    BCRX   US09058V1035

BIOCRYST PHARMACEUTICALS, INC.

(BCRX)
BioCryst Say U.S. Government Excercises Option to Buy Rapivab Doses

09/01/2021 | 05:28am EDT
By Matt Grossman

BioCryst Pharmaceuticals Inc. on Wednesday said the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services has exercised its option to buy more doses of the company's antiviral influenza treatment Rapivab.

In the deal, the government will buy 10,000 additional doses of the drug for the strategic national stockpile for about $7 million, the company said.

After fulfilling the order, BioCryst will have delivered 40,000 doses of the drug under the contract, it said.

Write to Matt Grossman at matt.grossman@wsj.com

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

09-01-21 0728ET

Financials (USD)
Sales 2021 155 M - -
Net income 2021 -210 M - -
Net Debt 2021 29,1 M - -
P/E ratio 2021 -13,6x
Yield 2021 -
Capitalization 2 848 M 2 848 M -
EV / Sales 2021 18,5x
EV / Sales 2022 12,1x
Nbr of Employees 246
Free-Float 99,1%
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 12
Last Close Price 15,92 $
Average target price 21,27 $
Spread / Average Target 33,6%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Jon P. Stonehouse President, Chief Executive Officer & Director
Anthony Doyle Chief Financial Officer & Senior Vice President
Robert Alexander Ingram Chairman
William P. Sheridan Chief Medical Officer & Senior Vice President
Helen M. Thackray Director, Chief Research & Development Officer
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
BIOCRYST PHARMACEUTICALS, INC.110.74%2 848
GILEAD SCIENCES, INC.24.92%91 252
BIONTECH SE303.82%79 506
REGENERON PHARMACEUTICALS39.39%70 012
WUXI APPTEC CO., LTD.18.29%60 452
VERTEX PHARMACEUTICALS-15.25%51 961