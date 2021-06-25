Log in
    BIO   ROBIOFACNOR9

BIOFARM S.A.

(BIO)
  Report
End-of-day quote Bucharest Stock Exchange - 06/24
0.602 RON   +0.33%
10:31aBIOFARM S A  : 2021-06-25 Current Report
PU
05/20BIOFARM S A  : 2021-05-20 Current Report
PU
05/14BIOFARM S A  : 2021-03-31 Financial Statements
PU
Biofarm S A : 2021-06-25 Current Report

06/25/2021 | 10:31am EDT
Biofarm output number: 241/25.06.2021

CURRENT REPORT

according to the F.S.A. Regulation No. 5/2018

Date of the report: 25.06.2021

Name of the Commercial company: BIOFARM S.A.

Registered office: Bucharest, str. Logofatul Tautu, nr. 99, sector 3

Telephone No.: 021/301.06.87

Fax No.: 021/316.52.48

Website: www.biofarm.ro

Unique registration code: RO 341563

Order No. with the Trade Register: J40/199/1991

Fully paid-up share capital: lei 98,537,535

Market on which company securities are traded - Bucharest Stock Exchange, BIO symbol

Important events to report:

Disputes in which the company is involved

The Board of Directors of BIOFARM S.A. informs the shareholders regarding the disputes below with hearings in June 2021:

NEXT TRIAL

FILE NO.

PARTIES

COURT

STAGE

OBJECT

REMARKS

CURRENT TRIAL DATE

DATE

1

9407/299/2017

Romvent

Court of Law

Appeal

Disputes with

The dispute has as object

At the trial date of

09-09-2021

Engineering -

of Bucharest

professionals

claims in the amount of lei

03.06.2021, the court

Appellant

Municipality

(payment of

54.413 representing the

postponed the case for

works

equivalent value of the works

09.09.2021 for administration

Biofarm -

execution)

considered by the Plaintiff as

of evidence.

Respondent

being appropriately executed,

as well as interests and court

costs.

99 Logofătul Tăutu Street, District 3, Bucharest, Romania, 031212

T: +40 21 301 0600; F: +40 21 301 0605; Email: office@biofarm.ro; biofarm.ro

Share capital 98.537.535 lei, fully subscribed and paid-up, RO341563, J40/199/5.02.1991

Account RO26 BRDE 441 SV 28095 174410, BRD Decebal Branch

2

9756/3/2019

Romvent

Court of Law

Appeal

Action to

(ex

Engineering -

of Bucharest

ascertain

The

dispute

concerns

the

At the trial date of

09-09-2021

47535/3/2017)

Appellant

Municipality

(termination

ascertain of the termination of

03.06.2021, the court

of contracts)

some

contracts

concluded

admitted in part the

Biofarm -

between the

Claimant

and

objections of the respondent -

Respondent

Biofarm

S.A.,

ordering

defendant to the answer of

Biofarm S.A. to pay the

constructions expert to the

amount

of 196.153,22 Euro

approved objections, and

(plus penalties of 0.15% per

ordered the issuance of an

day until full payment) and

address to the construction

the

registration of

mortgage

expert to respond to the

tier I on the Biofarm's facility

clarifications requested by the

in Bucharest, Gura Badicului

respondent-defendant. The

Street no. 202-232.

case was postponed for

Solved on the merits in favor

09.09.2021.

of Biofarm S.A.

3

17619/3/2015

A&G Med Trading

Court of Law

Merits

Insolvency

Biofarm S.A. is registered in

At

the

trial

date

of

04-11-2021

S.R.L.- Debtor

of Bucharest

proceedings

the

debtor's

list of

creditors

10.06.2021, the court ordered

Municipality

with the amount of lei

the postponement of the case

Biofarm - Creditor

10,507,522.28 lei,

being

an

for

04.11.2021

for

the

unsecured creditor.

continuation of the procedure,

in order to resolve the

appeals.

4

28902/3/2019*

Romvent

Court of

Appeal

Cancellation

The court will rule on:

At the trial date of

11-11-2021

Engineering -

Appeal of

- Cancellation of the Building

17.06.2021, the court

of

Plaintiff

Bucharest

Authorization

no.

postponed the case for

administrative

266/21.04.2017 and all

its

11.11.2021, in order to get

act

Biofarm -

subsequent

acts

and

the

acquainted with the

Defendant

cancellation of all the works

documents submitted to the

performed

outside

the

file.

Neovent Invest -

authorization.

Defendant

B.D. CHAIRMAN

HREBENCIUC Andrei

99 Logofătul Tăutu Street, District 3, Bucharest, Romania, 031212

T: +40 21 301 0600; F: +40 21 301 0605; Email: office@biofarm.ro; biofarm.ro

Share capital 98.537.535 lei, fully subscribed and paid-up, RO341563, J40/199/5.02.1991

Account RO26 BRDE 441 SV 28095 174410, BRD Decebal Branch

Disclaimer

BIOFARM SA published this content on 25 June 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 25 June 2021 14:30:05 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
