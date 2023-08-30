Translation from Romanian >> Biofarm output number: 324/30.08.2023 CURRENT REPORT According to F.S.A. Regulations no. 5/2018 Report date: 30.08.2023 Name of the commercial company: BIOFARM S.A. Registered office: Bucharest, no. 99 Logofatul Tautu Street, 3rd City District Telephone no.: 021/301.06.87 Fax no.: 021/316.52.48 Website: www.biofarm.ro Tax registration number: RO 341563 Order no. with the Trade Register: J40/199/1991 Fully paid-up share capital: 98.537.535 lei The market on which company securities are traded - Bucharest Stock Exchange, BIO symbol Important event to report: The Board of Directors of Biofarm S.A. gathered on 30.08.2023, decided the convening of the Extraordinary General Meeting of Shareholders: C O N V E N I N G The Board of Directors of BIOFARM S.A. with tax identification number 341563 and order number with the Trade Register J40/199/1991, share capital LEI 98,537,535.00 fully subscribed and paid-up, website www.biofarm.ro, convenes, in compliance with the Companies Law No. 31/1990, republished, Law No. 297/2004 on capital market, Law No. 24/2017 on issuers of financial instruments and market operations, republished, the FSA Regulation No. 5/2018 on issuers of financial instruments and market operations, the Extraordinary General Meeting of Shareholders on 05.10.2023, at 12 o'clock p.m., at the company office of Bucharest, str. Logofătul Tăutu nr. 99, sector 3. If the Meetings will not be able to be held due to quorum non-fulfilment, the second convening is on 06.10.2023, at the same time, at the same place and with the same agenda. At the Extraordinary General Meeting of Shareholders, the shareholders registered in the Shareholders' Register held by Depozitarul Central S.A. are entitled to attend and vote at the end of 26.09.2023 - considered as the reference date. On the date of convening of the Extraordinary General Meeting of Shareholders, the share capital of BIOFARM S.A. is of lei 98,537,535,00 divided into 985,375.350 shares with a nominal value of lei 0.10/share. Each share gives the right to one vote within the General Meeting of Shareholders. There are no different classes of shares. There are no voting rights suspended on the date hereof. 99 Logofătul Tăutu Street, District 3, Bucharest, Romania, 031212 T: +40 21 301 0600; F: +40 21 301 0605; Email: office@biofarm.ro; biofarm.ro Share capital 98.537.535 lei, fully subscribed and paid-up, RO341563, J40/199/5.02.1991 Account RO26 BRDE 441 SV 28095 174410, BRD Uniriil Branch

The Extraordinary General Meeting of Shareholders will have the following items on the agenda: Approval of the election, based on Art. 129 of the Companies Law 31/1990, republished, of a secretariat for the Extraordinary General Meeting of Shareholders. Approval of the ratification of the bilateral Promise of Sale - Purchase of the real property owned by BIOFARM S.A. in Iancu de Hunedoara Bd no. 40-42, District 1, Bucharest, executed on 24.08.2023. Approval of the sale of the real property held by Biofarm S.A. in Iancu de Hunedoara Bd no. 40-42, District 1, Bucharest, to the company Iancu de Hunedoara Residence S.R.L. or to another affiliated natural person or legal entity in accordance with art. 7 point 26 of the Fiscal Code, at the price of 5 (five) million Euros. Approval of the execution of the Sale - Purchase Agreement until the latest of 13 th of April 2025. Approval of the empowerment of the Board of Directors of Biofarm S.A. to negotiate the Sale - Purchase Agreement. Approval of the mandating of Andrei Hrebenciuc - Chairman of the Board of Directors for signing the real property Sale - Purchase Agreement. Approval of the amendment of Article 3 of the Articles of Incorporation of the Company by adding the CAEN code "6810 - Buying and selling own real estate" under the chapter Secondary Activities. The revised article 3 of the Articles of Incorporation shall have the following content: "ARTICLE 3 COMPANY OBJECT OF ACTIVITY The main activity field: group CAEN 212 - Manufacture of pharmaceutical preparations Main activity: CAEN 2120 code - Manufacture of pharmaceutical preparations Secondary activities: CAEN 1082 code - Manufacture of cocoa, chocolate and sugar confectionery

CAEN 1089 code - Manufacture of other food products n.e.c.

CAEN 2041 code - Manufacture of soap and detergents, cleaning and polishing preparations

CAEN 2042 code - Manufacture of perfumes and toilet preparations

CAEN 2110 code - Manufacture of basic pharmaceutical products

CAEN 3250 code - Manufacture of medical and dental instruments and supplies

CAEN 3312 code - Repair of machinery

CAEN 3511 code - Production of electricity

CAEN 3600 code - Water collection, treatment and supply

CAEN 4511 code - Sale of cars and light motor vehicles (under 3.5 tons)

CAEN 4636 code - Wholesale of sugar and chocolate and sugar confectionery

CAEN 4645 code - Wholesale of perfume and cosmetics

CAEN 4646 code - Wholesale of pharmaceutical goods

CAEN 4675 code - Wholesale of chemical products

CAEN 4690 code - Non-specialised wholesale trade

Non-specialised wholesale trade CAEN 4719 code - Other retail sale in non-specialised stores

non-specialised stores CAEN 4729 code - Other retail sale of food in specialised stores

CAEN 4773 code - Dispensing chemist in specialised stores

CAEN 4789 code - Retail sale via stalls and markets of other goods

CAEN 4791 code - Retail sale via mail order houses or via Internet

CAEN 4799 code - Other retail sale not in stores, stalls or markets

CAEN 4939 code - Other passenger land transport n.e.c.

CAEN 4941 code - Freight transport by road

CAEN 5210 code - Warehousing and storage

CAEN 5224 code - Cargo handling

CAEN code 6810 - Buying and selling own real estate

CAEN 6820 code - Renting and operating of own or leased real estate

CAEN 7120 code - Technical testing and analysis

CAEN 7219 code - Other research and experimental development on natural sciences and engineering

CAEN 7320 code - Market research and public opinion polling The company will develop import - export activities with the goods specified in the main and secondary activity." Approval of the date of 25.10.2023 as the registration date , in compliance with the provisions of Art. 87 (1) of Law No. 24/2017 republished. Approval of the date of 24.10.2023 as ex date , in compliance with the provisions of Art. 176 (1) from the FSA Regulation No. 5/2018 and Art. 2 (2) letter l from the FSA Regulation No. 5/2018. Approval of the mandating of Andrei Hrebenciuc - Chairman of the Board of Directors for signing all the documents issued following the Extraordinary General Meeting of Shareholders, as well as the updated Articles of Incorporation. Introduction of new items on the agenda and presentation of draft resolutions for the items included or proposed to be included on the agenda of the E.G.M.S..

According to the provisions of Art. 117 1 para. (1) of Law No. 31/1990, republished, and of Art. 105 para. (3) of Law No. 24/2017, republished, one or more shareholders representing individually or together at least 5% from the share capital of the Company, may request the Board of Directors of the company to introduce new items on the agenda of the E.G.M.S. and/or to present draft resolutions for the items included or proposed to be included on the agenda of the E.G.M.S., within 15 days from the publication of the convening, in compliance with the following conditions: i. In case of natural person shareholders, the requests must be accompanied by the copies of shareholders' identity documents, which must allow their identification in the company's shareholders' register held by the Depozitarul Central S.A.. The quality of shareholder, as well as, in the case of legal person shareholders or of entities without legal personality, the quality of legal representative is found based on art. 194 (1) from Regulation No. 5/2018, based on the following documents presented to the issuer by the shareholder:

a) the account statement from which the quality of shareholder and the number of shares held result; the documents certifying the information registration regarding the legal representative with the Depozitarul Central/respective participants.

In all cases, documents certifying the quality of legal representative drafted in a foreign language, other than English language, shall be accompanied by a translation performed by a sworn translator in Romanian or in English language.

iii. To be accompanied by a justification and/or by a draft resolution proposed for adoption;

iv. The proposals regarding the introduction of new items on the agenda and of draft resolutions proposed for the approval of the E.G.M.S. must be sent/submitted and recorded at the registered office of the company in Bucharest, str. Logofătul Tăutu nr. 99, sector 3, cod poştal

031212, until the end of 19.09.2023 , in original, signed by shareholders or their legal representatives, mentioning on the envelope in print and in capital letters: « FOR THE EXTRAORDINARY GENERAL MEETING OF SHAREHOLDERS OF 05/06.10.2023».

Asking questions, in compliance with Art. 198 from the Regulation No. 5/2018 on the items on the agenda of the E.G.M.S. Each shareholder may ask questions to the company by a document that will be submitted/sent and registered at the registered office of the company from Bucharest, str. Logofătul Tăutu, nr. 99, sector 3, cod poștal 031212, until the end of 02.10.2023, in original, signed by the shareholder or its legal representative, mentioning on the envelope in print and in capital letters: « FOR THE EXTRAORDINARY GENERAL MEETING OF SHAREHOLDERS OF 05/06.10.2023». The same identification requirements specified in letter A from this notice to attend ("Introduction of new items on the agenda and presentation of draft resolutions for the items included or proposed to be included on the agenda of the E.G.M.S.") shall be also applicable to shareholders/the shareholders' legal representative who is asking questions regarding the items on the agenda of the General Meeting of Shareholders. The company may formulate a general answer to the questions with the same content that will be available on the company website in the Frequently asked questions section, in question-answer format. Voting Shareholders may exercise their voting right directly, by a representative or by mail. C.1. Direct voting within the E.G.M.S. The access of shareholders entitled to attend the general meeting of shareholders is allowed by simply proving their identity, performed in case of natural person shareholders with the identity document or, in case of represented legal person shareholders and natural person shareholders, with the empowerment given to the natural person representing them - except for the legal representative (who also is to present the identity document), in compliance with the applicable legal provisions and with the provisions contained in this notice to attend. In case of legal person shareholders or of entities without legal personality, the quality of legal representative is found based on the shareholders' list from the reference date received from the Depozitarul Central S.A.. In case the shareholders' register on the reference date does not contain data regarding the quality of legal representative or they are not updated, this quality shall be proved with a confirmation of company details issued by the Trade Register, presented in original or in a certified true copy, or any other document, in original or in a certified true copy, issued by a competent authority from the state in which the shareholder is legally registered, attesting the quality of legal representative. The documents certifying the quality of legal representative of the legal person shareholder shall be issued no more than 3 months before the publication date of the notice to attend of the general meeting of shareholders. Shareholders who do not have legal competence, as well as legal persons, can be represented by their legal representatives, who, in turn, may issue an empowerment to other persons. C.2. Representation based on empowerment at the E.G.M.S. Shareholders may be represented at the E.G.M.S. through other persons, based on a special empowerment (power of attorney) or of a general empowerment. For this type of vote, the special empowerment forms must be used (in Romanian or in English language) in compliance with the provisions of the applicable legislation, which will be made available by the Board of Directors of the company or by a general empowerment drafted in compliance with the provisions of Art. 202 from Regulation No. 5/2018.