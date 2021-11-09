Log in
E-mail
Password
Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Germany
  4. Xetra
  5. Biofrontera AG
  6. News
  7. Summary
    B8F   DE0006046113

BIOFRONTERA AG

(B8F)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Biofrontera AG: Conference call to discuss third quarter 2021 financial results to be held on November 18, 2021 - Form 6-K

11/09/2021 | 10:35am EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

Biofrontera AG: Conference call to discuss third quarter 2021 financial results to be held on November 18, 2021

Leverkusen, Germany, November 09, 2021 - Biofrontera AG (NASDAQ: BFRA; Frankfurt Stock Exchange: B8F) (the "Company"), an international biopharmaceutical company, will be releasing its financial results for the first nine months ended September 30, 2021 on Wednesday, November 17, 2021.

Conference calls for shareholders and interested investors will be held on Thursday, November 18, 2021, at the following times:

In German, November 18, 2021 at 10:00 am CET (4:00 am ET)

Dial-in number Germany: +49 69201744220

Conference code: 35058739#

In English, November 18, 2021 at 2:00 pm CET (8:00 am ET)

Dial-in number USA: +1 8774230830

Dial-in number UK: +44 2030092470

Conference code: 22567919#

Please dial in 10 minutes ahead of time to ensure a timely start of the conference call.

-End-

Biofrontera AG

Anke zur Mühlen, Investor Relations

ir@biofrontera.com

+49-214-87632-0

About Biofrontera:

Biofrontera AG is a biopharmaceutical company specializing in the development and sale of dermatological drugs and medical cosmetics.

The Germany-based company develops and markets innovative products for the care, protection and treatment of the skin. The company's lead product is the combination of Ameluz®, a topical prescription drug, and medical device BF-RhodoLED® for the photodynamic therapy of certain superficial skin cancers and their precursors. Ameluz® has been marketed in the EU since 2012 and in the United States since May 2016. In the EU, the company also sells the dermocosmetics series Belixos®, which offers specialized care for damaged or diseased skin.

Biofrontera is the first German founder-led pharmaceutical company to receive a centralized European and a US approval for a drug developed in-house. The Biofrontera Group was founded in 1997 by the current CEO Prof. Dr. Hermann Lübbert and is listed on the Frankfurt Stock Exchange (Prime Standard) and on the US NASDAQ.www.biofrontera.com.

Disclaimer

Biofrontera AG published this content on 09 November 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 09 November 2021 15:34:10 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
All news about BIOFRONTERA AG
10:35aBIOFRONTERA AG : Conference call to discuss third quarter 2021 financial results to be hel..
PU
05:53aPTA-NEWS : Biofrontera AG: Conference call to discuss third quarter 2021 financial results..
PU
05:46aBIOFRONTERA AG : Conference call to discuss third quarter 2021 financial results to be hel..
GL
05:46aBIOFRONTERA AG : Conference call to discuss third quarter 2021 financial results to be hel..
GL
11/03Early repayment of EIB loan - Form 6-K
PU
11/03Biofrontera AG Decides to Prematurely Repay the Loan Raised from the European Investmen..
CI
11/02Biofrontera is setting the path for further expansion in the world's largest pharmaceut..
PU
11/02Biofrontera Inc. closes IPO - Form 6-K
PU
11/02PTA-NEWS : Biofrontera AG: Biofrontera is setting the path for further expansion in the U...
PU
11/02European ADRs Nudge Lower in Tuesday Trading
MT
More news
Financials
Sales 2021 30,4 M 35,2 M 35,2 M
Net income 2021 -12,2 M -14,1 M -14,1 M
Net Debt 2021 - - -
P/E ratio 2021 -15,5x
Yield 2021 -
Capitalization 137 M 159 M 158 M
Capi. / Sales 2021 4,50x
Capi. / Sales 2022 3,47x
Nbr of Employees 159
Free-Float 46,4%
Chart BIOFRONTERA AG
Duration : Period :
Biofrontera AG Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends BIOFRONTERA AG
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 1
Last Close Price 2,25 €
Average target price 6,80 €
Spread / Average Target 202%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Hermann Lübbert Chairman-Management Board & CEO
Ludwig Lutter Chief Financial Officer
Ulrich Granzer Chairman-Supervisory Board
Jürgen Christian Baumann Vice Chairman-Supervisory Board
Kevin D. Weber Member-Supervisory Board
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
BIOFRONTERA AG-24.17%159
CSL LIMITED10.21%105 556
WUXI BIOLOGICS (CAYMAN) INC.-9.44%50 746
SAMSUNG BIOLOGICS CO.,LTD.-0.36%46 109
ALEXION PHARMACEUTICALS, INC.0.00%40 336
BIOGEN INC.13.81%40 058