PTA-News: Biofrontera AG: Biofrontera extends appointment of Management Board member Paul Böckmann

Leverkusen, Germany (pta021/19.08.2022/19:50) - Biofrontera AG (FSE: B8F, US-OTC: BFAGY), an international biopharmaceutical company, announces that the Supervisory Board decided in its meeting today to extend the appointment of Mr. Paul Böckmann as member of the Management Board until September 30, 2022. Mr. Paul Böckmann will continue to be available to the company in an advisory capacity until the end of October.

About Biofrontera:

Biofrontera AG is a biopharmaceutical company specializing in the development and sale of dermatological drugs and medical cosmetics. The Leverkusen-based company develops and markets innovative products for the treatment, protection and care of the skin. Its key products include Ameluz®, a prescription drug for the treatment of non-melanoma skin cancer and its precursors. Ameluz® has been marketed in the EU since 2012 and in the USA since May 2016. In Europe, the company also markets the Belixos® dermocosmetic series, a specialty care product for damaged skin. Biofrontera is one of a few German pharmaceutical company to receive a centralized European and a US approval for a drug developed in-house. The Biofrontera Group was founded in 1997 by Prof. Dr. Hermann Lübbert and is listed on the Frankfurt Stock Exchange (Prime Standard) and on US OTC market (BFAGY). www.biofrontera.com

Forward-looking statements: Certain statements in this press release are forward-looking within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. These statements may be identified by the use of forward-looking terminology such as "anticipate", "believe", "predict", "estimate" and "intend", among others. Such forward-looking statements are based on current estimates and assumptions made by Biofrontera AG's management to the best of its knowledge and belief, which in their opinion are reasonable. Forward-looking statements involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors which may cause the actual results, financial condition, performance or achievements of the company or industry to be materially different from any future results, financial condition, performance or achievements expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements. No undue reliance should be placed on such statements. Forward-looking statements speak only as of the date they are made, and the Company undertakes no obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statements.

