employees 57
Free-Float 51,3%
Chart BIOCORP
Duration : Period :
Biocorp Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends BIOCORP
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus UNDERPERFORM
Number of Analysts 2
Average target price 31,35 €
Last Close Price 27,40 €
Spread / Highest target 16,8%
Spread / Average Target 14,4%
Spread / Lowest Target 12,0%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Eric Dessertenne Chief Executive Officer
Jacques Gardette Chairman
Stéphane Chabanais Chief Financial & Administrative Officer
Alain Marcoz Director-Software Research & Development
Emilie Gardette Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
BIOCORP112.40%133
JOHNSON & JOHNSON2.06%387 183
ROCHE HOLDING AG1.97%297 513
MERCK & CO., INC.-8.80%207 145
PFIZER, INC.-7.68%200 992
NOVARTIS AG-12.40%192 616
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Les cotations sont fournies par Factset, Morningstar,S&P Capital IQ et vwd Group