Press release

BIOCORP: official commercial launch of Mallya

Start of sales in Europe, followed by South Africa and Asia by the end of the year

end of the year

Scale-up of production capacity for large-scale launch with Roche Diabetes Care France in early 2021

Diabetes Care France in early 2021

Upcoming signatures of other geographic distribution agreements

Issoire (France), November 16th, 2020, at 08:00 am CET - BIOCORP (FR0012788065 - ALCOR / Eligible PEA PME), a French company specialized in the design, development and manufacture of innovative medical devices, today announced the commercial launch of Mallya, the first connected medical device for insulin pen injectors.

This commercial launch results from the distribution partnership signed with cgmDiabet (Deyan Kraft Medical group), a leader in the distribution of medical technologies in Romania. According to the local Authority for Quality Management in Health Care, the country has more than 1.5 million people suffering from diabetes and approximately 250,000 of them use insulin as an essential component of their treatment.

In parallel to this new agreement, BIOCORP is currently recording the first orders from Roche Diabetes Care for commercial launch in France and pre-orders from Sanofi for various countries internationally.

Éric Dessertenne, CEO of BIOCORP said: "This is a great day for Biocorp with the official availability of our product Mallya in a first country. Patients will finally be able to familiarize themselves with this new device, which we strongly hope will help them in their daily insulin management. This first launch comes at a time when our production lines are running at full capacity to prepare for the large-scale marketing of Mallya in early 2021, especially in France with our partner Roche Diabetes Care. At the same time, we are fully mobilized to realize other geographic launches in the very short term, either directly or through our global collaboration with Sanofi. We plan to equip several tens of thousands of patients as early as next year ".

Mallya is the first smart cap for insulin pens, the first in its class to receive the CE medical device mark (Class IIb). Compatible with all disposable insulin pens, Mallya provides reliable monitoring of injected doses and improves compliance for patients with diabetes.