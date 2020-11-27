Log in
BIOFARM S.A.

(BIO)
Biofarm S A : 2020-11-27 Current Report

11/27/2020
Biofarm output number: 1129/27.11.2020

CURRENT REPORT

according to the F.S.A. Regulation No. 5/2018

Date of the report: 27.11.2020

Name of the Commercial company: BIOFARM S.A.

Registered office: Bucharest, str. Logofatul Tautu, nr. 99, sector 3

Telephone No.: 021/301.06.87

Fax No.: 021/316.52.48

Website: www.biofarm.ro

Unique registration code: RO 341563

Order No. with the Trade Register: J40/199/1991

Fully paid-up share capital: lei 98,537,535

Market on which company securities are traded - Bucharest Stock Exchange, BIO symbol

Important events to report:

Disputes in which the company is involved

The Board of Directors of BIOFARM S.A. informs the shareholders regarding the disputes below with hearings in November 2020:

NEXT TRIAL

FILE NO.

PARTIES

COURT

STAGE

OBJECT

REMARKS

CURRENT TRIAL DATE

DATE

1

3278/62/2020

Sanosan

Brasov

Merits

Insolvency

Biofarm S.A. requested the

At

the

trial

date

of

23-02-2021

Pharmaceuticals

Court of

proceedings

opening

of

the

insolvency

17.11.2020,

the Court

S.R.L.- Debtor

Law

procedure

against

the

rejected the request made

debtor

Sanosan

by

the

debtor

Sanosan

Biofarm -

Pharmaceuticals, in the file

Pharmaceuticals

S.R.L.

Creditor

1484/62/2020,

asking for

regarding

the

opening

of

the registration in the table

the

simplified

bankruptcy

of creditors

with

the

procedure, and

admitted

amount of 8,066,750.88 lei

the request of Biofarm S.A.

(main

debit

and

delay

for opening the insolvency

NEXT TRIAL

FILE NO.

PARTIES

COURT

STAGE

OBJECT

REMARKS

CURRENT TRIAL DATE

DATE

penalties). As the debtor

procedure,

through

the

also

filed

for

insolvency,

general procedure,

setting

the

court

ordered

the

deadlines for verifying

the

connection

of

the

file

claims and

continuing

the

1484/62/2020 to the main

procedure,

postponing

the

application

(considering

case for 23.02.2021.

Biofarm's application as a

declaration

of

registration

as a creditor), which forms

the object of the file

3278/62/2020 on the role

of Brasov Court of Law.

2

32202/3/2018

Servelectro

Court of

Merits

Insolvency

Biofarm

S.A. is registered

At the

trial

date

of

16-04-2021

Integral S.R.L.-

Law of

proceedings

in

the

debtor's list

of

27.11.2020,

the

Court

Debtor

Bucharest

creditors with the amount

postponed

the

case

for

Municipality

of lei 333.739 lei, being an

16.04.2021

to

implement

Biofarm -

unsecured creditor.

the reorganization plan.

Creditor

B.D. CHAIRMAN

HREBENCIUC Andrei

