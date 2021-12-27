Biofarm S A : 2021-12-27 Current Report

cod JA-F002-rev01
Biofarm output number: 457/27.12.2021
CURRENT REPORT
according to the F.S.A. Regulation No. 5/2018
Date of the report: 27.12.2021
Name of the Commercial company: BIOFARM S.A.
Registered office: Bucharest, str. Logofatul Tautu, nr. 99, sector 3
Telephone No.: 021/301.06.87
Fax No.: 021/316.52.48
Website: www.biofarm.ro
Unique registration code: RO 341563
Order No. with the Trade Register: J40/199/1991
Fully paid-up share capital: lei 98,537,535
Market on which company securities are traded - Bucharest Stock Exchange, BIO symbol
Important events to report:
Disputes in which the company is involved
The Board of Directors of BIOFARM S.A. informs the shareholders regarding the disputes below with hearings in December 2021:
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
NEXT TRIAL
|
|
FILE NO.
|
PARTIES
|
COURT
|
STAGE
|
OBJECT
|
REMARKS
|
CURRENT TRIAL DATE
|
DATE
|
1
|
30962/3/2016
|
Romvent
|
Court of Law
|
Merits
|
Insolvency
|
Biofarm S.A. is registered in the
|
At the trial date of
|
24-02-2022
|
|
|
Engineering -
|
of Bucharest
|
|
proceedings
|
debtor's list of creditors with the
|
02.12.2021, the court
|
|
|
|
Debtor
|
Municipality
|
|
|
amount of lei 1.167.346, being an
|
postponed the case until
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
unsecured creditor.
|
24.02.2022 for the
|
|
|
|
Biofarm -
|
|
|
|
|
continuation of the
|
|
|
|
Creditor
|
|
|
|
|
procedure.
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
99 Logofătul Tăutu Street, District 3, Bucharest, Romania, 031212
T: +40 21 301 0600; F: +40 21 301 0605; Email: office@biofarm.ro; biofarm.ro
Share capital 98.537.535 lei, fully subscribed and paid-up, RO341563, J40/199/5.02.1991
Account RO26 BRDE 441 SV 28095 174410, BRD Decebal Branch
cod JA-F002-rev01
|
2
|
3278/62/2020
|
Sanosan
|
Brasov Court
|
Merits
|
Insolvency
|
Biofarm S.A. requested the opening of
|
At the trial date of
|
28-03-2022
|
|
|
Pharmaceuticals
|
of Law
|
|
proceedings
|
the insolvency procedure against the
|
09.12.2021, the court
|
|
|
|
S.R.L.- Debtor
|
|
|
|
debtor Sanosan Pharmaceuticals, in
|
postponed the ruling for
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
the file 1484/62/2020, asking for the
|
16.12.2021.
|
|
|
|
Biofarm -
|
|
|
|
registration in the table of creditors
|
At the trial date of
|
|
|
|
Creditor
|
|
|
|
with the amount of 8,066,750.88 lei
|
16.12.2021, the court
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
(main debit and delay penalties). As
|
accepted the request of
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
the debtor also filed for insolvency, the
|
the judicial
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
court ordered the connection of the file
|
administrator, opening
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
1484/62/2020 to the main application
|
the general bankruptcy
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
(considering Biofarm's application as a
|
procedure against the
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
declaration of registration as a
|
debtor Sanosan
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
creditor), which forms the object of the
|
Pharmaceuticals S.R.L.
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
file 3278/62/2020 on the role of
|
The court postponed the
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Brasov Court of Law.
|
case for March 28, 2022.
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
B.D. CHAIRMAN
HREBENCIUC Andrei
