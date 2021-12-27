Biofarm S A : 2021-12-27 Current Report

cod JA-F002-rev01

Biofarm output number: 457/27.12.2021

CURRENT REPORT

according to the F.S.A. Regulation No. 5/2018

Date of the report: 27.12.2021

Name of the Commercial company: BIOFARM S.A.

Registered office: Bucharest, str. Logofatul Tautu, nr. 99, sector 3

Telephone No.: 021/301.06.87

Fax No.: 021/316.52.48

Website: www.biofarm.ro

Unique registration code: RO 341563

Order No. with the Trade Register: J40/199/1991

Fully paid-up share capital: lei 98,537,535

Market on which company securities are traded - Bucharest Stock Exchange, BIO symbol

Important events to report:

Disputes in which the company is involved

The Board of Directors of BIOFARM S.A. informs the shareholders regarding the disputes below with hearings in December 2021:

NEXT TRIAL FILE NO. PARTIES COURT STAGE OBJECT REMARKS CURRENT TRIAL DATE DATE 1 30962/3/2016 Romvent Court of Law Merits Insolvency Biofarm S.A. is registered in the At the trial date of 24-02-2022 Engineering - of Bucharest proceedings debtor's list of creditors with the 02.12.2021, the court Debtor Municipality amount of lei 1.167.346, being an postponed the case until unsecured creditor. 24.02.2022 for the Biofarm - continuation of the Creditor procedure.

