PTA-DD: Biofrontera AG: Managers' transactions announcement according to article 19 MAR
PTA-DD: Biofrontera AG: Managers' transactions announcement according to article 19 MAR
Managers' transactions announcement according to article 19 MAR
Leverkusen, Germany (pta028/11.07.2022/18:20) - Announcement
1
Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities/person closely associated
a)
Name
Deutsche Balaton Aktiengesellschaft
2
Reason for the notification
a)
Position/status
Person closely associated
Mr. Wilhelm K. T. Zours
Member of the administrative or supervisory body
b)
Initial notification
3
Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor
a)
Name
Biofrontera AG
b)
LEI
391200D6GFSVFGFQTL13
4
Details of the transaction(s)
a)
Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument
Share
Identification code
DE0006046113
b)
Nature of the transaction
Purchase
c)
Price(s)
Volume(s)
1.15 EUR
3,450.00 EUR
d)
Aggregated price
Aggregated volume
1.15 EUR
3,450.00 EUR
e)
Date of the transaction
08.07.2022 UTC+2
f)
Place of the transaction
Xetra
MIC
XETR
(end)
emitter: Biofrontera AG
address: Hemmelrather Weg 201, 51377 Leverkusen
country: Germany
contact person: Investor Relations
phone: +49 (0) 214 87 63 20
e-mail: ir@biofrontera.com
website: www.biofrontera.com
ISIN(s): DE0006046113 (share)
stock exchanges: regulated market in Frankfurt, Dusseldorf; free market in Stuttgart, free market in Munich; open market in Berlin, Tradegate
other stock exchanges: US OTC
[ source: https://www.pressetext.com/news/20220711028 ]
PTA-DD: Biofrontera AG: Managers' transactions announcement according to article 19 MAR
Managers' transactions announcement according to article 19 MAR
Directors' dealings PDF archive
2020 (Text messages)
