BioCryst Pharmaceuticals : 9930 Sept 2020 Data Update

Treatment-naïve PNH Patients Had Severe Disease Prior to Treatment

Pre-treatment Characteristics Cohort 1 Cohort 2 Sequential Patient # in Cohort 1 2 3 4 1 2 3 Patient Code A B C D E F G PNH duration, years 8 4 4 5 2 5 1 Compromised bone marrow function no no yes no yes yes yes History of thrombosis, pulmonary HT or PNH renal injury yes yes no no no no no Lactate dehydrogenase (LDH), × ULN 9.8 11.0 3.7 6.9 4.2 4.6 3.8 Hemoglobin, g/dL 8.2 7.0 6.0 10.7 6.7 7.6 11.0 Units of RBC transfused in 52 weeks prior to screening 0 13 0 2 12 1 2 Reticulocytes, 103cells/µL 220 285 130 203 128 115 181 PNH erythrocyte (RBC) clone size, % 89 41 49 49 33 76 48 PNH RBC relative to PNH WBC, % 89 42 53 60 36 78 61

Laboratory values for LDH, reticulocyte count, total bilirubin and PNH erythrocyte clone size are average of available screening and baseline results. HT: hypertension. Hemoglobin is last available value prior to Day 1 of BCX9930 administration. Study is ongoing - preliminary data.

Patients highlighted in green shading have progressed through at least 6 weeks of treatment on study at 400 mg BID Patients with compromised bone marrow function have history of aplastic anemia or intermediate PNH