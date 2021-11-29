Log in
E-mail
Password
Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Germany
  4. Xetra
  5. Biofrontera AG
  6. News
  7. Summary
    B8F   DE0006046113

BIOFRONTERA AG

(B8F)
  Report
Real-time Estimate Quote. Real-time Estimate Tradegate - 11/29 10:43:08 am
1.815 EUR   +6.14%
10:31aBIOFRONTERA : reaches out-of-court settlement with DUSA Pharmaceuticals, Inc - Form 6-K
PU
11/24Top Midday Gainers
MT
11/24European ADRs Move Lower in Wednesday Trading
MT
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Biofrontera : reaches out-of-court settlement with DUSA Pharmaceuticals, Inc - Form 6-K

11/29/2021 | 10:31am EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

Biofrontera reaches out-of-court settlement with DUSA Pharmaceuticals, Inc.

Leverkusen, Germany, November 29, 2021 - Biofrontera AG (ISIN: DE0006046113) (the "Company") with its wholly owned German subsidiaries, and Biofrontera Inc. (Nasdaq: BFRI), a U.S. subsidiary of the Company, in which it holds less than 100% of the shares, have reached an out-of-court settlement with DUSA Pharmaceuticals, Inc. ("DUSA").

The Company and its defendant subsidiaries were sued in the U.S. by DUSA for alleged patent infringement, unauthorized use of alleged trade secrets, tortious interference with contractual relations and alleged deceptive and unfair trade practices. DUSA has asserted significant damages in this proceeding. In October 2020, the further proceedings, which should now be discontinued, were referred to a jury for a decision.

The settlement was reached based on the following key points: The Company as well as its defendant subsidiaries have agreed to pay DUSA USD 22.5 million in settlement of potential claims. In addition, further mutual claims have been released. Half of the settlement amount is due upon execution of the agreement, thereafter one quarter on each of the first and second anniversaries after execution of the agreement. Of this amount, 50% will be borne by the Company and 50% by Biofrontera Inc.

Biofrontera AG, Hemmelrather Weg 201, 51377 Leverkusen

ISIN: DE0006046113

WKN: 604611

Contact:

Biofrontera AG

Tel: +49 (0214) 87 63 2 0, Fax: +49 (0214) 87 63 290

Email: ir@biofrontera.com

Seite 1

Ad hoc Release

Forward-Looking Statements: Certain statements in this press release are forward-looking within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995 regarding the public offering and the intended use of proceeds from the offering.

These statements may be identified by the use of forward-looking words such as "anticipate," "believe," "forecast," "estimate" and "intend," among others. Such forward-looking statements are based on the currently held beliefs and assumptions of the management of Biofrontera AG, which are expressed in good faith and, in their opinion, reasonable. Forward-looking statements involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors, which may cause the actual results, financial condition, performance, or achievements of the Company, or industry results, to differ materially from the results, financial condition, performance or achievements expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements. These risks, uncertainties and other factors are set forth in the annual report on Form 20-F filed with the SEC, including Item 3.D. "Key Information - Risk Factors," and in future reports filed with the SEC. Given these risks, uncertainties and other factors, prospective investors are cautioned not to place undue reliance on these forward-looking statements. The Company does not undertake an obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statement.

Seite 2

Disclaimer

Biofrontera AG published this content on 29 November 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 29 November 2021 15:30:02 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
All news about BIOFRONTERA AG
10:31aBIOFRONTERA : reaches out-of-court settlement with DUSA Pharmaceuticals, Inc - Form 6-K
PU
11/24Top Midday Gainers
MT
11/24European ADRs Move Lower in Wednesday Trading
MT
11/24Top Premarket Gainers
MT
11/23European ADRs Slightly Lower in Tuesday Trading
MT
11/19BIOFRONTERA : announces mediation results - Form 6-K
PU
11/19Biofrontera AG announces mediation results
AQ
11/18European ADRs Move Lower in Thursday Trading
MT
11/18BIOFRONTERA : Quarterly report Q3 2021 - Form 6-K
PU
11/17Biofrontera reports financial results for the third quarter and nine months ended Septe..
GL
More news
Financials
Sales 2021 28,7 M 32,4 M 32,4 M
Net income 2021 -15,8 M -17,9 M -17,9 M
Net Debt 2021 - - -
P/E ratio 2021 -8,14x
Yield 2021 -
Capitalization 97,0 M 110 M 109 M
Capi. / Sales 2021 3,38x
Capi. / Sales 2022 2,52x
Nbr of Employees 159
Free-Float 46,4%
Chart BIOFRONTERA AG
Duration : Period :
Biofrontera AG Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends BIOFRONTERA AG
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 1
Last Close Price 1,71 €
Average target price 5,50 €
Spread / Average Target 222%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Hermann Lübbert Chairman-Management Board & CEO
Ludwig Lutter Chief Financial Officer
Ulrich Granzer Chairman-Supervisory Board
Jürgen Christian Baumann Vice Chairman-Supervisory Board
Kevin D. Weber Member-Supervisory Board
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
BIOFRONTERA AG-42.37%110
CSL LIMITED10.18%101 196
WUXI BIOLOGICS (CAYMAN) INC.0.58%56 285
SAMSUNG BIOLOGICS CO.,LTD.5.33%48 100
ALEXION PHARMACEUTICALS, INC.0.00%40 336
BIOGEN INC.-0.80%35 680