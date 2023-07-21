cod JA-F002-rev01
Name of the Commercial company: BIOFARM S.A.
Registered office: Bucharest, str. Logofatul Tautu, nr. 99, sector 3
Telephone No.: 021/301.06.87
Fax No.: 021/316.52.48
Website: www.biofarm.ro
Unique registration code: RO 341563
Order No. with the Trade Register: J40/199/1991
Fully paid-up share capital: lei 98,537,535
Market on which company securities are traded - Bucharest Stock Exchange, BIO symbol
Important event to report:
Dispute in which the company is involved
The Board of Directors of BIOFARM S.A. informs the shareholders regarding the dispute below with hearing in July 2023:
FILE NO.
PARTIES
COURT
STAGE
OBJECT
REMARKS
CURRENT TRIAL DATE
NEXT TRIAL
DATE
1
4962/114/2010
Relad
Dolj
Merits
Insolvency
Biofarm S.A. is registered in
At the trial term of 03.07.2023, the court
23-10-2023
Internaţional
Court of Law
the debtor's
claims
table
postponed the case for 23.10.2023
proceedings
S.R.L.- Debtor
with the amount of lei
considering the Decision no. 3 of
199.525,73,
being
an
20.06.2023 of the General Assembly of
Biofarm
-
unsecured creditor.
Judges within the Dolj Tribunal.
Creditor
B.D. CHAIRMAN
HREBENCIUC Andrei
