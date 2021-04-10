Biodesix : Releases New Data at AACR on Proteomic Profiling to Help Guide Physician Treatment Strategies for NSCLC Patients

Findings to be Presented at AACR Annual Meeting Further Demonstrate the Utility of Protein Biomarker Data to Support Physicians in Patient Management

Biodesix, Inc. (Nasdaq: BDSX), a leading data-driven diagnostic solutions company with a focus in lung disease, today announced that three abstracts from multiple clinical studies will be showcased at the 2021 American Association for Cancer Research (AACR) Annual Meeting being held virtually April 10-15, 2021 and May 17-21, 2021. Findings from these studies address the utility of physicians using blood-based proteomic testing as an approach to interpret each patient’s immune response to cancer, which can help guide treatment decisions.

Abstract #520: Potential role of serum proteome in predicting immune-related adverse events from immunotherapy in non-small cell lung cancer

An abstract authored by Young Kwang Chae, MD, MPH, MBA of Northwestern University Feinberg School of Medicine, with lead author Dr. Myungwood Nam, reports data from a study on the Primary Immune Response (PIR) test. PIR is a serum-based proteomic classifier that, in this case, was used to study the correlation between immunotherapy and the development of immune-related adverse events (irAEs) in patients with non-small cell lung cancer (NSCLC). Following a baseline PIR test, patients were categorized as sensitive or not sensitive to immunotherapy treatment, then monitored for irAEs after the start of immunotherapy. The study found that patients who had been categorized as sensitive were more likely to tolerate immunotherapy without developing irAEs. The abstract concludes that the PIR test may be able to predict the development of irAEs, and identify patients who should be monitored more closely during treatment with immunotherapy. The data will be available for viewing at 4:30 p.m. ET on April 10 and poster sessions will be available at 8:30 a.m. ET on April 10.

Abstract #673: The role of mass spectrometry-based serum proteomics signatures in predicting clinical outcomes in cancer patients treated with immune check point inhibitors (ICI)

A second abstract, also authored by Dr. Chae, presents an analysis of a recent study using PIR to predict patient responses to ICI therapy. The study found the PIR test was able to reliably stratify patients into groups based on their expected prognosis. This information can be used by physicians to help guide their frontline ICI treatment decisions for patients with NSCLC who are identified as not sensitive to immunotherapy treatment and may benefit from more aggressive treatment. This data will become available at 4:30 p.m. ET on April 10 and poster sessions will be available at 8:30 a.m. ET on April 10.

Abstract #662: Longitudinal blood-based proteomic testing in advanced non-small cell lung cancer

An abstract authored by Eric Schaefer, MD, of Highlands Oncology Group, demonstrates that the VeriStrat® blood-based immune profiling test is capable of monitoring changes in disease state and patient immune response for patients with advanced NSCLC. The INSIGHT observational study (NCT03289780) found that the VeriStrat test was able to group patients according to their disease state and then monitor changes in disease state in response to treatment at 6- and 12-month follow-ups. This result suggests that longitudinal immune profile testing may be a viable option in monitoring such changes, and that the resulting data can be used to help guide treatment strategy. The data will become available for viewing at 4:30 p.m. ET on April 10.

“Our aim is to help patients access the most targeted treatment possible by providing physicians with timely, actionable data, that will assist their treatment decisions,” said Scott Hutton, CEO of Biodesix. “By continuing to invest in and increase our understanding of patient immune response, we can equip physicians with critical information to help them determine the best treatment strategy for patients with NSCLC.”

