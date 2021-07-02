Biofrontera AG: Correction of a Release according to Article 40, Section 1 of the WpHG from 23.06.2021 (Form 6-K)

Exhibit 99.1

Biofrontera AG: Correction of a Release according to Article 40, Section 1 of the WpHG from 23.06.2021

Release according to article 40 para. 1 WpHG

Leverkusen, Germany (pta034/01.07.2021/16:00) - Release of Voting Rights Announcement

Voting Rights Announcement

1. Details of issuer:

Name: Biofrontera AG Legal Entity Identifier (LEI): 391200D6GFSVFGFQTL13 Street: Hemmelrather Weg 201 Postal code: 51377 City: Leverkusen, Germany

2. Reason for notification:

Withdrawal of the voting rights notification dated June 18, 2021, published on June 23, 2021

3. Details of person subject to the notification obligation

Natural person (first name, surname): Wilhelm K. T. Zours

Date of birth: 1961-07-28

4. Names of shareholder(s) holding directly 3% or more voting rights, if different from 3

DELPHI Unternehmensberatung Aktiengesellschaft

Deutsche Balaton Aktiengesellschaft

SPARTA AG

Deutsche Balaton Biotech AG

5. Date on which threshold was crossed or reached

17.06.2021

6. Total positions

% of voting rights attached to shares (total of 7.a.) % of voting rights through instruments (total of 7.b.1 + 7.b.2) Total of both in % (7.a. + 7.b.) Total number of voting rights pursuant to Sec. 41 WpHG New 29.96 2.91 32.87 56,717,385 Previous notification (if applicable) 29.96 1.76 31.72

7. Details on total positions

a.Voting rights attached to shares (Sec.s 33, 34 WpHG)

ISIN Absolute direct (Sec. 33 WpHG) Absolute indirect (Sec. 34 WpHG) In % direct (Sec. 33 WpHG) In % indirect (Sec. 34 WpHG) DE0006046113 0 16,990,199 0.00 29.96 Total: 16,990,199 29.96

b.1. Instruments according to Sec. 38 (1) no. 1 WpHG

Type of instrument Maturity / Expiration Exercise or conversion period Voting Rights Absolute Voting Rights in % 0 0.00 Total: 0 0.00

b.2 Instruments according to Sec. 38 (1) no. 2 WpHG

Type of instrument Maturity / Expiration Exercise or conversion period Cash or physical transaction Voting Rights Absolute Voting Rights in % Option bond 28.12.2022 31.03.2021 bis 16.12.2022 Both 1,650,000 2.91 Total: 1,650,000 2.91

8. Information in relation to the person subject to the notification obligation

Full chain of controlled undertakings starting with the ultimate controlling natural person or legal entity

Name % of voting rights (if at least 3% or more) % of voting rights through instruments (if at least 5% or more) Total of both (if at least 5% or more) - Wilhelm K. T. Zours - DELPHI Unternehmensberatung Aktiengesellschaft 27.02 27.02 - Strawtec Group AG - - Wilhelm K. T. Zours - DELPHI Unternehmensberatung Aktiengesellschaft 27.02 27.02 - VV Beteiligungen Aktiengesellschaft - Deutsche Balaton Aktiengesellschaft 27.02 29.93 - ABC Beteiligungen AG 27.02 27.02 - Heidelberger Beteiligungsholding AG 27.02 27.02 - - Wilhelm K. T. Zours - DELPHI Unternehmensberatung Aktiengesellschaft 27.02 27.02 - VV Beteiligungen Aktiengesellschaft - Deutsche Balaton Aktiengesellschaft 27.02 29.93 - SPARTA AG 27.02 27.02 - - Wilhelm K. T. Zours - DELPHI Unternehmensberatung Aktiengesellschaft 27.02 27.02 - VV Beteiligungen Aktiengesellschaft - Deutsche Balaton Aktiengesellschaft 27.02 29.93 - Deutsche Balaton Biotech AG 29.95 29.95 - - Wilhelm K. T. Zours - DELPHI Unternehmensberatung Aktiengesellschaft 27.02 27.02 - VV Beteiligungen Aktiengesellschaft - Deutsche Balaton Aktiengesellschaft 27.02 29.93 - Altech Advanced Materials AG - - Wilhelm K. T. Zours - DELPHI Unternehmensberatung Aktiengesellschaft 27.02 27.02 - VV Beteiligungen Aktiengesellschaft - Deutsche Balaton Aktiengesellschaft 27.02 29.93 - Ming Le Sports AG

9. In case of proxy voting according to Sec. 34 para. 3 WpHG

(only in case of attribution of voting rights in accordance with Sec. 34 para. 1 sent. 1 No. 6 WpHG)

Date of general meeting: N/A

10. Other useful information

The notification of voting rights dated June 18, 2021 is hereby withdrawn, as there was no obligation to notify. The holdings under 6 'New' and 7 correspond to the holdings as of June 17, 2021. DELPHI Unternehmensberatung AG, Deutsche Balaton AG, SPARTA AG, Deutsche Balaton Biotech AG, ABC Beteiligungen AG and Heidelberger Beteiligungsholding AG are parties to a voting trust agreement.

Date

29.06.2021

(end)

emitter: Biofrontera AG

address: Hemmelrather Weg 201, 51377 Leverkusen

country: Germany

contact person: Investor Relations

phone: +49 (0) 214 87 63 20

e-mail: ir@biofrontera.com

website: www.biofrontera.com

ISIN(s): DE0006046113 (share)

stock exchanges: regulated market in Dusseldorf, Frankfurt; free market in Munich, free market in Stuttgart; open market in Berlin, Tradegate

other stock exchanges: Nasdaq