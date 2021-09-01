BioCryst Say U.S. Government Excercises Option to Buy Rapivab Doses

By Matt Grossman

BioCryst Pharmaceuticals Inc. on Wednesday said the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services has exercised its option to buy more doses of the company's antiviral influenza treatment Rapivab.

In the deal, the government will buy 10,000 additional doses of the drug for the strategic national stockpile for about $7 million, the company said.

After fulfilling the order, BioCryst will have delivered 40,000 doses of the drug under the contract, it said.

