Biofarm S A : 2020-11-27 Current Report

Biofarm output number: 1129/27.11.2020
CURRENT REPORT
according to the F.S.A. Regulation No. 5/2018
Date of the report: 27.11.2020
Name of the Commercial company: BIOFARM S.A.
Registered office: Bucharest, str. Logofatul Tautu, nr. 99, sector 3
Telephone No.: 021/301.06.87
Fax No.: 021/316.52.48
Website: www.biofarm.ro
Unique registration code: RO 341563
Order No. with the Trade Register: J40/199/1991
Fully paid-up share capital: lei 98,537,535
Market on which company securities are traded - Bucharest Stock Exchange, BIO symbol
Important events to report:
Disputes in which the company is involved
The Board of Directors of BIOFARM S.A. informs the shareholders regarding the disputes below with hearings in November 2020:
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
NEXT TRIAL
|
|
FILE NO.
|
PARTIES
|
COURT
|
STAGE
|
OBJECT
|
REMARKS
|
|
|
|
CURRENT TRIAL DATE
|
|
DATE
|
1
|
3278/62/2020
|
Sanosan
|
Brasov
|
Merits
|
Insolvency
|
Biofarm S.A. requested the
|
At
|
the
|
trial
|
|
date
|
of
|
23-02-2021
|
|
|
Pharmaceuticals
|
Court of
|
|
proceedings
|
opening
|
of
|
the
|
insolvency
|
17.11.2020,
|
the Court
|
|
|
|
S.R.L.- Debtor
|
Law
|
|
|
procedure
|
against
|
the
|
rejected the request made
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
debtor
|
|
|
Sanosan
|
by
|
the
|
debtor
|
Sanosan
|
|
|
|
Biofarm -
|
|
|
|
Pharmaceuticals, in the file
|
Pharmaceuticals
|
S.R.L.
|
|
|
|
Creditor
|
|
|
|
1484/62/2020,
|
asking for
|
regarding
|
the
|
opening
|
of
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
the registration in the table
|
the
|
simplified
|
bankruptcy
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
of creditors
|
with
|
the
|
procedure, and
|
admitted
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
amount of 8,066,750.88 lei
|
the request of Biofarm S.A.
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
(main
|
debit
|
and
|
delay
|
for opening the insolvency
|
99 Logofătul Tăutu Street, District 3, Bucharest, Romania, 031212
T: +40 21 301 0600; F: +40 21 301 0605; Email: office@biofarm.ro; biofarm.ro
Share capital 98.537.535 lei, fully subscribed and paid-up, RO341563, J40/199/5.02.1991
Account RO26 BRDE 441 SV 28095 174410, BRD Decebal Branch
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
NEXT TRIAL
|
|
FILE NO.
|
PARTIES
|
COURT
|
STAGE
|
OBJECT
|
REMARKS
|
|
|
|
CURRENT TRIAL DATE
|
DATE
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
penalties). As the debtor
|
procedure,
|
|
through
|
the
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
also
|
filed
|
for
|
insolvency,
|
general procedure,
|
setting
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
the
|
court
|
ordered
|
the
|
deadlines for verifying
|
the
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
connection
|
of
|
the
|
file
|
claims and
|
|
continuing
|
the
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
1484/62/2020 to the main
|
procedure,
|
postponing
|
the
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
application
|
(considering
|
case for 23.02.2021.
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Biofarm's application as a
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
declaration
|
of
|
registration
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
as a creditor), which forms
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
the object of the file
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
3278/62/2020 on the role
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
of Brasov Court of Law.
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
2
|
32202/3/2018
|
Servelectro
|
Court of
|
Merits
|
Insolvency
|
Biofarm
|
S.A. is registered
|
At the
|
trial
|
date
|
of
|
16-04-2021
|
|
|
Integral S.R.L.-
|
Law of
|
|
proceedings
|
in
|
the
|
debtor's list
|
of
|
27.11.2020,
|
the
|
Court
|
|
|
|
Debtor
|
Bucharest
|
|
|
creditors with the amount
|
postponed
|
|
the
|
case
|
for
|
|
|
|
|
Municipality
|
|
|
of lei 333.739 lei, being an
|
16.04.2021
|
to
|
implement
|
|
|
|
Biofarm -
|
|
|
|
unsecured creditor.
|
|
the reorganization plan.
|
|
|
|
|
Creditor
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
B.D. CHAIRMAN
HREBENCIUC Andrei
99 Logofătul Tăutu Street, District 3, Bucharest, Romania, 031212
T: +40 21 301 0600; F: +40 21 301 0605; Email: office@biofarm.ro; biofarm.ro
Share capital 98.537.535 lei, fully subscribed and paid-up, RO341563, J40/199/5.02.1991
Account RO26 BRDE 441 SV 28095 174410, BRD Decebal Branch
This is an excerpt of the original content. To continue reading it, access the original document here.
Disclaimer
BIOFARM SA published this content on 27 November 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 27 November 2020 15:44:04 UTC