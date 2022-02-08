BioCryst Pharmaceuticals : Appoints Machelle Sanders to Board of Directors - Form 8-K

BioCryst Appoints Machelle Sanders to Board of Directors

RESEARCH TRIANGLE PARK, N.C., Feb. 08, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- BioCryst Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (Nasdaq:BCRX) today announced that the company has appointed North Carolina Secretary of Commerce, and accomplished pharmaceutical operations executive, Machelle Sanders, to its board of directors.

Ms. Sanders has more than 30 years of pharmaceutical and biotechnology experience with increasing levels of quality assurance and manufacturing operations responsibilities with Biogen, Purdue Pharmaceuticals and AkzoNobel. Most recently she led product operations for Biogen's $8 billion multiple sclerosis franchise and was vice president of manufacturing and general manager for Biogen's 1,200 employee Research Triangle Park facility, the company's largest global manufacturing operation.

Prior to being appointed as North Carolina's Secretary of Commerce in February 2021, Ms. Sanders served as secretary of the North Carolina Department of Administration from January 2017 until February 2021.

"It is exciting to join the board at BioCryst now, as the company builds on the successful commercial launch of ORLADEYO with its pipeline of oral medicines for rare diseases that can change the lives of patients. I have seen first-hand how the combination of commercial success plus a prolific R&D platform can compound value," Ms. Sanders said.

"Machelle understands how to efficiently scale operations for a multi-billion dollar company while maintaining high quality and compliance, and preserving corporate culture. We are delighted to add her deep and unique expertise to the board as BioCryst accelerates its growth," said Robert Ingram, chairman of BioCryst.

Ms. Sanders currently serves on the boards of directors of Radius Health and Novan. She received a B.S. in biochemistry from North Carolina State University and a master's in health administration from Pfeiffer University.

