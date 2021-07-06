Log in
    B8F   DE0006046113

BIOFRONTERA AG

(B8F)
PTA-News: Biofrontera AG: Biofrontera reports preliminary revenue for the month of June 2021

07/06/2021 | 10:08am EDT
Business news for the stock market

Leverkusen (pta028/06.07.2021/16:00) - Leverkusen, Germany, July 6, 2021 - Biofrontera AG (NASDAQ: BFRA; Frankfurt Stock Exchange: B8F) (the 'Company'), an international biopharmaceutical company, today reported preliminary, unaudited revenue for the month of June 2021.

The Company's preliminary, unaudited revenue from product sales in June 2021 amounted to approximately EUR 2,626 thousand, compared to EUR 1,701 thousand in June 2020, an increase of 50%.

Preliminary revenues from product sales in the US were around EUR 1,375 thousand compared to EUR 1,235 thousand in June 2020, an increase of 11%. In Germany, revenues from product sales amounted to approximately EUR 417 thousand, compared to EUR 370 thousand in June 2020, an increase of 12%. In the rest of Europe, the Company generated product sales of around EUR 834 thousand, compared to EUR 96 thousand in June 2020, a plus of 770%. Sales in June this year include the first batch of Ameluz® for reintroduction in the Scandinavian market by Galenica AB.

Preliminary unaudited revenues

in EUR thousands June 2021 June 2020 June 2019 Q2 2021 Q2 2020 Q2 2019
USA 1,375 1,235 1,539 4,861 2,166 5,060
Germany 417 370 309 1,285 1,054 1,081
Europe (ex Germany) 834 96 361 1,448 146 793
Total revenue from product sales 2,626 1,701 2,199 7,595 3,366 6,934
Revenues from R&D projects and license payments 0 48 54 0 6,278 162
Total revenue 2,626 1,750 2,253 7,595 9,644 7,096

Due to commercial rounding, rounding differences may occur in tables.

Due to the pandemic, the monthly and quarterly sales development is compared with sales in 2019 for increased transparency. As such, an increase of 19% in June 2021 total product sales was achieved in all markets compared to June 2019. In more detail, June 2021 sales were up by 35% in Germany and by 131% in the remaining European markets compared to June 2019. In the USA, product sales decreased by 10%. The decline was mainly caused by no or lower sales of Aktipak® and Xepi®, respectively, while sales of Ameluz® were at a comparable level.

In Q2 2021, product sales in all markets were up by around 10% compared to Q2 2019. Sales in Q2 2021 increased by around 19% in Germany and by almost 83% in the rest of the European market compared to Q2 2019. Revenue in the US market was down 4%, mainly due to the lack of or lower sales of Aktipak® and Xepi®, while sales of Ameluz® showed a slight increase compared to Q2 2019.

-End-

Biofrontera AG
Pamela Keck, Head of Investor Relations
ir@biofrontera.com
+49-214-87632-0

About Biofrontera:
Biofrontera AG is a biopharmaceutical company specializing in the development and sale of dermatological drugs and medical cosmetics.

The Germany-based company, with over 150 employees worldwide, develops and markets innovative products for the care, protection and treatment of the skin. The company's lead product is the combination of Ameluz®, a topical prescription drug, and medical device BF-RhodoLED® for the photodynamic therapy of certain superficial skin cancers and their precursors. Ameluz® has been marketed in the EU since 2012 and in the United States since May 2016. In addition, the company markets the prescription medication Xepi® for the treatment of impetigo in the United States. In the EU, the company also sells the dermocosmetics series Belixos®, which offers specialized care for damaged or diseased skin.

Biofrontera is the first German founder-led pharmaceutical company to receive a centralized European and a US approval for a drug developed in-house. The Biofrontera Group was founded in 1997 by the current CEO Prof. Dr. Hermann Lübbert and is listed on the Frankfurt Stock Exchange (Prime Standard) and on the US NASDAQ.www.biofrontera.com.

(end)

emitter: Biofrontera AG
address: Hemmelrather Weg 201, 51377 Leverkusen
country: Germany
contact person: Investor Relations
phone: +49 (0) 214 87 63 20
e-mail: ir@biofrontera.com
website: www.biofrontera.com

ISIN(s): DE0006046113 (share)
stock exchanges: regulated market in Frankfurt, Dusseldorf; free market in Stuttgart, free market in Munich; open market in Berlin, Tradegate
other stock exchanges: Nasdaq

[ source: http://www.pressetext.com/news/20210706028 ]

Disclaimer

Biofrontera AG published this content on 06 July 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 06 July 2021 14:07:06 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
