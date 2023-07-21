cod JA-F002-rev01

CURRENT REPORT

according to the F.S.A. Regulation No. 5/2018

Date of the report: 21.07.2023

Name of the Commercial company: BIOFARM S.A.

Registered office: Bucharest, str. Logofatul Tautu, nr. 99, sector 3

Telephone No.: 021/301.06.87

Fax No.: 021/316.52.48

Website: www.biofarm.ro

Unique registration code: RO 341563

Order No. with the Trade Register: J40/199/1991

Fully paid-up share capital: lei 98,537,535

Market on which company securities are traded - Bucharest Stock Exchange, BIO symbol

Important event to report:

Dispute in which the company is involved

The Board of Directors of BIOFARM S.A. informs the shareholders regarding the dispute below with hearing in July 2023:

FILE NO.

PARTIES

COURT

STAGE

OBJECT

REMARKS

CURRENT TRIAL DATE

NEXT TRIAL

DATE

1

4962/114/2010

Relad

Dolj

Merits

Insolvency

Biofarm S.A. is registered in

At the trial term of 03.07.2023, the court

23-10-2023

Internaţional

Court of Law

the debtor's

claims

table

postponed the case for 23.10.2023

proceedings

S.R.L.- Debtor

with the amount of lei

considering the Decision no. 3 of

199.525,73,

being

an

20.06.2023 of the General Assembly of

Biofarm

-

unsecured creditor.

Judges within the Dolj Tribunal.

Creditor

B.D. CHAIRMAN

HREBENCIUC Andrei

