2021-10-27 Current Report

Date of the report: 27.10.2021

Name of the Commercial company: BIOFARM S.A.

Registered office: Bucharest, str. Logofatul Tautu, nr. 99, sector 3

Telephone No.: 021/301.06.87

Fax No.: 021/316.52.48

Website: www.biofarm.ro

Unique registration code: RO 341563

Order No. with the Trade Register: J40/199/1991

Fully paid-up share capital: lei 98,537,535

Market on which company securities are traded - Bucharest Stock Exchange, BIO symbol

Important event to report:

Considering

The global pandemic situation and the prevention measures imposed by the Romanian authorities to limit and prevent SARS-CoV-2 coronavirus infection;

SARS-CoV-2 coronavirus infection; The cumulative incidence rate calculated at 14 days at the level of Bucharest of over 6/1000 inhabitants at the date of this report;

The measures imposed by Government Decision no. 1090/2021 on the extension of the alert state on the Romanian territory by 30 days starting with 10 of October 2021, according to which it is forbidden to organize and hold private events indoors (Art. 1 of Annex 3 - Measures to reduce the impact of the type of risk)

The fact that the Company convened the Ordinary General Meeting of Shareholders for 04.11.2021 (05.11.2021 the second convening);

The company BIOFARM S.A. recommends to its shareholders to express their voting rights using:

the alternative of the vote by correspondence . We recommend downloading the forms available on the company's website in the Corporate Governance / Investor Relations - GMS - GMS 2021 section;

sending the documents (votes by correspondence, special and general powers of attorney) by electronic means (using the extended electronic signature incorporated according to Law no. 455/2001 on the electronic signature, republished) to the email addresses daniel.constantin@biofarm.ro or roxana.stanciu@biofarm.ro .

The materials for the Ordinary General Meeting of Shareholders are available in electronic format on the company website www.biofarm.ro. We recommend the electronic means to access the GMS materials, avoiding as far as possible to request their transmission by post / courier services or by personal lifting from the company headquarters.

Taking into account the aspect of not knowing the measures which will be taken by the authorities, that will be in force at the date of the GMS, please proceed so as to ensure that your votes will be expressed within the legal term stipulated in the Convening, respectively until the date of 02.11.2021, 12 o'clock p.m..

We inform you that the restrictions imposed by the authorities, in force on the date of the General Meeting, regarding the limitation of the number of participants (shareholders personally or through representatives) to events held in confined spaces, will be respected.

