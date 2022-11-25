Biofarm S A : 2022-11-25 Current Report

cod JA-F002-rev01
Translation from Romanian
Biofarm output number: 473/25.11.2022
CURRENT REPORT
according to the F.S.A. Regulation No. 5/2018
Date of the report: 25.11.2022
Name of the Commercial company: BIOFARM S.A.
Registered office: Bucharest, str. Logofatul Tautu, nr. 99, sector 3
Telephone No.: 021/301.06.87
Fax No.: 021/316.52.48
Website: www.biofarm.ro
Unique registration code: RO 341563
Order No. with the Trade Register: J40/199/1991
Fully paid-up share capital: lei 98,537,535
Market on which company securities are traded - Bucharest Stock Exchange, BIO symbol
Important events to report:
Disputes in which the company is involved
The Board of Directors of BIOFARM S.A. informs the shareholders regarding the disputes below with hearings in November 2022:
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
NEXT
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
CURRENT TRIAL DATE
|
TRIAL
|
|
FILE NO.
|
PARTIES
|
COURT
|
STAGE
|
OBJECT
|
REMARKS
|
|
DATE
|
6
|
3278/62/2020
|
Sanosan
|
Brasov
|
Merits
|
Insolvency
|
Biofarm S.A. requested the opening of
|
At the trial date of 03.11.2022, the
|
23-02-2023
|
|
|
Pharmaceuticals
|
Court of
|
|
proceedings
|
the insolvency procedure against the
|
Court granted a control term for
|
|
|
|
S.R.L.- Debtor
|
Law
|
|
|
debtor Sanosan Pharmaceuticals, in
|
23.02.2023. The judicial liquidator
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
the file 1484/62/2020, asking for the
|
will file the activity report with
|
|
|
|
Biofarm -
|
|
|
|
registration in the table of creditors
|
proof of the measures taken in the
|
|
|
|
Creditor
|
|
|
|
with the amount of 8,066,750.88 lei
|
procedure, 5 days before the set
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
(main debit and delay penalties). As
|
trial date.
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
the debtor also filed for insolvency,
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
the court ordered the connection of
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
the file 1484/62/2020 to the main
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
application (considering Biofarm's
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
application as a declaration of
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
registration as a creditor), which
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
forms the object of the file
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
3278/62/2020 on the role of Brasov
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Court of Law.
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
