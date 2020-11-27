Biofarm S A : 2020-11-27 Current Report

Biofarm output number: 1129/27.11.2020

CURRENT REPORT

according to the F.S.A. Regulation No. 5/2018

Date of the report: 27.11.2020

Name of the Commercial company: BIOFARM S.A.

Registered office: Bucharest, str. Logofatul Tautu, nr. 99, sector 3

Telephone No.: 021/301.06.87

Fax No.: 021/316.52.48

Website: www.biofarm.ro

Unique registration code: RO 341563

Order No. with the Trade Register: J40/199/1991

Fully paid-up share capital: lei 98,537,535

Market on which company securities are traded - Bucharest Stock Exchange, BIO symbol

Important events to report:

Disputes in which the company is involved

The Board of Directors of BIOFARM S.A. informs the shareholders regarding the disputes below with hearings in November 2020:

NEXT TRIAL FILE NO. PARTIES COURT STAGE OBJECT REMARKS CURRENT TRIAL DATE DATE 1 3278/62/2020 Sanosan Brasov Merits Insolvency Biofarm S.A. requested the At the trial date of 23-02-2021 Pharmaceuticals Court of proceedings opening of the insolvency 17.11.2020, the Court S.R.L.- Debtor Law procedure against the rejected the request made debtor Sanosan by the debtor Sanosan Biofarm - Pharmaceuticals, in the file Pharmaceuticals S.R.L. Creditor 1484/62/2020, asking for regarding the opening of the registration in the table the simplified bankruptcy of creditors with the procedure, and admitted amount of 8,066,750.88 lei the request of Biofarm S.A. (main debit and delay for opening the insolvency

99 Logofătul Tăutu Street, District 3, Bucharest, Romania, 031212

T: +40 21 301 0600; F: +40 21 301 0605; Email: office@biofarm.ro; biofarm.ro

Share capital 98.537.535 lei, fully subscribed and paid-up, RO341563, J40/199/5.02.1991

Account RO26 BRDE 441 SV 28095 174410, BRD Decebal Branch