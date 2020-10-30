BioCryst Pharmaceuticals : 9930 Sept 2020 Data Update
0
10/30/2020 | 03:30pm EDT
BCX9930 Data Update
September 30, 2020
Forward-Looking Statements
BioCryst's presentation may contain forward-looking statements, including statements regarding future results, unaudited and forward-looking financial information and company performance or achievements. These statements are subject to known and unknown risks and uncertainties which may cause our actual results, performance or achievements to be materially different from any future results or performances expressed or implied in this presentation. You should not place undue reliance on the forward- looking statements. For additional information, including important risk factors, please refer to BioCryst's documents filed with the SEC and located at http://www.sec.gov.
2
Six Major Program Updates Expected in Next 100 Days
Q32020
Q42020
PDUFA
2021
Dec. 3, 2020
Data update from
Data from part 1
ORLADEYO
Approval decision
Data update from
Phase 1 data from
BCX9930 200/400 mg
galidesivir COVID-19 trial
approval in U.S.
on ORLADEYO
BCX9930 200/400 mg
BCX9250 trial in FOP
treatment-naïve PNH
(Q4 2020)
JNDA from PMDA
inadequate responder
(Year-end 2020)
dose-ranging study
(December 2020)
PNH dose-ranging study
(Q3 2020)
(Year-end 2020)
100 Days
3
Factor D: An Outstanding Drug Target for Complement-mediated Diseases
•Factor D is essential to initiate the Alternative Pathway
•Blocking Factor D blocks the Alternative Pathway and all downstream products
Spectrum of Alternative Pathway Dysregulation Diseases
Oral Monotherapy with BCX9930 Offers Advantage of Controlling Both Intravascular (IVH) and Extravascular (EVH) Hemolysis
Goal of Total
Hemolytic Control
IVH Control
LDH
Hemolytic Control
RBC/Granulocyte
Clone Size
EVH Control
Opsonized
RBCs
Patient Outcomes from
Controlled Hemolysis over Time
Relieve Anemia
Hemoglobin
Reduce PNH Clinical
Symptoms
Appearance
of Symptoms
Avoid Transfusions
Transfusions
A. M. Risitano et al., Front Immunol10, 1157 (2019)
5
PNH Proof of Concept Study Design: BCX9930 as Monotherapy
BCX9930 Study Design: Patients with PNH who are Naïve to C5-INH Treatments
Cohort 1
(N = 4 enrolled)
Cohort 2
(N = 3 dosed to date)
Days 1 - 14
Days 15 - 28
Extension after 28 days
100 mg BID
50 mg BID
Patients benefitting on treatment may
continue on BCX9930 and dose-
200 mg BID
400 mg BID
escalate at physicians' discretion
Key Eligibility Criteria at Screening: Patients with PNH who are Naïve to C5-INH Treatments
Hb < 10 g/dL or blood transfusion within the last 12 months
LDH ≥ 2 x ULN
PNH clone size > 10%
Platelet count > 30,000/µL
Reticulocyte count > 100,000/µL
6
Treatment-naïve PNH Patients Had Severe Disease Prior to Treatment
Pre-treatment Characteristics
Cohort 1
Cohort 2
Sequential Patient # in Cohort
1
2
3
4
1
2
3
Patient Code
A
B
C
D
E
F
G
PNH duration, years
8
4
4
5
2
5
1
Compromised bone marrow function
no
no
yes
no
yes
yes
yes
History of thrombosis, pulmonary HT or PNH renal injury
yes
yes
no
no
no
no
no
Lactate dehydrogenase (LDH), × ULN
9.8
11.0
3.7
6.9
4.2
4.6
3.8
Hemoglobin, g/dL
8.2
7.0
6.0
10.7
6.7
7.6
11.0
Units of RBC transfused in 52 weeks prior to screening
0
13
0
2
12
1
2
Reticulocytes, 103cells/µL
220
285
130
203
128
115
181
PNH erythrocyte (RBC) clone size, %
89
41
49
49
33
76
48
PNH RBC relative to PNH WBC, %
89
42
53
60
36
78
61
Laboratory values for LDH, reticulocyte count, total bilirubin and PNH erythrocyte clone size are average of available screening and baseline results. HT: hypertension. Hemoglobin is last available value prior to Day 1 of BCX9930 administration. Study is ongoing - preliminary data.
Patients highlighted in green shading have progressed through at least 6 weeks of treatment on study at 400 mg BID Patients with compromised bone marrow function have history of aplastic anemia or intermediate PNH
7
Duration of BCX9930 Treatment in PNH Patients
50 mg BID
100 mg BID
200 mg BID
400 mg BID
Patient A
1
Patient B
Cohort
Patient C
Patient D
Patient E
2
Cohort
Patient F
Patient G
0
28
56
84
112
140
168
196
Days on therapy with BCX9930
Study is ongoing - preliminary data. Patients B - G remain on treatment in study
As disclosed in May 2020, Patient A discontinued due to an unrelated SAE
Data update from 4
patients on 400 mg BID an average of 53 days to date
8
Meaningful Changes in Key Biomarkers Indicating Control of Hemolysis
g/dL
Hemoglobin
14
12
10
8
6
4
Cohort 1
Cohort 2
Patient B
Patient E
Patient C
2
Patient D
Pre
0
Rx
0
28
56
84
112
140
168
196
Study Day
Patient
Duration at
Hemoglobin
RBC Clone Size %
# of
400 mg BID
g/dL
of Granulocyte
Clone Size
Transfusions
@ 200/400
Most
Most
Pre-Rx
Pre-Rx
mg
Recent
Recent
B
56 days
7.0
11.4
42%
100%
0
C
57 days
6.0
9.5
53%
97%
0
D
56 days
10.7
13.5
60%
87%
0
E
43 days
6.7
11.0
36%
92%
0
Mean
53 days
7.6
11.4
48%
94%
0
Mean increase in Hb from baseline of 3.8 g/dL
Hb maintained at 400 mg BID without RBC transfusions
Mean RBC PNH clone size relative to granulocyte clone size increased to 94% from 48% pre-Rx
Study is ongoing - preliminary data. One 2-unit RBC transfusion in Patient B on study day 15 after 50 mg BID x 14 d (previously reported).
9
BCX9930 Dose-response in Hemoglobin and LDH in PNH Patients
Patient B
Patient C
Patient D
Patient E
Dose, mg BID
Dose, mg BID
Dose, mg BID
Dose, mg BID
14
500
14
500
14
500
14
500
12
12
12
12
400
400
400
400
10
10
10
10
8
300
8
300
8
300
8
300
6
200
6
200
6
200
6
200
4
4
4
4
100
100
100
100
2
2
2
2
1.5
1.5
1.5
1.5
0
Pre-Rx
0
0
Pre-Rx
0
0
Pre-Rx
0
0
Pre-Rx
0
0
56
112
168
0
56
112
168
0
56
112
168
0
56
112
168
Day
Day
Day
Day
Hemoglobin, g/dL, left-hand scale
LDH, xULN, left-hand scale
Shading indicates dose in mg BID (right hand scale)
Study is ongoing - preliminary data
10
Hemolysis Biomarkers and Clinical Assessment Support Clinical Benefit of BCX9930 as Monotherapy in PNH
Clinical Data at 400 mg BID
Dose-dependent and clinically meaningful changes in key disease biomarkers were observed
Mean hemoglobin increase from baseline was 3.8 g/dL
Hb maintained at 400 mg BID without RBC transfusions (4/4)
Mean RBC PNH clone size relative to granulocyte clone size increased from 48% pre-treatment to 94%, representing near-complete control of hemolysis
Average LDH < 1.5 x ULN (3 of 4 patients)
Investigator-assessed clinical benefits
All subjects treated assessed as benefiting from BCX9930 and continued on therapy
Study is ongoing - preliminary data
11
BCX9930 has been Safe and Well Tolerated in PNH Patients
Overall Safety
No discontinuations due to related AEs
No BCX9930-related serious AEs or safety signals
No safety signals in routine monitoring of vital signs, ECGs, or laboratory evaluations of hematology, coagulation, urinalysis, or clinical chemistry
Adverse Events
The most common drug-related TEAE was mild-moderate headache lasting 1-3 days
One patient had mild rash that resolved during continued BCX9930 dosing at 100 mg BID
One patient had mild rash that is resolving during uninterrupted dosing after dose escalation to 400 mg BID
One unrelated serious AE*
Study is ongoing - preliminary data. *Unrelated SAE previously reported, primary disseminated VZV infection in a non-immune subject taking corticosteroids, fatal.
12
Next Steps for BCX9930 Development
Q32020
Q42020
2021
Data updatefrom
Complete dose-ranging
Meet with regulators
Data update from
Begin multiple
BCX9930 200/400mg
in C5 inhibitor naïve
to discuss advanced
BCX9930 200/400 mg
advanced development
treatment-naïve PNH
patients with 500 mg BID
development program
inadequate responder
clinical trials in
dose-ranging study
PNH dose-ranging
hematology and
(Q3 2020)
study by year-end
nephritis diseases of the
alternative pathway
Goal = Oral Monotherapy in Multiple Complement-mediated Diseases
13
This is an excerpt of the original content. To continue reading it, access the original document here.
BioCryst Pharmaceuticals Inc. published this content on 30 September 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 30 October 2020 19:29:05 UTC