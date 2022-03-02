Log in
  Homepage
  Equities
  United States
  OTC Markets
  BioCorRx Inc.
  News
  7. Summary
    BICX   US09073C2052

BIOCORRX INC.

(BICX)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

BioCorRx to Present at the Q1 Investor Summit Conference on March 9th

03/02/2022 | 08:35am EST
Anaheim, California--(Newsfile Corp. - March 2, 2022) - BioCorRx Inc. (OTCQB: BICX) (the "Company"), a developer and provider of innovative treatment programs for substance abuse and related disorders, today announced that management will present at the Q1 Investor Summit, hosted by the Investor Summit Group, being held virtually on March 8-9, 2022.

Lourdes Felix, Chief Executive Officer, Chief Financial Officer, and Director of BioCorRx Inc., and Brady Granier, President, Director and CEO of BioCorRx Pharmaceuticals, are scheduled to present as follows:

Event:Q1 Investor Summit
Date and Time:Wednesday, March 9th at 3:30 PM Eastern Time
Webcast:https://us06web.zoom.us/webinar/register/WN_2-CG649WSLSZ9I7sFAo66Q

 

A replay of the presentation will be available on the Investor Relations section of the Company website here. Ms. Felix and Mr. Granier will also host one-on-one meetings with investors throughout the conference.

To register and for more information, please visit www.investorsummitgroup.com.

About the Investor Summit

The Investor Summit (formerly MicroCap Conference) is an exclusive, independent conference dedicated to connecting smallcap and microcap companies with qualified investors. The Q1 Investor Summit will take place virtually, featuring 90+ companies and over 500 investors comprising institutional investors, family offices, and high net worth investors. Sectors Participating: Biotech, Communication Services, Consumer, Energy, Energy/Tech, Financial, Healthcare, Industrials, Materials, Real Estate, Technology, and Tech/Crypt.

For more information contact: info@investorsummitgroup.com.

About BioCorRx

BioCorRx Inc. (OTCQB: BICX) is an addiction treatment solutions company offering a unique approach to the treatment of substance use and other related disorders. Beat Addiction Recovery is a substance use disorder recovery program that typically includes BioCorRx's proprietary Cognitive Behavioral Therapy (CBT) modules along with peer support via mobile app along with medication prescribed by an independent treating physician under their discretion. The UnCraveRx® Weight Loss Program is also a medication assisted weight loss program that includes access to concierge on-demand wellness specialists: nutritionists, fitness experts and personal support from behavioral experts; please visit www.uncraverx.com for more information on UnCraveRx®. The Company also controls BioCorRx Pharmaceuticals, a clinical stage drug development subsidiary currently seeking FDA approval for BICX104, an implantable naltrexone pellet for treatment of alcohol and opioid use disorders. For more information on BICX and its subsidiary pipeline, please visit www.BioCorRx.com.

BioCorRx Inc.
investors@BioCorRx.com
714-462-4880

Investor Relations:
Crescendo Communications, LLC
(212) 671-1020 x304
bicx@crescendo-ir.com

To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/115275


© Newsfilecorp 2022
