Press release

BIOCORP announces Partnership with AARDEX Group to Extend Smart Solutions for Precision Medication Adherence

By combining their key technologies, both companies offer innovative specific solutions for clinical trials and numerous commercial applications

Issoire (France), Wilmington (USA), October 1st, 2020, at 07:30 am CEST - BIOCORP (FR0012788065 - ALCOR / Eligible PEA PME), a French company specialized in the design, development and manufacture of innovative medical devices, today announced an alliance with Belgium-based AARDEX Group, the world leader in medication adherence solutions.

This alliance is to combine BIOCORP's connected add-on solutions for drug delivery devices with AARDEX's proprietary Medication Event Monitoring System (MEMS®) and offer a comprehensive solution to patients and healthcare providers to effectively measure and manage medication adherence. The financial terms of the agreement have not been disclosed, however the first initiative will be to integrate BIOCORP's Injay connected solution for Pre-filled syringes (PFS) to AARDEX's MEMS Adherence Software (MEMS AS®), to target medicines delivered by PFS with potential applications in the field of Rheumatoid Arthritis, Multiple Sclerosis, Ophthalmology, Psoriasis or Cardiovascular diseases. The roadmap also includes integration with BIOCORP's other connected devices, to cover further chronic conditions in the field of injectable, respiratory, and beyond.

David Dalla Vecchia, CEO and Financial Lead of AARDEX Group, said: "We are delighted to announce our partnership with BIOCORP. Our vision is to continuously innovate in data-drivenmedication adherence solutions to enhance digital therapeutics and patient empowerment. Partnering with BIOCORP - a true pioneer in connected devices - will significantly contribute to that objective and bring together a wealth of knowledge and experience to help meet the needs of today's clinical trials, patients and healthcare providers."

Éric Dessertenne, CEO of BIOCORP, concluded: "This collaboration with AARDEX Group brings a strong added value to our products and to our targeted users. Thanks to the integration with MEMS AS, a unique solution that analyzes deeply patient patterns and behaviors, we will go beyond just monitoring treatment adherence, by providing comprehensive and tailored solutions to boost patient's engagement and effectively manage this issue. AARDEX specific expertise in clinical trials is also a strong asset and will enable us to create relationships with pharma companies right from the development stage of a drug".