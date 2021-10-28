Log in
E-mail
Password
Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Germany
  4. Xetra
  5. Biofrontera AG
  6. News
  7. Summary
    B8F   DE0006046113

BIOFRONTERA AG

(B8F)
  Report
Real-time Estimate Quote. Real-time Estimate Tradegate - 10/28 06:20:16 am
2.385 EUR   -3.05%
10/26European ADRs Move Higher in Tuesday Trading
MT
10/22Health Care Stocks Edging Higher Near Friday Close
MT
10/22Health Care Stocks Hanging On for Narrow Advance, Overcoming Biotechs' Decline
MT
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Biofrontera AG approves modification of the US-IPO of Biofrontera Inc - Form 6-K

10/28/2021 | 06:13am EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

Biofrontera AG approves modification of the US-IPO of Biofrontera Inc.

Leverkusen, Germany, October 27, 2021 - On July 6, 2021, Biofrontera AG announced that its US-subsidiary Biofrontera Inc. intends to raise capital by means of an initial public offering and a stock exchange listing in the United States ("IPO"). On October 1, 2021, Biofrontera AG announced that within the scope of the IPO, up to 3,450,000 shares of Biofrontera Inc. are to be placed with US-investors with a price range of USD 5.00 to USD 7.00 per share and that no existing shares of Biofrontera Inc. held by Biofrontera AG will be offered.

Based on consultation with the underwriters, Biofrontera Inc. now intends to modify these terms and conditions: Up to 3,565,000 units ("Units") consisting of one new Biofrontera Inc. share and one warrant entitling the holder to one additional new Biofrontera Inc. share shall be offered in the IPO. The price range for the Units offered in the IPO is USD 5.00 to USD 7.00 per Unit. The price of a Unit is allocated between the share and the warrant. Each warrant has an exercise price equal to the initial public offering price and expires five years from the date of issuance.

The Management Board has resolved, with the consent of the Supervisory Board, that it is in favor of the above adjustments to the terms and conditions of the IPO being made by Biofrontera Inc.

A registration statement relating to the securities to be offered in the IPO has been filed with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) but has not yet become effective. These securities may not be sold nor may offers to buy these securities be accepted prior to the time the registration statement becomes effective. This offering is being made only by means of a prospectus which has been filed with the SEC as part of a registration statement once it is effective.

This public disclosure of inside information according to article 17 MAR shall not constitute an offer to sell or the solicitation of an offer to buy nor shall there be any sale of these securities in any state or jurisdiction in which such offer, solicitation or sale would be unlawful prior to registration or qualification under the securities laws of any such state or jurisdiction.

Biofrontera AG, Hemmelrather Weg 201, 51377 Leverkusen

ISIN: DE0006046113

WKN: 604611

Seite 1

Ad hoc Release

Contact:

Biofrontera AG

Tel: +49 (0214) 87 63 2 0, Fax: +49 (0214) 87 63 290

Email: ir@biofrontera.com

Forward-Looking Statements: Certain statements in this press release are forward-looking within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995 regarding the public offering and the intended use of proceeds from the offering.

These statements may be identified by the use of forward-looking words such as "anticipate," "believe," "forecast," "estimate" and "intend," among others. Such forward-looking statements are based on the currently held beliefs and assumptions of the management of Biofrontera AG, which are expressed in good faith and, in their opinion, reasonable. Forward-looking statements involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors, which may cause the actual results, financial condition, performance, or achievements of the Company, or industry results, to differ materially from the results, financial condition, performance or achievements expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements. These risks, uncertainties and other factors are set forth in the annual report on Form 20-F filed with the SEC, including Item 3.D. "Key Information - Risk Factors," and in future reports filed with the SEC. Given these risks, uncertainties and other factors, prospective investors are cautioned not to place undue reliance on these forward-looking statements. The Company does not undertake an obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statement.

Seite 2

Disclaimer

Biofrontera AG published this content on 28 October 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 28 October 2021 10:11:04 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
All news about BIOFRONTERA AG
10/26European ADRs Move Higher in Tuesday Trading
MT
10/22Health Care Stocks Edging Higher Near Friday Close
MT
10/22Health Care Stocks Hanging On for Narrow Advance, Overcoming Biotechs' Decline
MT
10/22BIOFRONTERA : receives FDA-approval of the BF-RhodoLED® XL lamp - Form 6-K
PU
10/22European ADRs Move Higher in Friday Trading
MT
10/22BIOFRONTERA : Gets US FDA Approval of Red-Light Lamp for Photodynamic Therapy
MT
10/22BIOFRONTERA AG : receives FDA-approval of the BF-RhodoLED® XL lamp
AQ
10/22Biofrontera AG Receives FDA-Approval of the BF-RhodoLED? XL Lamp
CI
10/22BIOFRONTERA : FDA Approves BF-RhodoLED XL Lamp; ADRs Up
DJ
10/21European ADRs Move Lower in Thursday Trading
MT
More news
Financials
Sales 2021 30,4 M 35,3 M 35,3 M
Net income 2021 -12,2 M -14,1 M -14,1 M
Net Debt 2021 - - -
P/E ratio 2021 -17,0x
Yield 2021 -
Capitalization 140 M 162 M 162 M
Capi. / Sales 2021 4,58x
Capi. / Sales 2022 3,54x
Nbr of Employees 159
Free-Float 46,4%
Chart BIOFRONTERA AG
Duration : Period :
Biofrontera AG Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends BIOFRONTERA AG
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 1
Last Close Price 2,46 €
Average target price 6,80 €
Spread / Average Target 176%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Hermann Lübbert Chairman-Management Board & CEO
Ludwig Lutter Chief Financial Officer
Ulrich Granzer Chairman-Supervisory Board
Jürgen Christian Baumann Vice Chairman-Supervisory Board
Kevin D. Weber Member-Supervisory Board
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
BIOFRONTERA AG-17.09%162
CSL LIMITED5.58%102 349
WUXI BIOLOGICS (CAYMAN) INC.14.30%64 102
SAMSUNG BIOLOGICS CO.,LTD.8.72%50 698
ALEXION PHARMACEUTICALS, INC.0.00%40 336
BIOGEN INC.10.72%38 185