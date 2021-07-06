Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Germany
  4. Xetra
  5. Biofrontera AG
  6. News
  7. Summary
    B8F   DE0006046113

BIOFRONTERA AG

(B8F)
  Report
Real-time Estimate Quote. Real-time Estimate Tradegate - 07/06 03:02:51 pm
2.76 EUR   -3.83%
05:59pBiofrontera Inc. seeks IPO in the USA
GL
04:21pBIOFRONTERA  : Posts Higher Preliminary Revenue for June
MT
12:16pBIOFRONTERA  : reports preliminary revenue for the month of June 2021 (Form 6-K)
PU
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Biofrontera Inc. seeks IPO in the USA

07/06/2021 | 05:59pm EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

Leverkusen, Germany, July 06, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Biofrontera AG currently holds 100 % of the shares of the US-based Biofrontera Inc.

Biofrontera AG had already announced that opportunities for capital raises were being evaluated including a potential initial public offering ("IPO") of Biofrontera Inc. in the United States.

The main objectives of an IPO of Biofrontera Inc. would be to raise additional capital to fund its growth of operations, to create a public market for its shares and to facilitate future access to the capital market.

A registration statement relating to the securities to be offered in the IPO has been filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission but has not yet become effective. These securities may not be sold nor may offers to buy these securities be accepted prior to the time the registration statement becomes effective. This press release shall not constitute an offer to sell or the solicitation of an offer to buy nor shall there be any sale of these securities in any state or jurisdiction in which such offer, solicitation or sale would be unlawful prior to registration or qualification under the securities laws of any such state or jurisdiction.

Biofrontera AG, Hemmelrather Weg 201, 51377 Leverkusen
ISIN: DE0006046113
WKN: 604611

Contact:
Biofrontera AG
Tel: +49 (0214) 87 63 2 0, Fax: +49 (0214) 87 63 290
Email: ir@biofrontera.com

Forward-Looking Statements: Certain statements in this press release are forward-looking within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995 regarding the public offering and the intended use of proceeds from the offering.

These statements may be identified by the use of forward-looking words such as "anticipate," "believe," "forecast," "estimate" and "intend," among others. Such forward-looking statements are based on the currently held beliefs and assumptions of the management of Biofrontera AG, which are expressed in good faith and, in their opinion, reasonable. Forward-looking statements involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors, which may cause the actual results, financial condition, performance, or achievements of the Company, or industry results, to differ materially from the results, financial condition, performance or achievements expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements. These risks, uncertainties and other factors are set forth in the annual report on Form 20-F filed with the SEC, including Item 3.D. "Key Information - Risk Factors," and in future reports filed with the SEC. Given these risks, uncertainties and other factors, prospective investors are cautioned not to place undue reliance on these forward-looking statements. The Company does not undertake an obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statement.


Primary Logo


© GlobeNewswire 2021
All news about BIOFRONTERA AG
05:59pBiofrontera Inc. seeks IPO in the USA
GL
04:21pBIOFRONTERA  : Posts Higher Preliminary Revenue for June
MT
12:16pBIOFRONTERA  : reports preliminary revenue for the month of June 2021 (Form 6-K)
PU
10:08aPTA-NEWS : Biofrontera AG: Biofrontera reports preliminary revenue for the month..
PU
10:01aBiofrontera reports preliminary revenue for the month of June 2021
GL
07/02BIOFRONTERA AG : Correction of a Release according to Article 40, Section 1 of t..
PU
06/24BIOFRONTERA AG : Release according to Article 40, Section 1 of the WpHG (Form 6-..
PU
06/24European ADRs Move Higher in Thursday Trading
MT
06/22BIOFRONTERA  : to Run Safety Study for Ameluz to Support Amended Labeling in US
MT
06/22European ADRs Move Lower in Tuesday Trading
MT
More news
Financials
Sales 2021 29,3 M 34,7 M 34,7 M
Net income 2021 -19,1 M -22,5 M -22,5 M
Net Debt 2021 - - -
P/E ratio 2021 -8,24x
Yield 2021 -
Capitalization 163 M 193 M 192 M
Capi. / Sales 2021 5,55x
Capi. / Sales 2022 4,10x
Nbr of Employees 154
Free-Float 46,4%
Chart BIOFRONTERA AG
Duration : Period :
Biofrontera AG Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends BIOFRONTERA AG
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishNeutralBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 2
Last Close Price 2,76 €
Average target price 6,80 €
Spread / Average Target 146%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Hermann Lübbert Chairman-Management Board & CEO
Ludwig Lutter Chief Financial Officer
Ulrich Granzer Chairman-Supervisory Board
Jürgen Christian Baumann Vice Chairman-Supervisory Board
Kevin D. Weber Member-Supervisory Board
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
BIOFRONTERA AG-3.28%196
CSL LIMITED-2.10%98 617
WUXI BIOLOGICS (CAYMAN) INC.22.96%77 747
BIOGEN INC.42.42%52 383
SAMSUNG BIOLOGICS CO.,LTD.2.91%49 830
CHONGQING ZHIFEI BIOLOGICAL PRODUCTS CO., LTD.16.29%44 549