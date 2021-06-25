Biofarm S A : 2021-06-25 Current Report

Biofarm output number: 241/25.06.2021
CURRENT REPORT
according to the F.S.A. Regulation No. 5/2018
Date of the report: 25.06.2021
Name of the Commercial company: BIOFARM S.A.
Registered office: Bucharest, str. Logofatul Tautu, nr. 99, sector 3
Telephone No.: 021/301.06.87
Fax No.: 021/316.52.48
Website: www.biofarm.ro
Unique registration code: RO 341563
Order No. with the Trade Register: J40/199/1991
Fully paid-up share capital: lei 98,537,535
Market on which company securities are traded - Bucharest Stock Exchange, BIO symbol
Important events to report:
Disputes in which the company is involved
The Board of Directors of BIOFARM S.A. informs the shareholders regarding the disputes below with hearings in June 2021:
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
NEXT TRIAL
|
|
FILE NO.
|
PARTIES
|
COURT
|
STAGE
|
OBJECT
|
REMARKS
|
CURRENT TRIAL DATE
|
DATE
|
1
|
9407/299/2017
|
Romvent
|
Court of Law
|
Appeal
|
Disputes with
|
The dispute has as object
|
At the trial date of
|
09-09-2021
|
|
|
Engineering -
|
of Bucharest
|
|
professionals
|
claims in the amount of lei
|
03.06.2021, the court
|
|
|
|
Appellant
|
Municipality
|
|
(payment of
|
54.413 representing the
|
postponed the case for
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
works
|
equivalent value of the works
|
09.09.2021 for administration
|
|
|
|
Biofarm -
|
|
|
execution)
|
considered by the Plaintiff as
|
of evidence.
|
|
|
|
Respondent
|
|
|
|
being appropriately executed,
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
as well as interests and court
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
costs.
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
99 Logofătul Tăutu Street, District 3, Bucharest, Romania, 031212
T: +40 21 301 0600; F: +40 21 301 0605; Email: office@biofarm.ro; biofarm.ro
Share capital 98.537.535 lei, fully subscribed and paid-up, RO341563, J40/199/5.02.1991
Account RO26 BRDE 441 SV 28095 174410, BRD Decebal Branch
|
2
|
9756/3/2019
|
Romvent
|
Court of Law
|
Appeal
|
Action to
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
(ex
|
Engineering -
|
of Bucharest
|
|
ascertain
|
The
|
dispute
|
concerns
|
the
|
At the trial date of
|
|
|
09-09-2021
|
|
47535/3/2017)
|
Appellant
|
Municipality
|
|
(termination
|
ascertain of the termination of
|
03.06.2021, the court
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
of contracts)
|
some
|
contracts
|
concluded
|
admitted in part the
|
|
|
|
|
|
Biofarm -
|
|
|
|
between the
|
Claimant
|
and
|
objections of the respondent -
|
|
|
|
Respondent
|
|
|
|
Biofarm
|
S.A.,
|
ordering
|
defendant to the answer of
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Biofarm S.A. to pay the
|
constructions expert to the
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
amount
|
of 196.153,22 Euro
|
approved objections, and
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
(plus penalties of 0.15% per
|
ordered the issuance of an
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
day until full payment) and
|
address to the construction
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
the
|
registration of
|
mortgage
|
expert to respond to the
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
tier I on the Biofarm's facility
|
clarifications requested by the
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
in Bucharest, Gura Badicului
|
respondent-defendant. The
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Street no. 202-232.
|
|
case was postponed for
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Solved on the merits in favor
|
09.09.2021.
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
of Biofarm S.A.
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
3
|
17619/3/2015
|
A&G Med Trading
|
Court of Law
|
Merits
|
Insolvency
|
Biofarm S.A. is registered in
|
At
|
the
|
trial
|
date
|
of
|
04-11-2021
|
|
|
S.R.L.- Debtor
|
of Bucharest
|
|
proceedings
|
the
|
debtor's
|
list of
|
creditors
|
10.06.2021, the court ordered
|
|
|
|
|
Municipality
|
|
|
with the amount of lei
|
the postponement of the case
|
|
|
|
Biofarm - Creditor
|
|
|
|
10,507,522.28 lei,
|
being
|
an
|
for
|
04.11.2021
|
for
|
the
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
unsecured creditor.
|
|
|
continuation of the procedure,
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
in order to resolve the
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
appeals.
|
|
|
|
|
4
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
28902/3/2019*
|
Romvent
|
Court of
|
Appeal
|
Cancellation
|
The court will rule on:
|
|
At the trial date of
|
|
|
11-11-2021
|
|
|
Engineering -
|
Appeal of
|
|
- Cancellation of the Building
|
17.06.2021, the court
|
|
|
|
|
|
of
|
|
|
|
|
Plaintiff
|
Bucharest
|
|
Authorization
|
|
|
no.
|
postponed the case for
|
|
|
|
|
|
administrative
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
266/21.04.2017 and all
|
its
|
11.11.2021, in order to get
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
act
|
|
|
|
Biofarm -
|
|
|
subsequent
|
acts
|
and
|
the
|
acquainted with the
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Defendant
|
|
|
|
cancellation of all the works
|
documents submitted to the
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
performed
|
outside
|
the
|
file.
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Neovent Invest -
|
|
|
|
authorization.
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Defendant
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
B.D. CHAIRMAN
HREBENCIUC Andrei
99 Logofătul Tăutu Street, District 3, Bucharest, Romania, 031212
T: +40 21 301 0600; F: +40 21 301 0605; Email: office@biofarm.ro; biofarm.ro
Share capital 98.537.535 lei, fully subscribed and paid-up, RO341563, J40/199/5.02.1991
Account RO26 BRDE 441 SV 28095 174410, BRD Decebal Branch
Disclaimer
BIOFARM SA published this content on 25 June 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 25 June 2021 14:30:05 UTC.