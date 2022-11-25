Advanced search
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Romania
  4. Bucharest Stock Exchange
  5. Biofarm S.A.
  6. News
  7. Summary
    BIO

BIOFARM S.A.

(BIO)
  Report
End-of-day quote Bucharest Stock Exchange  -  2022-11-23
0.5860 RON   +2.81%
09:14aBiofarm S A : 2022-11-25 Current Report
PU
11/14Biofarm S A : 2022-09-30 Administrator's Report – Individual Financial Statements
PU
11/14Biofarm S.A. Reports Earnings Results for the Nine Months Ended September 30, 2022
CI
Biofarm S A : 2022-11-25 Current Report

11/25/2022 | 09:14am EST
cod JA-F002-rev01

Translation from Romanian

Biofarm output number: 473/25.11.2022

CURRENT REPORT

according to the F.S.A. Regulation No. 5/2018

Date of the report: 25.11.2022

Name of the Commercial company: BIOFARM S.A.

Registered office: Bucharest, str. Logofatul Tautu, nr. 99, sector 3

Telephone No.: 021/301.06.87

Fax No.: 021/316.52.48

Website: www.biofarm.ro

Unique registration code: RO 341563

Order No. with the Trade Register: J40/199/1991

Fully paid-up share capital: lei 98,537,535

Market on which company securities are traded - Bucharest Stock Exchange, BIO symbol

Important events to report:

Disputes in which the company is involved

The Board of Directors of BIOFARM S.A. informs the shareholders regarding the disputes below with hearings in November 2022:

NEXT

CURRENT TRIAL DATE

TRIAL

FILE NO.

PARTIES

COURT

STAGE

OBJECT

REMARKS

DATE

6

3278/62/2020

Sanosan

Brasov

Merits

Insolvency

Biofarm S.A. requested the opening of

At the trial date of 03.11.2022, the

23-02-2023

Pharmaceuticals

Court of

proceedings

the insolvency procedure against the

Court granted a control term for

S.R.L.- Debtor

Law

debtor Sanosan Pharmaceuticals, in

23.02.2023. The judicial liquidator

the file 1484/62/2020, asking for the

will file the activity report with

Biofarm -

registration in the table of creditors

proof of the measures taken in the

Creditor

with the amount of 8,066,750.88 lei

procedure, 5 days before the set

(main debit and delay penalties). As

trial date.

the debtor also filed for insolvency,

the court ordered the connection of

the file 1484/62/2020 to the main

application (considering Biofarm's

application as a declaration of

registration as a creditor), which

forms the object of the file

3278/62/2020 on the role of Brasov

Court of Law.

B.D. CHAIRMAN

HREBENCIUC Andrei

99 Logofătul Tăutu Street, District 3, Bucharest, Romania, 031212

T: +40 21 301 0600; F: +40 21 301 0605; Email: office@biofarm.ro; biofarm.ro

Share capital 98.537.535 lei, fully subscribed and paid-up, RO341563, J40/199/5.02.1991

Account RO26 BRDE 441 SV 28095 174410, BRD Unirii Branch

Disclaimer

BIOFARM SA published this content on 25 November 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 25 November 2022 14:13:06 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
