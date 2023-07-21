Biofarm SA is a Romania-based company engaged in the pharmaceutical sector. The Company focuses on the production and marketing of pharmaceutical preparations. The Company is active in the manufacture and wholesale of over the counter drugs, prescription medications and dietary supplements. The Company's product portfolio includes pharmaceutical preparations for digestive system, musculoskeletal system, immune stimulation, respiratory system, cold and flu symptoms and venous circulation improvement, as well as multivitamins, antioxidants, antiseptics, disinfectants and cosmetics, among others. Additionally, the Company offers services, such as consultancy on Romanian pharmaceutical market, manufacturing of non-sterile products, the investment in research, promotion and packaging. The main shareholder of the Company is Societatea de Investitii Financiare Muntenia SA.

Sector Pharmaceuticals