Biodesix, Inc. (Nasdaq: BDSX), a leading diagnostic solutions company with a focus in lung disease, today announced Scott Hutton, Chief Executive Officer, will participate in two upcoming investor conferences:

William Blair 44th Annual Growth Stock Conference

Presentation and 1x1 Meetings

Presentation Date and Time: Tuesday, June 4, 2024 at 10:40 AM CT

Location: Chicago, IL

Jefferies Global Healthcare Conference

Presentation and 1x1 Meetings

Presentation Date and Time: Thursday, June 6, 2024 at 8:30 AM ET

Location: New York, NY

The presentations will be webcast live and available for replay under “News & Events” in the Investors section of the Company's website at www.biodesix.com.

About Biodesix

Biodesix is a leading diagnostic solutions and services company with a focus in lung disease. Biodesix offers five Medicare-covered tests for patients with lung diseases. The blood-based Nodify Lung® Nodule Risk Assessment testing strategy, consisting of the Nodify XL2® and the Nodify CDT® tests, evaluates the risk of malignancy in incidental pulmonary nodules, enabling physicians to better triage patients to the most appropriate course of action. The blood-based IQLung™ strategy for lung cancer patients integrates the GeneStrat® targeted ddPCR™ test, the GeneStrat NGS® test and the VeriStrat® test to support treatment decisions across all stages of lung cancer with results in an average of two to three business days, expediting the time to treatment. Biodesix collaborates with many of the world’s leading biotechnology and pharmaceutical companies to solve complex diagnostic challenges in lung disease. For more information about Biodesix, visit biodesix.com.

