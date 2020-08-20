Log in
PTA-News: Biofrontera AG: Admission to trading of Biofrontera's 1.00% qualified subordinated mandatory convertible bond 2020/2021

08/20/2020 | 01:13pm EDT

Business news for the stock market

Leverkusen (pta040/20.08.2020/19:00) - Leverkusen, Germany, August 20, 2020 - On August 18, 2020, Biofrontera AG (shares of Biofrontera AG ISIN: DE006046113) announced the successful placement of the 1.00% qualified subordinated mandatory convertible bond 2020/2021 with gross proceeds of EUR 7.9 million. Within the scope of the issuance, 2,638,150 qualified subordinated mandatory convertible bearer bonds (the 'Bond') were issued. The subscription price equaled 100% of the nominal value, corresponding to EUR 3.00 per Bond.

The mandatory convertible bond 2020/2021, with the German Securities Identification Number A3E454 / ISIN DE000A3E4548, matures on December 20, 2021 and has been admitted for trading on the Open Market of the Frankfurt Stock Exchange as of today, August 20, 2020.

According to Section 8 (2) of the terms and conditions of the mandatory convertible bond 2020/2021, the issuer Biofrontera AG, has, for an unlimited period of time, the right of 'mandatory conversion' any time after the stock price of Biofrontera's shares (ISIN: DE0006046113) has exceeded EUR 4.50 at least once ('Mandatory Conversion Trigger Price'). The relevant stock price shall be the daily volume-weighted average quotation of the issuer's shares determined on the XETRA trading platform of the Frankfurt Stock Exchange within a continuous period of fifteen trading days. The Mandatory Conversion Trigger Price has already been exceeded as of today according to the calculation described above, and the relevant average price stands at EUR 4.8350. The issuer reserves the right to decide at what point in time it will exercise its right of mandatory conversion and will select the most appropriate time to do so after taking into account all foreseeable circumstances. According to Section 16 of the terms and conditions of the mandatory convertible bond, the request for mandatory conversion will be published in the Federal Gazette as well as via a corporate news release.

-End-

For enquiries, please contact:

Biofrontera AG
Thomas Schaffer, Chief Financial Officer
+49 (0) 214 87 63 20
ir@biofrontera.com

IR UK:
Seton Services
Toni Vallen
+44 (0) 207 229 0805

About Biofrontera:
Biofrontera AG is a biopharmaceutical company specializing in the development and sale of dermatological drugs and medical cosmetics.
The Germany-based company, with almost 200 employees worldwide, develops and markets innovative products for the care, protection and treatment of the skin. The company's lead product is the combination of Ameluz®, a topical prescription drug, and medical device BF-RhodoLED® for the photodynamic therapy of certain superficial skin cancers and their precursors. Ameluz® has been marketed in the EU since 2012 and in the United States since May 2016. In addition, the company markets the prescription medication Xepi(TM) for the treatment of impetigo in the United States. In the EU, the company also sells the dermocosmetics series Belixos®, which offers specialized care for damaged or diseased skin.
Biofrontera is the first German founder-led pharmaceutical company to receive a centralized European and a US approval for a drug developed in-house. The Biofrontera Group was founded in 1997 by the current CEO Prof. Dr. Hermann Lübbert and is listed on the Frankfurt Stock Exchange (Prime Standard) and on the US NASDAQ.
www.biofrontera.com.

(end)

emitter: Biofrontera AG
address: Hemmelrather Weg 201, 51377 Leverkusen
country: Germany
contact person: Investor Relations
phone: +49 (0) 214 87 63 20
e-mail: ir@biofrontera.com
website: www.biofrontera.com

ISIN(s): DE0006046113 (share)
stock exchanges: regulated market in Frankfurt, Dusseldorf; free market in Stuttgart, free market in Munich; open market in Berlin, Tradegate
other stock exchanges: Nasdaq

[ source: http://www.pressetext.com/news/20200820040 ]

Disclaimer

Biofrontera AG published this content on 20 August 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 20 August 2020 17:11:58 UTC
