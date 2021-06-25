Biofarm S A : 2021-06-25 Current Report

Biofarm output number: 241/25.06.2021

CURRENT REPORT

according to the F.S.A. Regulation No. 5/2018

Date of the report: 25.06.2021

Name of the Commercial company: BIOFARM S.A.

Registered office: Bucharest, str. Logofatul Tautu, nr. 99, sector 3

Telephone No.: 021/301.06.87

Fax No.: 021/316.52.48

Website: www.biofarm.ro

Unique registration code: RO 341563

Order No. with the Trade Register: J40/199/1991

Fully paid-up share capital: lei 98,537,535

Market on which company securities are traded - Bucharest Stock Exchange, BIO symbol

Important events to report:

Disputes in which the company is involved

The Board of Directors of BIOFARM S.A. informs the shareholders regarding the disputes below with hearings in June 2021:

NEXT TRIAL FILE NO. PARTIES COURT STAGE OBJECT REMARKS CURRENT TRIAL DATE DATE 1 9407/299/2017 Romvent Court of Law Appeal Disputes with The dispute has as object At the trial date of 09-09-2021 Engineering - of Bucharest professionals claims in the amount of lei 03.06.2021, the court Appellant Municipality (payment of 54.413 representing the postponed the case for works equivalent value of the works 09.09.2021 for administration Biofarm - execution) considered by the Plaintiff as of evidence. Respondent being appropriately executed, as well as interests and court costs.

