BIOCRYST PHARMACEUTICALS, INC.

BIOCRYST PHARMACEUTICALS, INC.

(BCRX)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

BioCryst Pharmaceuticals : 9930 Sept 2020 Data Update

10/30/2020 | 03:30pm EDT

BCX9930 Data Update

September 30, 2020

Forward-Looking Statements

BioCryst's presentation may contain forward-looking statements, including statements regarding future results, unaudited and forward-looking financial information and company performance or achievements. These statements are subject to known and unknown risks and uncertainties which may cause our actual results, performance or achievements to be materially different from any future results or performances expressed or implied in this presentation. You should not place undue reliance on the forward- looking statements. For additional information, including important risk factors, please refer to BioCryst's documents filed with the SEC and located at http://www.sec.gov.

2

Six Major Program Updates Expected in Next 100 Days

Q32020

Q42020

PDUFA

2021

Dec. 3, 2020

Data update from

Data from part 1

ORLADEYO

Approval decision

Data update from

Phase 1 data from

BCX9930 200/400 mg

galidesivir COVID-19 trial

approval in U.S.

on ORLADEYO

BCX9930 200/400 mg

BCX9250 trial in FOP

treatment-naïve PNH

(Q4 2020)

JNDA from PMDA

inadequate responder

(Year-end 2020)

dose-ranging study

(December 2020)

PNH dose-ranging study

(Q3 2020)

(Year-end 2020)

100 Days

3

Factor D: An Outstanding Drug Target for Complement-mediated Diseases

•Factor D is essential to initiate the Alternative Pathway

•Blocking Factor D blocks the Alternative Pathway and all downstream products

Spectrum of Alternative Pathway Dysregulation Diseases

Factor D

BCX9930

Factor D

Inhibition

Factor D

dependent Factor B

Ba cleavage

C5a

Alternative

C3bBb

Amplification

C3b

C5 convertase

C5b

Pathway

C3 convertase

Loop

MAC

C3a

C3

Hematology

PNH

paroxysmal nocturnal hemoglobinuria

aHUS

atypical hemolytic uremic syndrome

Nephrology

C3G glomerulonephritis

PMN

primary membranous nephropathy

IgAN

IgA nephropathy

Rheumatology

ANCA vasculitis

antineutrophil cytoplasmic antibody- associated vasculitis

Lupus nephritis

IgAN vasculitis

4

Oral Monotherapy with BCX9930 Offers Advantage of Controlling Both Intravascular (IVH) and Extravascular (EVH) Hemolysis

Goal of Total

Hemolytic Control

IVH Control

LDH

Hemolytic Control

RBC/Granulocyte

Clone Size

EVH Control

Opsonized

RBCs

Patient Outcomes from

Controlled Hemolysis over Time

Relieve Anemia

Hemoglobin

Reduce PNH Clinical

Symptoms

Appearance

of Symptoms

Avoid Transfusions

Transfusions

A. M. Risitano et al., Front Immunol 10, 1157 (2019)

5

PNH Proof of Concept Study Design: BCX9930 as Monotherapy

BCX9930 Study Design: Patients with PNH who are Naïve to C5-INH Treatments

Cohort 1

(N = 4 enrolled)

Cohort 2

(N = 3 dosed to date)

Days 1 - 14

Days 15 - 28

Extension after 28 days

100 mg BID

50 mg BID

Patients benefitting on treatment may

continue on BCX9930 and dose-

200 mg BID

400 mg BID

escalate at physicians' discretion

Key Eligibility Criteria at Screening: Patients with PNH who are Naïve to C5-INH Treatments

  • Hb < 10 g/dL or blood transfusion within the last 12 months
  • LDH ≥ 2 x ULN
  • PNH clone size > 10%
  • Platelet count > 30,000/µL
  • Reticulocyte count > 100,000/µL

6

Treatment-naïve PNH Patients Had Severe Disease Prior to Treatment

Pre-treatment Characteristics

Cohort 1

Cohort 2

Sequential Patient # in Cohort

1

2

3

4

1

2

3

Patient Code

A

B

C

D

E

F

G

PNH duration, years

8

4

4

5

2

5

1

Compromised bone marrow function

no

no

yes

no

yes

yes

yes

History of thrombosis, pulmonary HT or PNH renal injury

yes

yes

no

no

no

no

no

Lactate dehydrogenase (LDH), × ULN

9.8

11.0

3.7

6.9

4.2

4.6

3.8

Hemoglobin, g/dL

8.2

7.0

6.0

10.7

6.7

7.6

11.0

Units of RBC transfused in 52 weeks prior to screening

0

13

0

2

12

1

2

Reticulocytes, 103cells/µL

220

285

130

203

128

115

181

PNH erythrocyte (RBC) clone size, %

89

41

49

49

33

76

48

PNH RBC relative to PNH WBC, %

89

42

53

60

36

78

61

Laboratory values for LDH, reticulocyte count, total bilirubin and PNH erythrocyte clone size are average of available screening and baseline results. HT: hypertension. Hemoglobin is last available value prior to Day 1 of BCX9930 administration. Study is ongoing - preliminary data.

Patients highlighted in green shading have progressed through at least 6 weeks of treatment on study at 400 mg BID Patients with compromised bone marrow function have history of aplastic anemia or intermediate PNH

7

Duration of BCX9930 Treatment in PNH Patients

50 mg BID

100 mg BID

200 mg BID

400 mg BID

Patient A

1

Patient B

Cohort

Patient C

Patient D

Patient E

2

Cohort

Patient F

Patient G

0

28

56

84

112

140

168

196

Days on therapy with BCX9930

Study is ongoing - preliminary data. Patients B - G remain on treatment in study

As disclosed in May 2020, Patient A discontinued due to an unrelated SAE

Data update from 4

patients on 400 mg BID an average of 53 days to date

8

Meaningful Changes in Key Biomarkers Indicating Control of Hemolysis

g/dL

Hemoglobin

14

12

10

8

6

4

Cohort 1

Cohort 2

Patient B

Patient E

Patient C

2

Patient D

Pre

0

Rx

0

28

56

84

112

140

168

196

Study Day

Patient

Duration at

Hemoglobin

RBC Clone Size %

# of

400 mg BID

g/dL

of Granulocyte

Clone Size

Transfusions

@ 200/400

Most

Most

Pre-Rx

Pre-Rx

mg

Recent

Recent

B

56 days

7.0

11.4

42%

100%

0

C

57 days

6.0

9.5

53%

97%

0

D

56 days

10.7

13.5

60%

87%

0

E

43 days

6.7

11.0

36%

92%

0

Mean

53 days

7.6

11.4

48%

94%

0

  • Mean increase in Hb from baseline of 3.8 g/dL
  • Hb maintained at 400 mg BID without RBC transfusions
  • Mean RBC PNH clone size relative to granulocyte clone size increased to 94% from 48% pre-Rx

Study is ongoing - preliminary data. One 2-unit RBC transfusion in Patient B on study day 15 after 50 mg BID x 14 d (previously reported).

9

BCX9930 Dose-response in Hemoglobin and LDH in PNH Patients

Patient B

Patient C

Patient D

Patient E

Dose, mg BID

Dose, mg BID

Dose, mg BID

Dose, mg BID

14

500

14

500

14

500

14

500

12

12

12

12

400

400

400

400

10

10

10

10

8

300

8

300

8

300

8

300

6

200

6

200

6

200

6

200

4

4

4

4

100

100

100

100

2

2

2

2

1.5

1.5

1.5

1.5

0

Pre-Rx

0

0

Pre-Rx

0

0

Pre-Rx

0

0

Pre-Rx

0

0

56

112

168

0

56

112

168

0

56

112

168

0

56

112

168

Day

Day

Day

Day

Hemoglobin, g/dL, left-hand scale

LDH, xULN, left-hand scale

Shading indicates dose in mg BID (right hand scale)

Study is ongoing - preliminary data

10

Hemolysis Biomarkers and Clinical Assessment Support Clinical Benefit of BCX9930 as Monotherapy in PNH

Clinical Data at 400 mg BID

Dose-dependent and clinically meaningful changes in key disease biomarkers were observed

  • Mean hemoglobin increase from baseline was 3.8 g/dL
  • Hb maintained at 400 mg BID without RBC transfusions (4/4)
  • Mean RBC PNH clone size relative to granulocyte clone size increased from 48% pre-treatment to 94%, representing near-complete control of hemolysis
  • Average LDH < 1.5 x ULN (3 of 4 patients)

Investigator-assessed clinical benefits

  • All subjects treated assessed as benefiting from BCX9930 and continued on therapy

Study is ongoing - preliminary data

11

BCX9930 has been Safe and Well Tolerated in PNH Patients

Overall Safety

  • No discontinuations due to related AEs
  • No BCX9930-related serious AEs or safety signals
    • No safety signals in routine monitoring of vital signs, ECGs, or laboratory evaluations of hematology, coagulation, urinalysis, or clinical chemistry

Adverse Events

  • The most common drug-related TEAE was mild-moderate headache lasting 1-3 days
  • One patient had mild rash that resolved during continued BCX9930 dosing at 100 mg BID
  • One patient had mild rash that is resolving during uninterrupted dosing after dose escalation to 400 mg BID
  • One unrelated serious AE*

Study is ongoing - preliminary data. *Unrelated SAE previously reported, primary disseminated VZV infection in a non-immune subject taking corticosteroids, fatal.

12

Next Steps for BCX9930 Development

Q32020

Q42020

2021

Data updatefrom

Complete dose-ranging

Meet with regulators

Data update from

Begin multiple

BCX9930 200/400mg

in C5 inhibitor naïve

to discuss advanced

BCX9930 200/400 mg

advanced development

treatment-naïve PNH

patients with 500 mg BID

development program

inadequate responder

clinical trials in

dose-ranging study

PNH dose-ranging

hematology and

(Q3 2020)

study by year-end

nephritis diseases of the

alternative pathway

Goal = Oral Monotherapy in Multiple Complement-mediated Diseases

13

This is an excerpt of the original content. To continue reading it, access the original document here.

Disclaimer

BioCryst Pharmaceuticals Inc. published this content on 30 September 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein.

