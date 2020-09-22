Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Xetra  >  Biofrontera AG    B8F   DE0006046113

BIOFRONTERA AG

(B8F)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryAll NewsPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Biofrontera AG: German Federal Supreme Court overturns ruling of the Cologne Higher Regional Court

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
09/22/2020 | 12:03pm EDT

Leverkusen, Germany, Sept. 22, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Biofrontera AG (NASDAQ: BFRA; Frankfurt Stock Exchange: B8F) (the “Company”), an international biopharmaceutical company, announces that in ruling on September 22, 2020, the German Federal Supreme Court overturned a decision by the Cologne Higher Regional Court dated November 15, 2018, which was directed against the Company. The overturned ruling of the Cologne Higher Regional Court concerned an action for rescission and annulment brought by the shareholder Deutsche Balaton AG against certain resolutions of the Annual General Meeting held on May 24, 2017. The matter has now been referred back to the Cologne Higher Regional Court for retrial and decision. The reasons for the ruling of the Federal Supreme Court are currently not available to the Company.

Context and chronology of the legal dispute as published on August 26, 2020 in Biofrontera's interim financial report 2020:
In June 2017, Biofrontera AG was served with a claim by the shareholder Deutsche Balaton AG, aimed at rescission and nullification of certain resolutions of the Annual General Meeting held on May 24, 2017. The lawsuit was dismissed by the Cologne Regional Court in December 2017. On appeal by Deutsche Balaton AG, the Cologne Higher Regional Court granted the action in November 2018. In its ruling, the Cologne Higher Regional Court did not allow a review of the judgment by the Federal Supreme Court. Since the company considered the judgment of the Cologne Higher Regional Court to be incorrect, it filed a non-admission appeal at the Federal Supreme Court, which was granted in May 2020.

In its ruling of September 22, 2020, the German Federal Supreme Court overturned the decision of the Cologne Higher Regional Court and referred the case back to the Cologne Higher Regional Court for retrial and decision.

-End-

For enquiries, please contact:

Biofrontera AG

Thomas Schaffer, Chief Financial Officer		 

+49 (0) 214 87 63 2 0

ir@biofrontera.com
IR UK: Seton Services

Toni Vallen		 

+44 (0) 207 229 0805

About Biofrontera:

Biofrontera AG is a biopharmaceutical company specializing in the development and sale of dermatological drugs and medical cosmetics.

The Germany-based company, with over 150 employees worldwide, develops and markets innovative products for the care, protection and treatment of the skin. The company’s lead product is the combination of Ameluz®, a topical prescription drug, and medical device BF-RhodoLED® for the photodynamic therapy of certain superficial skin cancers and their precursors. Ameluz® has been marketed in the EU since 2012 and in the United States since May 2016. In addition, the company markets the prescription medication Xepi™ for the treatment of impetigo in the United States. In the EU, the company also sells the dermocosmetics series Belixos®, which offers specialized care for damaged or diseased skin.

Biofrontera is the first German founder-led pharmaceutical company to receive a centralized European and a US approval for a drug developed in-house. The Biofrontera Group was founded in 1997 by the current CEO Prof. Dr. Hermann Lübbert and is listed on the Frankfurt Stock Exchange (Prime Standard) and on the US NASDAQ.www.biofrontera.com.

Primary Logo


© GlobeNewswire 2020
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
All news about BIOFRONTERA AG
12:03pBIOFRONTERA AG : German Federal Supreme Court overturns ruling of the Cologne Hi..
AQ
12:03pBIOFRONTERA AG : German Federal Supreme Court overturns ruling of the Cologne Hi..
GL
12:00pPTA-NEWS : Biofrontera AG: German Federal Supreme Court overturns ruling of the ..
PU
09/21PTA-DD : Biofrontera AG: Managers' transactions announcement according to articl..
PU
09/11Biofrontera AG plans mediation to resolve (legal) disputes
GL
09/11BIOFRONTERA AG : plans mediation to resolve (legal) disputes
AQ
09/09BIOFRONTERA AG : to participate in two upcoming conferences
AQ
09/09Biofrontera AG to participate in two upcoming conferences
GL
08/26BIOFRONTERA : report results for the first six months of 2020
AQ
08/26PTA-NEWS : Biofrontera AG: Biofrontera report results for the first six months o..
PU
More news
Financials
Sales 2020 32,7 M 38,3 M 38,3 M
Net income 2020 -14,2 M -16,6 M -16,6 M
Net Debt 2020 - - -
P/E ratio 2020 -13,2x
Yield 2020 -
Capitalization 157 M 185 M 184 M
Capi. / Sales 2020 4,82x
Capi. / Sales 2021 3,86x
Nbr of Employees 154
Free-Float 41,2%
Chart BIOFRONTERA AG
Duration : Period :
Biofrontera AG Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends BIOFRONTERA AG
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishNeutralNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 2
Average target price 7,93 €
Last Close Price 3,51 €
Spread / Highest target 270%
Spread / Average Target 126%
Spread / Lowest Target 42,5%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Hermann Lübbert Chairman-Management Board & CEO
Ulrich Granzer Chairman-Supervisory Board
Thomas Schaffer Chief Financial & Communication Officer
Jürgen Christian Baumann Vice Chairman-Supervisory Board
Kevin D. Weber Member-Supervisory Board
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
BIOFRONTERA AG-23.70%185
CSL LIMITED2.72%92 855
BIOGEN INC.-9.58%42 476
SAMSUNG BIOLOGICS CO.,LTD.70.90%41 952
WUXI BIOLOGICS (CAYMAN) INC.91.38%33 089
CHONGQING ZHIFEI BIOLOGICAL PRODUCTS CO.,LTD.150.08%29 199
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Les cotations sont fournies par Factset, Morningstar,S&P Capital IQ et vwd Group