Log in
E-mail
Password
Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Germany
  4. Xetra
  5. Biofrontera AG
  6. News
  7. Summary
    B8F   DE0006046113

BIOFRONTERA AG

(B8F)
  Report
Real-time Estimate Quote. Real-time Estimate Tradegate - 12/02 07:34:33 am
1.725 EUR   -1.71%
06:11aBIOFRONTERA AG : Biofrontera Inc. announces closing of USD15 million private placement - Form 6-K
PU
11/30BIOFRONTERA : Form 6-K
PU
11/30European ADRs Move Lower in Tuesday Trading
MT
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Biofrontera : announces timing of the departure of the CEO - Form 6-K

12/02/2021 | 07:41am EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

Biofrontera AG announces timing of the departure of the CEO

Leverkusen, Germany, December 2, 2021 - Biofrontera AG (ISIN: DE0006046113) (the "Company") has announced on November 10, 2021, that Prof. Dr. Lübbert has resigned from his position as member of the Management Board effective at the end of May 2022 and that a mutually agreed resignation before end of May 2022 was intended.

The Supervisory Board and Prof. Dr. Lübbert have agreed today that Prof. Dr. Lübbert will leave the Management Board of Biofrontera AG and the management of the German subsidiaries as of December 13, 2021. However, he will continue to serve as Executive Chairman of Biofrontera Inc.

The Supervisory Board is currently considering the future composition of the Management Board of Biofrontera AG.

Biofrontera AG, Hemmelrather Weg 201, 51377 Leverkusen

ISIN: DE0006046113

WKN: 604611

Contact:

Biofrontera AG

Tel: +49 (0214) 87 63 2 0, Fax: +49 (0214) 87 63 290

Email: ir@biofrontera.com

Disclaimer

Biofrontera AG published this content on 02 December 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 02 December 2021 12:40:03 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
All news about BIOFRONTERA AG
06:11aBIOFRONTERA AG : Biofrontera Inc. announces closing of USD15 million private placement - F..
PU
11/30BIOFRONTERA : Form 6-K
PU
11/30European ADRs Move Lower in Tuesday Trading
MT
11/30Earnings Flash (BFRI) BIOFRONTERA Posts Q3 Revenue $4.3M
MT
11/29BIOFRONTERA AG : Biofrontera Inc. announces USD 15 million private placement - Form 6-K
PU
11/29Biofrontera, US Unit Settle DUSA Pharmaceuticals Lawsuit for $22.5 Million; Shares Rise
MT
11/29European ADRs Move Slightly Higher in Monday Trading
MT
11/29BIOFRONTERA : reaches out-of-court settlement with DUSA Pharmaceuticals, Inc - Form 6-K
PU
11/24Top Midday Gainers
MT
11/24European ADRs Move Lower in Wednesday Trading
MT
More news
Financials
Sales 2021 28,7 M 32,5 M 32,5 M
Net income 2021 -20,6 M -23,3 M -23,3 M
Net Debt 2021 - - -
P/E ratio 2021 -3,82x
Yield 2021 -
Capitalization 99,5 M 113 M 113 M
Capi. / Sales 2021 3,46x
Capi. / Sales 2022 2,59x
Nbr of Employees 159
Free-Float 46,4%
Chart BIOFRONTERA AG
Duration : Period :
Biofrontera AG Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends BIOFRONTERA AG
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 1
Last Close Price 1,76 €
Average target price 4,60 €
Spread / Average Target 162%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Hermann Lübbert Chairman-Management Board & CEO
Ludwig Lutter Chief Financial Officer
Ulrich Granzer Chairman-Supervisory Board
Jürgen Christian Baumann Vice Chairman-Supervisory Board
Kevin D. Weber Member-Supervisory Board
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
BIOFRONTERA AG-40.85%113
CSL LIMITED9.18%100 628
WUXI BIOLOGICS (CAYMAN) INC.4.77%58 683
SAMSUNG BIOLOGICS CO.,LTD.7.87%50 240
ALEXION PHARMACEUTICALS, INC.0.00%40 336
BIOGEN INC.-6.27%33 712