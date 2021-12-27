Log in
    BIO

BIOFARM S.A.

(BIO)
End-of-day quote. End-of-day quote Bucharest Stock Exchange - 12/23
0.818 RON   +2.25%
Biofarm S A : 2021-12-27 Current Report

12/27/2021 | 04:27am EST
cod JA-F002-rev01

Biofarm output number: 457/27.12.2021

CURRENT REPORT

according to the F.S.A. Regulation No. 5/2018

Date of the report: 27.12.2021

Name of the Commercial company: BIOFARM S.A.

Registered office: Bucharest, str. Logofatul Tautu, nr. 99, sector 3

Telephone No.: 021/301.06.87

Fax No.: 021/316.52.48

Website: www.biofarm.ro

Unique registration code: RO 341563

Order No. with the Trade Register: J40/199/1991

Fully paid-up share capital: lei 98,537,535

Market on which company securities are traded - Bucharest Stock Exchange, BIO symbol

Important events to report:

Disputes in which the company is involved

The Board of Directors of BIOFARM S.A. informs the shareholders regarding the disputes below with hearings in December 2021:

NEXT TRIAL

FILE NO.

PARTIES

COURT

STAGE

OBJECT

REMARKS

CURRENT TRIAL DATE

DATE

1

30962/3/2016

Romvent

Court of Law

Merits

Insolvency

Biofarm S.A. is registered in the

At the trial date of

24-02-2022

Engineering -

of Bucharest

proceedings

debtor's list of creditors with the

02.12.2021, the court

Debtor

Municipality

amount of lei 1.167.346, being an

postponed the case until

unsecured creditor.

24.02.2022 for the

Biofarm -

continuation of the

Creditor

procedure.

99 Logofătul Tăutu Street, District 3, Bucharest, Romania, 031212

T: +40 21 301 0600; F: +40 21 301 0605; Email: office@biofarm.ro; biofarm.ro

Share capital 98.537.535 lei, fully subscribed and paid-up, RO341563, J40/199/5.02.1991

Account RO26 BRDE 441 SV 28095 174410, BRD Decebal Branch

cod JA-F002-rev01

2

3278/62/2020

Sanosan

Brasov Court

Merits

Insolvency

Biofarm S.A. requested the opening of

At the trial date of

28-03-2022

Pharmaceuticals

of Law

proceedings

the insolvency procedure against the

09.12.2021, the court

S.R.L.- Debtor

debtor Sanosan Pharmaceuticals, in

postponed the ruling for

the file 1484/62/2020, asking for the

16.12.2021.

Biofarm -

registration in the table of creditors

At the trial date of

Creditor

with the amount of 8,066,750.88 lei

16.12.2021, the court

(main debit and delay penalties). As

accepted the request of

the debtor also filed for insolvency, the

the judicial

court ordered the connection of the file

administrator, opening

1484/62/2020 to the main application

the general bankruptcy

(considering Biofarm's application as a

procedure against the

declaration of registration as a

debtor Sanosan

creditor), which forms the object of the

Pharmaceuticals S.R.L.

file 3278/62/2020 on the role of

The court postponed the

Brasov Court of Law.

case for March 28, 2022.

B.D. CHAIRMAN

HREBENCIUC Andrei

99 Logofătul Tăutu Street, District 3, Bucharest, Romania, 031212

T: +40 21 301 0600; F: +40 21 301 0605; Email: office@biofarm.ro; biofarm.ro

Share capital 98.537.535 lei, fully subscribed and paid-up, RO341563, J40/199/5.02.1991

Account RO26 BRDE 441 SV 28095 174410, BRD Decebal Branch

Disclaimer

BIOFARM SA published this content on 27 December 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 27 December 2021 09:26:08 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
