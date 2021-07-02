Biofrontera AG: Correction of a Release according to Article 40, Section 1 of the WpHG from 23.06.2021 (Form 6-K)

Exhibit 99.1
Biofrontera AG: Correction of a Release according to Article 40, Section 1 of the WpHG from 23.06.2021
Release according to article 40 para. 1 WpHG
Leverkusen, Germany (pta034/01.07.2021/16:00) - Release of Voting Rights Announcement
Voting Rights Announcement
1. Details of issuer:
|
Name:
|
Biofrontera AG
|
Legal Entity Identifier (LEI):
|
391200D6GFSVFGFQTL13
|
Street:
|
Hemmelrather Weg 201
|
Postal code:
|
51377
|
City:
|
Leverkusen, Germany
2. Reason for notification:
Withdrawal of the voting rights notification dated June 18, 2021, published on June 23, 2021
3. Details of person subject to the notification obligation
Natural person (first name, surname): Wilhelm K. T. Zours
Date of birth: 1961-07-28
4. Names of shareholder(s) holding directly 3% or more voting rights, if different from 3
DELPHI Unternehmensberatung Aktiengesellschaft
Deutsche Balaton Aktiengesellschaft
SPARTA AG
Deutsche Balaton Biotech AG
5. Date on which threshold was crossed or reached
17.06.2021
6. Total positions
|
|
|
% of voting rights attached to shares (total of 7.a.)
|
|
|
% of voting rights through instruments (total of 7.b.1 + 7.b.2)
|
|
|
Total of both in % (7.a. + 7.b.)
|
|
|
Total number of voting rights pursuant to Sec. 41 WpHG
|
|
New
|
|
|
29.96
|
|
|
|
2.91
|
|
|
|
32.87
|
|
|
|
56,717,385
|
|
Previous notification (if applicable)
|
|
|
29.96
|
|
|
|
1.76
|
|
|
|
31.72
|
|
|
|
|
7. Details on total positions
a.Voting rights attached to shares (Sec.s 33, 34 WpHG)
|
ISIN
|
|
Absolute direct (Sec. 33 WpHG)
|
|
|
Absolute indirect (Sec. 34 WpHG)
|
|
|
In % direct (Sec. 33 WpHG)
|
|
|
In % indirect (Sec. 34 WpHG)
|
|
DE0006046113
|
|
|
0
|
|
|
|
16,990,199
|
|
|
|
0.00
|
|
|
|
29.96
|
|
Total:
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
16,990,199
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
29.96
|
b.1. Instruments according to Sec. 38 (1) no. 1 WpHG
|
Type of instrument
|
|
Maturity / Expiration
|
|
|
Exercise or conversion period
|
|
|
Voting Rights Absolute
|
|
|
Voting Rights in %
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
0
|
|
|
|
0.00
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Total:
|
|
|
|
0
|
|
|
|
0.00
|
b.2 Instruments according to Sec. 38 (1) no. 2 WpHG
|
Type of instrument
|
|
Maturity / Expiration
|
|
Exercise or conversion period
|
|
Cash or physical transaction
|
|
Voting Rights Absolute
|
|
|
Voting Rights in %
|
|
Option bond
|
|
28.12.2022
|
|
31.03.2021 bis 16.12.2022
|
|
Both
|
|
|
1,650,000
|
|
|
|
2.91
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Total:
|
|
|
1,650,000
|
|
|
|
2.91
|
8. Information in relation to the person subject to the notification obligation
Full chain of controlled undertakings starting with the ultimate controlling natural person or legal entity
|
Name
|
|
% of voting rights (if at least 3% or more)
|
|
|
% of voting rights through instruments (if at least 5% or more)
|
|
|
Total of both (if at least 5% or more)
|
|
- Wilhelm K. T. Zours
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
- DELPHI Unternehmensberatung Aktiengesellschaft
|
|
|
27.02
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
27.02
|
|
- Strawtec Group AG
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
-
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
- Wilhelm K. T. Zours
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
- DELPHI Unternehmensberatung Aktiengesellschaft
|
|
|
27.02
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
27.02
|
|
- VV Beteiligungen Aktiengesellschaft
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
- Deutsche Balaton Aktiengesellschaft
|
|
|
27.02
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
29.93
|
|
- ABC Beteiligungen AG
|
|
|
27.02
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
27.02
|
|
- Heidelberger Beteiligungsholding AG
|
|
|
27.02
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
27.02
|
|
-
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
- Wilhelm K. T. Zours
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
- DELPHI Unternehmensberatung Aktiengesellschaft
|
|
|
27.02
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
27.02
|
|
- VV Beteiligungen Aktiengesellschaft
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
- Deutsche Balaton Aktiengesellschaft
|
|
|
27.02
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
29.93
|
|
- SPARTA AG
|
|
|
27.02
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
27.02
|
|
-
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
- Wilhelm K. T. Zours
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
- DELPHI Unternehmensberatung Aktiengesellschaft
|
|
|
27.02
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
27.02
|
|
- VV Beteiligungen Aktiengesellschaft
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
- Deutsche Balaton Aktiengesellschaft
|
|
|
27.02
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
29.93
|
|
- Deutsche Balaton Biotech AG
|
|
|
29.95
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
29.95
|
|
-
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
- Wilhelm K. T. Zours
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
- DELPHI Unternehmensberatung Aktiengesellschaft
|
|
|
27.02
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
27.02
|
|
- VV Beteiligungen Aktiengesellschaft
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
- Deutsche Balaton Aktiengesellschaft
|
|
|
27.02
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
29.93
|
|
- Altech Advanced Materials AG
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
-
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
- Wilhelm K. T. Zours
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
- DELPHI Unternehmensberatung Aktiengesellschaft
|
|
|
27.02
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
27.02
|
|
- VV Beteiligungen Aktiengesellschaft
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
- Deutsche Balaton Aktiengesellschaft
|
|
|
27.02
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
29.93
|
|
- Ming Le Sports AG
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
9. In case of proxy voting according to Sec. 34 para. 3 WpHG
(only in case of attribution of voting rights in accordance with Sec. 34 para. 1 sent. 1 No. 6 WpHG)
Date of general meeting: N/A
10. Other useful information
The notification of voting rights dated June 18, 2021 is hereby withdrawn, as there was no obligation to notify. The holdings under 6 'New' and 7 correspond to the holdings as of June 17, 2021. DELPHI Unternehmensberatung AG, Deutsche Balaton AG, SPARTA AG, Deutsche Balaton Biotech AG, ABC Beteiligungen AG and Heidelberger Beteiligungsholding AG are parties to a voting trust agreement.
Date
29.06.2021
(end)
emitter: Biofrontera AG
address: Hemmelrather Weg 201, 51377 Leverkusen
country: Germany
contact person: Investor Relations
phone: +49 (0) 214 87 63 20
e-mail: ir@biofrontera.com
website: www.biofrontera.com
ISIN(s): DE0006046113 (share)
stock exchanges: regulated market in Dusseldorf, Frankfurt; free market in Munich, free market in Stuttgart; open market in Berlin, Tradegate
other stock exchanges: Nasdaq
