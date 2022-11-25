Biofarm S A : 2022-11-25 Current Report

cod JA-F002-rev01

Important events to report:

Disputes in which the company is involved

The Board of Directors of BIOFARM S.A. informs the shareholders regarding the disputes below with hearings in November 2022:

NEXT CURRENT TRIAL DATE TRIAL FILE NO. PARTIES COURT STAGE OBJECT REMARKS DATE 6 3278/62/2020 Sanosan Brasov Merits Insolvency Biofarm S.A. requested the opening of At the trial date of 03.11.2022, the 23-02-2023 Pharmaceuticals Court of proceedings the insolvency procedure against the Court granted a control term for S.R.L.- Debtor Law debtor Sanosan Pharmaceuticals, in 23.02.2023. The judicial liquidator the file 1484/62/2020, asking for the will file the activity report with Biofarm - registration in the table of creditors proof of the measures taken in the Creditor with the amount of 8,066,750.88 lei procedure, 5 days before the set (main debit and delay penalties). As trial date. the debtor also filed for insolvency, the court ordered the connection of the file 1484/62/2020 to the main application (considering Biofarm's application as a declaration of registration as a creditor), which forms the object of the file 3278/62/2020 on the role of Brasov Court of Law.

