2021-10-27 Current Report

Biofarm output number: 378/27.10.2021
CURRENT REPORT
according to the F.S.A. Regulation No. 5/2018
Date of the report: 27.10.2021
Name of the Commercial company: BIOFARM S.A.
Registered office: Bucharest, str. Logofatul Tautu, nr. 99, sector 3
Telephone No.: 021/301.06.87
Fax No.: 021/316.52.48
Website: www.biofarm.ro
Unique registration code: RO 341563
Order No. with the Trade Register: J40/199/1991
Fully paid-up share capital: lei 98,537,535
Market on which company securities are traded - Bucharest Stock Exchange, BIO symbol
Important event to report:
Considering
-
The global pandemic situation and the prevention measures imposed by the Romanian authorities to limit and prevent SARS-CoV-2 coronavirus infection;
-
The cumulative incidence rate calculated at 14 days at the level of Bucharest of over 6/1000 inhabitants at the date of this report;
-
The measures imposed by Government Decision no. 1090/2021 on the extension of the alert state on the Romanian territory by 30 days starting with 10 of October 2021, according to which it is forbidden to organize and hold private events indoors (Art. 1 of Annex 3 - Measures to reduce the impact of the type of risk)
-
The fact that the Company convened the Ordinary General Meeting of Shareholders for 04.11.2021 (05.11.2021 the second convening);
The company BIOFARM S.A. recommends to its shareholders to express their voting rights using:
-
the alternative of the vote by correspondence. We recommend downloading the forms available on the company's website in the Corporate Governance / Investor Relations - GMS - GMS 2021 section;
-
sending the documents (votes by correspondence, special and general powers of attorney) by electronic means (using the extended electronic signature incorporated according to Law no. 455/2001 on the electronic signature, republished) to the email addresses daniel.constantin@biofarm.roor roxana.stanciu@biofarm.ro.
The materials for the Ordinary General Meeting of Shareholders are available in electronic format on the company website www.biofarm.ro. We recommend the electronic means to access the GMS materials, avoiding as far as possible to request their transmission by post / courier services or by personal lifting from the company headquarters.
Taking into account the aspect of not knowing the measures which will be taken by the authorities, that will be in force at the date of the GMS, please proceed so as to ensure that your votes will be expressed within the legal term stipulated in the Convening, respectively until the date of 02.11.2021, 12 o'clock p.m..
We inform you that the restrictions imposed by the authorities, in force on the date of the General Meeting, regarding the limitation of the number of participants (shareholders personally or through representatives) to events held in confined spaces, will be respected.
Participation at events held in confined spaces, even under the conditions imposed by the authorities, exposes the participants to a possible contamination with the SAR-CoV-2 virus, and the issuer and / or its management could not be held responsible for such a risk (if the shareholder has decided on his own responsibility to travel and attend in person the OGMS).
In all cases the participants:
-
are obliged to submit to the epidemiological triage at the entrance to the headquarters and to carry out the obligatory disinfection of the hands;
-
to permanently wear protective masks so as to cover the nose and mouth;
-
apply collective and individual hygiene rules to prevent contamination and limit the spread of SARS-CoV-2 virus;
-
to maintain the imposed physical distance from the other participants;
-
the physical interaction will be limited to taking the vote;
-
the physical presence on the premises will be strictly limited to the time taken for the General Meeting.
-
Participation, with physical presence, in the GMS of 04.11.2021 (05.11.2021 the second convening) is allowed only for:
-
-
persons who are vaccinated against SARS-CoV-2 virus and for whom 10 days have elapsed since the completion of the complete vaccination schedule
-
persons who test negative for an RT-PCR test for SARS-CoV-2 virus infection not older than 72 hours or a certified negative result for a rapid antigen test for SARS-CoV-2 virus infection not older than 48 hours
-
persons who are in the period between 15th and 180th day after confirmation of SARS-CoV-2 virus infection
Certification of vaccination, testing or cure of SARS-CoV-2 virus infection is performed through the European Union's digital certificates for COVID-19.Representatives of BIOFARM S.A. will verify the validity of the digital certificate before the entry into the meeting room of the GMS participant.
Kind regards,
BIOFARM S.A.
B.D. CHAIRMAN
HREBENCIUC Andrei
