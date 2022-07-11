Log in
Log in
E-mail
Password

Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Become a member for free
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Germany
  4. Xetra
  5. Biofrontera AG
  6. News
  7. Summary
    B8F   DE0006046113

BIOFRONTERA AG

(B8F)
  Report
Real-time Estimate Tradegate  -  12:25 2022-07-11 pm EDT
1.155 EUR   +4.05%
02:14pPTA-DD : Biofrontera AG: Managers' transactions announcement according to article 19 MAR
PU
07/04PTA-DD : Biofrontera AG: Managers' transactions announcement according to article 19 MAR
PU
06/09Biofrontera AG Appoints Paul Böckmann to Management Board
CI
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

PTA-DD: Biofrontera AG: Managers' transactions announcement according to article 19 MAR

07/11/2022 | 02:14pm EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook
Director's Dealings
PTA-DD: Biofrontera AG: Managers' transactions announcement according to article 19 MAR

07/11/2022 deDDMar

Managers' transactions announcement according to article 19 MAR

Leverkusen, Germany (pta028/11.07.2022/18:20) - Announcement

1 Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities/person closely associated
a) Name Deutsche Balaton Aktiengesellschaft
2 Reason for the notification
a) Position/status Person closely associated
Mr. Wilhelm K. T. Zours
Member of the administrative or supervisory body
b) Initial notification
3 Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor
a) Name Biofrontera AG
b) LEI 391200D6GFSVFGFQTL13
4 Details of the transaction(s)
a) Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument Share
Identification code DE0006046113
b) Nature of the transaction Purchase
c) Price(s) Volume(s)
1.15 EUR 3,450.00 EUR
d) Aggregated price Aggregated volume
1.15 EUR 3,450.00 EUR
e) Date of the transaction 08.07.2022 UTC+2
f) Place of the transaction Xetra
MIC XETR

(end)

emitter: Biofrontera AG
address: Hemmelrather Weg 201, 51377 Leverkusen
country: Germany
contact person: Investor Relations
phone: +49 (0) 214 87 63 20
e-mail: ir@biofrontera.com
website: www.biofrontera.com

ISIN(s): DE0006046113 (share)
stock exchanges: regulated market in Frankfurt, Dusseldorf; free market in Stuttgart, free market in Munich; open market in Berlin, Tradegate
other stock exchanges: US OTC

[ source: https://www.pressetext.com/news/20220711028 ]

Directors' Dealings archive
2021
PTA-DD: Biofrontera AG: Managers' transactions announcement according to article 19 MAR

07/11/2022 deDDMar

Managers' transactions announcement according to article 19 MAR

Leverkusen, Germany (pta028/11.07.2022/18:20) - Announcement

1 Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities/person closely associated
a) Name Deutsche Balaton Aktiengesellschaft
2 Reason for the notification
a) Position/status Person closely associated
Mr. Wilhelm K. T. Zours
Member of the administrative or supervisory body
b) Initial notification
3 Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor
a) Name Biofrontera AG
b) LEI 391200D6GFSVFGFQTL13
4 Details of the transaction(s)
a) Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument Share
Identification code DE0006046113
b) Nature of the transaction Purchase
c) Price(s) Volume(s)
1.15 EUR 3,450.00 EUR
d) Aggregated price Aggregated volume
1.15 EUR 3,450.00 EUR
e) Date of the transaction 08.07.2022 UTC+2
f) Place of the transaction Xetra
MIC XETR

(end)

emitter: Biofrontera AG
address: Hemmelrather Weg 201, 51377 Leverkusen
country: Germany
contact person: Investor Relations
phone: +49 (0) 214 87 63 20
e-mail: ir@biofrontera.com
website: www.biofrontera.com

ISIN(s): DE0006046113 (share)
stock exchanges: regulated market in Frankfurt, Dusseldorf; free market in Stuttgart, free market in Munich; open market in Berlin, Tradegate
other stock exchanges: US OTC

[ source: https://www.pressetext.com/news/20220711028 ]

Directors' dealings PDF archive
2020 (Text messages)
PTA-DD: Biofrontera AG: Managers' transactions announcement according to article 19 MAR

07/11/2022 deDDMar

Managers' transactions announcement according to article 19 MAR

Leverkusen, Germany (pta028/11.07.2022/18:20) - Announcement

1 Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities/person closely associated
a) Name Deutsche Balaton Aktiengesellschaft
2 Reason for the notification
a) Position/status Person closely associated
Mr. Wilhelm K. T. Zours
Member of the administrative or supervisory body
b) Initial notification
3 Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor
a) Name Biofrontera AG
b) LEI 391200D6GFSVFGFQTL13
4 Details of the transaction(s)
a) Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument Share
Identification code DE0006046113
b) Nature of the transaction Purchase
c) Price(s) Volume(s)
1.15 EUR 3,450.00 EUR
d) Aggregated price Aggregated volume
1.15 EUR 3,450.00 EUR
e) Date of the transaction 08.07.2022 UTC+2
f) Place of the transaction Xetra
MIC XETR

(end)

emitter: Biofrontera AG
address: Hemmelrather Weg 201, 51377 Leverkusen
country: Germany
contact person: Investor Relations
phone: +49 (0) 214 87 63 20
e-mail: ir@biofrontera.com
website: www.biofrontera.com

ISIN(s): DE0006046113 (share)
stock exchanges: regulated market in Frankfurt, Dusseldorf; free market in Stuttgart, free market in Munich; open market in Berlin, Tradegate
other stock exchanges: US OTC

[ source: https://www.pressetext.com/news/20220711028 ]

Disclaimer

Biofrontera AG published this content on 11 July 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 11 July 2022 18:13:04 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
All news about BIOFRONTERA AG
02:14pPTA-DD : Biofrontera AG: Managers' transactions announcement according to article 19 MAR
PU
07/04PTA-DD : Biofrontera AG: Managers' transactions announcement according to article 19 MAR
PU
06/09Biofrontera AG Appoints Paul Böckmann to Management Board
CI
06/08PTA-NEWS : Biofrontera AG: Biofrontera's license partner Louis Widmer receives an extensio..
PU
05/19TRANSCRIPT : Biofrontera AG, Q1 2022 Earnings Call, May 19, 2022
CI
05/17Biofrontera AG Reports Earnings Results for the First Quarter Ended March 31, 2022
CI
05/13Earnings Flash (BFRI) BIOFRONTERA Posts Q1 Revenue $9.8M, vs. Street Est of $9.83M
MT
05/02TRANSCRIPT : Biofrontera AG, 2021 Earnings Call, May 02, 2022
CI
04/30Biofrontera AG Reports Earnings Results for the Full Year Ended December 31, 2021
CI
04/30PTA-NEWS : Biofrontera AG: Biofrontera reports results for the fiscal year 2021
PU
More news
Financials
Sales 2022 35,7 M 36,3 M 36,3 M
Net income 2022 -29,0 M -29,5 M -29,5 M
Net Debt 2022 - - -
P/E ratio 2022 -2,47x
Yield 2022 -
Capitalization 63,0 M 63,5 M 64,1 M
Capi. / Sales 2022 1,76x
Capi. / Sales 2023 1,81x
Nbr of Employees 95
Free-Float 43,4%
Chart BIOFRONTERA AG
Duration : Period :
Biofrontera AG Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends BIOFRONTERA AG
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralNeutralBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 1
Last Close Price 1,11 €
Average target price 3,35 €
Spread / Average Target 202%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Ludwig Lutter Chief Financial Officer
Wilhelm Konrad Zours Chairman-Supervisory Board
Heikki Lanckriet Member-Supervisory Board
Helge Lubenow Member-Supervisory Board
Karlheinz Schmelig Member-Supervisory Board
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
BIOFRONTERA AG-25.00%64
CSL LIMITED-1.16%95 041
SAMSUNG BIOLOGICS CO.,LTD.-8.19%45 085
WUXI BIOLOGICS (CAYMAN) INC.-13.56%43 458
BIOGEN INC.-8.80%32 044
CHONGQING ZHIFEI BIOLOGICAL PRODUCTS CO., LTD.-8.86%26 811