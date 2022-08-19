Log in
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Germany
  4. Xetra
  5. Biofrontera AG
  6. News
  7. Summary
    B8F   DE0006046113

BIOFRONTERA AG

(B8F)
  Report
Real-time Estimate Tradegate  -  12:25 2022-08-19 pm EDT
1.188 EUR   -1.41%
02:04pPTA-NEWS : Biofrontera AG: Biofrontera extends appointment of Management Board member Paul Böckmann
PU
08/18PTA-NEWS : Biofrontera AG: Biofrontera reports financial results for the six months ended June 30, 2022
PU
08/17PTA-DD : Biofrontera AG: Managers' transactions announcement according to article 19 MAR
PU
PTA-News: Biofrontera AG: Biofrontera extends appointment of Management Board member Paul Böckmann

08/19/2022 | 02:04pm EDT
Business news for the stock market

Leverkusen, Germany (pta021/19.08.2022/19:50) - Biofrontera AG (FSE: B8F, US-OTC: BFAGY), an international biopharmaceutical company, announces that the Supervisory Board decided in its meeting today to extend the appointment of Mr. Paul Böckmann as member of the Management Board until September 30, 2022. Mr. Paul Böckmann will continue to be available to the company in an advisory capacity until the end of October.

-END-

About Biofrontera:

Biofrontera AG is a biopharmaceutical company specializing in the development and sale of dermatological drugs and medical cosmetics. The Leverkusen-based company develops and markets innovative products for the treatment, protection and care of the skin. Its key products include Ameluz®, a prescription drug for the treatment of non-melanoma skin cancer and its precursors. Ameluz® has been marketed in the EU since 2012 and in the USA since May 2016. In Europe, the company also markets the Belixos® dermocosmetic series, a specialty care product for damaged skin. Biofrontera is one of a few German pharmaceutical company to receive a centralized European and a US approval for a drug developed in-house. The Biofrontera Group was founded in 1997 by Prof. Dr. Hermann Lübbert and is listed on the Frankfurt Stock Exchange (Prime Standard) and on US OTC market (BFAGY). www.biofrontera.com

Forward-looking statements: Certain statements in this press release are forward-looking within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. These statements may be identified by the use of forward-looking terminology such as "anticipate", "believe", "predict", "estimate" and "intend", among others. Such forward-looking statements are based on current estimates and assumptions made by Biofrontera AG's management to the best of its knowledge and belief, which in their opinion are reasonable. Forward-looking statements involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors which may cause the actual results, financial condition, performance or achievements of the company or industry to be materially different from any future results, financial condition, performance or achievements expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements. No undue reliance should be placed on such statements. Forward-looking statements speak only as of the date they are made, and the Company undertakes no obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statements.

(end)

emitter: Biofrontera AG
address: Hemmelrather Weg 201, 51377 Leverkusen
country: Germany
contact person: Investor Relations
phone: +49 (0) 214 87 63 20
e-mail: ir@biofrontera.com
website: www.biofrontera.com

ISIN(s): DE0006046113 (share)
stock exchanges: regulated market in Frankfurt, Dusseldorf; free market in Stuttgart, free market in Munich; open market in Berlin, Tradegate
other stock exchanges: US OTC

[ source: https://www.pressetext.com/news/20220819021 ]

Biofrontera AG published this content on 19 August 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 19 August 2022 18:03:07 UTC.


Financials
Sales 2022 35,7 M 36,2 M 36,2 M
Net income 2022 -39,0 M -39,5 M -39,5 M
Net Debt 2022 - - -
P/E ratio 2022 -1,98x
Yield 2022 -
Capitalization 68,3 M 68,6 M 69,3 M
Capi. / Sales 2022 1,91x
Capi. / Sales 2023 1,96x
Nbr of Employees 95
Free-Float 43,4%
Chart BIOFRONTERA AG
Duration : Period :
Biofrontera AG Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends BIOFRONTERA AG
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralNeutralBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 1
Last Close Price 1,21 €
Average target price 3,00 €
Spread / Average Target 149%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Ludwig Lutter Chief Financial Officer
Wilhelm Konrad Zours Chairman-Supervisory Board
Heikki Lanckriet Member-Supervisory Board
Helge Lubenow Member-Supervisory Board
Karlheinz Schmelig Member-Supervisory Board
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
BIOFRONTERA AG-18.58%69
CSL LIMITED2.92%100 157
SAMSUNG BIOLOGICS CO.,LTD.-3.10%46 957
WUXI BIOLOGICS (CAYMAN) INC.-22.53%38 992
BIOGEN INC.-9.83%31 394
CHONGQING ZHIFEI BIOLOGICAL PRODUCTS CO., LTD.-25.52%21 880