BioCryst Pharmaceuticals, Inc.

BIOCRYST PHARMACEUTICALS, INC.

(BCRX)
BioCryst Reports Inducement Grants Under Nasdaq Listing Rule 5635(c)(4)

10/05/2020

RESEARCH TRIANGLE PARK, N.C., Oct. 05, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- BioCryst Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (Nasdaq: BCRX) today announced that the compensation committee of BioCryst’s board of directors granted 12 newly-hired employees inducement options to purchase an aggregate of 213,000 shares of BioCryst common stock on September 30, 2020 as inducements material to each employee entering into employment with BioCryst. The options were granted in accordance with Nasdaq Listing Rule 5635(c)(4).

The options have an exercise price of $3.44 per share, which is equal to the closing price of BioCryst common stock on the last business day prior to the grant date. The options vest in four equal annual installments beginning on the one-year anniversary of the grant date, in each case subject to the new employee’s continued service with the company. Each stock option has a 10-year term and is subject to the terms and conditions of BioCryst’s Inducement Equity Incentive Plan and a stock option agreement covering the grant.

About BioCryst Pharmaceuticals

BioCryst Pharmaceuticals discovers novel, oral, small-molecule medicines that treat rare diseases in which significant unmet medical needs exist and an enzyme plays a key role in the biological pathway of the disease. BioCryst has several ongoing development programs including ORLADEYO (berotralstat), an oral treatment for hereditary angioedema, BCX9930, an oral Factor D inhibitor for the treatment of complement-mediated diseases, galidesivir, a potential treatment for COVID-19, Marburg virus disease and Yellow Fever, and BCX9250, an ALK-2 inhibitor for the treatment of fibrodysplasia ossificans progressiva. RAPIVAB® (peramivir injection), a viral neuraminidase inhibitor for the treatment of influenza, is BioCryst's first approved product and has received regulatory approval in the U.S., Canada, Australia, Japan, Taiwan, Korea and the European Union. Post-marketing commitments for RAPIVAB are ongoing. For more information, please visit the Company's website at www.BioCryst.com.

BCRXW

Contact:
John Bluth
+1 919 859 7910
jbluth@biocryst.com

Primary Logo


© GlobeNewswire 2020
Financials (USD)
Sales 2020 33,3 M - -
Net income 2020 -151 M - -
Net cash 2020 185 M - -
P/E ratio 2020 -3,70x
Yield 2020 -
Capitalization 595 M 595 M -
EV / Sales 2020 12,3x
EV / Sales 2021 10,1x
Nbr of Employees 140
Free-Float 99,2%
Managers
NameTitle
Jon P. Stonehouse President, Chief Executive Officer & Director
Robert Alexander Ingram Chairman
Anthony Doyle Chief Financial Officer & Senior Vice President
William P. Sheridan Chief Medical Officer & Senior Vice President
Kenneth B. Lee Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
BIOCRYST PHARMACEUTICALS, INC.5.65%595
GILEAD SCIENCES, INC.-4.32%77 944
VERTEX PHARMACEUTICALS19.11%67 930
REGENERON PHARMACEUTICALS50.42%59 434
WUXI APPTEC CO., LTD.54.26%36 321
BEIGENE, LTD.70.90%25 611
