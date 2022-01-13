Biofrontera : announces preliminary revenue figures for the full year 2021 - Form 6-K

Biofrontera announces preliminary revenue figures for the full year 2021

Leverkusen, Germany, January 13, 2022 - Biofrontera AG (NASDAQ: BFRA; Frankfurt Stock Exchange: B8F) (the "Company"), an international biopharmaceutical company, today reported preliminary, unaudited revenue for the full year 2021 as well as the fourth quarter 2021.

Biofrontera AG's preliminary unaudited revenue for the period January 1 to December 31, 2021 is anticipated to be in the range of EUR 28.7 million to EUR 28.9 million compared to EUR 30.3 million in 2020. Revenue generated from product sales for the full year 2021 were between EUR 28.6 million and 28.8 million compared to EUR 23.9 million in 2020.

Preliminary revenues from product sales in the US are anticipated to be between EUR 20.1 million and EUR 20.3 million, compared to EUR 16.6 million in 2020. In Germany, revenue from product sales amounted to between EUR 5.2 million and EUR 5.4 million, compared to EUR 5.1 million in fiscal year 2020. In the rest of Europe, the Company generated product sales in the range of EUR 3.2 million to EUR 3.4 million, compared to EUR 2.1 million in 2020. No revenue was generated in other regions in 2021 (previous year: EUR 6.5 million).

Total revenue in the fourth quarter was between EUR 10.2 and EUR 10.4 million, compared to EUR 9.5 million in the fourth quarter of 2020, of which between EUR 7.8 million and EUR 8.0 million was generated from product sales in the US (prior-year period: EUR 7.5 million), between EUR 1.2 million and EUR 1.4 million in Germany (prior-year period: EUR 1.3 million), and between EUR 1.0 million and EUR 1.2 million in the remaining European countries (prior-year period: EUR 0.8 million).

