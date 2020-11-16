Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Euronext Growth Paris  >  Biocorp    ALCOR   FR0012788065

BIOCORP

(ALCOR)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Biocorp : Official commercial launch of Mallya

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
11/16/2020 | 02:35am EST

Press release

BIOCORP: official commercial launch of Mallya

  • Start of sales in Europe, followed by South Africa and Asia by the
    end of the year
  • Scale-upof production capacity for large-scale launch with Roche
    Diabetes Care France in early 2021
  • Upcoming signatures of other geographic distribution agreements

Issoire (France), November 16th, 2020, at 08:00 am CET - BIOCORP (FR0012788065 - ALCOR / Eligible PEA PME), a French company specialized in the design, development and manufacture of innovative medical devices, today announced the commercial launch of Mallya, the first connected medical device for insulin pen injectors.

This commercial launch results from the distribution partnership signed with cgmDiabet (Deyan Kraft Medical group), a leader in the distribution of medical technologies in Romania. According to the local Authority for Quality Management in Health Care, the country has more than 1.5 million people suffering from diabetes and approximately 250,000 of them use insulin as an essential component of their treatment.

In parallel to this new agreement, BIOCORP is currently recording the first orders from Roche Diabetes Care for commercial launch in France and pre-orders from Sanofi for various countries internationally.

Éric Dessertenne, CEO of BIOCORP said: "This is a great day for Biocorp with the official availability of our product Mallya in a first country. Patients will finally be able to familiarize themselves with this new device, which we strongly hope will help them in their daily insulin management. This first launch comes at a time when our production lines are running at full capacity to prepare for the large-scale marketing of Mallya in early 2021, especially in France with our partner Roche Diabetes Care. At the same time, we are fully mobilized to realize other geographic launches in the very short term, either directly or through our global collaboration with Sanofi. We plan to equip several tens of thousands of patients as early as next year ".

Mallya is the first smart cap for insulin pens, the first in its class to receive the CE medical device mark (Class IIb). Compatible with all disposable insulin pens, Mallya provides reliable monitoring of injected doses and improves compliance for patients with diabetes.

Press release

ABOUT BIOCORP

Recognized for its expertise in the development and manufacture of medical devices and delivery systems, BIOCORP has today acquired a leading position in the connected medical device market thanks to Mallya. This intelligent sensor for insulin injection pens allows reliable monitoring of injected doses and thus offers better compliance in the treatment of diabetics. Available for sale from 2020, Mallya spearheads BIOCORP's product portfolio of innovative connected solutions. The company has 57 employees.

BIOCORP is listed on Euronext since July 2015 (FR0012788065 - ALCOR). For more information, please visit www.biocorpsys.com.

BIOCORP CONTACTS

Jacques Gardette

Éric Dessertenne

Sylvaine Dessard

Chairman of the Board

Chief Executive Officer

Marketing & Communication Director

investisseurs@biocorp.fr

rp@biocorp.fr

+ 33 (0)6 88 69 72 85

ULYSSE COMMUNICATION CONTACTS

Bruno ARABIAN

Nicolas DANIELS

barabian@ulysse-communication.com

ndaniels@ulysse-communication.com

+33 (0)6 87 88 46 26

+33 (0)6 63 66 59 22

This is an excerpt of the original content. To continue reading it, access the original document here.

Disclaimer

Biocorp Production SA published this content on 16 November 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 16 November 2020 07:34:00 UTC
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
All news about BIOCORP
02:35aBIOCORP : Official commercial launch of Mallya
PU
02:31aBIOCORP : Official Commercial Launch of Mallya
BU
10/01BIOCORP : announces Partnership with AARDEX Group to Extend Smart Solutions for ..
PU
10/01BIOCORP : Announces Partnership with AARDEX Group to Extend Smart Solutions for ..
BU
09/24BIOCORP : Half-year results as of June 30, 2020
PU
09/24BIOCORP : Half-year Results as of June 30, 2020
BU
06/30BIOCORP : Signs Distribution Agreement for Mallya Technology With Roche Diabetes..
BU
06/22BIOCORP : Announces Initiation of Coverage by Gilbert Dupont
BU
06/19BIOCORP : and Théa Sign a Partnership for the Development of Innovative Digital ..
BU
04/09BIOCORP : 2019 annual results
PU
More news
Financials
Sales 2020 10,5 M 12,4 M 12,4 M
Net income 2020 -0,15 M -0,18 M -0,18 M
Net Debt 2020 3,53 M 4,18 M 4,18 M
P/E ratio 2020 -718x
Yield 2020 0,05%
Capitalization 119 M 140 M 141 M
EV / Sales 2020 11,6x
EV / Sales 2021 3,84x
Nbr of Employees 57
Free-Float 51,6%
Chart BIOCORP
Duration : Period :
Biocorp Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends BIOCORP
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus UNDERPERFORM
Number of Analysts 2
Average target price 31,35 €
Last Close Price 28,70 €
Spread / Highest target 11,5%
Spread / Average Target 9,23%
Spread / Lowest Target 6,97%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Eric Dessertenne Chief Executive Officer
Jacques Gardette Chairman
Stéphane Chabanais Chief Financial & Administrative Officer
Alain Marcoz Director-Software Research & Development
Emilie Gardette Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
BIOCORP122.48%140
JOHNSON & JOHNSON2.76%394 618
ROCHE HOLDING AG-0.29%293 298
PFIZER INC.-1.43%214 665
MERCK & CO., INC.-10.84%205 160
NOVARTIS AG-14.69%195 232
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Les cotations sont fournies par Factset, Morningstar,S&P Capital IQ et vwd Group